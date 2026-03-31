Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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George Williams Unsupervised's avatar
George Williams Unsupervised
Mar 31

I would like to believe this will accelerate Putin’s fall. The only silver lining to losing air refuelers and the AWAC is to finally energize the US military to invest and innovate in air defense capabilities. We have been ignoring this capacity for years, even with years of missiles and drones being exchanged by Ukraine and Russia. It’s not like this is a surprise.

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Paul B. Cohen's avatar
Paul B. Cohen
Mar 31Edited

Pascal, i have a question for you, which i ask because you are scrupulous with facts and drawing proper conclusions from them.

I see Mike Pompeo featured in your video. Personally, and i am familiar with his career and actions, i see Mike as a “good guy.” There are loud voices, however, on the alleged right, who downright despise and excoriate him.

It is somewhat befuddling, except that some of the “right” has been clearly exposed as agents of anarchy and evil entities.

I’m open to correction and seek elucidation. What do you know? I’ll understand if you cannot say unequivocally.

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