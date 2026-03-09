Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Mr. Ala
Mar 9

They have military hardware but no actual fighting forces, because if they had, there would be nothing to prevent a coup d’ètat.

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