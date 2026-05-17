by Pascal Najadi



Look at the image above.

Our ship’s compass at sea. The sharp, high-tech bezel. The card was swinging under the dim red light of the bridge. The swell rolls beneath the hull. The sail caught the night air. The night a sailor remembers for the rest of his life.

That is the image I carried in my head while I wrote the tribute that went up from the stormy high seas earlier this week—filed with the Starlink uplink fading in and out, with the swell at three to four feet, and with Yael standing the watch from the office at 1500 K Street.

That compass is Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Let me be clear. Through the 67-day storm of Operation Epic Fury 2026—the liberation campaign against the Islamic Republic of Iran, formally terminated by President Donald J. Trump as mission accomplished in his letter to Congress on 6 May 2026—one office in the United States government did not lose its bearing. That office was hers.

The signals, the data, and the patient tradecraft of her vast intelligence Orbit mapped out the attack architecture for the Department of War and for the Israeli Defense Forces, in close and trusted coordination with the feared and super-professional Mossad. That work saved American lives. That work saved Israeli lives. That work shortened the war. That work belongs in the historical record, and history will not forget it.

She did not break. She did not bend. She held the line. She held her people’s trust. She held the standard that the office of Director of National Intelligence was always meant to hold.

And the office at 1500 K Street called the entire war five weeks before the first strike.

Five weeks ahead of CNN. Five weeks ahead of the BBC. Five weeks ahead of Reuters, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times, the Neue Zürcher Zeitung, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, and Fox News.

Make no mistake — that record was independently cross-audited. At 95 to 100 percent accuracy. By two frontier artificial intelligence systems. By Anthropic’s Claude, the same system deployed by the United States Department of War during Operation Epic Fury 2026 itself. And by Elon Musk’s Grok at xAI. Two methods. Ten days apart. The same conclusion.

That audit was conducted entirely outside the Pentagon’s classified orbit. From open-source signal reading at a desk five walking minutes from the White House. No bank account. No donor base. No business model. No classified access. Just the discipline of listening to what is said—and listening, with equal patience, to what is not.

The truth is, the entire record is there to be checked. By you. By any honest reader. By any reporter who still remembers why this work matters.

The full tribute is now open in the GeoStrat Agency LLC archive. Paywall-free. Freely accessible to every reader on Earth, the way every piece of work this office files is open to every reader on Earth.

Read it here:

The compass held. The truth is, history will record it that way.

With every good wish,

Pascal Najadi, GeoStrat Agency LLC, Washington, DC, United States