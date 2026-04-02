Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Charles Knapp's avatar
Charles Knapp
Apr 2

There have been other rather notorious instances of non-cooperation by Western Europe. Three come readily to mind.

With the exception of Portugal, then still ruled by the dictator Salazar, Europe refused the U.S. overflight rights in its effort to rearm Israel during the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

When the U.S. captured the mastermind of the Achille Lauro terror attacker by forcing his plane down to a NATO base in Italy, Prime Minister Bettino Craxi had the plane surrounded by Italian soldiers and President Reagan was forced to allow the terrorist to fly to safety in an Arab country. Not surprisingly, perhaps, Craxi himself ended his life in exile in a North African country after evidence of his decades of taking bribes from the Arabs emerged.

And, again, France and others denied US overflight rights when President Reagan ordered retaliatory strikes against Libya for a terror attack against U.S. interests in Germany.

On a personal note, in the pre-COVID era, I attended a small gathering with the French and German foreign ministers. At the time, there was much talk of a European army, so I asked them about the possibility. They both laughed and said it was never happening.

It seems to me that the Western European nations have so hollowed out their military capabilities that one might see their mantra-like repetition of “diplomacy is the answer, everywhere and always” as an excuse for their intentional unpreparedness - as I would like to think that the nuanced minds of so-called sophisticated could not be so out of touch with the real world.

Ukraine was the test for Europe, after its embarrassment in Libya a few years back where France and the UK led the intervention to prevent some anticipated humanitarian crisis. They made a “dog’s breakfast” out of the thing, withdrew and left chaos in their wake.

Ukraine showed they had learned nothing and so the principal load was again carried by the U.S. it seemed to me that if non-U.S. NATO militaries could not take the lead in defending Europe - in sharp and clear contrast to Israel, which had been attacked unprovoked on October 7, 2023 (pace Guterres and other anti-Westerners) - what exactly was NATO’s purpose.

As a final note, I recently heard the Speaker of France’s equivalent of Congress explain proudly that under her leadership, France was doubling its military expenditures … over a ten year period. That lack of urgency is telling.

While I would be surprised if President Trump announced US withdrawal from NATO, I could see him threatening to close bases throughout Europe and beginning with Spain. The effects on the local economies would be significant. And that would provide the needed leverage to light a fire under Europe or, at least, clarify their intentions and abilities.

Sorry for the longer than anticipated note, but that’s my view.

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Ian Munro's avatar
Ian Munro
Apr 2

Oh, how the majority of us, who served our country willingly to make our lives and country better, wish that Starmer, his Marxist government and the whole of NATO, would be replaced by professionals who have the knowledge, skills and experience to make things work!

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