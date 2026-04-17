Friends,

Since January 2026, GeoStrat Agency has moved—quietly but unmistakably—into the reading lanes of power in Washington, D.C., across cabinet-level executive offices, institutional press corridors, and the full 535-member congressional sphere. It is understood there that we do not operate for profit, nor for clicks or applause.





We operate with agency—shaped over three decades by a consistent alignment with the two enduring pillars of U.S. foreign policy doctrine as they stand today:



America First and Peace Through Strength

Our tempo and precision were recognized early. Those closest to decision-making understood the options on the table—and just as clearly understood that our vantage point could not derive from classified channels. That alone drew attention. Questions were asked. Background checks were made. And rightly so.

Because what GeoStrat Agency has done—openly, time-stamped, and without access to state secrets—is not only to anticipate the trajectory of EPIC FURY 2026 but also to identify and describe, in advance, the military-technological architecture underpinning it. We defined it as a 5th generation fused “system of systems” kill chain: orbital ISR, airborne command and control, maritime enforcement, subsea positioning, financial tracking, and human intelligence layers—all interacting in a synchronized decision loop, compressing time from detection to action.

What is now visible across Hormuz, within CENTCOM’s operational theater, and throughout the financial enforcement structures of the Second Act confirms precisely that architecture. The maritime domain is locked, illicit flows are being intercepted, and the financial networks that once sustained the regime are now under systematic scrutiny. The transition from quiet signaling to active enforcement is complete.

No wonder certain departments across the road from my private office on K Street raised red flags and moved into high-tempo counterintelligence chess; that is precisely what a serious republic does, and we fully support such checks at all times, because they are the mark of a responsible state and of a counterintelligence system doing its duty with rigor.



It reflects the vigilance of the United States intelligence system under the brilliant, battle-proven Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard—a veteran who served in a medical unit in Iraq, later led a military police platoon in Kuwait, and now serves as a battalion commander in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Today, that phase has passed. The checks have been made. The noise has settled. What remains is simple: signal, discipline, and trust in the work. GeoStrat Agency has not only tracked EPIC FURY 2026, but it has also described its logic, its tempo, and its system before they became visible. That is not coincidence. That is pattern recognition built over decades.

And now, as the campaign enters its decisive phase, the same principles apply: clarity over noise, timing over haste, and structure over speculation. The horizon is no longer distant—it is forming.

To all, we wish a happy weekend, and to our Jewish friends in Israel and around the world, Shabbat Shalom. What a beautiful weekend lies ahead.

With every good wish,

Pascal Najadi & Yael R. Eastman

GeoStrat Agency

Washington, DC

United States

Share

Here is our GeoStrat Context Film YouTube Channel, produced to accompany and deepen the analysis set out in this paper. It is intended not merely as a visual supplement but as a strategic companion piece designed to give the reader a fuller sense of the operational atmosphere, the wider geopolitical stakes, and the underlying logic that informs the written argument.

All Context Films can be reviewed here on the GeoStrat Agency Context Film YouTube Channel for free:

GeoStrat Agency Context Films on YouTube

Credit: Yael R. Eastman, GeoStrat Agency, Washington, DC