by Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON, DC: Dated 9 to 12 May 2000. Stamped ‘Strictement Confidentiel.’ Signed by Capitaine Paul Barril, co-founder of the French GIGN — Groupe d’Intervention de la Gendarmerie Nationale, France’s most serious counter-terrorism unit. Authorizing twenty-four-hour close protection on Pascal Najadi.

The threat was a confirmed kidnap-and-kill plot, run out of Bahrain by a non-state-aligned rogue, subversive, and dangerous Islamist terror cell aligned with the same forces that had imprisoned his father, Hussain Najadi. MI5 and MI6 had picked it up on the airwaves. So had the right people in Paris. So had the right people in Washington.

What followed — the GIGN operative across the door of his top floor Eaton Square loft, a British Vice Chairman of Dresdner Kleinwort Benson with one perfect line of statesman composure, the Bahraini cell arrested at Calais well ahead of their timeline, and the Jewish American friends from the orbit of what is today DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s Office of the Director of National Intelligence who carried his Najadi family the final mile in June 2000 — is on the record.

The document on the cover is real. The story it opens is in the file.

Read it here.

UNCLASSIFIED: Who Is Pascal Najadi — And Why Serious Decision Makers Read GeoStrat Agency https://pnajadi1967.substack.com/p/unclassified-who-is-pascal-najadi