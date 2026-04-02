by Pascal Najadi and Yael Eastman



Since the end of the Cold War, the United States has underwritten the transatlantic alliance at a scale unmatched by any partner. NATO’s common budgets—civil, military, and infrastructure—remain comparatively small, and the U.S. share of those common budgets is about 16%. But that is not where the real burden lies. The real burden is the broader defense posture that makes NATO credible at all.



Since 1991, U.S. defense spending has run well above $20 trillion in cumulative terms, and in practical alliance terms Washington still accounts for roughly 65–70% of NATO’s real military weight. Let this sink is that since 2022 alone, U.S. NATO-relevant defense spending has amounted to well over $2 trillion, while direct U.S. contributions to NATO’s common budgets have remained only in the hundreds of millions annually. That is not partnership in the equal sense Europeans like to imply. That is structural failure brought on to NATO by NATO itself and the marxist architecture of the socio economically utterly failed EU.



Lindsey Graham’s Verdict: “NATO and Europe Failed the Moment of Truth.”

Senator Lindsey Graham has been unusually blunt in his assessment of NATO’s performance under real-world pressure. In recent statements, he underscored that European hesitation in the Iran theater was not merely political caution but strategic failure, warning that the lack of allied action in securing critical routes like the Strait of Hormuz would carry “wide and deep” consequences for Europe itself.



He further relayed that President Trump was “angry” (!) at European allies for refusing to step up when asked, highlighting what he described as a growing imbalance in burden-sharing and commitment.



Graham’s broader position is consistent: alliances only matter when they act, and when they fail under pressure, they expose structural weakness rather than strength. In that sense, NATO’s inaction during Epic Fury was not an anomaly—it was a revelation.



NATO?— A Cost Centre, Unreliable, and Shining Through AWOL

NATO has now revealed itself, in plain public view, as a cost centre with diminishing value, unreliable in practice, and effectively AWOL when it mattered most for the United States. When American soldiers and American installations came under attack from the Iranian regime and its proxy network, there was no serious demonstration of the alliance spirit so endlessly invoked in Europe under the banner of Article 5. That failure shone through. If Article 5 is treated as sacred only when European territory or interests feel immediately exposed, but becomes vague, evasive, or politically convenient when U.S. forces and U.S. assets are struck, then the alliance is not functioning as a true mutual defence compact. It is functioning as a selective protection club at American expense.

And let us be numerically honest about the money. The United States’ cost share of NATO’s common funding is about 15.88%. On NATO’s 2024 common-funded budgets, that translated into roughly €600 million in direct U.S. contribution; on NATO’s 2025 common funds of about €4.6 billion, the implied U.S. share is roughly €730 million. Over the past decade, that places the cumulative direct U.S. cash contribution to NATO’s common budgets in the rough range of $5–7 billion. That is the real order of magnitude for the direct budgetary cost to Washington. It is not the entire U.S. defense budget, but it is still billions in taxpayer money committed into an alliance whose reciprocity now looks increasingly contested.

More than that, NATO has increasingly become a burden carried primarily by the United States, even though the real hard-power shield over Europe is already American. The United States military already provides the decisive deterrent framework against Russia through its bases, hardware, missiles, logistics, intelligence, and forward posture across the European theatre. That visible American military architecture is the true testimony of who defends Europe. Against that reality, NATO too often looks less like a serious warfighting instrument and more like a paper tiger—an inflated administrative structure sustaining layers of office command, conference-table generalship, and bureaucratic overhead. Many of those NATO command functions would be better absorbed into the discipline, standards, and hard work of the United States military itself.

Those annual hundreds of millions, and the wider political and strategic overhead that comes with underwriting Europe’s security architecture, would be far better spent at home under an America First program—on the American continent, for the American people, and in support of leadership that answers directly to U.S. taxpayers. That is now the sharper case: billions paid in, strategic burden carried, but reliability uncertain when tested. NATO’s credibility looks diminished, its reciprocity selective, and its value proposition increasingly hollow.



”Am I kind with NATO here? Of course not, its not our job to talk nice about bad things.” - Pascal Najadi

Imbalance and Failures Now Exposed - Under Serious Operational Pressure

When President Donald Trump, as Commander-in-Chief of the United States Military, called upon NATO allies to support the operational framework of Operation Epic Fury, the response was telling. There was hesitation, delay, sordid excuses, and, in several cases, outright refusal.



President Trump described the moment in plain terms on March 17, 2026:



“This was a great test … we don’t need them, but they should have been there.” He added: “I think NATO is making a very foolish mistake.”



Those were not theatrical lines. They were a field diagnosis of alliance failure under operational stress.

European Replies Confirmed the U.S. President’s Assessment

On March 16, 2026, a weak German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said:



“This war is not a matter for NATO,” and added that the United States and Israel “did not consult us prior to this war.”



That was one of the clearest statements of refusal from a major European power. It was not caution. It was distance. And on March 11, 2026, Rome loud moth and never keeping her promises, Signorina Meloni stated:



”Italy isn’t taking part and won’t take part,”



while the media reporting also described her position as treating the intervention as beyond Italy’s involvement and outside the accepted framework she was prepared to support. For a leader who has often projected Atlantic resolve, the moment called for action; instead, it produced abstention.

It gets even better, on March 31, 2026, Keir Starmer said with notable arrogant bluntness: “This is not our war” and “we are not going to be dragged into it.”



That line may have played well with a cautious domestic audience, but strategically it was devastating. Britain was not being “dragged.” It was being asked, by the United States, to stand up as an ally at a moment of consequence.

And a totally absent Emmanuel Macron, Monsieur ‘For Sure’, chose a more heinously polished form of refusal. On April 1, 2026, he praised Europe’s “predictability” and contrasted it with countries that could “hurt you without even informing you.” This shows you that the Europeans could not be trusted to get infromed by the Oval office because they have not only positioned themselves to become irrelevant but could not be trusted.



It was not a literal “not our war” statement by Macron, but it was plainly a swipe—a Macron hissy fit aimed at President Trump’s operational astuteness rather than any serious posture of allied solidarity.



Ursula von der Leyen also moved away from alliance doctrine and into diplomatic abstraction or shall we call this, confusion. On March 2, 2026, she said:



“The only lasting solution … is a diplomatic one,” and on March 8 added: “The people of Iran deserve freedom, dignity, and the right to decide their own future.”

Both statements may sound humane, but they were delivered while Washington was carrying the operational burden. Brussels spoke in moral language while America acted. No surprise.



Madame Von der Leyen served as Germany’s Defense Minister from 17 December 2013 to 17 July 2019. Her tenure was marked by persistent criticism over Bundeswehr readiness, grave procurement failures, and the high-profile consultant-contracting scandal, which raised serious questions about her oversight and judgment. By the end of her term, even partners within Germany’s governing coalition were openly questioning her effectiveness, noting that structural weaknesses in the ministry and the armed forces remained largely unresolved.

In my personal view, she comes across as quite narcissistic and, frankly, not the brightest candle in the room. More importantly, she never demonstrated the clarity, discipline, or intellectual sharpness one would expect for a role of such strategic importance.

In summary. These are not the words of an alliance ready to act. They are the words of a political bloc stepping back at the moment of decision.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte then tried to contain the fallout, but only did so to maintain his well paid job, or trying to as we will soon find out. Because on March 22, 2026, he hastily, he’s reportedly a rather incompetent guy as we heard, said it was



“only logical that European countries needed a couple of weeks” and that “22 countries” were now trying to “answer the president’s call.”



”A bit too late pal….thanks but no thanks.”, I would quip.



That statement was meant to reassure, but in truth it conceded the core failure: delay. Modern war does not unfold on the diplomatic timeline of “a couple of weeks.”



It unfolds in minutes and hours. Rutte had already acknowledged the alliance’s structural dependence on the United States on January 26, 2026, when he warned Europe to “keep on dreaming” if it thought it could defend itself without the United States.

This summary of sequence captures the indictment in their own words:



Trump said NATO faced “a great test” and that “they should have been there”; Merz replied that the war was “not a matter for NATO”; Meloni said Italy “won’t take part”; Starmer declared “This is not our war”; Macron lectured about Europe’s “predictability”; von der Leyen retreated into saying the “only lasting solution” was diplomatic; and Rutte conceded delay while Rubio drew the logical conclusion that Washington may now have to “reexamine the value of NATO.”

NATO failed the acid test, as I have stated here on this channel before regarding the Greenland debacle earlier this year. This failure is not entirely new. It has precedent.

I recall vividly a moment that shaped my own view. In January 1996, shortly after the Dayton Peace Agreement of December 14, 1995 stabilized the end of the Yugoslav war, I led the inaugural global roadshow for the Republic of Croatia. As Vice President and Head of Central European Global Markets at Merrill Lynch, at 29 years of age, I took the Croatian leadership in a jet around the world, across 15 cities in 21 days—from Zurich eastward and ending in London—to launch a $300 million, five-year sovereign bond, which became a Financial Times headline success. On those long-haul flights, the Croatian Minister of Finance—by then a trusted friend—remarked with dry clarity:

“IFOR, SFOR… what for?”

Caption: Me with my friend, (far left) the Croatian Ambassador to Britain 1999, the late Dr. Ante Cicin-Sain, a great man of old school realpolitik diplomacy. And the Croatian Military Defense Attache to the UK in the rank of a Colonel, during the 1997 Croatian National Day celebrations in London...

It was not cynicism. It was observation. The visible inefficiency, fragmentation, and lack of decisive cohesion in NATO’s observed field operations during and after the Yugoslav wars left a lasting imprint. The alliance was present, lurking around, but not decisive; structured and not disciplined.

Today, that same question returns—louder, sharper, and far more consequential.

In contrast to NATO’s hesitations, the United States demonstrated what modern warfare now demands: speed, integration, and discipline. The U.S. military operates as a fifth-generation system-of-systems force, capable of real-time coordination across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains.



With more than 800 bases worldwide, Washington retains unmatched reach and operational flexibility. Whatever one thinks politically, the operational fact is undeniable: the United States can project force globally at a level no alliance structure presently matches.



NATO, by comparison, increasingly looks less like a force multiplier and more like a hindering block run by undisciplined minds, tied to the fast legs of American fifth-generation military power—super-fast, precise, and operating at a tempo the alliance plainly cannot keep up with, never actually could, to be blunt.

That is the deeper issue. NATO is not merely expensive in narrow budgetary terms. It is costly in time, friction, poor management, indecision, and doctrinal drag. Why should the United States continue to maintain an alliance framework in which it bears the overwhelming share of military capacity, funds the decisive share of real deterrence, yet cannot rely on allied action when the Commander-in-Chief requests support?



​Trump to Macron: “...can get is oil himself”



NATO today functions, in effect, more like a warehouse of U.S. weapons with a sales and coordination layer than a hardened, unified battle command. It has rarely demonstrated the speed, cohesion, or decisiveness required on a modern battlefield, and under real operational pressure it risks becoming a hindering block attached to the fast legs of the United States’ fifth-generation system-of-systems warfare—fully operational, battle-proven, and disciplined in command and control.



The recent episode involving President Macron—reportedly denying U.S. Air Force transit through French airspace to move defensive systems toward Israel—only underscores the structural fragility of the alliance. Unheard of but sad Eylsee reality - For Sure.



In a moment where Epic Fury is securing broader regional stability, including European interests, such obstruction raises a fundamental question of reliability. President Trump captured the implication in a pointed White House remark, stating that Macron can “get his oil himself,” a clear signal that if allies choose distance at decisive moments, they should also assume responsibility for securing their own strategic lifelines.



SecState Marco Rubio: Astute and Decisive - America First!

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has already begun to articulate the direction of travel. On March 31, 2026, he said:



“We are going to have to reexamine that relationship,” referring to NATO, and also that the United States must “reexamine the value of NATO.”



In the same context, he warned that the alliance risks becoming “a one way street.” These are not casual remarks. They are signals from the top tier of the administration that the discussion in Washington is no longer about reforming NATO at the margins, but about reassessing whether it still serves American interests in its current form. The meaning is clear. President Trump tested the alliance and it misrably failed.

In my assessment, the United States is now moving toward a more agile, sovereign, and interest-driven security posture—one aligned with operational reality rather than institutional nostalgia. Europe will remain under the umbrella of American power because American strategic interests require stability on the continent and because the United States, in practical terms, is protecting Europe against Russia anyway. But the institutional framework through which that protection is organized is now under legitimate scrutiny.



’Epic Fury’: NATO Europe Blinked Because Tehran Knows Too Much



While Spain and France went as far as restricting elements of airspace access, and others chose strategic distance, I extend a warm Swiss bouquet of respect and appreciation to our Federal Council in Bern, and to my Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in particular, for upholding a disciplined posture of armed neutrality—firmly anchored in Swiss law, sober in judgment, and worthy of the best traditions of the Confederation.



The broader European hesitation, however, speaks volumes. Leaders across NATO Europe understand that a decisive outcome in Tehran risks opening archives—financial, institutional, and political—that could expose years of quiet accommodation, sanctions circumvention, and shadow banking linkages extending into major European financial centers.



We Collate the Signals — We Neither Hold nor Seek State Secrets



My second-in-command at my private office, Yael Eastman, and I—together with trusted contacts from the intelligence community, all former senior operatives—carefully collate professional reporting, operational insight, and independent assessments. From that disciplined process, we form our conclusions, and it is on that basis that I can offer with measured confidence the following opinion with a certain degree of authority:



My conclusion is this:



”The refusal of most NATO allies and EU leaders to join Epic Fury was not driven by military logic, but by political exposure risk.” - Pascal Najadi



Epic Fury Triggered It: The EU Exposure Domino Effect Is Now Out of Control

The underlying reason for the reluctance of NATO’s EU allies—and, in some quarters, their unspoken hope that Epic Fury might falter—was fear: fear that Epic Fury’s evident success could trigger a cascading exposure of their long-running machinations to circumvent the U.S. sanctions regime on Iran. And now, with that exposure set in motion, the domino effect is becoming unstoppable—scrambling for damage control, but far too late. They have failed the Trump–Rubio acid test. Yet the operation was never designed to depend on them.







A competent war plan, coupled with disciplined counterintelligence, is built precisely to minimize external dependency and eliminate the risk of compromise. Their absence, therefore, was not a limitation. It was a revelation.

If I were in President Trump’s cabinet—and I am not, though I would be honored to serve—I would say it bluntly:

“Mr. President, Sir, let us call it a day. Redirect these funds toward America First projects that directly and tangibly benefit the American people.” - Pascal Najadi

That is not isolationism. It is strategic hygiene.

And perhaps, who knows, such lines may yet be read in the corridors of the Department of State. I am told some offices there do indeed read closely into this channel.

NATO, as currently constituted, belongs to a different era and history never waits, it happens.

As Sun Tzu observed:

“He who relies on others for strength is weakened; he who depends on many commands is delayed.”

The question is no longer theoretical, but purely operational.

And it is now.



Here is our GeoStrat Context Film, produced to accompany and deepen the analysis set out in this paper. It is intended not merely as a visual supplement but as a strategic companion piece designed to give the reader a fuller sense of the operational atmosphere, the wider geopolitical stakes, and the underlying logic that informs the written argument. All Context Films can be reviewed here on the GeoStrat Agency Context Film YouTube Channel for free: GeoStrat Agency Context Films on YouTube Credit: Yael R. Eastman, GeoStrat Agency

Our GeoStrat Agency Motto: “See Beyond The Horizon; Shape The World Before It Shifts.”

Share





U.S. Mil. Op.’EPIC FURY’, Good Friday Special Context Film - Updated 05:15 EST:

