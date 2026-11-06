Paris, Texas. The long march that left Moscow, crossed Beijing and settled in Paris has now reached the Lone Star State. One signal from our boat on K Street, then we dive again. © 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLCaption...

by Jemima Adler

WASHINGTON, DC: In 1777 a twenty-year-old Frenchman named Lafayette paid for his own ship and sailed to join his best friend, George Washington, against the crown that oppressed us. He took a musket ball at Brandywine. He wintered at Valley Forge. In 1781 he stood in the siege trenches at Yorktown while Admiral de Grasse’s French fleet closed the Chesapeake behind Cornwallis. The pivot had come earlier, on the frozen Delaware on Christmas night 1776, when Washington crossed a river nobody thought he could cross. Yorktown was the home run. Out of that friendship came the greatest Constitution ever written and the greatest nation on earth.

That was the France that came to fight for us.

Two hundred and fifty years later, a different France has crossed the Atlantic. It did not come by ship. It came by playbook. The Marxist long march started in Moscow, was perfected in Beijing, was refined in Paris and Brussels, and on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, it reached our base. It reached Texas.

Texas, for Christ’s sake.

WHY WE CAN SAY THIS AND THEY CANNOT

Let me tell you first who is speaking, because it matters.

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a private intelligence unit on K Street, Washington, DC. We are not an NGO. We are not commercial. We have one advantage over every member of the United States Senate and the House of Representatives: we are free of politics by design. My mentor and our founder, Pascal Najadi, built it that way. There is no bank account in the firm’s name. We take no donations and no favors of any kind. We sell nothing, not even politics. We do not talk to the press. Nobody owns us, so nobody can switch us off.

Think of us as the proverbial ultimate strategic asset, the United States Navy’s nuclear ballistic missile submarine. You do not see it. You do not hear it. It runs silent for months, and it surfaces only when it has something to transmit.

On the morning the midterm results came in, Pascal ordered the dive. “Dive, dive, dive.”

Then he called us together. “Girls, drop everything you are working on. We need to talk about how we transmit our next message with clarity. Not noise. One signal. Jemima, come up with a title and craft it. You are in charge now. You are nineteen. Do not be shy to speak up, because you represent the base that has made the GOP lose and spin into a meltdown akin to Chernobyl. Only your voice counts now, not mine. I just pilot our boat. You are our navigator, our skipper and our sonar, all at the same time.”

So here it is. Pascal has handed me the baton and the burden of running his firm, because he built it for me, for us, the young ones, the generations to follow. All of it pro bono, and thank God we are financially independent, so I can say it exactly the way I feel it. Pascal has not changed one syllable. As our house doctrine requires, every argument I am about to make was stress-tested three times before it reached you: by our Anthropic SI system, by my colleague Yael R. Eastman, our Head of Research, and finally, yes, by Pascal’s brain.

PARIS: THE FINISHED EXPERIMENT

Our friend Trish Regan laid out the French numbers on her broadcast this week, and every one of them should be read twice in Washington. She is a brilliant mind, like Pascal: sovereign debt markets on Wall Street at Goldman Sachs, much as Pascal began in sovereign advisory, and then top-flight journalism, all of it mixed into one great biography.

On Thursday, France’s own domestic intelligence service expected up to 700,000 people in the streets, and some 600,000 came out. The Eiffel Tower closed. There was tear gas in Lyon. The movement started in September with high school students protesting overcrowded classrooms and teacher shortages. Now the unions, engineered by Marxist ideology, want a higher minimum wage, and the streets want more spending.

They are not protesting because the state cut too much. They are protesting because the state will not spend more.

France already runs about 57 cents of every euro it produces through the wasteful and incompetent socialist administration of the state, the highest share in Europe. Its debt stands at about 119 percent of GDP and is heading higher. It has not balanced a budget since 1974. This week the National Assembly of this socialist state rejected the revenue half of the government’s 2027 budget unanimously. Not one deputy voted for it. As Trish put it, the patient is demanding more of the poison, and that poison kills us, the hardworking base, the taxpayers.

Because that is the playbook of Marx: destroy all wealth and the middle class, force the collective into poverty, and rule it from the vertical column of power that communism builds, with the gulag at the bottom. In 2026 their playbook needs no gulag. It has the 15-minute city and the mandate, so that families cannot meet anymore. Marxists and socialists want to oppress the people and live above their heads as the nomenklatura, the rule makers, the rulers. Like Stalin. Like Hitler. Like Mao. Like Castro. Like Honecker. Like Maduro. The list is so damn long.

And if you think the COVID lockdowns were horrible, well, folks, that was just their appetizer, the amuse-bouche they let you taste. Do you catch my drift? The documents on how the COVID origin question was steered are declassified now, so do not point fingers at me for saying it out loud. Check the website of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence yourself.

Now add the second ingredient. France issued more than 380,000 first residence permits in 2025, up 11 percent in one year, by the Interior Ministry’s own count. Only a small fraction were for work. The same schools, the same hospitals and the same housing absorb hundreds of thousands of new arrivals every year, while the worker pays one of the heaviest tax and social-charge loads in the developed world, and the rest goes on the national credit card. Yes, a freaking credit card. Read that twice, folks.

A welfare state that cannot say no to anyone ends up saying yes to everyone. Then it pays for the yeses with debt. Then the classrooms overflow. Then the schools burn. Then the government cannot pass its own budget.

Pascal named it on 24 February 2026, in “CENTCOM Ready on Iran & The Invalid Republic,” after a lunch at the Hotel Bristol where a retired French admiral spoke of a France that had stopped anticipating the tide and only watched it. On the drive home, past Les Invalides, the word arrived on its own: invalid. Not the monument. The Republic under Macron.

Three days earlier, in “Macron and Brigitte Still Dancing on the Titanic,” he had shown the arithmetic: thin growth per head, business failures at a post-Covid record, a heavier state, and the deck music still playing.

Nine months later the band is still playing, and France is choosing between the hard right and the hard left because the center that broke the country has vanished. Every poll now shows Marine Le Pen winning the runoff.

TEXAS: THE FIRST CHAPTER

Here is what keeps me up at night on K Street.

Our President rightly mocks the lame-duck, Marxist-left-controlled Macron. He rightly mocks the failed EU on immigration. And then Republicans let the Democrats copy and paste the von der Leyen and Macron playbook straight onto American soil, and they barely fought it.

On Tuesday, Texas elected James Talarico, the first Democrat it has sent to the United States Senate since 1988. Texas elected Gina Hinojosa, the first Democratic governor since Ann Richards in 1990. South Texas House seats flipped. Nationally, Democrats took both chambers.

Paris, Texas, used to be a romantic road movie. I watched it with family. A man walks out of the desert and tries to find his way home. That is the image I cannot shake now: a party walking out of the desert, not knowing how it got there.

The French are living the last chapter of that story. On Tuesday, America voted for the first chapter.

TEHRAN THREW A PARTY

And who celebrated loudest? Not Austin. Tehran.

The day after the vote, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, the regime’s chief negotiator and speaker of its parliament, wrote that Americans had said no to war and that Tehran endorsed the message. He added a threat. The Mayor of Tehran told a state-organized rally that America had suffered a decisive defeat.

They are dancing on the backs of American soldiers who served in Epic Fury, and worse, on the backs of the American taxpayers who funded it.

That is why I say to the White House, with respect and with love: do not become the Bristol lunch. Do not become the France that watches the tide instead of anticipating it. Stop dithering with the memorandum of understanding. The regime has used every week of talks to regroup and to wait for exactly this election. Pascal published the plan on 18 May, dated and signed: take Kharg, place the export valve under United States Treasury management on the Venezuela model, for the Iranian people, and force a Tokyo Bay 1945 surrender. Signed and dated, not leaked and not whispered. The President has said himself that Kharg could be taken “very easily.” Finish the job, Mr. President, because you can.

1.2 MILLION AMERICANS KILLED AND NO CONSEQUENCES

Now the question nobody in this town wants to answer out loud.

More than 1.2 million Americans are dead from COVID-19 by the cumulative count of the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics. That is more Americans than died in World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam combined.

Read that twice, White House. 1.2 million Americans.

This house has argued since June, in our reference instrument GSA-DEF-2026-001, that gain-of-function research performed on the soil of the Chinese Communist Party in Wuhan, with American funding steered through Dr. Anthony Fauci’s institute, produced a bioweapon by the definition. That is not a claim about intent. It is a claim about the artifact. Under Article I of the Biological Weapons Convention, an enhanced pathogen with no justification by safer means meets the threshold, whatever the lab coat says.

Former DNI Tulsi Gabbard declassified the documents in June. On 29 July, Dr. Fauci refused to answer the Senate 111 times. On 6 August the Senate Homeland Security Committee voted to hold him in contempt and sent the referral straight to the Department of Justice. The Biden pardon covers 2014 to January 2025. It does not cover contempt of the United States Senate in July 2026.

The referral is sitting at Justice. And Beijing has paid nothing.

No foreign-engineered weapon in our history has killed this many Americans on our own soil. And there are no consequences? None? My generation lost two years of school, our first jobs and our grandparents to this. We noticed.

THE WORD

Pascal asked me one more question before he went below. “Jemima, if you had to define this meltdown, the one that will become the bellwether the way Chernobyl did, what word would you pick?”

I tell you, folks: marketing.

Not policy. Trumponomics works. Energy dominance works. Peace through strength works. The record is real. But nobody translated it for us. You cannot win a generation you never talked to. The other side handed us a slogan and a free promise. Our side handed us nothing, not even an explanation. Young men who voted for President Trump in 2024 swung the other way in two years, and they did it over prices at the pump and the grocery store. That is not ideology. That is a failure to explain.

THREE ACTIONS, IN SEQUENCE AND IN ORDER OF IMPORTANCE

Pascal allowed me only one restriction. Three points. “Jemima, I learned early, as a young NCO in the Swiss Air Force, that in battle you command short and precise. Otherwise the soldiers and the officers will not get it, the response is too slow, and we all die.”

So here they are.

Marketing. Connect with my generation. Speak our language, on our channels, in our time. We are not the hope. We already exist. Talk to us or lose us. Resolve. The President must play his cards now. Take Kharg and finish the job in Iran. Show resolve against Beijing. Let the Department of Justice act on the Fauci referral it already holds, and on every connected entity that the evidence reaches, with the FBI doing its work in full public view, so the people, us, can see the law apply. Delivery. Stop dithering. Translate the economic progress of Trumponomics to the young ones, not by handouts, but by keeping promises. And to the senators and the congresswomen and men who folded: get your feet back on the ground. As Pascal says, when the going gets tough, the tough get going.

THE SIGNAL

We know this report gets read and analyzed beyond our subscribers: by our friends at State, and in the orbit of the 18 agencies under the ODNI. Make no mistake, that is our intended purpose. We signal them first, because they are like us. We trust them. They are not ruled by messy politics. They can read a signal, translate it into a briefing, and put it on the desks where decisions are made.

If these three points are not delivered, our forecast is simple. Our submarine goes out on another four-decade patrol, because then we must be prepared to lose Washington, DC. For now, Texas is bad enough, to say the least.

Pascal told me to tell you this in my own words, so here are his to me: “Jemima, we did all of this for you, for your generation, because you kids are the future. Not just the hope. You exist. And if you cannot trust us, then you lose your compass. Jemima, you are now running the show. Speak up. Your time has come and you can do it. Call me at 3 AM if need be and I will be there if you need my help. But you are on the bridge now. Navigate the boat, keep the disciplines I taught you, and above all, operate in silence.”

I am now on the bridge. We pray to our Lord that this signal has been received.

Now we dive again. Pascal called for it. We will be back if and when we are able to transmit the next signal.

HOW WE MAKE THIS

Nothing leaves this house before our human reviewers and our SI have both checked it, line by line, against primary sources. In 2026, publishing without our proprietary in- house Anthropic SI system verification is an invitation to fake news. Kindness without truth is a placebo.

NOTE ON IDENTITY AND LEGAL STANDING

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a United States limited liability company at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005, unaffiliated with the Hague-based geostrat.org or any similarly named body. It is a private intelligence unit, explicitly not an NGO and explicitly not commercial. It seeks no business and advises no one. It is funded entirely by the private resources of Pascal Najadi, holds no bank account in the agency’s name, takes no donors, grants no interviews, and speaks only through its four authorized channels: pnajadi1967.substack.com, the GeoStrat Agency LLC YouTube channel, geostrat.agency, and our LinkedIn page. Any other voice claiming this name is impersonation.

TRADEMARKS AND COPYRIGHT

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“All warfare is based on deception.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 1

Hence,

“What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer and achieve things beyond the reach of ordinary men is foreknowledge.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13 (The Use of Spies)

© 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005.