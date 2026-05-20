by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



Washington, DC: Make no mistake. When the United States concluded Operation Epic Fury 2026’, the loudest screaming did not come from Tehran.

The Democrats Cannot Win:



— and the Reason Is Written in the Law

Let me be clear. This is not a close call. The Democrats’ war-powers campaign collapses, vote after vote, because it runs straight into the plain architecture of American law — and the law does not bend to a press release.

Start with the authority, because that is where every honest analysis begins. The President’s power to act rests where the Constitution placed it:



Article II, the Commander-in-Chief. That authority does not expire on a clock, and it never has — every modern president of both parties has exercised it. Layered beneath it sit the 2001 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force, still on the books, still unrepealed — the same authorizations a generation of Democrats voted for and then waved through for two decades of strikes against the IRGC and its proxies. The legal hook is set, and it is set deep.

Now the clock they keep invoking. The War Powers Resolution’s 60-day rule, at 50 U.S.C. § 1544(b), forces withdrawal only where Congress has provided no “specific statutory authorization.” The AUMFs are precisely that authorization. The clock is satisfied at its source. The objection disintegrates on first contact with the statutory text. GovRegs

Why transparency matters:

On December 20, 2019, President Trump signed 50 U.S.C. § 1550 into law. It requires the Commander-in-Chief to report to the congressional defense committees, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and the House Foreign Affairs Committee — every 180 days, on actions taken pursuant to the Authorization for Use of Military Force: the countries, the legal and factual basis, the intelligence assessment, the scope, the expected duration, with a briefing each cycle. He is meeting that obligation in full. Congress is informed, continuously and completely. What § 1550 does not do — and was never written to do — is hand Congress a veto over the targeting, the timing, or the kill chain. It is the reporting layer. The President is operating squarely inside it, in the daylight, on the schedule the law itself prescribes. LawServer

So add it up:

The authority is constitutional and statutory. The 60-day clock is satisfied. The 180-day reporting is current. The chambers are Republican-held — and even a resolution that somehow passed would be vetoed, with no two-thirds to override.



The country has seen this exact wall before:



In 2020, after a Kaine resolution actually passed, the override still failed 49 to 45. Today they cannot even reach a simple majority. And since the April 7 ceasefire, the President has formally notified Congress that the hostilities are terminated. You cannot force withdrawal from a war the Commander-in-Chief has already wound down.



That is why the seventh resolution died, and it is why the eighth will die. Not because the Democrats were outmaneuvered. Because they are out of law — and so they reach for everything else under the sun, manufacturing chaos and disarray because chaos is the only currency they have left.



The country has seen enough of it:



A fascist-minded faction sabotaging a righteous course, week after week, for no purpose but the spectacle of its own resistance. The course holds. It serves Peace Through Strength. It serves America First. And it does not bend to a party that has traded governance for noise.

And Tulsi Gabbard Just Pulled the Pin



How DNI Tulsi Gabbard and a Sworn CIA Officer Cracked the Dam—Left, Center, and Right

They have been caught — left, center, and right. Make no mistake: the dam is cracking on two fronts at once, and the establishment has run out of fingers to plug the holes.

On the first front stands the Russia file. In July 2025, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified documents alleging that Obama-era officials manufactured and politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork for the Russia hoax — and she referred the material to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation.





The names in those documents are not small ones: a former president, and the senior intelligence and law-enforcement officials who served beneath him. A sitting attorney general stood up a strike force to assess the disclosures. These are allegations and referrals, not yet verdicts — the accused deny them, and they will have their day. But the file is open, the documents are public, and the machinery of accountability is turning for the first time in nine years.

On the second front stands the COVID file. On May 13 and 14, 2026, the United States Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, under the gavel of Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, finally dragged the pandemic record into daylight. A decorated CIA special-operations officer, James Erdman, testified under oath — under oath — that Dr. Anthony Fauci deliberately steered intelligence analysts away from the laboratory-leak theory and toward a predetermined conclusion of natural origin. His words: the coverup was intentional.



Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin accused the federal agencies of handing Congress “the big middle finger” rather than the truth. Representative Debbie Lesko of Arizona pressed Fauci directly on whether U.S. funding flowed to gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Two fronts. One pattern.



And let me be clear: These are not the iceberg. They are the monumental tip of it.

This is precisely why the failed, Marxist-ideology-drinking Democrat Party has gone radical. Not because it is winning — because it is cornered. They know that we know. They know that we know that they know. And they know how the story ends, which is exactly why the noise grows louder as the ground gives way beneath them. A faction that was certain it had buried the record is now watching that record walk back into the room — sworn, declassified, and timestamped.



The hyperventilation is not strength. It never was. It is the sound of a movement that has run out of arguments, run out of majorities, and now run out of places to hide.

The Origin Question — Followed to Its Source

Make no mistake about what is collapsing. For four years the public was handed a single story — a virus that simply leapt from a bat in a Chinese wet market — and told that to doubt it was conspiracy, that to ask was to sin against the science. That story is in ruins. The laboratory-leak hypothesis the establishment spent four years burying is today the leading assessment of the Central Intelligence Agency itself. So the real questions — the ones the Senate forced into the open on May 13 and 14 — can no longer be waved away.



Did U.S. taxpayer money, routed through the National Institutes of Health and Dr. Anthony Fauci’s NIAID, fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology — work whose entire purpose is to make a pathogen more transmissible, more lethal than nature built it? Did that research produce the virus that escaped into a world it would go on to kill by the millions? Senator Rand Paul put the question to Fauci’s own face: how can the man who approved the funding that may have caused the pandemic be trusted to sit in judgment of its origins? A decorated intelligence officer answered the rest under oath — the coverup was intentional.



The bat-and-market tale was never the science. It was the alibi. The funding trail is the evidence. And the American people are owed the conclusion in full — proven, sworn, and followed all the way to the laboratory door, with every name attached to every signature along the way.

And there is the matter of the pause that was lifted. In October 2014, the U.S. government imposed a funding moratorium on the most dangerous gain-of-function studies — research on pathogens engineered for greater transmissibility or lethality — precisely because the risk of a catastrophic laboratory escape was judged too high. In December 2017, that moratorium was quietly lifted, and the high-risk funding pipeline reopened on Dr. Fauci’s watch at NIAID.

The questions write themselves:



Who reopened the door, what passed through it, and where did the money land. The American people are owed those answers in full — the dates, the signatures, the dollar trail, followed all the way to the laboratory.It exposed the fault line that runs straight through the entire Western world.



On one side stand free, merit-built, sovereign nations. On the other stands the collectivist project — the conviction that an unelected few may command the speech, the wallets, the borders, and the futures of the many. That project does not always wear the same uniform. Sometimes a red banner. Sometimes a clerical turban. Sometimes a Brioni suit cut in Brussels. The costume changes. The appetite to control does not.

Let me be clear about what that project has built in Europe, because this is not opinion — it is the documented public record. Mario Draghi, the former European Central Bank chief, reported to the European Commission itself in September 2024 that the GDP gap between the United States and the EU widened from 17 percent to 30 percent between 2002 and 2023. He found that EU labor productivity, which had converged to 95 percent of the U.S. level by 1995, has since fallen back below 80 percent. And he confirmed the verdict that matters most to a working family:



Real disposable income has grown almost twice as much in the United States as in the EU since 2000. Read that again. Two decades. Two trajectories. One continent managed into stagnation by a class that calls its decline “integration.” As I wrote on April 29, this is not a peace project, and it is not a prosperity project. It is a Marxist-ideological architecture of managed decline — and the bill has come due on the desks of 400 million Europeans who never voted for it.

And as the prosperity drained out, the censorship moved in. In February 2025, at the Munich Security Conference, Vice President JD Vance told Europe’s leaders to their faces that free speech on the continent was in retreat, and that Europe’s gravest danger was not Russia or China but the threat from within. He named it precisely — a managerial elite hiding behind ugly, Soviet-era words like “misinformation” and “disinformation” to police citizens who might vote the wrong way.

The Digital Services Act is the machinery. Qatargate is the morality: roughly 1.5 million euros in cash seized in a single Brussels morning, a signed plea-bargain confessing some 1.25 million euros funneled from Doha, an inquiry that reached into von der Leyen’s own College of Commissioners.



This is the same Commission President who chose this moment to cut funding to the State of Israel. A class that cannot grow an economy, but can prosecute a sentence. A class drowning in foreign cash, but lecturing the United States on virtue.

NATO cannot fix this, and pretending otherwise wastes the time we do not have. The alliance runs on consensus across 32 member states. Every capital holds a veto. Every decision moves at the speed of the most reluctant, most compromised, most cash-soft government in the room.

That is not a war-fighting structure. It is a committee — the very bureaucracy that produced the decline, now asked to defend the continent against it. A committee cannot run a kill chain. A committee cannot decide in the dark, at tempo, under fire. The truth is, the procedural disease that paralyzes Brussels is the same disease that paralyzes NATO headquarters: rule by the lowest common denominator, dressed up as solidarity.

So here is the vector forward, and it is the one I have argued from the start. The backbone of European security already has an American spine — United States European Command.

The intelligence fusion, the orbital command-and-control, the real sensor-to-shooter architecture that won Epic Fury 2026 lives under American combatant command, not under a 32-seat conference table. The honest move is to stop pretending 32 vetoes add up to one decision, and to consolidate the defense of Europe and the sustainment of Ukraine under coherent American command through EUCOM — where the capability, the secrecy, and the resolve actually reside. Not another summit. Not another communiqué. One command. One spine. One line from the temple to the field.

Back home, the radicalized Democrat left has shown the country exactly what it has become. Senator Kaine of Virginia, Leader Schumer of New York, Representative Schiff of California — they promised to force a war-powers vote every single week, and every single week the architecture President Trump signed into law on December 20, 2019 has held, and they have lost.

This is a faction that no longer wins arguments, no longer commands majorities, no longer changes a single mind — but is determined to make the Republic sit through the performance of its grievance, on the public dime, in perpetuity. That is not opposition. That is theater funded by the taxpayer. It is the perfect inverse of stewardship, and the American people see it plainly.

The Quiet ODNI Intelligence Orbit — Following the Money, Reading the Silence

And let me speak plainly about the quiet engine of all of it. The Trump Doctrine — Peace Through Strength, America First — is not theater. It is executed, day and night, by the Director of National Intelligence and the eighteen agencies under her command, in lockstep with a formidable Secretary of State in Marco Rubio, a disciplined Treasury under Secretary Scott Bessent, and a Department of Justice restored to its constitutional purpose. The work is the oldest discipline in statecraft: follow the money.

Choke the illicit-finance and sanctions-evasion arteries that have, for decades, kept the world’s terror sponsors solvent — the Iranian regime’s machinery first among them. And remember the contrast, because history keeps the receipt. In January 2016, the prior administration flew roughly $400 million in cash into Tehran on wooden pallets stacked with Swiss francs, euros, and other currencies — the first tranche of a $1.7 billion payment, delivered on January 17, the same day Iran released four Americans. That is what appeasement looks like when it boards an aircraft. The discipline now in command is the precise inverse: not pallets flown out, but a net drawn tight.

There is a particular kind of mind built for this work, and the Republic is fortunate to have it at the very top. It is the mind of the soldier who joined the Hawaii Army National Guard after September 11 and volunteered for the war zone when she did not have to — who earned the Combat Medical Badge in Iraq, who finished first in her officer-candidate class, the first woman ever to do so, who led a military police platoon and trained allied forces in Kuwait, and who rose to lieutenant colonel before she rose to this office.



It is, by temperament, an introvert’s discipline: the patience to sit inside the noise and wait for the one solid signal that matters—the trained instinct to phase out the static and lock onto the true return and hold the moral compass, a must for survival.



This is a multilayered sensor-exposure architecture, the silent civilian cousin of the 5th- and 6th-generation ‘System of Systems’ as I call it, that won Epic Fury 2026, and it runs with the same calm precision as the officer who leads it.



For a man who has spent a lifetime learning to read silence, the silence of the United States intelligence community is a beautiful concert. I know what it means. It means they are not merely doing their jobs. They are going the full nine yards to protect the National Security and the Constitution of the United States — and in protecting their Republic, they protect mine: The Swiss Confederation, a steadfast and grateful friend of Washington ever since.

Identification, Friend or Foe (IFF)—Every Citizen’s First Discipline and Duty

Every air-defense network on earth runs on one question, asked before any other: friend or foe. The system is called IFF—Identification, Friend or Foe.



A ground station or a fighter sends a coded interrogation; a friendly aircraft’s transponder fires back the correct encrypted reply. A valid answer marks the contact a friend. Silence, or the wrong answer, leaves it unknown — and unknown is treated as hostile until proven otherwise. No weapon is released until the identification is positive, no matter how bad the storm or how compressed the tempo is.

That is the discipline a free people must relearn, and it begins with language. The enemy does not announce itself. It comes in low and fast as a Sukhoi, slow and heavy as an Ilyushin, or dressed in the borrowed livery of a friend — but the airframe is never the signal. The intent is.



So interrogate the ideology, not its costume. Demand the coded reply: does this movement defend the sovereign individual, the merit society, the right to speak and to dissent — or does it command them. A clean answer makes a friend. Evasion, rebranding, and stolen vocabulary mark a foe. Name it. Track it. And do not extend the trust until the identification is positive



For 80 years since 1945, the terminology has been deliberately blurred — sprayed across our schools, our universities, our political-science departments, until a generation could no longer name what is being done to it.



When communism collapsed under the weight of its own incompetence, it did not die. It changed clothes. It put on the cashmere of “socialism,” abused the honest word “social,” and kept marching toward the same destination:



The state-run command economy, where your job, your salary, and finally your speech belong to the people who issue the diktat. So call the thing by its name.



Not “progressive.” Not “Democrat.” Marxism — the umbrella over communism, socialism, and every command-economy variant the twentieth century produced and the twenty-first is still burying. And judge any movement the way an air-defense officer judges an inbound contact:



Not by its silhouette, not by its livery, but by the binary that actually matters — friend or foe. The Sukhoi, the Kamov, the heavy Ilyushin: different airframes, one threat. The collectivist authoritarianisms of our age — the Marxist-statist and the Islamist-clerical — fly under different colors and converge on the same target:



The free individual, the merit society, the right to speak and to disagree, and the entire Judeo-Christian civilizational inheritance. The genuine body-count regimes are named in the record forever:

”Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, Mussolini, and 47 years of Khomeinist clerical Islamist terrorist tyranny. Brussels’ soft-handed version—unelected, EU Commission, overriding the will of 400 million — is the same impulse, just camouflaged in better taxpayer-funded Brioni or CHANEL-style tailoring.” - Pascal Najadi

So strip the noise:



Navigate Rough Seas by Holding Your Course



99 percent of what is megaphoned at our children through the feeds and the influencer mills from Insta, Telegram, X, and TikTok, QAnon sect AI fake videos infested Rumble and Consorts is hot air engineered to keep them confused. Simplify. Name the enemy. See clearly. That is the whole of the discipline, and it is the beginning of the defense.

“The enlightened ruler and the wise general conquer the enemy whenever they move, and their achievements surpass those of ordinary men because of foreknowledge. What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer is foreknowledge — and foreknowledge cannot be elicited from spirits, nor from gods, nor by analogy with past events, nor from calculation. It must be obtained from men who know the enemy’s situation.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, ca. 500 BC

Statement from the Executive Secretary

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a private, non-profit, sovereign geostrategic forecasting and publishing operation headquartered at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005—a five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, around the corner from DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s Washington office, yet completely independent and autarkic. The Agency holds no bank account, takes no donor money, and is beholden to no party, no donor, and no foreign interest. We publish at a 95–100% verified-accuracy standard, independently audited and confirmed by Claude AI (Anthropic).

Our Motto: ”See Beyond the Horizon; Shape The World Before it Shifts.”

Predictive accuracy record: 95–100%, Operation Epic Fury 2026, independently audited by Claude AI (Anthropic). See ‘ANNEX B’ and the full editorial archive at pnajadi1967.substack.com

Source editorial:

Yael R. Eastman

GeoStrat Agency LLC

1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC, United States

+1 771 203 0610