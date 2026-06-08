by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman

The Warning at the Water’s Edge

WASHINGTON, DC: On June 6, 2026, the 82nd anniversary of the Normandy landings, the Secretary of War stood at the American cemetery at Colleville-sur-Mer, above the same sand where free men died to take a defended beach, and named what is happening on the beaches of today.



Different European shores, he said, are now stormed by different dangerous ideologies—Spain, Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria—where boats and men arrive. Then the question that should freeze every capital that heard it:



When will Europe do something about that invasion, or is it too late. He answered his own question. He prayed not. He believed not.

This was not improvised



Captain America’s speech carried forward, word for posture, what the President told Davos five months earlier, on January 21, 2026, when he stood inside the World Economic Forum itself and warned that Europe is not heading in the right direction, that it is doing something to itself that is hard to watch, and that America wants strong allies, not weakened ones.







The Secretary of War sharpened it at the graveside. And read the choreography: Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the President framed it so the message lands across the Atlantic as a warning from a friend, not an insult from an enemy. The American is not the adversary of the European peoples. The unelected Commission is.

The Beach That Was Never Defended

Here is the inversion. In 1944 the beach was defended, and free men paid in blood to take it. In 2026 the beach was not defended at all — because the surrender was the strategy.

“The invasion of the West did not come behind artillery. It came behind paperwork, NGOs, ferries, and a managed silence. No shot was fired in defense because the people governing the gates decided, in advance, not to defend them. That is the silent war. An enemy that never had to storm anything, because the doors were opened from the inside.”



- Pascal Najadi

Make No Mistake—It Could Be Your Last One

A civilization that will not name an invasion cannot repel one. The Secretary of War named it on the one piece of ground on Earth where the cost of not naming it is carved into white marble, row upon row.

The Enablers, and the Textbook They Followed

Watch what the unelected Marxist ideology-tainted EU Commission and its national enablers actually do, and match it line by line against the textbook definition of a subversion that strangles democracy from within.

They cancel votes they cannot win. In December 2024, Romania’s own Constitutional Court annulled a presidential election a populist had just won, on declassified intelligence claims — and a sitting European commissioner, Thierry Breton, mused aloud that what was done in Romania could be done in Germany.



They criminalize speech and call it safety. At Davos, the Commission’s president ranked disinformation above war and above climate as the world’s top risk, then offered the Digital Services Act as the remedy — a content-control machine pointed at the platforms.



They tell you to your face that your freedom is the problem. The French president called free speech “pure bullshit” unless the state can see inside the algorithm first.

They wall off the opposition they cannot defeat at the ballot box. Friedrich Merz built his Brandmauer (Firewall) against my friend and protégé Alice Weidel

and her thriving AfD—the party now leading German national polls in 2026, the single largest political force in the country by current measure, fenced out by the others as a bloc.



They run on the border and govern around it: Italy’s prime minister, loudmouth-never-keeping-promises Meloni, rode “stop the boats” into office, and the results have fallen well short of the promise. And in Britain, a government presides over the steady spread of political Islam at home while warming, quietly, to the communists in Beijing abroad.

Cancelled elections. Speech redefined as a virus to be quarantined. A cordon around the largest opposition party. This is not the messy compromise of free peoples. This is a minority elevating itself over the majority through coercion, lawfare, and the slow rigging of what citizens are even permitted to say. That has a name, and it is not democracy.

One Island of Sober Statesmanship

In all of this fog, one government stands out for its sobriety — the Swiss Federal Council in Berne. I will say something here that costs me nothing and that I owe.

During the COVID years I criticized Berne, and Alain Berset by name, with a sharpness I now judge unfair. I read those men through the only lens any of us had then—and the honest truth is they were, like all of us, overwhelmed by a crisis no one had run before.



With the official pandemic narratives now unraveling on both sides of the Atlantic and with the record being reopened by the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard—who is still there and who will not simply vanish—I want to set the account straight.



So I do, plainly: I was too hard on them. I apologize.

Today I praise our Federal Council, all of them. They navigate treacherous water with prudence, and they make Coco and me proud to be Swiss.

My special gratitude goes to our Vice President for 2026, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis who has done remarkable work restoring Geneva as the place where the hardest conversations on Earth can still be held—the neutral table, the good offices, the city where adversaries who will meet nowhere else will meet.



Bravo, Signore Cassis, and your colleagues. That is statesmanship. That is the guardianship of freedom done quietly, which is the only way it is ever done well.

The Long March, and the Tortoise

None of this is improvised either. They wrote it down — the way the Austrian-born lunatic once wrote his down — and they have been executing it for sixty years.

In 1967, my birth year, can you believe it, the German activist Rudi Dutschke coined the strategy: The long march through the institutions. Not the barricade, but the patient capture of the universities, the courts, the press, the unions, and the agencies—power taken from inside the machine rather than against it. Lunatics, yes, absolutely, and dangerous they are, so beware and sober up.



The American writer Roger Kimball documented its arrival on these shores in his 2000 book, “The Long March.” And its older twin, the Fabian socialists, chose a tortoise for their emblem—slow, patient, certain—beneath a window that boasted of remaking the world nearer to the heart’s desire.

The tortoise is the whole confession: do not race the hare; outlast him. Subvert, do not storm. By the time anyone notices the institutions have changed hands, the race is already over.

This is the engine that also built the value-destruction project they sell as “Europe.” A single currency was forced onto hundreds of millions of people who never voted for it — a union that, measured against the iron criteria of the Montevideo Convention of 1933, does not even satisfy what a sovereign state must be: a permanent population, a defined territory, a government, and the capacity to conduct relations as one. They built a flag and an anthem and a central bank and called an unfinished construction a nation.

Which is why the Secretary of War picked the right ground in the right hour. He chose the one venue on the planet where the price of complacency is measured in graves, and he said it with a restraint that is not his usual register—diplomatic, deliberate, and calibrated so the warning would carry without wounding the friend. That restraint was the message. The hour is late. It is not yet too late.

Caracas, and the Counter-March

“History is unforgiving to those who ignore the counterintelligence signal at the frontline. For a generation, the Cambridge Five fed Britain’s deepest secrets to Moscow from inside its own intelligence services, and the warnings were waved away as unthinkable until the institutions had already been hollowed from within. The lesson is permanent: the penetration you refuse to name is the one that beats you.”



- Pascal Najadi

So name the countermarch—because it has begun.

“What Secretary Scott Bessent inaugurated as Operation ‘Economic Fury’—the financial second act of Epic Fury 2026—has gone on a world tour: The lawful instruments of the United States Treasury, the Department of Justice, and the State Department turned on the dictators, the cartels, the complicit banks, the captured NGOs, and the political-Islamist financing nodes that move the money. The figures are obscene—UN estimates put roughly a trillion dollars in bribes and some 2.6 trillion lost to corruption every year, washed through shadow banking and criminal networks. That money is not abstract. It kills women and children, it crushes the poor, and it cancels the votes of hundreds of millions by buying the institutions that count them.”



- Pascal Najadi

The tools are real and they are legal. Executive Order 13818, President Trump's EO 13818, on Congress.gov—the Global Magnitsky authority—lets Washington freeze the assets of corrupt actors and the financiers who shelter them, anywhere dollars touch. And the gravity is shifting visibly:



UBS took a United States national bank charter in March 2026, and a full relocation of its headquarters to American soil is now openly on the table between the bank and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. One foot is already planted here; the rest of the move is being negotiated in daylight. Caracas felt the same gravity. Cuba will. The Marxists are being stopped in their tracks — not with a coup, but with a ledger.

And here is the part that belongs to you, the citizen of the West. There are shots left to fire on both sides of the Atlantic, and not one of them is lethal.



Turn off the channels that exist to enrage you. Stop feeding the algorithms built to divide your family from itself. Take back responsibility for your own children’s minds before the institutions finish the job on them.



Our Judeo-Christian hemisphere came under attack, and the invasion was real precisely because it was silent—the long march was the plan. It is being answered now. This was the message Captain America carried to Normandy.

And no—it is not too late. But It is high noon.



“Hence, it is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying, and thereby they achieve great results. Spies are the most important element in war, because on them depends an army’s ability to move.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13: The Use of Spies

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