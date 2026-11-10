SIGNAL: Paris, Texas

Hi, this is Jemima Adler, and this is the first long walk on our podcast.

It begins with the letter Pascal Najadi sent President Trump on his eightieth birthday, the fourteenth of June, read in full, because not one syllable of it has changed. From there it goes back to my childhood and to the lessons my mentor gave me, then across the Atlantic to a Paris in open insurgency and a French debt that Germany will not carry. It comes home to Texas and stops in Tehran, and it ends where every signal from this house ends: the crescendo is still coming.

The voice is mine, recorded at my desk in segments. SI joined the takes and removed the coughs and the chair noise, because we have no studio. GeoStrat Agency LLC is non-NGO and non-commercial, and all of us work pro bono.

Listen with the article open beside you.

And, hey. Unite, folks. Republicans, we are the good guys.

🇺🇸🤝🇺🇸

Together we take back the House, and in 2028 we elect Marco Rubio President to carry the baton beyond 2030.

God bless you and God bless America.

Jemima Adler

GeoStrat Agency LLC

1500 K Street NW

Washington, DC

United States