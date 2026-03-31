by Pascal Najadi and Yael Eastman





Washington, DC: An already isolated war aggressor—who committed a grave breach of international order by invading Ukraine—has now taken a step that risks triggering his most consequential geopolitical nemesis.

On the eve of Passover—a time that enshrines liberation, resilience, and peace—it emerges that Vladimir Putin continues to adhere to a military cooperation framework with what Senator Lindsey Graham aptly called the “mothership of global terrorism”: the Iranian regime, now effectively decapitated.



The latest operational news is stark: a high-value U.S. Air Force E-3 AWACS platform—an airborne command-and-control node central to CENTCOM’s battlespace awareness—was struck on the ground at a Saudi airbase. While no casualties were reported, the significance of the strike cannot be overstated.



An AWACS is not merely an aircraft; it is the nerve center of air operations, enabling early warning, target tracking, and coordinated response across an entire theater. To strike such an asset is to attempt to blind the system itself. What elevates this incident beyond a tactical event is the emerging intelligence context.



In a recent Fox News briefing, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia has been providing targeting intelligence—including satellite imagery and coordinates—to Iranian-linked elements, enabling strikes against U.S. and allied assets in the CENTCOM area of responsibility.

REPORT UPDATE—Wednesday, April 1st, 2026, 12:30 EST: The Kremlin’s Desperate Betrayal: How Putin Downgraded Himself by Aiding Splinter Groups of Iran’s Fallen Regime and Its Desperate, Lunatic IGRC Remnants

Zelensky was right to raise the alarm about Moscow’s betrayal. And the distinction matters: this is not about the Russian people—many of whom are educated, serious, and themselves burdened by the consequences of Kremlin power politics—but about the Kremlin’s aggressions and the machinery of power behind them.



What initially appeared as an allegation is increasingly consistent with the intelligence picture emerging from Washington. President Trump himself acknowledged the possibility that Putin may be helping Iran, saying:



“I think he may be helping them a bit,” while adding, “They do it, and we do it.”



Secretary Pete Hegseth and senior U.S. defense officials have likewise made clear that Washington understands the targeting chain behind the Saudi airbase strike and is adapting accordingly.

The Kremlin’s conduct now reads less as strength than as naivety shading into virtual desperation: a bid for relevance from a power that increasingly fears irrelevance. If Moscow did help the degraded remnants of the IRGC with targeting intelligence against Prince Sultan Air Base, then Putin has downgraded himself into an unreliable counterpart in the eyes of Washington.

The guards around the Trump administration will tighten accordingly, and CENTCOM and the IDF will take measures in kind. Talks are already circulating about a possible expanded U.S. basing posture on Israeli territory—an intelligent move, and one that would further amplify the positive strategic impact of the Abraham Accords enacted under President Trump.

On the operational side, the U.S. Air Force has already moved to complicate any future hostile targeting cycle by dispersing and moving airborne assets with greater randomness and unpredictability.

The purpose is obvious: to ensure that no Russian or Chinese satellite-derived intelligence passed to the collapsed extremist remnants of the IRGC can be processed fast enough to generate a successful strike. In that sense, Moscow has not demonstrated strategic mastery but strategic self-harm.



By assisting the last desperate fragments of a fallen terror apparatus, the Kremlin has revealed both its weakening judgment and its shrinking room for maneuver. This is no longer passive alignment. It is active, escalatory enablement—and it may prove to be one of Putin’s costliest political errors.



Putin in direct alignment with the remnants of a fallen brutal terrorist regime

By his actions, aiding what remains of the Islamist apparatus in Tehran, he supports a system responsible for the brutal oppression and killing of countless harrowing numbers of its own citizens.

This is not just a conjecture; it is a willful alignment by Moscow with the enemy of the United States, its allies, and the entire free world.



In December 2025, meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Ashgabat, Putin reaffirmed this trajectory, calling their partnership a “turning point” and pledging that Russia’s support “will continue.” Pezeshkian underscored this, declaring: “We are determined to put into effect… the agreement we have signed.”



These statements by Putin were made with full knowledge that, for 47 years, this regime has ruled through repression, violence, fear, and the mass shooting of tens of thousands of innocent and brave compatriots—women, men, teenagers, and even children—killed with live bullets fired from military assault rifles while peacefully protesting in the streets, including on January 8 and 9, 2026. And by now, it is evident that the regime he has chosen to support is, in operational terms, collapsing.



The IRGC command structure has been neutralized, Iranian air defenses and air force reduced to near zero, naval assets eliminated, and missile infrastructure dismantled. More than 13,000 targets have been struck—including drone factories, missile launch sites, and command-and-control nodes. Epic Fury is not rhetoric; it is operational fact—a system-of-systems campaign executed with speed, precision, and dominance by CENTCOM and the IDF. What remains are fragmented, leaderless remnants—makeshift units acting in desperation, tactically irrelevant against a response cycle measured in minutes.

And still, the Kremlin persists. In doing so, Putin is no longer engaging in strategy—he is extending the lifespan of a brutal radical Islamist group that supports terrorist and extremist Marxist ideology organizations around the world. At the very moment when Passover approaches—a time that enshrines liberation over oppression—he aligns himself with the last instruments of tyranny.



“Knowing the Russian people—educated, traveled, and deeply aware—it is difficult to believe that many do not see the contradiction. Under the corrupt machinery of “System Putin,” increasingly revealed as a rigid, Kremlin-centered power structure, Russia’s moral standing continues to erode.” - Pascal Najadi

Putin’s Political Suicide—Non-Kinetic but Irreversible

If the claims emerging from Kyiv are confirmed by the Pentagon—and they will be able to determine that with precision—then Putin will have accelerated his own final disgrace. Not only before the 130 million Russians who have already paid dearly for his reckless decision of February 24, 2022, when he launched a criminal war of aggression against Ukraine, creating the largest killing fields Europe has seen since World War II, costing countless lives on both sides, displacing millions of families, and imposing immense psychological strain on entire populations.



He will also have triggered his geopolitical nemesis with certainty if it is proven that the Kremlin provided targeting data for the latest strike against a U.S. Air Force AWACS platform. Thankfully, no American service members were harmed. But no one should mistake the significance of such an act.



”President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will factor it into every serious effort to restore order and peace. By all appearances, Putin may have sabotaged his own off-ramp from the Ukraine conflict, not through necessity, but through a willful loss of strategic judgment, moral balance, and political self-command.” - Pascal Najadi



One can only hope that the Russian public, in growing clarity and conscience, will recognize that this path—supporting tyranny abroad while claiming legitimacy at home—marks not the endurance but the end of Putin’s rule.



“There are five dangerous faults of a general: recklessness, cowardice, a hasty temper, a delicacy of honor, and over-solicitude for his men.” — Sun Tzu



Here is our GeoStrat Context Film, produced to accompany and deepen the analysis set out in this paper. It is intended not merely as a visual supplement but as a strategic companion piece designed to give the reader a fuller sense of the operational atmosphere, the wider geopolitical stakes, and the underlying logic that informs the written argument. All Context Films can be reviewed here on the GeoStrat Agency Context Film YouTube Channel for free: GeoStrat Agency Context Films on YouTube

Credit: Yael Eastman, GeoStrat Agency



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