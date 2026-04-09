Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Jeremy Stewardson's avatar
Jeremy Stewardson
Apr 10

America will quite soon be understandably be leaving NATO . It cannot rely on partners who have virtually disbanded their armed forces and who lie about rebuilding them . Europe will therefore be totally susceptible to russian and Chinese machinations .

Solution : offer America Greenland , if it stays in NATO for the next 100 years with minimum 70 000 troops in Europe .

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Charles Knapp's avatar
Charles Knapp
Apr 9

This think piece from years back should remind everyone that NATO was an organization in search of a new purpose after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/reportch1.pdf

One might say that part of NATO’s original mission - to maintain intra-state peace among the members - has been taken over by the creation of the EU. Evidently, budget and strategic planning must be sharpened.

But if NATO is to have extra-European reach, the U.S. should insist that any reformulated group include Israel and that any countries opposed are free to leave the new constellation of military powers.

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