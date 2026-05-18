Picture: Tokyo Bay, USS Missouri, September 2, 1945. Foreign Minister Mamoru Shigemitsu signs the Japanese Instrument of Surrender before General Douglas MacArthur, Supreme Commander for the Allied Powers. In that signature, Imperial Japan ceded custody of Formosa to American military authority — not to the Republic of China, not to any successor named, not to anyone since. The title has never been lawfully reassigned. Taiwan Has Belonged to the United States Military Since 1945. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026. All Rights Reserved.ption...

by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON, DC: We transited earlier through a moderate storm at sea. Winds gusting to 30 plus knots. Sails struck and lashed. The hull rocked and rolled, then cut through the chop like a hot knife through butter.



The sun is setting now. The sea is calm. Plain sailing restored. From a Starlink uplink in open water, this dispatch reaches the GeoStrat Agency LLC office in Washington, where Yael Eastman has edited the piece you are about to read. Timing, as every sailor and every statesman knows, is everything.

Taiwan Belongs to the United States Military Since 1945—and Epic Fury 2026 Shapes the Pacific Battlefield Before a Single Shot Is Fired.

The Hook the Mainstream Missed

Let me be clear from the first line.

President Donald J. Trump told Fox News on Friday, May 16, 2026, that the pending fourteen-billion-dollar arms package for Taiwan is



“a very good negotiating chip.”



He said he is “holding that in abeyance.”



He told Bret Baier, and I quote the man directly,



“I know more about Taiwan right now than I know about almost any country.”

The truth is, the President is right on the substance and right on the instinct. Taiwan is a chip. Taiwan is a card. And it is an American card. It has been an American card since the second day of September, nineteen forty-five, on the deck of the USS Missouri.

Make no mistake. What follows is not opinion. It is the documentary record. And the documentary record will hold long after the cable news clips expire.

How Japan Came to Hold Formosa

Taiwan was not stolen by Japan. Taiwan was ceded by the Qing Dynasty in sixteen eighty-four in settlement of a dispute, and the cession was formalized again by the Treaty of Shimonoseki in eighteen ninety-five. Peaceful conveyance. Lawful transfer. Japan held Taiwan for fifty years as sovereign, not as occupier. That single fact dismantles half the propaganda repeated in Western newsrooms today.

The Surrender That Made Taiwan American

On September second, nineteen forty-five, the Empire of Japan surrendered. Not to China. Not to the Republic of China. To the Supreme Commander of the Allied Powers. That was a five-star American general named Douglas MacArthur. The Japanese garrison on Formosa surrendered on October twenty-fifth, nineteen forty-five, to General Chen Yi — but Chen Yi was there as an administrative agent of MacArthur. Not as the owner. As the caretaker.

United Press International reported it plainly at the time. Chiang Kai-shek, representing Allied Forces in China and Taiwan, dispatched General Chen Yi to accept Japan’s surrender of Taiwan. The surrender alone was not enough to constitute an official handing over of Taiwan to the Republic of China.

That is the record. Read it twice. The Republic of China was a guest on the island. The American flag held the title.

The Cairo Press Release Was Never Law

The Cairo Conference of nineteen forty-three produced a Press Communique. Not a treaty. Not a binding instrument. Three leaders in a room — Roosevelt, Churchill, Chiang — issuing a statement of purpose. The Communique called for territories “stolen” by Japan since nineteen fourteen to be “restored” to the Republic of China.

Three problems - All Fatal

Japan did not steal Taiwan. Taiwan was ceded by Qing. The restoration clause did not apply. The Communique referred to acts since nineteen fourteen. Japan acquired Taiwan in eighteen ninety-five. The Communique did not reach back that far. And the Republic of China never possessed Taiwan in the first place. You cannot restore what was never held. Restoration is a legal impossibility.

Potsdam in nineteen forty-five never mentioned Taiwan by name. The Japanese Instrument of Surrender bound Japan to accept Potsdam. Potsdam said nothing about who would hold Formosa.

The San Francisco Silence

Then came the San Francisco Peace Treaty of nineteen fifty-two. The only binding instrument. The actual law. Article Two, paragraph (b). Japan renounced “all right, title and claim to Formosa and the Pescadores.”

Renounced to whom. Read the treaty. There is no successor named. None. Not the Republic of China. Not the People’s Republic of China. The sovereignty was placed on the table — and left there.

The Supreme Commander for the Allied Powers signed off and stood down. The American occupation authority that had administered Taiwan since nineteen forty-five never transferred title to any Chinese government, communist or nationalist. The title was never lawfully reassigned. Read that sentence three times. It is the most important sentence in this op-ed.

Why the Republic of China Has No Claim

The Republic of China lost the Chinese civil war in nineteen forty-nine. It lost the mainland. Every square inch.

Under the Montevideo Convention of nineteen thirty-three — the binding international law definition of statehood — a state must possess territory. Article One. Not optional. Not aspirational. Required.

When the Republic of China lost the mainland and had no lawful title to Taiwan, the result was straightforward. The Republic of China ceased to be a state. It became a government in exile. A caretaker administration operating on an island it did not own, under the residual authority of the Supreme Commander for the Allied Powers — which is to say, under American military authority.

“That is why, when the so-called Republic of China relocated to Taipei in nineteen forty-nine, it did not impose the yuan. It did not impose its currency. The Taiwanese dollar remained. Because a government in exile does not impose currency on territory it does not own. The currency told the truth that the press releases hid.”



- Pascal Najadi

The People’s Republic of China was founded on October first, nineteen forty-nine. It has never administered Taiwan. Not for one day. Not for one hour.

UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, adopted October twenty-fifth, nineteen seventy-one, did one thing and one thing only. It transferred China’s seat at the United Nations from Taipei to Beijing. That is all. Read the operative text. There is not one word about the sovereignty of Taiwan. Not one.

The two thousand three UN Handbook, “Final Clauses of Multilateral Treaties,” calls Taiwan “the Taiwan Province of China.” That is an editorial slogan inserted by a Secretariat bureaucrat. It has no legal foundation. The General Assembly never decided the territorial status of Taiwan. It cannot decide it. The UN Charter does not grant the General Assembly that competence. The Secretary-General cannot conjure sovereignty out of a footnote.

The truth is this. Beijing has never possessed Taiwan. Taipei surrendered the mainland. Neither has lawful title. The only government that ever exercised supreme authority over Formosa after September second, nineteen forty-five, was the Supreme Commander for the Allied Powers. An American general. Holding an American mandate. Backed by the United States Pacific Fleet.

Only One Number One — and It Is Not Beijing



Today in Washington, DC, May 17, 2026, the magnificent Tulsi Gabbard stood before a quarter-million Americans on the National Mall and delivered a verdict that reaches far beyond the prayer rally that hosted it.



The Founders, she reminded the nation, knelt before they declared independence. They asked for mercy. They asked for guidance. They understood that the cause before them was beyond their own strength. And then she named the disease of our age. Leaders, she said, see themselves as the controllers. They compete over who is number one.



The truth is — there is only one number one, and that is God.

Let me be clear.



That single sentence is the moral architecture of the Taiwan question, and Beijing has no answer to it. The Chinese Communist Party does not kneel. The Party is itself the sovereign in the doctrine it preaches — the supreme arbiter of all territory under heaven, the unchallenged number one, the controller that brooks no authority above itself. Xi Jinping does not ask for mercy. He demands submission.



That is precisely the delusion Gabbard named, and it is precisely why the People’s Republic forfeits any standing to inherit what the United States holds.

The truth is, America was not built to be number one. America was built to be free, sovereign, and faithful. The Founders knelt because they knew the difference between strength and authority — strength is taken, authority is granted from above.



That distinction is what gives the United States, since General MacArthur accepted the Japanese surrender of Formosa on October twenty-fifth, 1945, the moral standing to remain custodian of an island that has never been governed by the People’s Republic, never been validly transferred under the San Francisco Treaty of 1952, and never been anything other than a territory held in trust under American war power.



We hold Taiwan not because we conquered it. We hold it because the only legitimate successor in 1945 was the United States military, and because no party that rejects every authority above itself is fit to inherit it.

Make no mistake. President Trump’s “negotiating chip” line is not cynicism. It is the plain statement of a custodian who knows what he holds and refuses to surrender it to a regime that worships itself. America First, properly understood, is not American supremacy. It is American humility before God and American firmness before tyrants. Gabbard named the principle.



The Founders knelt to it. President Trump is governing by it. And Beijing, for all its military spending and all its Middle Kingdom mythology, cannot touch it — because the controller cannot inherit what only the steward can hold.

Taiwan Is American by Operation of Law

Taiwan is an unfinished business of the Pacific War.

Taiwan is a territory the United States took from Imperial Japan, held under American military authority, and never lawfully transferred to anyone.

Taiwan is, in plain English, residual American war-power custody. The flag never came down. The successor was never named. The Republic of China administers it as a caretaker. The People’s Republic of China claims it as fiction. The United States holds as a matter of unextinguished title since September second 1945.

President Trump’s instinct in Beijing this past week was correct. Taiwan is a card. It is a chip. It is leverage. And it is leverage that belongs to the United States — not because Washington is generous, not because Washington is strong, but because Washington never relinquished the title.

The PRC Will Never Take Taiwan by Force

I write “the PRC” on purpose. Not “China.” The PRC. The People’s Republic of China. The party-state was founded October first, 1949. That is realpolitik discipline. That is the difference between signal and noise. The hyperventilating mainstream media writes “China” because “China” sells clickbait war headlines. We write “the PRC” because we are not in the clickbait business. We are in the truth business.



Like DNI Tulsi Gabbard — who has stood in front of the senators and the cameras and refused to let intelligence be twisted into a pretext for the next forever-war — we keep our eyes cold and our facts straight.

DNI Tulsi Gabbard and I Share the Same Principles—To Serve and Never Give Up

Make no mistake. The PRC will not take Taiwan by force. Not this year. Not next year. Not under Xi Jinping. The reasons are economic, military, and civilizational. I will give you all three.

Deng’s Two-System Dream Is Failed

In June of nineteen eighty-four, Deng Xiaoping told the world plainly that the People’s Republic of China would run “one country, two systems.” His exact words, on the record, from Beijing. I quote the man directly. “Within the People’s Republic of China, the mainland with its one billion people will maintain the socialist system, while Hong Kong and Taiwan continue under the capitalist system.”

That was the Champagne Marxist dream. Marx on the mainland. Markets on the edges. Red Book in Beijing. Stock exchange in Hong Kong. Two societies under one flag. The illusion that a party-state can quarantine capitalism into a special zone and harvest the profits without infecting the cadres. It simply failed.

Hong Kong was the Test Case



Beijing held the deed since nineteen ninety-seven. The PRC played with fire. The PRC burnt the house down. The National Security Law of twenty twenty crushed the press. The opposition was jailed. The Legislative Council was hollowed out. The world watched. The world drew the obvious conclusion. If Beijing cannot honor “two systems” on a tiny island it already owns, Beijing cannot be trusted to honor anything anywhere.

The mainland real estate bubble burst with a hiss, not a bang. Evergrande. Country Garden. Half-built ghost cities from Shenzhen to Shenyang. The European luxury houses who built their forecasts on a thousand-mall middle class woke up to a reality check at bullet speed. The Champagne Marxists kept the champagne. The Marxism returned with reinforcements.

The post-COVID citizen-control architecture tells the rest of the story. Social credit scoring. Facial recognition on every corner. Carbon credit tracking that decides whether you can buy a second pair of sneakers this month. You buy Nikes in Shanghai on Monday — the state bank tells you on Wednesday you cannot buy Adidas because your carbon ration is spent. That is not modernization.



That is coercion dressed in algorithms. That is the panicked clamp-down of a Marxist system that has finally understood its model failed and is now trying to compensate with surveillance what it can no longer deliver in prosperity.

The PRC Military Posture Is a Comical Postcard

The PRC likes to show off. Fifth-generation fighters at the airshow. Hypersonic glide vehicles on the parade route. Aircraft carriers christened with state ceremony. The PRC defense export brochures show a near-peer competitor.

The reality, as established on the modern battlefield, is something else.

On January third of twenty twenty-six, in Caracas, and again across the operational arc of Epic Fury 2026, the most modern Chinese air defense systems were rendered into service denial. Not by overwhelming force. Not by a thousand-missile salvo. By the fifth- and sixth-iteration, battle-space-tested American kill chain. The system of systems. Sensor to shooter. Orbital, airborne, surface, land, and subsea platforms — fused, command-and-control coordinated, twenty-four hours a day, by the orbital assets of the United States Space Force.

The USSF, which President Donald J. Trump established by signature on December twentieth, twenty nineteen, at Joint Base Andrews — the first new branch of the United States Armed Forces since nineteen forty-seven — does not request overflight rights of adversary territory. It does not send a memo. It maps in silence, twenty-four seven, feeding the targeting database, cataloguing every frequency, encrypted or not, that an adversary radar dares to radiate.

The result has been the blackest hour for the PRC’s defense export sales teams. Imagine the foreign ministers who bought top-dollar Chinese systems and watched them go dark in Caracas. Imagine the calls into Beijing — from Islamabad, from New Delhi, from elsewhere — asking why what they bought is now worth zero. The Russian export catalogue suffered the identical fate. Same kill chain. Same result. The brochures of an entire generation of authoritarian arms exporters were turned into wallpaper in a single operational cycle.

The Intelligence Imperative

Spycraft is the oldest business since time began. It is older than money. Older than the standing army. Older than the written treaty. And it is the one business that must always — always — be shielded from the temper tantrums of partisan politics. Mess with intelligence, and you find yourself, sooner than you think, talking Chinese and eating with one pair of wooden chopsticks the rest of your life.

This is precisely the standard DNI Tulsi Gabbard has reinstated at the top of the United States intelligence community—clean-eyed, mission-first, faithful to the American people rather than to the permanent warfare class that has spent two generations dragging this republic into wars it never should have fought.



Her presence at the head of the National Intelligence apparatus is itself a signal to Beijing, to Moscow, to Pyongyang, and to the half-dozen capitals that thought America could be tricked again. It cannot. The grown-ups are back at the desk.

Dominance does not justify relaxation. Superiority does not justify complacency. The opposite is true. The dominant power that relaxes loses its dominance. We up the ante. We sharpen the collection.



We cross-check and reassess PRC and Russian systems through a multitude of channels we do not discuss in print. That is what serious intelligence looks like. That is what the warrior-citizen tradition demands.

America First and Peace Through Strength

President Trump did not go to Beijing on May fourteenth to start a war. He went to prevent one. The America First doctrine and the Peace Through Strength doctrine are not bumper stickers.

Picture: Beijing, May 15, 2026. The photograph is the policy. President Donald J. Trump exits Air Force One. One at the height of the Xi summit—fist raised, jaw set, not a flicker of deference. Make no mistake. This is the posture of a man who held every card on the table. Taiwan has been held in trust since 1945. The $14B arms package was suspended on his word alone. The Chinese delegation was waiting on his timing, not theirs. The truth is, America First does not arrive bowing. It lands, it stands at the door, and it lets the world see who runs the meeting. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026





They are the operational philosophy of the second Trump administration, executed with surgical discipline by Secretary of State Marco Rubio — a statesman who has restored the State Department to its proper function as an instrument of American strategy rather than a salon for managed decline — briefed cleanly by DNI Tulsi Gabbard, and read accurately by the foreign ministries of ASEAN:



Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand — who understand that a strong, restrained, sovereign America is the precondition for their own freedom of navigation, their own economic sovereignty, and their own peace.

We prefer peace over war. That is the American instinct. That is the Judaic-Christian instinct. That is the Jeffersonian instinct.



But — and let me be clear — if pushed, the response will not be measured in hesitation. It will be measured in decisive, scalable, pre-shaped lethality the adversary did not know was already in place.



The America First doctrine is not pacifism. It is the wisdom of saving American blood and treasure for the wars that matter and refusing to spill either on the wars that do not.

‘Epic Fury 2026’ Has Gone Global

Operation Epic Fury 2026 has gone global. It is highly mobile. It is scalable. It adapts and shapes the geometry of any battlefield in real time — and it does so before the first shot is fired. Not one shot. Zero.



That is the whole point. That is the doctrine. The shooting, if it ever comes, is the cleanup. The decisive work has already been done in orbit, on the electromagnetic spectrum, inside the adversary’s command-and-control architecture, weeks and months before any pilot ever pushes a throttle forward.

I called this 200 percent accurate back in January of 2026. The article is timestamped. The archive is open.



“Iran’s Air Defenses Are Already Neutralized — Before Any Shot Is Fired.”



The link is here:

"Iran’s Air Defenses Are Already Neutralized—Before Any Shot Is Fired."



Published January 12th, 2026. Read it. Cross-check it against what has happened since. Read it twice. let it sink in.



Then ask yourself why so much of the credentialed Western press missed what a sole principal in Washington called clean and on time.

The same architecture that rendered Iran’s air defenses irrelevant before any shot was fired now operates across the Western Pacific. Xi Jinping knows it.



The General Staff Department in Beijing knows it. The PRC defense export customers who placed their panicked phone calls know it. The geometry of any Taiwan Strait scenario is already shaped — and it is shaped in favor of the side that never relinquished title to the island.

The Civilizational Off-Ramp

The Marxist model of the PRC has failed. The only paths forward for that vast nation — heir to a pre-communist civilization of genuine grandeur — are adaptation to twenty-first century standards or implosion. There is no third door.

The line is held. Xi knows this. Classical Chinese strategic wisdom — the wisdom that predates Marxism by twenty-five centuries — prescribes non-conflict over kinetic destruction whenever non-conflict is available. Xi and his ideological circle are not stupid men.



They are illusionists who have run out of illusions. Their own people are tired of the Red Book. We are not fond of it either. That is common ground neither side will say out loud, but both sides know it.

Watch this space. Do not expect me to join the hyperventilating Marxist Democrats on the left or their naive warmongers. We all want stability, and that includes Xi Jinping.



President Trump understands this with the instinct of a man who has built skyscrapers in foreign capitals and knows the value of letting a counterparty save face. The face-saving operation has begun. Peu à peu. In the right direction. That is the work of statesmanship. That is the work of peace.

The Verdict

Around the corner from DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s Washington office, yet completely independent and autark, GeoStrat Agency LLC publishes this without paywall and without permission. We are private. We are non-profit. We are sovereign. We are beholden to no party, no donor, no foreign interest.

President Trump should approve the fourteen billion dollar arms package. Not as a favor to Taipei. Not as a concession to Capitol Hill. He should approve it because the United States is arming territory it has held under law of war since nineteen forty-five, and because the deterrent value of that fact, spoken plainly, is the surest path to peace in the Western Pacific.

Beijing will not invade what is already American. Xi Jinping will not start a war for a province he has never held against a power that has held it for eighty-one years and that, through Operation Epic Fury 2026, has already mapped, shaped, and pre-decided the battlefield he would have to cross. Strength is the language of peace. Clarity is the language of strength. Truth is the language of free people.

The truth is simple. Taiwan belongs to the United States Military since 1945. The papers prove it. The history proves it. The treaty’s silence proves it. And the orbital silence above the Western Pacific guarantees it.

The Sun Tzu Coda

Two and a half thousand years ago, in The Art of War, Sun Tzu wrote:



“Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win.”

That is the doctrine of Epic Fury 2026. That is the doctrine of the United States Space Force. That is the doctrine of Peace Through Strength and America First. And that is the silent, sovereign, settled truth about Taiwan.

From the Helm—A Note on Clarity

The instruments hold what the camera could not: the anemometer pinned, the heading display flickering, and the radar painting the squall in green. Today's storm at sea was a moderate one.



Winds howling at thirty knots, gusting well beyond. Sails struck and lashed before the worst of it hit. Four hours of rock and roll. I could not even hold my iPhone steady. The wind was yanking us all around and about, the rigging singing, and the chop punching the hull broadside.

The instruments hold what the camera could not—the anemometer pinned, the heading display flickering, and the radar painting the squall in green. Today's storm at sea was a moderate one. Winds to thirty knots, gusting well beyond. Sails struck and lashed before the worst of it hit. Four hours of rock and roll. I could not even hold my iPhone steady. The wind was yanking us all around and about, the rigging singing, the chop punching the hull broadside. Plain sailing into the West, restored at sunset. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026. All Rights Reserved

Sunset and silence are now restored. Plain sailing into the West.

But it brought back to mind a far harder storm I once had to navigate alone, on dry land, in a Moscow hotel room in the summer of 2013.

On July 29th, my late father, Hussain Najadi, was brutally assassinated in broad daylight in downtown Kuala Lumpur. May God rest his soul.

The hours that followed were the most psychologically demanding of my life. The single discipline that allowed me to function—to think, to plan, to act—was the deliberate phasing out of every external noise. The news cycle. The speculation. The well-meaning calls. The panic. All of it. Down to zero.

I did not hyperventilate. I could not afford to.

Because the first call I had to make was to my mother—to tell her what had happened to her husband. That was the toughest phone call of my life. The only way I could make it with the clarity and the gentleness she deserved was by emptying myself, first, of every other input. Protect her in the words I chose. Then act on what had to come next.

For the four weeks that followed, I did not leave that hotel room in Moscow. Not once. Unable to move. Able to think. A vacuum. A perimeter inside which I phased out every signal that did not bear directly on the next right step. That was the discipline that carried me—and through me, my mother—through the bereavement.

It was inside that room, in that condition, that I coined the proverb I have lived by ever since. The same proverb that I now understand underwrites every dispatch I have ever published through GeoStrat Agency LLC. Including the one you are about to read.

“When reality conquers illusion, it is time to wake up.”

— Pascal Najadi, Moscow, July 2013

The war is already won. The shooting is optional. The chip stays American.

