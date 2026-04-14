The U.S. Navy is now boarding any vessel transiting to or from Iranian ports or filing routes to pick up Iranian cargo—those vessels are being quarantined. That includes ships operating under paperwork out of Paris, Rome, Berlin, and elsewhere. We know the names and the companies, but for now, we’re holding that back.

by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman





The Marxist anti-American EU wants protection whilst it betrayed the U.S.



Washington, DC: Michael Oren—a man for whom I hold great admiration—is the former Israeli Ambassador to the United States, a former Member of the Knesset and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, a New York Times bestselling author and respected Middle East historian, and a former IDF paratrooper with operational experience. I have read many of his writings over the years and have always found him the opposite of alarmist: clear, factual, disciplined, and consistently grounded in strategic reality.



He delivered a strikingly clear and disciplined assessment of the current moment, stating bluntly that NATO allies have “abandoned their responsibilities as U.S. allies” in the context of the U.S.-led Hormuz enforcement effort. What makes this statement strategically significant is not its tone but its implication.



Oren is not speaking emotionally; he is describing a structural contradiction. European nations, facing an ongoing war in Ukraine and relying fundamentally on U.S.-backed NATO deterrence against Russia, are simultaneously distancing themselves from U.S. operational leadership in the Middle East. That contradiction is not theoretical—it is operationally visible.



In parallel remarks across this cycle, he has consistently framed Iran as a systemic threat, emphasizing that its model is sustained through proxies and persistent destabilization while making clear that Western hesitation only prolongs that system.



The core of his message is therefore unmistakable, and I hope you take note of this:



Alliance is not selective. You cannot invoke NATO’s Article 5 guarantees on one flank while disengaging from strategic alignment on another. In essence, Europe seeks protection under the umbrella—but steps away when called to stand beneath it. That asymmetry is no longer politically manageable—it is strategically exposed.



Hormuz Locked — U.S. Enforcement Operations Begun



Since the February 28 rise of Epic Fury, the European Union has not merely hesitated—it has absented itself. At a moment that demanded clarity, resolve, and at minimum moral alignment, Brussels chose procedural caution, rhetorical hedging, and strategic irrelevance. History records such moments with precision. And now, that record is no longer theoretical—it is operationally enforced at sea.



I reported on this solution and ventilated it across key corridors of power in Washington, D.C., exactly one month ago in this GeoStrat Agency paper. Iran Oil Shipment Paradox During Epic Fury



The United States, under President Donald Trump, has moved decisively from signaling to execution. - NB: As we have accurately predicted here for weeks.



Under U.S. Central Command, the U.S. Navy has established effective control over maritime traffic to and from Iranian ports, implementing a structured interdiction regime across the Strait of Hormuz.



This is not conjecture. As Reuters reports, U.S. military authorities have begun enforcing maritime restrictions, with vessels entering or departing Iranian ports subject to interception, diversion, and potential seizure. The chokepoint is no longer contested—it is managed.



Surface combatants, littoral forces, and airborne surveillance—including maritime patrol aircraft such as the P-8 Poseidon—now provide persistent domain awareness, while mine countermeasure operations ensure navigational control. This is enforcement layered across domains—visible, measurable, and continuous.





AWOL Brussels — When Absence Becomes a Strategic Signal

Madame von der Leyen went AWOL—and she knows exactly why. When Marco Rubio arrived at Le Bourget, his tone—measured, controlled, and unmistakable—reflected more than confidence. It reflected assessment. Washington acted. Others watched. President Trump made the strategic implication clear: absence is not neutrality. It is a signal.



And signals are read, recorded, and acted upon. The Marxist ideology-anti-democraticand anti-American European leadership—Macron, Merz, Pedro Sánchez, Meloni, and Starmer—chose distance when alignment mattered, signaling that this was not their war while preserving economic hedging tied to energy flows and exposure to Tehran-linked systems.



That posture now collides with enforcement reality. In a controlled maritime corridor, neutrality becomes traceable. Every tanker is identified. Every route logged. Every cargo is now scrutinized. The Second Act does not debate—it processes.



We already reported on this weeks ago—read this and get informed. ;-)



EU Next in Epic Fury’s Blast Radius​ after Switzerland Surrendered to Save UBS



A private open-letter-style note destined to a few of my very good friends whom I love dearly:



”Friend(s),



The U.S. Navy is now boarding any vessel transiting to or from Iranian ports or filing routes to pick up Iranian cargo—those vessels are being quarantined. That includes ships operating under paperwork out of Paris, Rome, Berlin, and elsewhere. We know the names and the companies, but for now, we’re holding that back.

So honestly, just sit back and watch this unfold—preferably in full color with a bucket of popcorn. And yes, you might want to focus on this channel here rather than the usual laggards—NYT, FT, WSJ, WaPo, BBC, NZZ, FAZ. We were weeks ahead of all of them, running at a 95–100% accuracy rate, so there’s no need to even list them out—it would blow the frame of this op-ed. And please—stop sending me those links trying to “inform” us with Disney-style reporting. We’ve got serious work to do here for you so you can form your own better judgment.”



So, next…let us just smile, its celebration time after all, and continue….



From Kinetics to Control — The Systemic Phase of Epic Fury

This is the redefinition of the battlefield. Epic Fury was never about spectacle—it was about sequence. The kinetic phase degraded capability. What follows is systemic dismantling. As articulated by Secretary Rubio, the objective is to target the financial and operational networks that allow regimes like Iran to function. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth reinforces pressure across domains. Vice President J. D. Vance executes alignment through diplomacy that exhausts adversarial maneuver space. Treasury leadership translates this into denial of liquidity and system access. This is modern conflict—network warfare. Shadow banking corridors, sanctions evasion routes, illicit shipping networks, and opaque NGO structures are no longer peripheral—they are the target architecture. And that architecture is now under systematic pressure.



Europe’s Structural Exposure — Entanglement, Not Divergence



Europe’s vulnerability is structural. It is not simply policy divergence—it is entanglement. For decades, Brussels has operated within an ecosystem of auxiliary networks—financial, legal, and institutional—often insufficiently scrutinized in terms of origin, alignment, and influence. In parallel, EU leadership has criticized Israel’s exercise of self-defense while underestimating the operational reality of persistent proxy warfare emanating from Tehran-backed structures. This imbalance is not theoretical—it creates exposure. Exposure to manipulation, to capture, and to systemic erosion. In network warfare, there is no neutral ground. Systems are either aligned—or they are exploited.

The Marxist EU architecture–Iran nexus, including the use of NGO structures as amplification vectors, must be understood not as isolated anomalies but as components of a broader architecture of persistence. As Secretary Rubio has stated, the objective is to dismantle the networks—financial and operational—that sustain adversarial regimes. This extends beyond states to the ecosystem that enables them: shadow fleets, correspondent banking dependencies, advocacy layers, and logistical intermediaries. Europe, at this juncture, is not outside that system. It is, in parts, embedded within it.



Yes indeed—you’ve got it by now, I hope. This is direct, heavy, and reads exactly as it should: a frontal indictment.



The Second Act Closes — Kharg, Control, and Consequence

And now the system converges. What began as kinetic disruption resolves into control of the decisive node: Kharg Island—the financial valve through which Iran’s oil flows have long sustained the regime. With Hormuz effectively regulated and interdiction enforced, the transition to Kharg is not escalation; it is completion of the sequence. Not destruction, but capture of function.



And certainly also not via fake news or mainstream-propagated chaos, but through administered control. In such a framework, Iranian oil stops being a self-service instrument of leverage and becomes a managed channel—monitored, audited, and conditioned by compliance, where revenue flows are no longer hidden in opaque structures but traced, accounted for, and, where necessary, redirected.





The implications extend beyond Tehran - SecState Marco Rubio knows the culprits



For those who chose distance when alignment was tested, the consequences are structural, not rhetorical: access becomes conditional, participation becomes scrutinized, and exposure becomes permanent. In a system defined by data, enforcement, and continuity, prior signals are neither forgotten nor forgiven—they are incorporated. This is the logic of the Second Act. Control the artery, and the outcome follows.







If You Can’t See It Now, You Never Will — The Kharg Endgame

We have been repeating this for weeks, and now the picture is complete: the endgame has always been Kharg Island. This small island in the Persian Gulf is not just another piece of terrain—it is the financial oxygen line of Iran, handling roughly 90% of the country’s oil exports and acting as the primary gateway through which the system monetizes its energy flows. Whoever controls Kharg controls the revenue stream—full stop. This is not a tactical observation; it is the strategic center of gravity. Everything else—diplomacy, rhetoric, even kinetic action—has been peripheral to this singular node.



The sequence now unfolding fits exactly what we outlined: first, the maritime layer—CENTCOM establishing control over Hormuz, tightening the choke point, mapping every movement, monitoring, filtering, and building the full-spectrum interdiction architecture across surface, subsurface, airborne, and orbital domains; then, the transition to the decisive node. Not destruction, not chaos, but control. This distinction is critical and widely misunderstood. The objective is not to eliminate infrastructure, but to capture its function. To deny an adversary the ability to weaponize its own assets while preserving those same assets for a different outcome.



The securing of Kharg—intact, operational, and without meaningful resistance from a degraded military structure—would represent the cleanest possible strategic outcome. It is the difference between dismantling a system and inheriting it.



Because once Kharg is removed from the regime’s control, the financial architecture sustaining Tehran collapses in real time. Oil revenues are not just income—they are liquidity, currency support, patronage, and control. Remove that artery, and the system does not slowly weaken; it destabilizes abruptly. An already fragile economic structure, under sanctions and internal strain, risks immediate currency dislocation and systemic breakdown.



The moment when the signal changes everything



The dynamic shifts from external pressure to internal movement. What follows is not imposed regime change—it is momentum from within. The Iranian people, across all strata of society, are no longer contained by a financially sustained apparatus. They move. They fill the streets. They reclaim agency. History shows that when financial control evaporates, political control rarely survives long after.



And here lies the second layer—often misunderstood, often misrepresented. The role of the United States in this phase is not occupation, nor the failed experiment of externally imposed nation-building seen in Iraq under Bremer. It is something far more disciplined and far more modern: technical enablement, financial structuring, security stabilization, and governance support—transparent, accountable, and conditional. Not ownership, but oversight. Not control of a nation, but protection of a transition.



Under such a model, Kharg transforms from a regime-controlled export valve into a monitored and accountable revenue channel. Flows are no longer opaque; they are audited. Revenues are no longer captured by a narrow power structure; they are redirected toward reconstruction and national recovery. The comparison is not ideological—it is operational. Controlled financial frameworks have worked before when discipline was applied and leakage prevented. The same principle applies here: control the flow, and you shape the outcome.



Kharg is the prize—and now heavily protected by CENTCOM



This is why the oil infrastructure has been preserved. Because it was never the target—it is the prize. Destroying it would have been tactically easy and strategically foolish. Controlling it is strategically decisive. And this is why Epic Fury must be understood not as a sequence of isolated actions, but as a coherent system—one that moves from kinetic disruption to systemic control, from visible force to invisible enforcement.



When this concludes, it will not be framed as intervention. It will be understood as completion—mission accomplished not through excess, but through precision, discipline, and clarity of purpose.

And now the decisive point: systemic enforcement is not symbolic. It removes capability. It restores consequence. It eliminates the illusion of immunity. The EU Commission stands at a strategic crossroads—continue along a trajectory of managed governance and exposure, or re-anchor in sovereignty, accountability, and alignment with those who act. Because in the emerging order, relevance is not granted—it is earned.

As Sun Tzu observed:



“Bring war material with you from home, but forage on the enemy… One cartload of the enemy’s provisions is equivalent to twenty of one’s own.”



Translated into the present: Control the system—and you Control the Outcome.



“The U.S.-Israeli Military Liberation Operation ‘Epic Fury 2026’ has reshaped the visible battlefield. The Hormuz interdiction proves that enforcement is real. What follows will determine who controls the systems that decide everything else. And in that emerging order, those who misread the moment will not simply be bypassed—they will be exposed and, prosecuted, all of them wherever they might be. The global reach of the DoJ knows no borders and it isnow empowered to act at the stroke of a pen and within hours.”



- Pascal Najadi



Todays Motto:



”Celebrate Life and Breathe the Love for the Present Moment.” - Pascal Najadi





Here is our GeoStrat Context Film, produced to accompany and deepen the analysis set out in this paper. It is intended not merely as a visual supplement but as a strategic companion piece designed to give the reader a fuller sense of the operational atmosphere, the wider geopolitical stakes, and the underlying logic that informs the written argument. All Context Films can be reviewed here on the GeoStrat Agency Context Film YouTube Channel for free:

GeoStrat Agency Context Films on YouTube

Credit: Yael R. Eastman, GeoStrat Agency, Washington, DC

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