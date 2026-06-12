GeoStrat Agency LLC — Washington, DC — June 12, 2026. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON, DC: Make no mistake. A bloodhound does not argue with its quarry. It does not negotiate, it does not announce, and it does not forget a scent. It follows the tracks the prey itself left behind—and the prey cannot un-leave them. That is the method now running against the illicit financial architecture of the world, and it is the single most important development that most observers still cannot see.



Operation Economic Fury is its loudest expression. But the method is larger than any one operation, and the ones who have been exposed so far are not the end of the story. They are the signal.

Tulsi Delivers The Crescendo With Grace

Make no mistake about who prepares the ground for a hunt like this. On June 12, 2026 — in one of her final acts as Director of National Intelligence, before she steps down on June 30 to stand at her husband’s side through a grave illness — Tulsi Gabbard did not go quietly.





Her office released ODNI News Release No. 10-26, declassifying what she presented as new evidence of longstanding United States government funding for more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries, among them laboratories in Ukraine that the intelligence community had warned were at risk amid the Russia-Ukraine war—one US-funded Ukraine biolab assessed as likely to house dangerous pathogens and vulnerable to Russian attack, seizure, or damage.



She delivered it the way she has done everything in this office: without theatrics, with grace, and with the file open for the public to read for itself.

This is one movement of a larger crescendo, and the timing is deliberate. Her office confirms she is racing to declassify the COVID-19 origins record and the Anomalous Health Incidents — Havana syndrome — files before her departure. The witness from inside has already spoken.

Before Senator Rand Paul’s committee on May 13 and 14, 2026, decorated CIA special-operations officer James Erdman III testified under oath that he had led COVID-origins investigations within the National Intelligence Director’s Initiatives Group, and that Dr. Anthony Fauci deliberately steered the Intelligence Community’s analysis away from the laboratory-leak explanation. His verdict to the Senate was four words long:

“Dr. Fauci’s role in the coverup was intentional.”

Senator Paul put the accountability question plainly—how can a man objectively judge the origins of a pandemic when he approved the very funding that may have caused it?

Let me be clear: these are sworn allegations and pending releases, not yet a closed case, and I report them as exactly that. But they are on the public record now, and they are not going back into the safe. [11]

And this is not the first manufactured record she has pried open. In a separate tranche of files—distinct from the COVID dossier, though cut from the same cloth—Gabbard declassified materials she contends show how the 2016-17 intelligence assessment on Russian interference was produced at the direction of the Obama White House: politicized intelligence, dragged into daylight.

Two different file sets, one method, one remedy—declassification. There is more to come before June 30, and the woman delivering it asks for nothing in return. That is the silent weapon at its finest, and it is the hinge of everything that follows in this paper: the same enterprise that lights up these files is the one that finds the financial nodes the hunt then severs. Intelligence finds the truth. Treasury and Justice do the rest.

I. The Bloodhound’s Logic: Why The Exposed One Is The Signal

Let me be clear about what a public takedown actually is. When the United States severs one bank from the dollar, the headline names one institution—but the message is addressed to every other. The exposed one is not the target of the doctrine; it is the demonstration of it.

Each name that falls on the public record is a flare sent up over the entire field, telling a thousand compliance desks, nominee directors, and discreet lawyers that the tracks they laid years ago are still legible, still followed, and no longer deniable.

The plumbers of the terror-and-corruption network built their careers on the belief that distance, opacity, and a good law firm would erase the trail. They were wrong. The trail was never theirs to erase. It lives in correspondent-bank records, in blockchain ledgers, in shipping manifests and shell-company filings — and it is being read.

This is the Trump doctrine that many cannot see, because it does not look like the wars they were taught to recognize. It is a geostrategic reassessment expressed as posture and as action: to expose and to cut the illicit terrorist, cartel, and shadow-banking corruption networks, globally, and to do so increasingly in silence, without a shot fired where a sanctions order will do.

It knows no borders. And a corrupt local magistrate, a ‘dirt-in, marmalade-out’ reputation-laundering PR firm, or an expensive and ultimately useless law firm can no longer shield the sick enablers and their banks—because the United States has already passed the laws that let it pursue them by whatever lawful means the case requires, and its arm is long.

II. The Day The Hunt Was Named: Bessent At The White House

The doctrine stopped being a forecast and became the government’s own branding on the morning the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said the word out loud. At the White House press briefing on April 15, 2026, in the Brady Briefing Room, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters that the United States had announced Operation Economic Fury and framed it without euphemism as the financial equivalent of the bombing campaign that had been waged against Iran.

It is run by Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control under the President’s National Security Presidential Memorandum 2, the maximum-pressure framework—and it targets the regime’s oil sales, its shadow banks, its weapons-procurement networks, and its crypto rails.

What followed was not rhetoric. It was a cadence of strikes. On January 15, 2026, OFAC moved against the rahbar networks of Bank Melli and Shahr Bank. On April 28, it designated 35 entities and individuals running Iran’s shadow-banking architecture. On May 1, three Iranian foreign-currency exchange houses.

On May 19, another exchange house and 19 blocked vessels. In early June, an Iranian LPG-smuggling and shadow-banking network routed through front companies in the UAE and China. Along the way, Treasury froze roughly 344 million dollars in Iranian crypto and later seized roughly 1 billion dollars more—in Bessent’s plain phrase, it ‘outright grabbed the wallets.’

His verdict to the world’s financial institutions carried the full weight of law: any institution that facilitates these networks is at risk of severe consequences.

III. The First Scent In Zurich: MBaer The Bullet, UBS The Survivor

The first visible signal landed in Switzerland, and it told two very different stories about two very different banks. In late February 2026, Treasury’s FinCEN named the Zurich-based MBaer Merchant Bank AG a primary money-laundering concern under Section 311 of the USA PATRIOT Act for funneling more than 100 million dollars through the U.S. financial system on behalf of illicit actors tied to Iran, Russia, and Venezuela—including channels linked to sanctioned Russian figures and to the corruption of Venezuela’s state oil company. The mechanism was surgical:



Cut the corresponding accounts and cut the dollar clearing.

Within roughly 24 hours the Swiss regulator FINMA forced the bank into liquidation. No border was crossed. A bank simply ceased to exist as an internationally functioning institution. That was the bullet — the demonstration round that told every compliance desk on earth that distance from Washington is no longer a defense.

The contrast with UBS could not be sharper, and we marked it the moment it happened. While MBaer was being closed, UBS—Switzerland’s last great pillar—secured a U.S. national bank charter, approved by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in March 2026, the first Swiss bank ever to hold one. We wrote it up at the time in “The Second Act of Epic Fury — The Financial,” and again in “The Silent Weapon: DNI Tulsi Gabbard.”

Read that move correctly, as we did: it was not surrender in the sense of defeat. It was intelligence.

A serious institution looked at the new map and chose the side of transparency, because transparency is now the only side with a future. MBaer hid and was vaporized; UBS read the wind and aligned. Alignment ensures continuity. Opacity invites termination. Those are the two outcomes on offer, and there is no third.

IV. The Ledger Of The Hunt: A Dozen Strikes Since The Bell Rang

The skeptic asks whether one or two cases make a doctrine. The record answers him. Below is the ledger—a dozen of the most recent Treasury, OFAC, and FinCEN actions against banks and financial institutions since January 2025, spanning Mexico, Cambodia, Switzerland, and Iran, and running on three distinct legal blades wielded by one steady hand. Read it as a pattern, not a list. [1][4][5]





Exhibit A — The Ledger of the Hunt: U.S. Treasury / OFAC / FinCEN actions against financial institutions, January 2025 – June 2026. *Huione final rule 15 Oct 2025 (NPRM 1 May 2025). Compiled and cross-verified from U.S. government primary sources. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

Note the three blades. The Mexican institutions fell under the FEND Off Fentanyl Act; the Iranian cluster under the Iran-financial-sector and counterterrorism emergency orders driving Op ‘Economic Fury’; MBaer and Huione under Section 311 of the PATRIOT Act. [4][5][6] Different statutes, different fact patterns — one method.



The bloodhound does not care which gate the fox came through.

V. The Machinery That Cannot Be Bribed: Executive Order 13818 And The Long Arm

Beneath the operations sits the law, and it is formidable. Executive Order 13818, signed by President Trump on December 20, 2017, builds on and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act. [1][2]



Its decisive feature is the enabler clause: it reaches not only the corrupt official or human rights abuser but also anyone who has materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support to a blocked person.

The banker is in scope. The intermediary is in scope. The nominee director and the compliance blind eye are in scope. More than 740 foreign persons have been designated under that single authority.

The full text sits on the public record at the U.S. Government Publishing Office:

govinfo.gov — Executive Or—lawfullyder 13818. [1]

Its mechanism is a chain of offices acting as one. The Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State and the Attorney General, designates the person; OFAC blocks every interest in property within U.S. reach and lists the name; and the Department of Justice carries the criminal and forfeiture weight where the conduct crosses into material support of terrorism. [3][10] Treasury under Secretary Bessent finds and freezes; State under Secretary Rubio sets the foreign policy predicate and the visa bar; DOJ prosecutes.

When a cartel is designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization—as eight were on February 20, 2025—its money becomes terrorist financing, and knowingly moving it becomes a federal crime under 18 U.S.C. 2339B, punishable by up to life. [9][10] That is how the financial track and the criminal track fuse into a single line of fire.

Think of it as interdiction at sea, because the principle is identical. To stop a smuggler’s vessel on the open ocean, your interceptor must be legally empowered and mandated by enforcement law; it must run ten or more knots faster than the bandit; it must cut corners at speed and hold its course in heavy weather and high sea states better than the runner can.

Only then can you intercept, interdict, and deny the adversary. Economic Fury and its executive branches are built to exactly that specification — lawfully mandated, faster than the prey, and able to operate under compressed conditions at high tempo. They move quicker than the guilty can run.

VI. No Flag Of Convenience Left: Why Opaque Justice Can No Longer Shelter The Enablers

The old escape routes are closing one jurisdiction at a time. The reach of this architecture does not stop at the edge of a friendly court or a pliable register. It pierces through opaque, unreliable, or captured justice wherever it is found—whether the shelter is sold in Paris, Geneva, Milan, or Delaware; whether the shell is booked in Hong Kong, Macau, Labuan, Kuala Lumpur, or Singapore; whether the laundromat runs through Panama, Mexico City, Lima, Quito, or Asunción. The list is long, and it is getting longer. A corrupt magistrate can delay a local file; he cannot reach into the dollar-clearing system, and that is where the hunt is run.

So let me say plainly what this is and is not. The hunt is on, and it is a good thing, not a bad one. Its purpose is to finally cut the terrorism funding circuits, sever the nodes, and reach every person wired into them—and it does not flinch at the cut of the suit. The white-collar cuffs land just as readily on the tailored banker and the silk-tongued lawyer as on the cartel boss and the proxy financier, because in the eyes of the law they are now in the same subversive business.

For decades the enablers told themselves they were respectable, that the men with the guns were the criminals and they were merely the plumbing. The plumbing is now in scope. That is the reckoning, and it is overdue.

VII. The Silent Weapon And The Munitions Of The Eighteen

None of the loud instruments work without the quiet one. Behind every designation that reaches the headlines stands a target package that began as intelligence — a fusion of what the spies see with what the prosecutors and the Treasury then do.

That is the work of the Director of National Intelligence and the 18-agency intelligence community in her orbit: the silent weapon that tells the Republic where to strike and what to guard. DNI Tulsi Gabbard, who rebuilt that enterprise from the inside, has announced that she steps down on June 30, 2026, to stand by her husband through a grave illness.



President Trump has nominated Jay Clayton—current SDNY U.S. Attorney and former SEC chairman—as the next permanent Director of National Intelligence, with FHFA Director Bill Pulte serving as acting DNI from June 19, 2026, until Clayton is confirmed.

The office endures, and so does the mission. Her legacy is the architecture itself—sharpened, refocused, and pointed. She will be greatly missed on the front line, but I have this feeling that she will continue to remain in touch because noble and highly capable warriors like her never drop their shield and blade, and she likely will continue to protect their homeland and its people one way or the other. They do this in silence and from a vantage point no one can ever find out.



And this is priceless.

Here is the conclusion the whole record drives toward. The eighteen agencies deliver the munitions — the verified intelligence — so that the offices of OFAC, the Treasury, and the State Department can operate and direct the Department of Justice with precision. No more failed prosecutions built on guesswork.



Each shot is one bullseye in the bad guys’ architecture: a correspondent account here, a procurement node there, an enabler’s blocked estate, a cartel’s terrorist designation. The exposed ones—MBaer, the Mexican three, the Iranian shadow banks, and the Cambodian rails—were never the point.



They were the signal. And the signal says the same thing to every enabler still hiding behind a brass plate and a billable hour: the tracks you left will be followed, the scent does not fade, and there is no winning move left on the board.

“We may take it then that an army without its baggage-train is lost; that without provisions it is lost; that without bases of supply it is lost.”



— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, VII — Maneuvering “Cut the provisions, and the army falls without a battle. Know your enemy through the highest intelligence, and the cut never misses. That is the whole of it. The provisions are the money. Intelligence and counterintelligence are the silent weapons. The rest is execution—and it is here, on the record, and global.” - Pascal Najadi

Legal Authorities & Notes

[1] Executive Order 13818 (Dec. 20, 2017), “Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption,” 82 Fed. Reg. 60839. Full text (U.S. GPO): govinfo.gov/content/pkg/DCPD-201700923/pdf/DCPD-201700923.pdf.

[2] Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, Pub. L. 114-328, Title XII, Subtitle F; 22 U.S.C. §§ 10101–10103.

[3] OFAC Global Magnitsky Sanctions Regulations, 31 C.F.R. Part 583; underlying authority: International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), 50 U.S.C. § 1701 et seq.

[4] Section 311, USA PATRIOT Act, 31 U.S.C. § 5318A (special measures against primary money-laundering concerns). Applied to MBaer Merchant Bank AG (FinCEN, Feb. 26, 2026) and Huione Group (final rule Oct. 15, 2025).

[5] FEND Off Fentanyl Act, Pub. L. 118-50, Div. E; 21 U.S.C. § 2313a. Applied to CIBanco, Intercam, and Vector (FinCEN, June 25, 2025).

[6] Executive Order 13902 (Iran financial sector) and Executive Order 13224, as amended (counterterrorism / SDGT); National Security Presidential Memorandum 2 (NSPM-2), maximum economic pressure on Iran — the authorities driving Economic Fury (OFAC).

[7] Executive Order 14157 (Jan. 20, 2025); U.S. Department of State designation of eight cartels/transnational criminal organizations as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, Feb. 20, 2025.

[8] 18 U.S.C. § 2339B (material support to designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations); Anti-Terrorism Act civil liability provisions.

[9] Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent; Secretary of State Marco Rubio; DNI Tulsi Gabbard (resignation effective June 30, 2026; Acting DNI Aaron Lukas). Operation Economic Fury publicly framed by Secretary Bessent at the White House press briefing, April 15, 2026.

[10] Primary sources: U.S. Department of the Treasury / OFAC press releases (sb0477, sb0483, sb0502, sb0524 and related); FinCEN Section 311 and §2313a orders; Federal Register; Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (UBS national bank charter, March 2026). Cross-verified June 2026.

[11] DNI Tulsi Gabbard: ODNI News Release No. 10-26 (June 12, 2026, dni.gov) — declassified evidence of U.S.-funded biolabs in 30+ countries; ODNI confirmation (reported) that she is declassifying COVID-19 origins and Anomalous Health Incidents records before June 30, 2026.

CIA officer James Erdman III sworn testimony, U.S. Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee (Sen. Rand Paul), May 13–14, 2026. Separate declassification tranche on the 2016–17 intelligence assessment. Allegations attributed as testimony / declassified contentions; not adjudicated findings.

“Hence it is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying, and thereby they achieve great results.”



— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, On the Use of Spies

A Note from the Executive Secretary

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a private, non-profit, sovereign geostrategic forecasting and publishing operation at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC — five minutes’ walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of DNI Tulsi Gabbard, yet entirely independent and autarkic.



We hold no bank account. We accept no donors. We answer to no party and no foreign interest. Our reports are published in full and open to all, without paywall. We weather every storm in the open, on the record, in service of the American people and of you, our esteemed readers.

With every good wish,

Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary & Head of Research

GeoStrat Agency LLC · Washington, DC



Direct office line, 24/7 monitored and recorded: +1 771 203 0610

“See beyond the horizon. Shape the world before it shifts.” - Pascal Najadi

Sources: U.S. Department of the Treasury / OFAC press releases on Operation Economic Fury (incl. Iran shadow-banking designations of Jan. 15, Apr. 28, May 1, May 19, and June 2026); FinCEN Section 311 actions against MBaer Merchant Bank AG (Feb. 26, 2026) and Huione Group (final rule Oct. 15, 2025); FinCEN §2313a orders against CIBanco, Intercam, and Vector (June 25, 2025); Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (UBS national bank charter, March 2026); Executive Orders 13818, 13902, 13224, and 14157; Global Magnitsky Act (Pub. L. 114-328); 31 C.F.R. Part 583; 31 U.S.C. § 5318A; 21 U.S.C. § 2313a; 18 U.S.C. § 2339B; U.S. Department of State (FTO designations, Feb. 20, 2025); remarks of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at the White House (April 15, 2026); ODNI News Release No. 10-26 (June 12, 2026); U.S. Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee, COVID-19 origins hearings and testimony of James Erdman III (May 13–14, 2026); GeoStrat Agency LLC archive, pnajadi1967.substack.com.

Companion reading: ‘Economic Fury’ Prelude: Swiss Federal Court and Dr. Fauci · The Second Act of Epic Fury — The Financial · The Silent Weapon: DNI Tulsi Gabbard · EU Nations Next in Epic Fury’s Blast

Our GeoStrat Agency LLC Context Film accompanies and deepens this analysis. All Context Films are free to view: GeoStrat Agency Context Films on YouTube

Content Manager: Yael R. Eastman, GeoStrat Agency LLC, Washington, DC. Film material and video choreography, Private Archives: Pascal Najadi.

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