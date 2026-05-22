Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Barry Morgan's avatar
Barry Morgan
2h

She had become a threat to the CIA. I’m just saying … I don’t trust the CIA - ever - about anything.

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