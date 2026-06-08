by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



The Update

WASHINGTON, DC: Our flagship situation dispatch, “TRUMP-Iran Situation: Compressed Tempo,” has been updated. We have added a new section and we ask you to read the full piece now.

Read the updated dispatch →

The addition is titled “We Are Not Stupid — We Have Been Watching.” It takes apart the latest assessment of General Jack Keane — a battle-proven four-star general, former Vice Chief of Staff of the United States Army, and the clearest strategic voice on American television. His read is surgical. The Tehran regime sits at its weakest point in 45 years. Masters of delay. Miscalculating the President. Every word of it tracks with what this desk has documented since January.

The timing of the final blow is now the most protected secret in the United States military. We do not guess at it. We read the water. The steel holds, the tempo tightens, and the crescendo bends toward the signature—not the salvo.

And the flowers belong to DNI Tulsi Gabbard, and to the 18 elements of the United States Intelligence Community she directs — working around the clock, without applause, for Peace Through Strength and America First. We salute every one of them.

Read “Compressed Tempo” in full, free and without a paywall →

“Hence, it is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying, and thereby they achieve great results. Spies are the most important element in war, because on them depends an army’s ability to move.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13: The Use of Spies

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Invitation from GeoStrat Agency LLC — the Epic Fury 2026 open-source record. Our flagship analytical report, reference GSA-EF-2026-004, is unclassified and open to every reader. No paywall. No gatekeeping.

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ExecSec@geostrat.agency



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