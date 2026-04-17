Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Munro's avatar
Ian Munro
Apr 17

Thank you both. I have learned such a lot from your excellently presented and accurately portrayed articles, which is helping to keep my mind focused on better defining Reality and its impact on decision making in my forthcoming book.

Have a great weekend!

Reply
Share
John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
Apr 17

Blinken and Sullivan (and the rest of the foreign policy establishment) are wondering how this happened without the benefit of their "expertise".

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Geostrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture