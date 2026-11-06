GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Str., Washington DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Str., Washington DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Voice of Ruth's avatar
Voice of Ruth
14h

Jemima I think you make a brilliant point about marketing…speaking the language of the young generation. And I think Gen Alpha/Gen Z have been marketed to in the worst forms ever: manipulation/fear/indoctrination…treated as pawns. But to be spoken to in a way that ennobles and heals, is relevant and sincere…that is the task of the hour.

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Ian Munro's avatar
Ian Munro
11h

Excellently expressed article, again!

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