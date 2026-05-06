Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Charles Knapp
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Given the politics then (and now), one wonders whether the French and British were motivated by the fact that this terror strike was to happen in Europe as opposed to the simple fact of targeting a civilian for murder.

Sufficient evidence has come out over the years to suggest that France had a modus vivendi with Arafat and his cronies: political support in exchange for no terror attack within l’Hexagone. And we know that the Italian Betino Craxi was paid outright when the U.S. capture of the mastermind of the Achille Lauro murder of Klinghoffer was undone at a NATO base on Italian soil.

Whatever the motive, a life was spared in this instance. Yet the larger picture once again exposes European cynicism masquerading as principle. Had the Iranian ballistic missile program advanced to the point where Paris and London were within range, only then might those countries have dropped their “not our war” stance.

It’s hard to believe that they imagined that a nuclear armed Iranian regime sitting behind an impenetrable ballistic missile wall would play the role of benign hegemon rather than of the aggressive bloodthirsty player it has always shown itself to be. But then, most people can talk themselves into any fantasy when the reality calls for action they lack the courage to take. And lurking in the back of such European calculations, one imagines is this: Iran will be satisfied by our sacrificing the Jews.

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