Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Shawn Christopher Phillips's avatar
Shawn Christopher Phillips
2d

Putin is a secret real estate agent specializing in relocating exiled former leaders. Vlad invited the Iranian delegation to check out their future digs in the Village of Malcontents should they survive that long, and to meet their new HOA President, Bashar al-Assad. For his part, Pooty Poot is looking forward to garnering yet another Worldwide Real Estate Gilded Cage Award complete with a brand new 4-slice toaster.

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
2d

Interesting that Putin chose the wrong side. It was his opportunity to align Russia with US against China. Trump knows that he also plays chess. Putin see that US support for Ukraine is disappearing and he will be able to take land he always wanted and maybe more. I could be wrong in my mind reading ;)

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