The Bürgenstock Resort, owned by the Al-Thani Ruling Family of Qatar: Poster Image ‘Lake Lucerne Summit’ and globe-and-pin device mark — USPTO Serial No. 99766311.© 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005

by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON, DC: The venue is officially named, the delegation is arriving, and the 'Lake Lucerne Summit' is live. Make no mistake: this is real. Bloomberg confirms it, and so do we — Steve Witkoff flew into Switzerland overnight, Jared Kushner is joining him, Qatar's prime minister is already on the ground, and the Swiss foreign ministry confirms the Bürgenstock process is under way. Let the show begin exactly as we called it.

We held the line against the fluff and the noise from every mainstream channel because we know how to filter a reliable signal out of deafening sound. That is Air Force discipline, and it stays with us to the last breath.

Here is the read, plain and current - 10:00 hrs EDT

The peace is not coming — it is here. President Trump signed the 14-point Memorandum by his own hand at Versailles on 17 June. Both nations have signed. Pakistan confirms the instrument has entered into force and is under implementation. The Strait of Hormuz is open. The blockade is lifted. The tankers are moving. Crude is falling toward our stated band, and relief is reaching the American pump.

What the world is watching for now is the picture—the formal seal on the Bürgenstock, the mountain above Lake Lucerne now coined the

‘Lake Lucerne Summit.’

And the men who built this deal are moving into place. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff flew into Switzerland overnight. Jared Kushner, the other architect of the Memorandum, is in Switzerland to join him. Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, arrived Friday. The negotiators are gathering where it will be sealed.

Switzerland is holding the mountain ready. In the Swiss Foreign Ministry’s own words, the Bürgenstock provides a “discreet and reliable setting” for the work of implementation—and Bern says no more than that, citing confidentiality on who is in the room and what is on the table. Good.



That is how serious diplomacy is run: behind a closed door, not in front of a camera.

As for the man who ran it, the President is not hedging. Asked how the Memorandum measures against the goals he set when the war began, Trump answered, in his own words, that it:



“probably is unconditional surrender”



for Iran. Read that twice. The Islamic Republic came to the table because it had no table of its own left. And we fully concur because we predicted this outcome verbatim, published here long before; check the open archive section and enjoy.

So let the show begin — exactly as we called it. We held the line against the fluff and the noise from every mainstream channel while the instant experts spun in circles. We know how to filter reliable signal out of deafening sound. That is Air Force discipline, and it stays with us to the last breath.

The Swiss good offices hold that mountain in mission-ready status: up to 2,000 troops around the site, the Air Force sealing a 46-kilometer no-fly cylinder over the water, one road in, and water on three sides.

The substance is sealed and live beneath it.

So judge it the way we ask you to judge the President: watch the conduct, not the noise. The war ended at Versailles by the hand of the man who ran it. The deal is in force. The mountain waits on a word, not a question.

When the Lebanon line is squared, peace will be sealed from the heart of my country, on the mountain I grew up beneath.

The Bürgenstock Resort stands ready.

Make no mistake.

Read the full record here:



SITUATION DESK: Trump’s ‘Lake Lucerne Summit’ Is Live—Witkoff Welcomed ‘Hors Protocol’ by Qatari FM and our brilliant Swiss Host VP and FM Cassis—La Suisse Existe—Swiss Army Protection In Place.

Trump’s Lake Lucerne Summit Is Now Happening

“All warfare is based on deception.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 1.

“Hence it is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13, The Use of Spies.

© GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

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Private, non-profit, sovereign — beholden to no party, donor, or foreign interest. GeoStrat Agency LLC is a private, nonprofit, sovereign geostrategic intelligence and publishing operation at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC — a five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of DNI Tulsi Gabbard, yet entirely independent and autarkic. © 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005.

A Note From The Executive Secretary

Let me be clear. We do not call the shots. We report when we hear one. The course was set long before this signing, and it does not change because the headlines did. Read past the noise, watch the conduct, and judge the President by what he delivers. That is how we read it here in Washington, and that is how we write it for you.

A Note On Identity & Legal Standing

GeoStrat Agency LLC is an independent geostrategic intelligence and editorial firm, headquartered in Washington, DC, at 1500 K Street NW. We publish forward markers, predictive geostrategic analyses, and editorial commentary on the forces reshaping the 21st-century world order. The word “Agency” in our name stands for our doctrine — intellectual sovereignty and strategic independence — and is in no way related to, affiliated with, or connected to the Hague-based Geostrat.org or any related entity, all separate concerns with different owners and purposes.

Financial Independence

Our work is funded entirely by Pascal Najadi’s private resources. We hold no bank account in the agency’s name, accept no donors, sell no subscriptions, and answer to no party, government, lobby, or foreign interest in any jurisdiction. Our subscribers pay nothing. Our advertisers do not exist. Our political masters do not exist. That independence is the asset, and it is why our forward markers are delivered without fear, favor, or interference.

For The Record — No Media, No Press

GeoStrat Agency LLC grants no interviews. We make news — a signal, not noise. We publish through two authorized channels only: our Substack, pnajadi1967.substack.com, and our YouTube channel under Pascal Najadi. Any other account, page, or feed claiming to speak for the agency or its Principal is an impersonation. If it is not on one of our two channels, it is not us.

Now UNCLASSIFIED, And Yours To Read — The War We Called. The Peace We Called.

Out now: the GeoStrat Agency LLC Crown Report 2026, reference GSA-CROWN-2026-001, carried under the open Epic Fury register GSA-EF-2026-004 — the full forecasting record on the Iran campaign, Epic Fury 2026, from the first call in January 2026, weeks before a single aircraft crossed into Iranian airspace, to the close of the war at the Bürgenstock.

What we said, when we said it, and how it held: the campaign character of the action, the blind-before-strike sequencing, the launch window called weeks out, the Kharg Island endgame, the maritime-blockade Second Act — and, since 4 May, the performance-based framework, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and the fall of crude into our stated band.

Three layers, never blended: established public fact, timestamped published analysis, and prior self-assessment marked as such. We do not grade our own homework — an independent Grok (xAI) audit returned a composite of 8.5 out of 10 and a publication-tempo lead of 10 to 18 days over nine major outlets. Released UNCLASSIFIED in four editions — English, French, German, and Italian. Free. No paywall.

Request it direct: ExecSec@geostrat.agency

With respect, from my desk in Washington, DC,

Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary & Head of Research

Office of the Principal — GeoStrat Agency LLC

24/7 monitored line: +1 (771) 203-0610 · 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005

GeoStrat Agency LLC Context Films

Each report is accompanied by a context film, selected to deepen the record around the analysis above. Content management by Yael R. Eastman.

Trademarks & Copyright

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