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GeoStrat Agency LLC - Washington, DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Philip L Miller's avatar
Philip L Miller
2h

Pascal an Yael, your post confirms all that I want to be true of the US-Iran engagement. Who offers thoughtful, informed and smart push back?

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Jim West Commercial RE's avatar
Jim West Commercial RE
19m

The stories of rail connection to the east that allows LNG sales to China doesn’t have any significant impact on Regime revenues and ability to extend the conflict ? Is there any capacity within the country ( the 80 million Persians ) to intervene the regime ?

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