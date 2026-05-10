by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



The Operation is formally terminated. The Strait of Hormuz returns to free and safe passage. The defensive posture is calibrated, loaded, and quiet.

Quiet is not softness. Quiet is loaded.

This ship can now face any storm at ease — a fifth-generation military able to fight a war in months not years; record highs across the Wall Street indexes; record-high employment; and, very soon, record lows at the gasoline pump. The wake of Epic Fury steadies the deck for everything that comes next.

The Cyrus Doctrine has been restored — Iranians and Israelis as kin, not enemies. The petrodollar pipeline severed. The proxies starved. The Tower of Babel that was being built on the ashes of the post-Cold-War order has had its scaffolding kicked out from under it.

The Marxist ship has been sunk. Dostoevsky saw it 150 years ago. The twentieth century is the laboratory record — Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, Kim, Castro — and the same totalitarian DNA in the Nazi state. Brothers under the skin. Sunk on 28 February 2026, at zero one fifteen Eastern Time.

The EU is dissolving itself — not through kinetic violence, but through the long, slow hiss of a punctured Montgolfière at altitude. The Marxist ideology jettisoned, weightlessly, into oblivion.

Three questions. Three answers that belong to you. Three points, nice and neatly.

And one new slogan that says it all:

“Epic Fury 2026 has just begun its world tour.”

The Eagles in record-setting form. Billions cheering. Children growing up unafraid. A horizon finally cleared.

To the hyperventilating Austrian banker. To the art dealer drunk on Trump-hatred. To Monsieur “For Sure” and Brigitte. To every passenger still dancing on the deck-piano of a ship that has already submerged beneath their feet — from our vantage point on K Street in Washington, D.C., just a few elegant golf strokes from the White House, eloquently and with a smile:

Bon voyage, and ‘For Sure.’

The full Sunday update—the post-Epic Fury strategic settling, captured in one piece — is live and open. No paywall. No theatre. Read it slowly. Then read it again.

→ Read the full Sunday Update on Substack