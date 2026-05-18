Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
5h

When I think about Taiwan, I think about Hong Kong. Remember the promise of "One country, two systems"? Ask Jimmy Lai how that has worked out.

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Jim West Commercial RE's avatar
Jim West Commercial RE
5h

What is your take now on the Iran situation . Are the intelligence links true about their remaining capacity ? What happens next ?

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