Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the NATO Summit, The Hague, Netherlands, 24–25 June 2025, caught wide-eyed before a Mediaset microphone. This is the genuine press still—no AI, no retouching—that travelled around the world: the now-familiar wide, rolling-eyed reaction shot. It is also the very look righteous, plain people like me were left wearing in return, asking the one honest question—what in the world just happened. Original broadcast still: Mediaset, NATO Summit, The Hague. GeoStrat composite and globe-and-pin device mark © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman

Washington, DC — 21 June 2026: While the Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, leads the Iran talks—confidently and decisively, on behalf of President Trump—at the Lake Lucerne Summit, high above the lake at Lucerne, Switzerland, his Swiss counterpart runs a secure and clean ship as the neutral host. That counterpart is Vice-President Ignazio Cassis, a statesman I admire. Against that backdrop, let me state plainly my personal disgust at what the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, did to the United States in wartime. Frankly, it makes me sick. And let me be plain about one thing: this has nothing to do with some petty emotion of revenge. It is my duty to flag a serious situation where a red flag is warranted and where that flag is welcomed by American allies of mine from certain very fine offices not far from my own here in Washington, DC.



For weeks I have written that a money bridge runs between Rome and Tehran. Some called it conviction. I call it the record. The bridge is not a theory. It carries a court file, a guilty plea, and a 1.3 billion dollar price tag. It was never hidden. It was only unread.

And then came loudmouth, never-keep-a-promise Meloni, who—with American bombers already in the air on a wartime mission—refused them landing at the United States Naval Air Station at Sigonella, in Sicily.

Her refusal forced the USAF crew to reroute and recalibrate their air-to-air refueling, pushed their flight-duty regulations and safety limits past the line, and threw an unwarranted OPSEC risk onto the aircraft, the crew, and their entire long-haul strike mission.



And all of it came in the middle of Operation ‘Epic Fury 2026’, the campaign that broke a nuclear-enriching Iranian regime armed with missiles ranging 4,000 kilometers that could have hit easily Rome, Pisa Nava Station, Sicilian bases, Aviano, Milano, or the Christian Vatican and, for good measure, also Paris, Munich, or, god forbid, my capital back home in Switzerland, Bern. The list of targets within the 4,000-kilometer range circle is quite long.



That regime is now crushed, thanks to the Master of War that Sun Tzu never met, President Trump. Fact. But in that moment, Meloni in effect threw a shield in front of it. She tried to slow the United States from finishing a terrorist regime that swore death to America and to Israel. It was a foolish decision. It was an inexcusable one.

In the end, both were beaten—the fanatics in Tehran and Meloni, who played dumb and lost her moral compass. She forgot what her own nation owes. It was American blood that freed Italy from Nazi occupation. Without that sacrifice, Italians might be living under German rule and speaking German to this day.



The Document, Not The Rumor

On 15 April 2019, the Italian Banking Giant UniCredit Group settled with the United States Department of Justice, the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, the Federal Reserve, the Manhattan District Attorney, and the New York Department of Financial Services.

The combined figure was 1.3 billion dollars. One of the group’s banks pleaded guilty to United States federal and New York criminal charges. This was no clerical lapse. Over roughly a decade, the group pushed thousands of payments—billions of dollars—through the American financial system on behalf of parties under United States sanctions, the largest share of it tied to Iran. It stands among the heaviest penalties ever laid on a non-American bank for breaking sanctions. That is not my claim. That is Treasury’s.

A European Lattice, Not An Italian Footnote

Here is the part that sharpens the picture and the part I want understood by all of you, dear readers. This was not one rogue Italian branch. UniCredit is a Milan-headquartered group, and it ran its sanctioned traffic through its own subsidiaries in Munich and Vienna.



The guilty plea landed on the German arm. The crown sat in Italy. The conduits ran through the heart of Europe. So the bridge to Tehran was never merely Italian. It was continental—an Italian crown resting on a German and Austrian frame.



That is why this is not a story about one bank in one country. It is a map of how EU leaders’ finances and shadow banking networks and their hidden enablers learned to carry a sanctioned regime and keep United States regulators from seeing the cargo.

Where The Money Met The Cargo

Now, the line that should end every argument about whether this mattered:

The group operated United States dollar accounts for the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines—IRISL—and for companies tied to it.

IRISL is not a freight company. It is the shipping arm long accused of servicing Iran’s weapons-of-mass-destruction network. And the group did not move that money in the open. It stripped IRISL’s name out of the wire instructions sent through American banks, so the transactions would pass unflagged.

Read that twice.

A European banking giant hid Iran’s proliferation shipping line from the United States by design. The money crime and the missile crime are not two stories. They are one. The bridge did not only move cash. It moved to cover for the regime that swears to erase America and Israel.

The Route Economic Fury Already Knows

This is where I move from recording the facts to reading them, and I will mark that line plainly, the way I mark every line in this work. Those of you who have followed me know I am blunt by nature.

I do not dress bad things in soft words. It wastes time, it dulls the truth, and it is not who I am—in fact, I despise it. I have no patience for the dance of pleasantries, for the careful flattery that lets ugly things pass as acceptable, for the company of fake people who say one thing and mean another.

Plain speech is not rudeness. The times of the Marxist ideology of political correctness are long gone and replaced with realpolitik, common sense, and clarity over heinous Machiavellianism.

It is respect for the reader, and it is respect for the truth. So I will tell you what I see in the words it deserves, and let the record carry the weight. A man who softens every hard fact ends up serving the people who profit from the softening—and I will not be that man.

Everything above is documented and closed—in 2019, settled, on the books. What follows is my assessment, not a headline. The precedent is set. The United States has already proven, in court, that it can reach a European bank that carried Tehran.

The tools have not dulled since: secondary sanctions, the dollar-clearing chokehold, and the criminal statute the group already pleaded to. Operation ‘Economic Fury’—the financial campaign now run by, in my view, brilliant U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and, in close cooperation with his Trump cabinet chief diplomat, SecState Marco Rubio—does not need to discover this bridge. It needs only to decide.

The route is mapped. The file exists. I expect Washington to walk it again, and I label that expectation as a forecast, not a fact. Make no mistake, ‘Economic Fury’ has gone global, operates in stealth mode and silence, and can strike anytime, anywhere. It knows no borders thanks to the long arm of the DOJ and the silent weapon of the ODNI and its 18 alphabet agencies that work around the clock in spycraft that remains totally unmatched by any standard out there.

The Verdict

Let the record stand where the record stands. The Rome-Tehran bridge is not a suspicion. It is a settled case, with a guilty plea and a 1.3 billion dollar seal.



Europe’s banking crown carried Tehran’s sanctioned shipping line through American dollars and hid it from American eyes. That is a fact, dated and filed. Whether ‘Economic Fury’ now turns to that frame is my call, not the court’s—and I make it openly. The bridge was never hidden.



It was only waiting to be read aloud.



“All warfare is based on deception.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 1



Hence,

“What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer and achieve things beyond the reach of ordinary men is foreknowledge.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13 (The Use of Spies)

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Note From The Executive Secretary

I am Yael R. Eastman, Executive Secretary and Head of Research at GeoStrat Agency LLC. I read every line before it leaves this desk. We do not chase the news. We call it before it breaks, and we let the timestamps prove it. What you have just read rests on the public record—a settled United States enforcement action, dated and filed. Where the Principal moves from fact to forecast, he says so plainly. That is the standard here.



Make no mistake: we publish to be right, not to be loud, and we focus on picking up and collating reliable signals over listening to distracting noise.

Note On Identity And Legal Standing

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a United States limited liability company registered at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005. It is a separate and distinct entity, unaffiliated with the Hague-based geostrat.org or any similarly named body. It holds both United States trademarks named below. It seeks no business, solicits no clients, and provides advisory services to no one. It speaks only through its two owned channels—its Substack and its YouTube. Any other voice claiming this name is impersonation.

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Now UNCLASSIFIED, And Yours To Read—The War We Called. The Peace We Called.

The Crown Report 2026 (ref. GSA-CROWN-2026-001), filed under the open Epic Fury register GSA-EF-2026-004, sets out the full Iran and ‘Epic Fury 2026’ forecasting record—from the first call in January 2026 to the Bürgenstock close. Three layers are kept apart and never blended:

Established public fact, timestamped published analysis, and prior self-assessment marked as such. An independent Grok (xAI) audit returned a composite of 8.5 out of 10, with a publication-tempo lead of 10 to 18 days over nine outlets.

The report is now released UNCLASSIFIED in four editions—English, French, German, and Italian— It is free, with no paywall.

Request your copy from me by emailing my public affairs email address: ExecSec@geostrat.agency

With respect, from my desk in Washington, DC,

Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary & Head of Research

Office of the Principal — GeoStrat Agency LLC

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Context Film

Each report is accompanied by a context film, selected to deepen the record. Content management by Yael R. Eastman.

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