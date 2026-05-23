The Bad and Sick Marxist Press, Spearheaded by Reuters, the New York Times, et al, Attack Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard Over a Family Tragedy

by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON, DC: On May 22, 2026, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard submitted her resignation to President Trump, effective June 30. She is stepping down for one reason, and she stated it plainly.







Her husband, Abraham Williams, has been diagnosed with an extremely rare and aggressive form of bone cancer. He faces the fight of his life in the months ahead, and she will face it at his side.







“I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone,” she wrote.

An Officer Defends an Officer

I do not write about Tulsi Gabbard as a stranger.







I write as one who also wore the uniform and stood the watch—a young non-commissioned officer of the Swiss Air Force, 20 years old, running field counterintelligence in the Cold War.







My quarry was the covert East German (GDR/DDR) “Trabant tourists” Moscow’s services sent to study our air-defense positions: a man, a wife, and often a child in tow, staging an innocent “family picnic” on the grass a little too close to our batteries, the little Trabant parked beside them.







It was a real cat-and-mouse game, played when the East still had its wall. And every time, like clockwork, the “husband” would produce his DDR/GDR diplomatic passport with a grin—and we grinned right back and showed him the way out. I caught them all. The whole craft was learning to phase out the noise and find the one anomaly on the field.

It was priceless training and perhaps the happiest stretch of my service. We were one—brothers in the same tent, always on watch, letting no one near what we guarded, our eyes still scanning the humble village restaurants even on an evening of leave. That kind of duty forms a man’s character and sharpens his mind for life. The shield was my calling before it was ever my cause.

Hers runs the same line. Tulsi volunteered after her own nation was struck on 9/11, served in a field medical unit under fire in Iraq, earned her commission, and led soldiers as a military police officer in Kuwait.







Then she carried the fight into the well of the House—8 years on the Armed Services Committee, where she fought to raise a missile shield over Hawaii, driving the funding and the policy behind the Aegis Ashore complex at Barking Sands against the ballistic threat rising across the Pacific.







From there Tulsi Gabbard rose to command the 18 agencies that guard America’s secrets. Two flags. Two generations and One calling: To stand between the people and the weapons meant to reach them. I know that wiring from the inside because I share it. An officer does not look away while another officer is run down on the hardest week of her life. So I will not stay silent—not while a careless Marxist ideology-drunken mainstream press tries to break her, and not while they try to wound, through her, the President she served.







I Know a Hit When I See One—Reuters Just Ran One on Tulsi Gabbard

Let me be clear about Reuters, and make no mistake, this is personal. Before this family could draw a single breath, Reuters ran the line that the White House had “forced” her out—and when the truth pushed back, they did not retract.

They buried a “PUSHED OUT” banner into the body of the story and kept marching. Their proof was a phrase, not a fact: “a source familiar with the matter.”

That is the oldest cheap trick in the trade — an anonymous ghost no reader can question and no editor must name, a shield bolted onto a claim that cannot be checked and was never meant to be. One side of this story has a name, a face, a signed letter, and a husband fighting an extremely rare bone cancer.

The other side has a ghost. A global wire service chose the ghost. Her own chief of staff put her name on the record and called it false. It changed nothing. And know exactly whom you are reading: Reuters is no neutral oracle.

It is a division of Thomson Reuters Corporation—ticker TRI—roughly 70 percent controlled by the Thomson family of Canada through their private holding company, the Woodbridge Company.







The same house that drapes itself in the so-called “Reuters Trust Principles” of independence and freedom from bias floated an anonymous smear it could not stand up, then watched it circle the earth.

Make No Mistake: That Reuters Headline Was Aimed

And here is what truly turns the stomach — the rest of them did not even do Reuters the courtesy of skepticism. The mainstream press copied the wire, ghost source and all, and pasted it under their own mastheads within the hour, never once pausing to ask what it was or whom it would wound.

That is not just sick. It is lazy. Real reporting means studying a human being before you presume to define them — their record, their character, the whole arc of their life. That is the work. We do it. Today’s newsrooms rarely bother. They take the ticker feed, slap on a headline, chase the next click, and never feel the human being on the receiving end of their carelessness.

Tulsi Gabbard is not a wire item. She is one of the finest public servants this Republic has produced in a generation — a decorated soldier, a fellow textbook introvert who never wanted the stage, and a woman who built her name on telling the truth and is now walking out the door to nurse the man she loves.







To copy-paste an anonymous smear over a life like that, on a day like this, without a flicker of thought for the damage it does, is a moral failure dressed up as a deadline.

8 Clippings - 8 Names:







Every quote verbatim, every source on the record.

This is how the press and the political establishment chose to describe a decorated combat veteran and the President she served.







A New York Times feature branded her a “favorite of Russia’s state media.” A global wire service ran “forced out” on a ghost source it never retracted. The open contempt of cable panels and partisan operatives who called a soldier a “puppet,” “disloyal,” and a “Russian asset.”

We did not paraphrase. We did not editorialize. We named every outlet and every voice, and we let their own words stand. Read it in their own words — and decide for yourself who has been telling the truth

This is what mainstream journalism has degenerated into in 2026. It’s downright bad and sick.

Reuters and the giants like the New York Times have swollen into multi-billion-dollar machines that abandoned the old press codex long ago—the codex that once demanded a story be checked, sourced by name wherever possible, and weighed against the harm it might cause before a single word ran.







That discipline is gone, sold off for speed and traffic and it has to change.

People on both sides of the Atlantic are owed a press that can be held to account when it prints a falsehood, not one shielded from all consequence by its size and its lawyers.







And let me say plainly what that means, because the word “censorship” will be thrown the moment these words land: holding a wire service to its own stated principles, forcing it to correct and retract a lie with the same prominence it gave the lie, and making it answer — in its reputation and in the courts — for reckless, demonstrably false reporting is not silencing the press. It is the opposite. It is the only thing that makes a free press worth trusting at all.

Because the truth is, there are still good ones out there. There are reporters who work hard and editors who still read a story twice before it runs, who still feel the weight of a name they are about to print.







They are being buried under the avalanche of copy-paste cowardice — and a culture that rewarded the codex again instead of the click would lift them back up. It would draw honest young talent back into what has become a rotten fake-news jungle, and it would remind the giants that a great masthead is a public trust, not a license to wound.

Just to be clear, I never subscribed to the NYT for the reasons explained here; I picked this one up from a reader who sent me this overnight in silent protest of how the NYT has attacked DNI Tulsi Gabbard.

The magnificent DNI Tulsi Gabbard deserved better than this. So does the country. So does every family that will be next.

And for good measure:







Let me make this personal, because it is.

Reuters and their unconscious, lazy mainstream imitators did not merely score another own goal against what little credibility they have left. They took aim at a human being I know in my bones — and at her husband, her family, and the entire Trump administration standing with her.

I will tell you plainly why I feel it.

”Tulsi Gabbard and I are kindred spirits, soul mates of a kind, cut from the same quiet cloth: two textbook introverts as children, the high-reactive temperament that dreads the stage and would rather sit in a room and think than be seen. I know that wiring from the inside. So I know, with certainty, that a smear like this does not glance off armor — it lands on a real woman and a real family, on a day already heavy enough, and it leaves exactly one lasting impression of Reuters and the herd that copied it without a second thought: that Reuters cannot be trusted with the truth.” - Pascal Najadi

Picture them at work. A ghost source goes in, a headline comes out — marmalde in, dirt out, a PR factory line that manufactures the appearance of news — and then they rush off to some ill-deserved bar to toast the scoop, while one wonders how many are quietly cashing a second check from an NGO sponsor, convinced they have wounded the Trump administration.

Make no mistake: They have done just the opposite

“With behavior this low, they have only made this administration stronger and drawn the country closer around the magnificent DNI Tulsi Gabbard and her husband in their hour of trial. The truth is, smears like this Reuters piece never break the strong. They only expose the small people who write them. Rest assured.” - Pascal Najadi

11 Years and Counting. Together, They Will Win This Fight

A man she calls her rock—steady through her deployment to East Africa, through every campaign, and through her service leading 18 intelligence agencies. Now she chooses him. That is not weakness. That is character. Duty to family, duty to country, duty to the oath.







The President understood it at once, calling her work incredible and wishing Abraham back to full health. Her deputy, Aaron Lukas, will carry the office forward. And before the ink was dry, the Marxist leftists and overseas press were already sharpening their knives.

Understand who this woman is. Tulsi Gabbard never sought the limelight. By temperament she is the opposite of the politicians who claw toward a camera—reserved, private, a soldier and a servant, never a showwoman.







I know that temperament from the inside, because I was that child too: the textbook introvert who dreaded the stage, who would rather do the work than be seen doing it. People built that way do not perform.

Pascal Najadi GeoStrat Agency

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May 13

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They serve, and they disappear. That is not a flaw in a spy chief. It is the whole job. The best of them are never the loudest voice in the room.

Make no mistake about what she leaves behind. Gabbard launched ODNI 2.0, the largest restructuring of the office since it was built in the wake of September 11. She cut the workforce by roughly 40 percent, closed the Reston campus, folded redundant centers, and saved the American taxpayer more than 700 million dollars every year. She drove the largest Intelligence Community-wide cybersecurity modernization ever attempted, hardening America’s most sensitive networks against adversaries who probe them every hour of every day.







She refocused counterterrorism on the threat itself. When Syria’s collapse threatened to free thousands of the most dangerous men alive, her National Counterterrorism Center supplied the intelligence and the coordination that moved more than 5,700 ISIS fighters out of crumbling Syrian prisons and into secure Iraqi custody — a catastrophe stopped before it began. She delivered the 2026 Annual Threat Assessment to the Senate with the directors of the CIA, FBI, DIA, and NSA beside her, and she answered for it without flinching. That is a record. That is service.

And she did not merely run the intelligence community. She reformed it and fused it. She took 18 agencies that had drifted for two decades and bent them back toward a single mission, then modernized the technology and the networks that carry America’s secrets.

Pascal Najadi GeoStrat Agency

Apr 19

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The point of that work was never glory. The point was that the men executing President Trump’s doctrine of peace through strength and America First — Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent — could trust what the intelligence community told them about the adversary across the table.







Reliable intelligence, delivered straight, is the quiet machinery beneath every confident decision a government makes. Gabbard built that machinery and guarded it. The nation is safer for it, whether the nation ever hears her name again or not.

Pascal Najadi GeoStrat Agency

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May 22

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Here is the truth the press will never print.







Tulsi Gabbard refused to politicize intelligence. She declassified the documents, pressed the case that the 2016 Russia assessment had been manufactured, and sent the matter to the Justice Department — because she believed the American people were owed the truth about who weaponized the intelligence community against a sitting President.







Washington can hate that fight all it wants. She waged it in the open, under her own name, with her own signature on it. She carried the same standard into the Iran question. She handed the President the unvarnished assessment of the intelligence community, and she drew the line precisely where an honest intelligence chief must draw it: it is the President’s call to set policy and define the threat, not the spy agencies’. That is not a crack in the wall.

President Donald J. Trump congratulates newly sworn-in Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and her husband, Abraham Williams, in the Oval Office of the White House on February 12, 2025. With the oath complete, Gabbard assumed command of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the wider Intelligence Community. ©GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026



That is the wall standing exactly as the founders built it. The President sets the course. The intelligence chief tells him the truth and salutes. She did both, and she never broke faith — never leaked, never knifed her President in the dark the way this town’s permanent class always has.

And here is what makes the stomach turn. On both sides of the Atlantic, the people who hate this President have decided that a family’s worst week is an opportunity. They are using a man’s cancer and a wife’s resignation to manufacture a story about chaos and collapse, because they cannot win the argument on results.







The radical left has lost on the economy, lost on the border, and lost on the merits of nearly every policy it has touched in a generation, so it reaches for the only weapon it has left: the narrative. The clickbait platforms feed it.







The thousands of greedy grifter accounts amplify it. And suddenly, overnight, the timelines fill with self-appointed intelligence experts who could not find Langley on a map, sprouting like mushrooms after rain.







None of this is journalism. Real journalism still exists, and it still does the hard thing: it confirms a story with two and three independent sources before it prints, it separates fact from rumor, and it refuses to trade a family’s grief for traffic.







The press does not need the government to discipline it. It needs to rediscover its own codex — the standards it abandoned for clicks. A free press earns its freedom by telling the truth. The moment it trades truth for spectacle, it stops being the watchdog the founders protected and becomes nothing but noise with a logo.

DNI Tulsi Gabbard carried the shield and the spear for this nation — the shield to protect the American people and our allies, the spear to strike the enemies who would do them harm. To take the moment she lays that burden down, for the most human reason a person can have, and grind it into a punchline or a hit piece, is so far below the belt that it deserves no further answer.

There is only one thing left worth saying

We wholeheartedly wish her husband, Abraham, the speediest and fullest recovery. He is a creative man, a filmmaker, an artist—and the same force that drives a creative mind to build whole worlds out of nothing can be turned on this illness and drive it to zero. We pray it will. Something tells us it will.

So let the rest of us do the one decent thing this moment asks of us. Step back. Lower the cameras. Close the laptops. When tragedy walks through a family’s door, the honorable response — the human response — is not to crowd the window. It is to give them room to breathe.

”Let me close by saying it plainly: in Tulsi Gabbard, the nation loses a great spy chief — a perfectionist to her core, relentless in her attention to detail, who even now leaves nothing to chance, ensuring not just a seamless transition but a strong successor in Aaron Lukas, ready to step in behind her. For her years of extraordinary service to this nation, I take my hat off to her.” - Pascal Najadi

Tulsi Gabbard gave 15 months to her country and 18 agencies her full command. Now she gives everything to the person she loves. Let her. Let them face this together, in the quiet they have earned, focused on the only two things that matter now:







His health and the love that will carry them both through it. The American people will hold the line while she does. That is what a grateful nation does.







The rest is just noise — and noise has never healed anyone.

“What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer is foreknowledge.” — Sun Tzu, The Art of War

Statement from the Executive Secretary

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a private, nonprofit geostrategic forecasting and publishing operation at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC — a five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, yet wholly independent and beholden to no party, donor, or foreign interest. GeoStrat Agency LLC maintains no bank account and accepts no donations.

This statement reflects the geopolitical assessment of GeoStrat Agency LLC and does not constitute official government analysis.

For GeoStrat Agency LLC’s documented forecasting record and supporting evidence, see Annex B and the POTUS Brief (GSA-POTUS-2026-001) is to be found here:

Pascal Najadi GeoStrat Agency

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May 6

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