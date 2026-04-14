Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Charles Knapp's avatar
Charles Knapp
Apr 14

I often wonder whether the several EU countries who have publicly and ostentatiously asserted that Iran “is not our war” do so not out of principle but rather fear of exposure of their military impotence.

The media overall presentation, that Europe’s failure to heed the call is the result of President Trump’s insults and/or refusal to integrate them into the secret planning, surely demonstrates a studied lack of understanding of how foreign policy is actually determined. While we live in an era that celebrates or at least highlights inter-personal relationships, it remains the case, to quote Lord Palmerston, “We have no eternal allies, and we have no perpetual enemies. Our interests are eternal and perpetual, and those interests it is our duty to follow.” International relations are hard headed analyses of interests, not sentimental gestures that feel good in the moment.

We have seen Europe’s strange lack of military preparedness - the U.S. movement of military assets to the region didn’t happen overnight and was no secret - play out with the embarrassment of the UK’s inability to deploy maritime assets promptly to defend its base in Cyprus. As to the HMS Dragon specifically, does anyone really imagine that there is no “emergency” or “national security” override in the union contract that would have allowed for around-the-clock repairs?

So, if you have the data handy, it might be revealing to understand precisely what naval assets these European nations could have offered the U.S. had they been onside from the beginning.

As far as I can tell, these additional assets would likely fall into the “like to have” not “must have” category. Yet, the solidarity that would have been demonstrated by Europe had it taken concrete action against Iran (even if within the constraints of a hollowed out military presence) would have demonstrated a West unified against a dangerous adversary, and signaled to the Iranian regime that it had no plausible strategy to split the alliance. Missed opportunity by Europe.

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ViaVeritasVita's avatar
ViaVeritasVita
Apr 14Edited

So appreciated your inclusion of Sun Tzu's advice to "forage on the enemy"--Gaius Iulius (certainly in the campaign in Britain)--applied just that: sending out his men to gather frumentum. An exciting read.

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