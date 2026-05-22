The Embrace: President Donald J. Trump embraces Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard moments after she was sworn in, in the Oval Office of the White House on February 12, 2025. At right, her husband, Abraham Williams, holds the sacred text used for her oath. Gabbard became the 8th Director of National Intelligence and the first female combat veteran to lead the United States Intelligence Community. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON, DC: On May 22, 2026, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard submitted her resignation to President Trump, effective June 30. She is stepping down for one reason, and she stated it plainly.



Her husband, Abraham Williams, has been diagnosed with an extremely rare and aggressive form of bone cancer. He faces the fight of his life in the months ahead, and she will face it at his side.



“I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone,” she wrote.





11 Years and Counting. Together, They Will Win This Fight



A man she calls her rock—steady through her deployment to East Africa, through every campaign, through her service leading 18 intelligence agencies. Now she chooses him. That is not weakness. That is character. Duty to family, duty to country, duty to the oath.



The President understood it at once, calling her work incredible and wishing Abraham back to full health. Her deputy, Aaron Lukas, will carry the office forward. And before the ink was dry, the leftist and overseas press were already sharpening their knives.

Understand who this woman is. Tulsi Gabbard never sought the limelight. By temperament she is the opposite of the politicians who claw toward a camera — reserved, private, a soldier and a servant, never a showman.



I know that temperament from the inside, because I was that child too: the textbook introvert who dreaded the stage, who would rather do the work than be seen doing it. People built that way do not perform.



They serve, and they disappear. That is not a flaw in a spy chief. It is the whole job. The best of them are never the loudest voice in the room.

Make no mistake about what she leaves behind. Gabbard launched ODNI 2.0, the largest restructuring of the office since it was built in the wake of September 11. She cut the workforce by roughly 40 percent, closed the Reston campus, folded redundant centers, and saved the American taxpayer more than 700 million dollars every year. She drove the largest Intelligence Community-wide cybersecurity modernization ever attempted, hardening America’s most sensitive networks against adversaries who probe them every hour of every day.



She refocused counterterrorism on the threat itself. When Syria’s collapse threatened to free thousands of the most dangerous men alive, her National Counterterrorism Center supplied the intelligence and the coordination that moved more than 5,700 ISIS fighters out of crumbling Syrian prisons and into secure Iraqi custody — a catastrophe stopped before it began. She delivered the 2026 Annual Threat Assessment to the Senate with the directors of the CIA, FBI, DIA, and NSA beside her, and she answered for it without flinching. That is a record. That is service.

And she did not merely run the intelligence community. She reformed it and fused it. She took 18 agencies that had drifted for two decades and bent them back toward a single mission, then modernized the technology and the networks that carry America’s secrets.



The point of that work was never glory. The point was that the men executing President Trump’s doctrine of peace through strength and America First — Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent — could trust what the intelligence community told them about the adversary across the table.



Reliable intelligence, delivered straight, is the quiet machinery beneath every confident decision a government makes. Gabbard built that machinery and guarded it. The nation is safer for it, whether the nation ever hears her name again or not.

Here is the truth the press will never print.



Tulsi Gabbard refused to politicize intelligence. She declassified the documents, pressed the case that the 2016 Russia assessment had been manufactured, and sent the matter to the Justice Department — because she believed the American people were owed the truth about who weaponized the intelligence community against a sitting President.



Washington can hate that fight all it wants. She waged it in the open, under her own name, with her own signature on it. She carried the same standard into the Iran question. She handed the President the unvarnished assessment of the intelligence community, and she drew the line precisely where an honest intelligence chief must draw it: it is the President’s call to set policy and define the threat, not the spy agencies’. That is not a crack in the wall.

President Donald J. Trump congratulates newly sworn-in Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and her husband, Abraham Williams, in the Oval Office of the White House on February 12, 2025. With the oath complete, Gabbard assumed command of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the wider Intelligence Community. ©GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026





That is the wall standing exactly as the founders built it. The President sets the course. The intelligence chief tells him the truth and salutes. She did both, and she never broke faith — never leaked, never knifed her President in the dark the way this town’s permanent class always has.

And here is what makes the stomach turn. On both sides of the Atlantic, the people who hate this President have decided that a family’s worst week is an opportunity. They are using a man’s cancer and a wife’s resignation to manufacture a story about chaos and collapse, because they cannot win the argument on results.



The radical left has lost on the economy, lost on the border, lost on the merits of nearly every policy it has touched in a generation, so it reaches for the only weapon it has left: the narrative. The clickbait platforms feed it. The thousands of greedy grifter accounts amplify it. And suddenly, overnight, the timelines fill with self-appointed intelligence experts who could not find Langley on a map, sprouting like mushrooms after rain.



None of this is journalism. Real journalism still exists, and it still does the hard thing: it confirms a story with two and three independent sources before it prints, it separates fact from rumor, and it refuses to trade a family’s grief for traffic.



The press does not need the government to discipline it. It needs to rediscover its own codex — the standards it abandoned for clicks. A free press earns its freedom by telling the truth. The moment it trades truth for spectacle, it stops being the watchdog the founders protected and becomes nothing but noise with a logo.

Tulsi Gabbard carried the shield and the spear for this nation — the shield to protect the American people and our allies, the spear to strike the enemies who would do them harm. To take the moment she lays that burden down, for the most human reason a person can have, and grind it into a punchline or a hit piece, is so far below the belt that it deserves no further answer.



There is only one thing left worth saying. We wish her husband, Abraham, the speediest and fullest recovery. He is a creative man, a filmmaker, an artist — and the same force that drives a creative mind to build whole worlds out of nothing can be turned on this illness and drive it to zero. We pray it will. Something tells us it will.

So let the rest of us do the one decent thing this moment asks of us. Step back. Lower the cameras. Close the laptops. When tragedy walks through a family’s door, the honorable response — the human response — is not to crowd the window. It is to give them room to breathe.

”Let me close by saying it plainly: in Tulsi Gabbard, the nation loses a great spy chief — a perfectionist to her core, relentless in her attention to detail, who even now leaves nothing to chance, ensuring not just a seamless transition but a strong successor in Aaron Lukas, ready to step in behind her. For her years of extraordinary service to this nation, I take my hat off to her.” - Pascal Najadi

Tulsi Gabbard gave 15 months to her country and 18 agencies her full command. Now she gives everything to the person she loves. Let her. Let them face this together, in the quiet they have earned, focused on the only two things that matter now:



His health and the love that will carry them both through it. The American people will hold the line while she does. That is what a grateful nation does.



The rest is just noise — and noise has never healed anyone.

“What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer is foreknowledge.” — Sun Tzu, The Art of War

Statement from the Executive Secretary

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a private, nonprofit geostrategic forecasting and publishing operation at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC — a five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, yet wholly independent and beholden to no party, donor, or foreign interest. GeoStrat Agency LLC maintains no bank account and accepts no donations.

This statement reflects the geopolitical assessment of GeoStrat Agency LLC and does not constitute official government analysis.

For GeoStrat Agency LLC’s documented forecasting record and supporting evidence, see Annex B and the POTUS Brief (GSA-POTUS-2026-001) is to be found here:





