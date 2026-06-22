GeoStrat Agency LLC - Washington, DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

GeoStrat Agency LLC - Washington, DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Vincent Jappi's avatar
Vincent Jappi
1h

President Trump values loyalty.

He praised President Zelenskyy for telling the truth when the Democrats seized Ukraine as a pretext to impeach him (for doing his job):

"Trump says US needs to get off the sidelines

in Ukraine’s fight for survival."

https://youtu.be/X-c1Me0Kezg

The former president argues in an exclusive interview with 'Varney & Co.' of Fox Business that what the U.S. can do to help Ukraine survive is 'enormous' and that the war would have never started if he was president.

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Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
2h

Thankyou All

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