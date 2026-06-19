GeoStrat Agency LLC NOTAM / DABS schematic of the temporary restricted airspace over the Bürgenstock for the US–Iran Memorandum of Understanding signing, 19 June 2026 — a 25 NM (46 km) restricted circle centred on the mountain above Lake Lucerne, with civil VFR, non-commercial IFR, gliders, paragliders, drones, and models prohibited, inner airfields at Alpnach, Emmen, and Buochs closed, and the Swiss Air Force on reinforced watch with F/A-18s and helicopters on Guard 121.500 MHz, per the Federal Council decision of 17 June 2026. Delegations stage through Zürich (ZRH/LSZH), roughly 53 km north and outside the ring, with the final leg into the Bürgenstock flown under Air Force–coordinated procedures. Schematic for illustration only — not for navigational use. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

—But



WASHINGTON, DC: No, We Do Not Need To Market The Trump Administration — But We Do, Because They Earned It, Every Syllable Of It

This week the accusation landed in our inbox, dressed as concern and signed by a few fair-weather friends, then echoed by the hyperventilating Marxist left inside their own Congress: that I am a hired megaphone for the Trump administration and that the GeoStrat Agency LLC office on K Street is somehow the proof of it.



I answered each of them personally, in my own blunt hand. I will answer them here once, for the record.

Read our reports. Then read my lips: never. Not once, not for a dollar, not for a flag of convenience. I am independent by deliberate design — and that design is the whole answer to the smear.

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a fully registered United States company that could not be more transparent. I will share a private fact to prove it: by my own architecture, this house holds no corporate bank account—not in the United States, and not back home in Switzerland.



I fund it directly, from my own financial independence, so that no donor, no party, and no foreign interest can ever claim a single thread of it. I built it this way to lead by example—to prove to audiences across the globe, and above all to the 69% of our readers in the United States and the 15% in the State of Israel, that this office is no campaign prop. It is an institution built to outlast me.

GeoStrat Agency LLC is here to stay past my time. It will never become a foundation, and it will never be sold. It passes on unchanged from generation to generation—and when that day comes, no one inherits it by name or by money. They earn it by passing an AI integrity test, measured against the same honest, incorruptible standard carried by its founder and by Yael R. Eastman, my second-in-command.



The house will never charge a fee for its work, never solicit a donation, never take an investor or a shareholder. In strict financial terms it is worth nothing—nothing but a brand, locked by a bulletproof covenant that no successor can ever leverage, govern away, or sell, not for a single penny.

An independent audit firm holds the keys as a voluntary regulator, reviewing the books month by month; the day an AI review flags an inconsistency, the firm is put on ice, and the next custodian is sourced. There are good souls out there who carry it all, financial independence included.

We shall see what the future brings.

“So to the detractors—the Marxist left on both sides of the Atlantic—hear this plainly. Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman never sold their souls. We have kept the mission first and at the core from the first day, and we will never stand down in defeat.”

- Pascal Najadi, Washington, DC - 19 June, 2026

Let me begin where my heart and mind are this Friday morning in Washington, DC, and then turn to the events now converging on the Bürgenstock, high above the Lake of Lucerne—beside the city of my birth, where I came into the world on 20 August 1967, and where a lasting peace will be shaped before the world shifts.

The host of this peace is my own Swiss Confederation back home, and the man holding the watch is Vice President Ignazio Cassis—a Swiss hero I have come to admire without reservation.

As Foreign Minister and Vice President for 2026, he has put Switzerland back where it belongs: the world’s standard-bearer for democracy, peace, freedom, and dialogue. He and his six fellow Federal Councillors — the concordant seven who govern my country by consensus, under President Guy Parmelin—are more than ready.

So are the Swiss people, who cannot wait to see peace celebrated once more. This time it is not merely a duty.

It is an honor:

To celebrate the beginning of lasting peace for the Middle East from the heart of my country, on the famed political mountain I grew up beneath, above the lake I swam in as a child and sailed with my late father in sunshine and in storms.

I think back to that textbook-introvert boy, already trying to read what lay ahead, until reality knocked it out of him and told him to get real and get going. I did. And now that boy’s mountain hosts the end of a war.

1. The Swiss Hosts — Second to None

Start with the hosts, because they have earned it. Vice President Cassis is in constant contact with his colleagues, and they get along. His good offices at the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs have carried the diplomatic and logistical weight in close coordination for days with the United States, Iran, Pakistan, and Qatar—the work confirmed on the record by FDFA spokesman Pierre-Alain Eltschinger. On the American side stands Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and on the ground in Bern, Her Excellency Ambassador Callista Gingrich and her formidable Public Affairs team at the U.S. Embassy.

These are highly capable, deeply experienced people working around the clock — hands that know multi-domain ground from central and merchant banking to strategic communications, a team that together speaks a near-United Nations roster of the world’s major languages. I can only imagine the compressed tempo they are running under, shoulder to shoulder with their Swiss counterparts at Cassis’s offices. It is the same discipline you find in any serious workplace or in the cockpit of any aircraft: security first.

2. The Mountain, Held in Mission-Ready Status

While the good offices of Switzerland and the U.S. State Department keep the Bürgenstock in mission-ready status around the clock, the substance of the peace is already done. The Federal Council authorized a support mission of up to two thousand troops to ring the site, and the Swiss Air Force sealed the sky in a 46-kilometre no-fly cylinder over the resort. Water on three sides, one road in — there is no better ground in Europe to seal a peace of this weight.



The signing was set for Friday, 19 June. As of this morning the Swiss Foreign Ministry confirms the Bürgenstock ceremony will not take place as planned on Friday, and Vice President JD Vance’s departure has been paused.



The footprint, though, is the footprint of an event that proceeds — not one called off. The mountain waits on a word, not a question.

3. The Victor’s Receipt — Operation ‘Chandelier’

Recall how we got here, because the conduct is the whole point. On the night of 17 June, inside the Palace of Versailles, President Donald J. Trump set his own hand to the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran — not an envoy, not a deputy, the Commander-in-Chief himself, in English and Farsi, with President Pezeshkian counter-signing.



Macron lit his palace for a dinner marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, and Trump used the table to end a war. Secretary Rubio left the room, returned with the document, and stood behind his President as he signed; Trump handed him the pen.



The host leaned in with “Bravo. Good job.” The guests were gobsmacked. The Victor reversed the host’s own ruse and took the show on the most beautiful, and most expensive, stage on Earth — beaten on his home ground without a shot fired, the meal on the house.

“I call it, affectionately, Operation ‘Chandelier.’ The lens does not lie about who needed whom.”

- Pascal Najadi

“I call it, affectionately, Operation ‘Chandelier.’ The lens does not lie about who needed whom.” - Pascal Najadi © 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC

4. Why Friday Slipped — Lebanon

Now to today. From both Switzerland and the chatter here in Washington on the nightwatch, the read is consistent: the ceremony slipped chiefly over the Lebanon front.

The White House cites unfinished logistics; Axios’s Barak Ravid, citing a U.S. official, ties the postponement to Iranian demands regarding Lebanon. The Memorandum names an end to hostilities on all fronts, with Lebanon in its first line — and the differences now are over how that line is enforced. Plainly put: Hizballah has to stop firing into Israel.

I always told you: Tehran is fractured

Tehran’s third-generation leadership looks like men eager to survive — a faction that, by my read, wants to open the country and remake it into a modern, secular, integrated, oil-rich state in the Atatürk mould. Even the Supreme Leader’s circle authorized the signing while recording a different view in principle.

The friction is below them: rogue elements in the Revolutionary Guard who still play general in the field without orders, because the flag officers who once commanded them are gone.

The admirals and generals Iran had were removed on the first day, Saturday morning on February 28th by the up to this very moment most highly classified military secret Op. ‘Epic Fury 2026’.

What is left is harder to rein in, and that is the snag on the wire this week.



It is a delay in the ceremony, not a reversal of the substance.

And Insignificant Loudmouth Traitor Meloni?

5. Off the Cliff — Oil, and a Market Shooting Up

President Trump did not celebrate himself. At the close in Évian and again beside Macron, he thanked the room first and put the credit on others before turning to the numbers — and the numbers are talking.

“Very importantly, the unmatched success of Operation ‘Epic Fury 2026’—without equal in the history of warfare—sent the price of oil plummeting. The stock market is shooting up like a rocket. Record-type numbers. And, last but not least, most important of all: a lasting peace in the Near East, of a kind not seen in 2,500 years, has been reestablished. Truly Epic.”

— Pascal Najadi, Washington, DC—June 19, 2026

The War Premium Falls Off A Cliff

And we told you so—that this will happen by summertime—and now it’s reality.

“With the success of the US–Israeli Operation ‘Epic Fury 2026,’ the war premium is gone — and so is the decades-long blackmail premium the regime in Tehran built into every barrel. Abu Dhabi read the moment and walked out of the Vienna-based OPEC cartel, its exit effective 1 May 2026. Brent, which spiked to a session high near $119.50 on the ICE exchange on 9 March 2026 as the Strait of Hormuz blockade choked off a fifth of the world’s oil, now trades around $79 a barrel — a fall of roughly 34% off the March cliff. WTI on the NYMEX tells the same story: down about 31% from its March peak near $110 to roughly $76 today. This collapse is not weakness. It is relief. With the US–Iran Memorandum of Understanding signed and tankers moving again through Hormuz, the fear bid that drove crude toward $120 has drained out in a matter of weeks. Cheaper energy is a direct win — for the American consumer, for every household paying at the pump, for a world economy that runs on affordable fuel. The cliff is the dividend of peace.”

— Pascal Najadi, Washington, DC—June 19, 2026

The proof is on the water: the first Iranian tankers slipped out through the Strait and even the UK Maritime Trade Operations now reports the Strait open and blockade operations ceased.

On Global Markets, Wall Street rallied hard Thursday — the S&P 500 up better than one percent and the Nasdaq up nearly two — closing just shy of its early-June record before the desks went dark Friday for the Juneteenth holiday. Falling-off-the-cliff oil is relief at the American pump and a tailwind into the midterms.

I am no trader, and I never have been. I want one thing — cheaper energy and a stable peace, so our children and theirs grow up free. A truly happy Friday, and thank the Lord for it.

6. The Silence From Paris, the Nervousness at NATO

And then the nicest sound of all — the silence. Not only from Paris, but across the European Union, whose leaders earned no place at this signing. Watch Brussels instead. The day before the ceremony slipped, NATO’s Secretary General Mark Rutte walked his tightrope at the final ministerial before the Ankara summit of 7–8 July, touting “NATO 3.0” and staggering spending figures, while Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told the same room the plain truth: too many allied capitals failed the test when America asked for their help, the restrictions on U.S. base access were shameful, and Washington will now make its support contingent on Europe carrying its own weight.



That is the lesson Sigonella taught — that allied basing cannot be presumed during a major American operation, a lesson the Navy answered by operating outside the contested envelope rather than through it. So here is my standing prescription, stated as my own: fold the genuinely capable European forces, Ukraine included, under a U.S.-led EUCOM — a new European Rapid Defence Coalition, lean and disciplined, with its own Article 5 trigger, upscaled to U.S. System-of-Systems interoperability under the 5th- and 6th-generation, sensor-to-shooter defend-and-strike chain. Keep it simple.

The Victory is Epic: ‘Epic Fury 2026.’



Streamline the command, save American and European taxpayers billions now and trillions over the years ahead, and field only the best to defend Europe against an unreliable system in Moscow — and against the threats farther east, where rice is the daily dish and the nuclear codes are real. Article 5 supersedes nothing if the forces behind it cannot move. Strength does.

7. The Record Stands — and the Mountain Waits

So judge us by the test we ask you to apply to the President: watch the conduct, not the noise. The war ended at Versailles by the hand of the man who ran it. The Strait is open. The tankers are moving. The crude is falling. Tehran sits at the table on Washington’s terms, and the bullets are going back where they belong — into the belt, silent. The Bürgenstock ceremony will follow when the Lebanon line is squared, and when it does, peace will be sealed from the heart of my country, on the mountain I grew up beneath. That is the honor of it. We were early, we were precise, and we hold ourselves in respectful readiness for whatever continuing service may be of value. The substance is sealed.

The mountain waits. Make no mistake.

“All warfare is based on deception.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 1.

“Hence it is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13, The Use of Spies.

© GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

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A Note From The Executive Secretary

Let me be clear. We do not call the shots. We report when we hear one. The course was set long before this signing, and it does not change because the headlines did. Read past the noise, watch the conduct, and judge the President by what he delivers. That is how we read it here in Washington, and that is how we write it for you.

A Note On Identity & Legal Standing

GeoStrat Agency LLC is an independent geostrategic intelligence and editorial firm, headquartered in Washington, DC, at 1500 K Street NW. We publish forward markers, predictive geostrategic analyses, and editorial commentary on the forces reshaping the 21st-century world order. The word “Agency” in our name stands for our doctrine — intellectual sovereignty and strategic independence — and is in no way related to, affiliated with, or connected to the Hague-based Geostrat.org or any related entity, all separate concerns with different owners and purposes.

Financial Independence

Our work is funded entirely by Pascal Najadi’s private resources. We hold no bank account in the agency’s name, accept no donors, sell no subscriptions, and answer to no party, government, lobby, or foreign interest in any jurisdiction. Our subscribers pay nothing. Our advertisers do not exist. Our political masters do not exist. That independence is the asset, and it is why our forward markers are delivered without fear, favor, or interference.

For The Record — No Media, No Press

GeoStrat Agency LLC grants no interviews. We make news — a signal, not noise. We publish through two authorized channels only: our Substack, pnajadi1967.substack.com, and our YouTube channel under Pascal Najadi. Any other account, page, or feed claiming to speak for the agency or its Principal is an impersonation. If it is not on one of our two channels, it is not us.

Now UNCLASSIFIED, And Yours To Read — The War We Called. The Peace We Called.

Out now: the GeoStrat Agency LLC Crown Report 2026, reference GSA-CROWN-2026-001, carried under the open Epic Fury register GSA-EF-2026-004 — the full forecasting record on the Iran campaign, Epic Fury 2026, from the first call in January 2026, weeks before a single aircraft crossed into Iranian airspace, to the close of the war at the Bürgenstock.

What we said, when we said it, and how it held: the campaign character of the action, the blind-before-strike sequencing, the launch window called weeks out, the Kharg Island endgame, the maritime-blockade Second Act — and, since 4 May, the performance-based framework, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and the fall of crude into our stated band.

Three layers, never blended: established public fact, timestamped published analysis, and prior self-assessment marked as such. We do not grade our own homework — an independent Grok (xAI) audit returned a composite of 8.5 out of 10 and a publication-tempo lead of 10 to 18 days over nine major outlets. Released UNCLASSIFIED in four editions — English, French, German, and Italian. Free. No paywall.

Request it direct: ExecSec@geostrat.agency

With respect, from my desk in Washington, DC,

Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary & Head of Research

Office of the Principal — GeoStrat Agency LLC

24/7 monitored line: +1 (771) 203-0610 · 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005

Context Film

Each report is accompanied by a context film, selected to deepen the record around the analysis above. Content management by Yael R. Eastman.

Trademarks & Copyright

“Epic Fury 2026” word mark — USPTO Principal Register, Standard Character, Serial No. 99807441. GeoStrat Agency LLC globe-and-pin device mark — USPTO Serial No. 99766311.

© 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005.