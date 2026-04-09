





by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON, DC: The United States President, under Article II authority as Commander-in-Chief, retains full command over the disposition and employment of American forces. That authority is immediate, not theoretical. It does not require consensus in Brussels, nor procedural alignment across thirty allies.



At the same time, the legal architecture governing war powers—the War Powers Resolution—reinforces executive primacy in operational timelines while imposing defined reporting obligations to Congress.



I. The Strategic Inflection Point



Washington is approaching a decisive inflection point in its transatlantic posture—not through rhetoric, but through law, force structure, and operational reality.



Reference to U.S. Code (USC) 50USC1550 - Congressional Website of the United States, current and ongoing:



Under that framework, the President must notify Congress within 48 hours of introducing U.S. forces into hostilities or imminent hostilities. Continued operations are then subject to statutory timeframes—generally 60 days, with a possible extension to 90 days absent congressional authorization.



This structure is deliberate. It preserves operational agility and secrecy in the critical early phase, avoiding real-time exposure of sensitive plans across the full breadth of Congress — currently 535 members — while ensuring that oversight follows once actions are underway.



What it does not do is constrain the President from reshaping how and where U.S. forces are deployed in support of national strategy.



This distinction is critical.



Because alliances are sustained not by declarations but by deployed capability.



II. Article 2 — Intent vs. Reality



The North Atlantic Treaty itself anticipated cohesion as its foundation. Article 2 makes its intent explicit:



“The Parties will contribute toward the further development of peaceful and friendly international relations by strengthening their free institutions… and promoting conditions of stability and well-being. They will try to resolve conflicts in their international economic policies and promote economic cooperation.”



That was the intent: alignment, cooperation, shared purpose. But today, the gap between that intent and operational reality has widened.



In Washington, the tone has hardened. Marco Rubio and President Trump have, in recent remarks, underscored growing dissatisfaction with allied performance—particularly in moments requiring operational access, speed, and cohesion. Their message has been consistent: alliances must function in practice, not only in principle.

At the same time, Mark Rutte, speaking in Washington, acknowledged that some allies did not meet expectations during the recent operational cycle. That admission signals internal recognition that the alliance is under strain.



”The Waters are Irreversably Troubled - Not to say, Contaminated” - Pascal Najadi

III. When Alliances Are Tested — And Fail



The shift is no longer abstract; it is now being articulated openly at the highest level.



President Donald Trump stated: « They were tested, and they failed »

(Reuters, Washington, April 8, 2026)



He further emphasized strategic leverage:



« Oh, absolutely without question. Wouldn’t you do that if you were me? »

(Reuters, April 1, 2026)



From within the alliance, Mark Rutte acknowledged:



« some NATO countries had failed to live up to their commitments »

(Reuters, Washington, April 8, 2026)



« clearly disappointed with many NATO allies »

(Reuters, Washington, April 8, 2026)



And from Marco Rubio:



« finish line », « reexamine ties with NATO »

(Reuters / Fox News interview, March 31, published April 1, 2026)



Taken together, these statements establish a clear sequence: the alliance was tested under real conditions, parts of it failed by their own acknowledgment, and the most powerful Executive Office in the World, the Oval in Washington is now openly signaling that the old NATO posture is under review.



IV. The First Act — Pressure and Repositioning



And when waters are troubled, Washington applies pressure and that pressure is already beginning to take form.



A gradual but deliberate repositioning of U.S. forces is now under active consideration—moving assets away from jurisdictions that have proven operationally restrictive and toward partners demonstrating reliability, including Poland, Romania, Lithuania, and Greece. Discussions around potential base closures in parts of Western Europe further reinforce the seriousness of this review, even if no final decisions have yet been taken. Such moves would not be symbolic. They would be structural.



They would signal, unmistakably, that deterrence is being recalibrated around performance, not geography.



This is the first act: Pressure, exposure, and Repositioning.



And it may go further, make no mistake. A selective drawdown of U.S. troop presence in parts of Europe would immediately surface the underlying imbalance in European defense posture, concentrating strategic attention in Brussels far more effectively than any communiqué. The objective here is not disengagement, but a decisive and resolute correction.

V. The Second Act — Strategic Redesign



Because once that imbalance is fully felt by the European Commission and key capitals, the dynamic shifts. Concern becomes urgency. Urgency becomes alignment.



The Second Act begins:



The United States returns not with retreat but with architecture. A streamlined, high-efficiency Rapid Response construct under EUCOM command—anchored in Article 5 continuity but liberated from NATO’s accumulated structural drag. A force built on interoperability under U.S. specifications, integrated into a 5th-generation system-of-systems framework, and capable of real-time coordination across all domains: air, land, sea, cyber, and space.



Crucially, this architecture allows for the integration of Ukraine into a unified deterrence posture—not as a peripheral partner, but as an operationally relevant component of European security.



VI. The Technical Reality — Why NATO Falls Short



The outcome is straightforward: Greater speed, tighter cohesion, credible deterrence—all at a fraction of the legacy NATO cost structure.



Because the deeper issue with the current model is not only political. It is technical problem and its degradation and inefficency is beyond repair. For decades, NATO has carried enormous financial weight while tolerating fragmented procurement, incompatible platforms, and non-fused weapons systems. The result is a force that is often slower, less integrated, and in parts already outdated relative to the demands of modern warfare. - A restructured and boosted reposturing of an EUCOM-centered model resolves this.



It creates a fully fused, 5th-generation system-of-systems architecture — one that can be applied across theaters, adapted to any geometry of conflict, and activated within minutes. A command-and-control structure that is coherent, not negotiated. A deterrent that is operationally real, not politically aspirational.



That is the only kind of force posture Moscow understands, respects and ultimately fears. Putin was playing with NATO, he never took this meetings by memorandums and lunch summits serious. How anyone out there can take a ‘Paper Tiger’ serious?



VII. The Strategic Outcome



In practical terms, this transformation may proceed even without formal treaty change. While Article 13 of NATO provides the legal pathway for withdrawal with one year’s notice, the strategic reality is that deterrence is defined by posture, not paperwork. This posture is already shifting.



In the end, this is about sequencing:

Pressure, Exposure, Imbalance, and then Solution.



In operational terms, this transition does not depend on a formal treaty rewrite to begin taking shape. Article 13 of the NATO Treaty provides the legal mechanism for withdrawal with one year’s notice, but the harder strategic truth is that deterrence is ultimately determined by force posture, readiness, and command reality — not by paper alone and that posture is already moving.

What matters now is the sequencing: first pressure, then exposure, then the clear recognition of imbalance, and finally the presentation of a workable solution.

That, in essence, is precisely the line of thinking we have been setting out in our reports from the outset. The value is not only in the sourcing itself, but in understanding the geostrategic logic beneath it and the technical-operational power of a 5th-generation system-of-systems model.

Such an architecture is, in practical effect, plug-and-play: deployable across any theater, adaptable to any geometry of conflict, fully fused, and able to react and strike within minutes. It is not a structure Moscow can continue to play with, dilute, or outmaneuver. Those days are ending. And in due course, Putin will be compelled to bring his reckless war to an end.

And Europe, after this necessary repositioning and redesign, will become a much safer place—with a real U.S. Command-and-Control EUCOM force posture, integrating Ukraine and the best European defense elements under one unified, fully fused umbrella, permanently ready, 24/7, to respond.



VIII. Final Note



I am not at liberty—and would never contemplate—to disclose whether, how, or when the above may be implemented. That is the prerogative of President Trump alone. But ​we can tell you this:



So far, developments are moving in the right direction—very much along the lines we advocated in our publications, from the earliest print pieces to the latest nuances now beginning to surface in the mainstream.



As Sun Tzu warned centuries ago:



« Disorder came from order, cowardice from courage, weakness from strength. »



The lesson is clear:

What we witnessed during Epic Fury 2026 laid bare NATO’s present failures in plain sight. And I will say it bluntly, exactly as matters stand today, that saves me time:



”When structures such as NATO show visible decay, loss of discipline, operational friction, and failure in execution, they must be rebuilt—leaner, more powerful, cleaner, and fully disciplined. That is precisely what is now underway."

— Pascal Najadi



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Here is our GeoStrat Context Film, produced to accompany and deepen the analysis set out in this paper. It is intended not merely as a visual supplement but as a strategic companion piece designed to give the reader a fuller sense of the operational atmosphere, the wider geopolitical stakes, and the underlying logic that informs the written argument. All Context Films can be reviewed here on the GeoStrat Agency Context Film YouTube Channel for free:

GeoStrat Agency Context Films on YouTube

Credit: Yael Eastman, GeoStrat Agency