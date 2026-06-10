by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman

The Latest First: Two U.S. War Theaters, One Hand

WASHINGTON, DC —This week the proof sits in plain view. Hours after United States Central Command struck Iranian air defenses around the Strait of Hormuz, Secretary Rubio held the line he has held for months: diplomacy is always the President’s first choice, but the regime’s clock has run out, and the strait will reopen,

“One way or another.”



He has testified that Iran has begun to negotiate parts of its nuclear program it once refused even to name.

And ninety miles from Florida he applies the same disciplined pressure to Havana — a sanctions campaign that designated GAESA, which he named.



“the heart of Cuba’s kleptocratic communist system,”



with a verdict as plain as it is correct: Cuba

“has to get new people in charge.”



Two theaters, one hand, one doctrine.

Sharp-Edged Soft Power

What I admire is the rare combination of straight-bat rhetoric and strategic intent. Rubio speaks with the clean, disciplined cadence of a statesman — never foggy, never performative — yet every line carries leverage.

It is modern statecraft fused with old-school diplomacy: the JFK-grade realpolitik in which words are not decoration but instruments. And his output is relentlessly aligned to one thing — advancing the President’s geostrategic objectives, never a personal brand. That is rarer than it sounds. It is why serious people in Washington, and far beyond it, study every line he delivers.

The Rassembleur, Not The Divider

Months ago I wrote of his three-act European sequence — Munich, Bratislava, Budapest: reassurance first, doctrine second, selective reinforcement third. He warned an entire continent without raising his voice and without naming a single managerial target.

That is the mark of a true rassembleur — a man who gathers serious people around serious objectives and moves them forward with clarity and decision. He speaks softly and carries decisive power, never brandished, yet unmistakably present. Those are not media skills. They are presidential attributes — the calm authority of a statesman who stays ten steps ahead.

Why I Honor This Great Highly Principled Man

So we produced a short documentary in his honor, because work of this caliber deserves to be seen and not only read.

I honor Marco Rubio because he executes—rigorously, calmly, ten steps ahead — the doctrine that has reordered our era: Peace Through Strength and America First. He reassures without surrendering standards; he pressures without theatrics; and advances the national interest without indulging in bureaucracy or wasting time and money at fancy pseudo-summits like NATO and or G-Whatever Results that others love to go to, such as Monsieur ‘For Sure’ Macron, the endless air miles collector on the back of French taxpayers, or loudmouth-never-keep-promises Meloni.

Yes, you got that right; I believe both specimens are not bright candles, like their other insignificant Marxist-in-disguise ideologists, Frau von Der Leyen, Merz and our communist PRC cheerleader, Sir Keith Starmer, and others; the list is too long here of those who are reduced to the sidelines at the buffets.

And he honors his ancestors by living in a way that would make them proud. In three decades of dealing with leaders and ministers in crisis, across regions and cultures, I have encountered few of his caliber.

This is my tribute to a statesman and to a true friend of the free world.

“Hence, it is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying, and thereby they achieve great results. Spies are the most important element in war, because on them depends an army’s ability to move.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13: The Use of Spies

2FAST4MAINSTREAMFakeNews: “Hence, it is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying, and thereby they achieve great results. Spies are the most important element in war, because on them depends an army’s ability to move.” — Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13: The Use of Spies. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

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“Hence, it is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying, and thereby they achieve great results. Spies are the most important element in war, because on them depends an army’s ability to move.” — Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13: The Use of Spies

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