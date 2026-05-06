The Co-Founder of the French Anti-Terrorist Unit GIGN Ordered Protection of Pascal Najadi in London
EDITORIAL UPDATE: A confidential French counter-terrorism order sat in his archive for twenty-six years. This week it is the cover of UNCLASSIFIED: Who Is Pascal Najadi?
by Yael R. Eastman
WASHINGTON, DC: Dated 9 to 12 May 2000. Stamped ‘Strictement Confidentiel.’ Signed by Capitaine Paul Barril, co-founder of the French GIGN — Groupe d’Intervention de la Gendarmerie Nationale, France’s most serious counter-terrorism unit. Authorizing twenty-four-hour close protection on Pascal Najadi.
The threat was a confirmed kidnap-and-kill plot, run out of Bahrain by a non-state-aligned rogue, subversive, and dangerous Islamist terror cell aligned with the same forces that had imprisoned his father, Hussain Najadi. MI5 and MI6 had picked it up on the airwaves. So had the right people in Paris. So had the right people in Washington.
What followed — the GIGN operative across the door of his top floor Eaton Square loft, a British Vice Chairman of Dresdner Kleinwort Benson with one perfect line of statesman composure, the Bahraini cell arrested at Calais well ahead of their timeline, and the Jewish American friends from the orbit of what is today DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s Office of the Director of National Intelligence who carried his Najadi family the final mile in June 2000 — is on the record.
The document on the cover is real. The story it opens is in the file.
Read it here.
UNCLASSIFIED: Who Is Pascal Najadi — And Why Serious Decision Makers Read GeoStrat Agency https://pnajadi1967.substack.com/p/unclassified-who-is-pascal-najadi
Given the politics then (and now), one wonders whether the French and British were motivated by the fact that this terror strike was to happen in Europe as opposed to the simple fact of targeting a civilian for murder.
Sufficient evidence has come out over the years to suggest that France had a modus vivendi with Arafat and his cronies: political support in exchange for no terror attack within l’Hexagone. And we know that the Italian Betino Craxi was paid outright when the U.S. capture of the mastermind of the Achille Lauro murder of Klinghoffer was undone at a NATO base on Italian soil.
Whatever the motive, a life was spared in this instance. Yet the larger picture once again exposes European cynicism masquerading as principle. Had the Iranian ballistic missile program advanced to the point where Paris and London were within range, only then might those countries have dropped their “not our war” stance.
It’s hard to believe that they imagined that a nuclear armed Iranian regime sitting behind an impenetrable ballistic missile wall would play the role of benign hegemon rather than of the aggressive bloodthirsty player it has always shown itself to be. But then, most people can talk themselves into any fantasy when the reality calls for action they lack the courage to take. And lurking in the back of such European calculations, one imagines is this: Iran will be satisfied by our sacrificing the Jews.