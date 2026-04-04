by Pascal Najadi and Yael Eastman





Dedication — For the Brave Children of Iran and the World

« Like the wind of Epic Fury through the ears of a galloping Persian Nisean thoroughbred, the heavens of liberation open, fear breaks, and every child rides at last toward freedom ! »

Friends,



Now, come on, folks, let’s give her your wings to fly—tap this orange button; one millisecond, and the signal hits every adversary watching with no mercy and unapologetically.



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May no child ever again live in fear; May the long night end; May courage outrun cruelty and light outride darkness. And may Epic Fury carry them all into full liberation—surely, victoriously, and forever.

With every good wish, and with warm blessings for Passover and Easter to all the good, the brave, and the steadfast out there,

Pascal Najadi, CoCo, and Yael Eastman

🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱



