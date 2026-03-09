

by Pascal Najadi and Yael R . Eastman



In a striking interview last night on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham delivered a blunt message to America’s Arab partners in the Gulf. His point was simple:



The United States has carried far too much of the security burden in the Middle East while regional powers—many of whom possess modern Western weaponry—have hesitated to take an active role in defending their own strategic neighborhoods out of habitual complacency. This must now change, and rapidly.

I share Senator Graham’s view completely

For decades the Arab Gulf states have acquired extraordinary military capabilities from the United States and Europe. Advanced fighter jets, missile defense systems, armored formations, naval assets—an arsenal that would make many European states envious. Yet despite this hardware, the deeper national culture of defense has often remained underdeveloped. Too many governments invested heavily in megaprojects, tourism developments, and gleaming financial hubs while neglecting the cultivation of a robust national defense ethos among their own citizens.

In many cases, armored vehicles and security forces have been staffed by foreign contract soldiers or mercenaries, often from Pakistan and elsewhere. Meanwhile, large segments of the local youth population grew up in societies where prosperity and state support were abundant, leaving little incentive to embrace military service or national defense as a civic duty.

This lax attitutde cannot continue

A sovereign state’s ultimate responsibility is its own defense. Military hardware alone does not constitute national strength. Strength lies in the willingness of citizens to defend their homeland and in a national culture that honors service, discipline, and sacrifice.

Encouragingly, this conversation is beginning to shift. In recent private discussions with contacts in the Gulf—including Emirati figures close to leadership circles in Bahrain—I have heard growing recognition that the region must take greater ownership of its security responsibilities. Bahrain, interestingly, has already taken meaningful steps. Its education system places real emphasis on national pride and civic responsibility, cultivating a stronger sense of dignity and identity than is often visible elsewhere in the region.

I know Bahrain rather well—like the pocket of my own jeans. As a young man I spent many Swiss school holidays there when my father was building what became one of the fastest-growing merchant banks in the Gulf at the end of the 1970s. At the time it became something of a model throughout the 1980s’ until late 1990s for the region’s emerging financial centers. Elements of its structure and strategy were copied repeatedly across the Gulf—from Kuwait to Saudi Arabia, from Bahrain to the United Arab Emirates. Watching that process unfold gave me early insight into how Gulf societies operate, both their remarkable strengths and their structural limitations.

Over the years I came to understand the nuances of the Emirati and Gulf elite societies quite well. Personally, I never found that lifestyle particularly appealing. For me it was always a little too comfortable, a little too predictable. I have always needed a challenge—something to fight for and build. That instinct shaped my career. Yet those years gave me a valuable perspective on how these societies function, with all their advantages and contradictions.

Through it all, I remained firmly centered as a Swiss citizen and former Swiss Air Force officer. That grounding has stayed with me. At the same time, I have always enjoyed engaging with different cultures and environments, often integrating with ease wherever my work took me. Even in places that were far from easy. Between 2006 and 2008, for example, I served as chief representative for Bombardier Aerospace in communist Hanoi, where navigating the political and commercial realities of a rotten Marxist system presented its own unique challenges.

There I found myself competing directly with the powerful European aerospace consortium Airbus. Their approach often involved cultivating relationships with Vietnamese officials in Paris in ways that I could neither replicate nor accept. We operated under Canada’s strict anti-corruption laws, and we adhered to them. As a result, we sold fewer aircraft in the region than our competitors. Some fleet decisions went to Airbus. But such is life in international business—you cannot win every battle. The experience itself was invaluable.



I got along exceptionally well with my American counterparts from Boeing, who broadly shared my outlook, and we spent many memorable evenings at barbecues hosted at the residence of our mutual friend, the U.S. Commercial Attaché in Vietnam. His Latin American wife had a rare gift for hospitality and could carry an entire dinner table deep into the night with wit, warmth, and spirited conversation. By contrast, the Airbus crowd and their companions from the Alliance Française often struck me as overly rigid, self-important, and rather dull.



Their elitist pseudo intellectual ‘Grand Ecole’ style never quite matched our more relaxed, pragmatic, can-do American spirit—the simple but effective instinct of: let’s get it done—even while all of us were navigating the same communist environment together.These personal experiences shape my perspective today when I look at the Gulf states and their evolving role in regional security

Since January 2026, I have argued in my GeoStrat publications that the emerging strategic arc points toward a potential transformation in Iran. A peaceful, cohesive, secular, and democratic Iran—one that ultimately partners with Israel—would not only serve the Iranian people but could unlock a historic peace across the Middle East.

The ongoing U.S. and allied campaign demonstrates the operational power of modern Western military doctrine. Precision, speed, and integration of air, space, and electronic warfare capabilities: it is the embodiment of President Donald Trump’s doctrine of peace through strength.

But if the region truly seeks lasting peace, the Gulf states must move from spectators to participants

The United States and its allies have established overwhelming technological and operational superiority in the skies and seas of the region. Modern fifth-generation aircraft such as the F-35 Lightning II and F-22 Raptor operate with stealth, sensor fusion, and precision strike capabilities that dramatically shift the balance of power in modern warfare.

In practical terms, the military risk for well-trained Gulf air forces operating alongside CENTCOM would be far lower than many assume. Air superiority fundamentally alters the battlefield. What remains is not primarily a technological challenge—it is a question of political will and national spirit.

And that is precisely Senator Graham’s point

What further inflamed Senator Graham—and frankly outraged me as well—was what recently emerged from diplomatic exchanges in Geneva. According to accounts of those talks, Iranian representatives openly acknowledged to U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff that the regime possessed more than 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to roughly 60 percent, material that could quickly be pushed to weapons-grade levels. Even more chilling was the cold-blooded boast reportedly delivered across the negotiating table: that Iran had the capability to produce around eleven nuclear weapons if it chose to do so.

For Graham—so also for me and for many of us observing the strategic stakes—this revelation erased any remaining illusion about the regime’s evil apocalyptic true intentions.

I know that many Marxists, Democrats, and leftist commentators in Europe—including some personal friends of mine—react with their stupid, ignorant discomfort toward the American- and Israeli-led campaign to dismantle this evil Islamist terrorist regime’s military power.



Those friends of ours are no longer here. We cut all relations with them. I fired them all as of February 28th, as we do not want to be associated with people who support the decapitated Islamist terrorist regime, now the sunken mothership of global terrorism and harbour hate for President Trump, the Amricans or Israelis that are fighting the just fight for Peace and Freedom only. Those persons were and are not compatible with our Christian-Judeo family values that cherish freedom and peace. No love lost.



The others out there, the Marxist ideology architectures such as the UN and EU and socialist leaders in disguise, such as the non-elected EU Commission President Madame Von der Leyen or Monsieur ‘For Sure’ Macron, Meloni, or Starmer, are on the wrong footing and will not be able to stem the now caving-in structure under the weight of hard evidence that will soon be vectored into their offices by the United States justice. I call this the Second Act I wrote about here,'Epic Fury' Second Act and Why the Swiss MBaer Bank Closure Is Only the Related Beginning, the nonkinetic silent enforcement directed by SecState Marco Rubio, who will leave no stone unturned to unearth, expose, and prosecute all enablers that kept this evil terrorist regime alive, wherever they might be located on Earth.

When a government openly threatens the world with nuclear capability while destabilizing the region through proxies and intimidation, neutralizing that threat becomes a strategic necessity.

Yes, this campaign costs billions—but it is money spent to eliminate a regime that used energy, missiles, and nuclear brinkmanship to blackmail the international system for decades.

The broader strategic reality is clear: Iran and Venezuela together account for a significant share of global oil production. Removing hostile regimes from the equation fundamentally reshapes the energy balance. A more stable market—free from coercion through the Strait of Hormuz or cartel manipulation through organizations such as OPEC in Vienna, another Arab NGO that will be dissolved—would benefit not only the United States but also the global economy.

In that light, the dismantling of Tehran’s coercive power structure is not reckless—it is the beginning of a more stable strategic order.

The Gulf states now face a defining test.

They can remain comfortable spectators, watching events unfold from palace balconies and hearing boring air-conditioned lift music playing in luxury shopping malls. Or they can demonstrate that they are prepared to defend the region whose prosperity they have helped build.



History never rewarded hesitation and laggards that like to join a war, like Communist Party of China cheerleader, Mister Starmer, or the now irrelevant Monsieur ‘For Sure’ from Paris, when a war was already won by others who ardently fought the just fight like the United States and the State of Israel in this historic battle against those evil forces of Iran.

As Sun Tzu wrote in The Art of War:

“The opportunity of defeating the enemy is provided by the enemy himself, but the opportunity must be taken by ourselves.”



Victory never for the idle - But it belongs to all those who can join me in this motto:

“When the Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going

And sitting comfortably in a palace will not place anyone in the victory parade once this conflict is over. It may instead consign them to the far less honorable place history reserves for those who watched the decisive moment pass them by. In primary school, as we all can recall, that ‘honorable’ place was corner of shame in the classroom and not number 1.



ExecSec@geostrat.agency



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