Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
Apr 19

Existential delusion, you nailed it again. Visible in Tehran and Portland City Hall.

At some point soon, I'd like to see your analysis of the future role of Turkey. Erdogan seems like a real wild card these days.

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Reelin’ In The Fears's avatar
Reelin’ In The Fears
Apr 19

Downfall- Iran Edition

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