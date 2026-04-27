Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



Choices made in plain sight—and they are rather unwise

WASHINGTON DC: At dawn today, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s aircraft touched down at Pulkovo, St. Petersburg. President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov were waiting. The visit was the final leg of a regional shuttle through Pakistan and Oman, undertaken precisely as Tehran walked away from direct talks with the United States — and as President Donald J. Trump withdrew his envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, from Islamabad. That sequence is not a coincidence. It is choreography. And the Kremlin chose its part deliberately.

Russia is not a neutral guest at this table. It is the partner of choice, on the record, for a clerical regime still in active conflict with the United States and Israel under the ongoing campaign of Operation Epic Fury. Tehran’s ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, publicly framed the meeting as a united front of Iran and Russia against what he called Western unilateralism and domination. That language — delivered from Russian soil while a U.S.-led coalition actively dismantles his regime’s residual military infrastructure — is not diplomacy. It is a declaration of alignment and totally unacceptable.

Putin’s credibility is below zero

Vladimir Putin’s standing as a serious, reliable counterparty to the Western Hemisphere has now collapsed below zero.

A reliable partner does not host the foreign minister of a regime engaged in a kinetic campaign against your closest allies.

A reliable partner does not extend a public hand to a clerical system whose own population — only this past January — was met with live ammunition in the streets of Tehran, Isfahan, Tabriz, and Mashhad.

A reliable partner does not, after invading Ukraine and dragging North Korean troops into a European war, attempt to play kingmaker in a Middle Eastern conflict that the United States is bringing to a decisive close.

By receiving Araghchi today, in the middle of an active U.S. blockade that has already turned away thirty-eight vessels under U.S. Central Command direction, with Brent crude above one hundred dollars a barrel, and with Russian custody of Iranian enriched uranium openly on the table, Putin is not “balancing.” He and his ‘System-Putin’ are accelerating their own nemesis.

I warned of this on March 6, 2026

This trajectory was visible nearly two months ago. In Putin’s Capital Mistake, published March 6, 2026, I documented in detail what was already exposed by Wall Street Journal and Washington Post reporting: the Kremlin had crossed the mother of all red lines by feeding military intelligence to a regime targeting U.S. and Israeli forces.



Read the full warning here:

Putin’s Capital Mistake — March 6, 2026

What was a warning in March is a verdict on April 27. The St. Petersburg meeting is not a course correction. It is the same trajectory, escalated and now performed in the open for the entire Western Alliance to see.

Trump’s posture: calm, public, devastating

President Trump’s response to Tehran’s weekend maneuvering was both restrained and ruthless. Speaking to Fox News on April 26, 2026, the Commander-in-Chief addressed Iran directly:

“They can come to us, or they can call us.”

That is the language of a victor managing the closing phase of a campaign. It is not the language of a man asking permission. Behind that single sentence stands a U.S. Navy executing escalation dominance across the Strait of Hormuz, a sustained blockade of Iranian ports, a coalition with Israel that has held through every provocation from Tehran, and a global oil market absorbing the full weight of American resolve.

The President is offering Tehran a phone line. He is not offering a lifeline.

That distinction is decisive — and Moscow has just demonstrated, to the watching world, that it does not understand it.

Operation Epic Fury — the final kinetic run

Make no mistake about the strategic clock.

If Tehran continues to stall, continues to shuttle envoys to Moscow, and continues to rely on Russian custody of its enriched uranium stockpile as a strategic insurance policy, Operation Epic Fury will resume its kinetic phase. The remnants of the regime’s command, control, communications, missile production, and dispersed nuclear-adjacent infrastructure that survived the opening salvos of February 28, 2026, are not a reconstitution base.

They are a target list.

Their full obliteration is now a function of timing and political will — both of which sit squarely in Washington’s hands. The kinetic run across the finish line, when ordered, will be swift, precise, and final. The Western alliance has the means, the mandate, and the moral clarity. Tehran knows it. Jerusalem knows it.



The Gulf Capitals and the Saudis know it



The Gulf capitals know it — and they are no longer hedging. From Riyadh to Abu Dhabi, from Manama to Doha and Muscat, the calculus has shifted decisively. What began as cautious diplomatic distance has matured into active operational alignment with Operation Epic Fury. Sophisticated regional military assets — air defense radars, refueling corridors, basing rights, signals intelligence cooperation, naval interdiction support across the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, and quiet logistical depth — are now flowing in coordination with U.S. Central Command and the Israeli coalition. The Gulf is not standing aside. The Gulf is leaning in.

And the reason is brutally simple: the Gulf monarchies have read the same strategic map that Vladimir Putin chose to ignore. They see a clerical regime in Tehran whose decades-long export of terror, proxy warfare, and ballistic threat is finally being brought to a close by American resolve. They see the end of an era of Iranian regional blackmail. They see the reopening of safe maritime corridors, stable energy markets, and a post-theocracy Middle East in which legitimate sovereign states — not revolutionary militias — set the terms of regional order.

That is why the Gulf capitals have become, in effect, fans of Epic Fury. Not in rhetoric — the diplomatic language remains measured, as it must — but in deed. Tarmacs are open. Skies are open. Intelligence channels are open. Ports are coordinated. The architecture of the campaign now extends from Norfolk and Tampa through Manama and Jebel Ali to Haifa and beyond — a coherent, multi-domain coalition that Tehran cannot break and Moscow cannot match.

This is the geostrategic isolation that Vladimir Putin walked into willingly on April 27, 2026. While he received Tehran’s envoy in St. Petersburg, the Gulf received American carrier strike groups, Israeli liaison officers, and CENTCOM planners. While the Kremlin issued communiqués, the Arabian Peninsula issued clearances. The contrast is not subtle. It is historic.

Photo taken in Abu Dhabi: The Gulf has chosen the winning side and has become a fan club and supporter of CENTCOM military ops. Moscow has chosen the losing one. History will record which capitals were on which side of the line on this day.



Putin’s self-inflicted nemesis

That is the strategic ground truth the Kremlin has now publicly tied itself to: not to only a total loser, but to a collapsed Islamist radical theocracy whose final military defeat is no longer a matter of “if,” only of “when”, and they have no more cards left.

Checkmate.

In doing so, Putin has surrendered whatever remained of his usefulness as an interlocutor between East and West. The European chanceries note it. The American intelligence community notes it. The Gulf monarchies note it. Israel notes it. And — most consequently — the Russian people themselves, already crushed under the cumulative weight of a depreciated ruble, sanctions, the Ukraine quagmire, and the shame of North Korean optics, will note it.

A great nation deserves better than a leadership that mistakes alignment with collapse for strategic depth. The Russian Federation has a noble people and a statecraft tradition far older and deeper than the men presiding over its current decline. They deserve a future grounded in dignity, stability, and reintegration with the civilized world — not another foreign adventure marketed as “balanced diplomacy.”



On April 27, 2026, Vladimir Putin inverted that rule in full daylight. He embraced the weak — a clerical regime whose military backbone is broken, whose population has turned against it, and whose final defeat is now a matter of weeks. And he provoked the strong — a United States Navy in escalation dominance, an Israeli coalition holding firm, a Western alliance united in resolve. That is not a misreading of the strategic map. The intelligence is there. The map is clear. This is willful inversion — and willful inversions are how empires end.​



More than two thousand years ago, Sun Tzu laid down the cardinal rule of strategic warfare:



“In war, the way is to avoid what is strong and strike at what is weak.”



The Western world has noted it.

History, which judges leaders by the company they keep at decisive moments, has already filed the entry.

This is unacceptable. And it will not be forgotten.



“When Rogue Empires Suddenly Collapse; Their Supporters are Surprised, and Ruined.”



— Pascal Najadi, GeoStrat Agency, Washington



Stay tuned—the crescendo of “Epic Fury 2026” is approaching. Expect a decisive outcome: for the 93 million Iranian people—educated, resilient, and technologically capable—alongside CENTCOM, the IDF, and President Trump’s team. The strategic implications will not stop at the battlefield; they will carry directly into the midterms.

Mark my words and have a great start into this exciting week.





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Here is our GeoStrat Agency Context Film, produced to accompany and deepen the analysis set out in this paper. It is intended not merely as a visual supplement but as a strategic companion piece designed to give the reader a fuller sense of the operational atmosphere, the wider geostrategic stakes, and the underlying logic that informs the written argument.

All Context Films can be reviewed here on our GeoStrat Agency Context Film YouTube Channel: GeoStrat Agency Context Films on YouTube

YouTube Content Management: Yael R. Eastman, GeoStrat Agency, Washington, DC

