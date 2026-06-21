JD Vance boarded at Joint Andrews Base yesterday afternoon for Zurich, its a fast-cruising mach 0.83 at 45’000 feet jet of United States Air Force special air mission Gulfstream, tail number 0076 taken off for OPSEC — the off-white hull and gold cheatline of the executive fleet © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman





WASHINGTON, DC: I write this as an update, not a retraction. Less than 48 hours ago the major wires and more than one cable desk pronounced this summit dead — JD Vance cancelled, the Iranians gone, the agreement unraveling before the ink at Versailles had dried.

And so on and so forth...all no surprise; it’s fake news, mainstream daily business trying to discredit anything and everything good that the Trump administration does. As bad as it is, their innuendo of fake news, hey, it’s also getting boring for them, the failed Marxist ideology drunken leftist fools from both sides of the Atlantic.



I did not move from my position, and I did not soften it. The substance was sealed by the President’s own hand; only the ceremony had slipped. This morning the record speaks for itself. Vice President JD Vance stands on Swiss soil. The Iranian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has arrived at the Bürgenstock above Lake Lucerne.



Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner reached the site before them, and the mediators are in place: the prime ministers of Qatar and Pakistan, Pakistan’s senior commander, and the Director General of the IAEA. The 60-day window the two governments set themselves is running. The table the headlines buried is open.

What I want recorded this evening here from Washington is not the noise but the conduct. Switzerland did what Switzerland does. My Swiss Hero, Vice President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has carried the good offices with the steadiness the moment demanded—neutral ground held, the mountain secured, and the parties received without theater and without leak, except our forward marking with our signature accuracy at Geostrat Agency LLC from Washington, DC.

None of this was inevitable. It was hosted with flying colors and the best of my country’s traditions of humble discreetness, providing world-class security for all. No noise, just perfection.

The Man the President Sent to his ‘Lake Lucerne Summit’

Watch who the President sent to the mountain above Lake of Lucerne, where I was born in the summer of 1967, and watch who he did not. Donald Trump signed the memorandum at Versailles and then stepped back from the mountain, and that restraint is itself a message. He gave the floor to his Vice President.



The man on Swiss soil this morning is the same man who, on 11 and 12 April, led a 300-member American delegation through 21 hours of unbroken talks in Islamabad — the highest-level contact between Washington and Tehran since 1979. That round closed without a deal. It also built the table everything since has rested upon. A President secure in his own authority can afford to let his deputy carry the win. This one did, and he was right to.

Consider, too, the instrument of it. The delegation crossed the Atlantic aboard a United States Air Force Gulfstream of the special air mission fleet — the long-range executive jet, ivory-hulled with the gold cheat line of the wing, that carries American power quietly and lands it precisely where it is needed. No fanfare. No tail number in the cameras. No leak. The honor party waiting on the tarmac is the Republic receiving its own. That is how a serious nation moves: by air, on time, and without a word wasted.

The Table Holds

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry put the date on the record plainly: “Technical-level talks will be held in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, on 21 June 2026.” The principals came anyway, through a week that would have given any government an excuse to stay home. Before he departed Joint Base Andrews, the Vice President set the tone.

Asked about the violence still flickering across the Lebanon line, he answered: “Despite the headlines, things are actually getting better there.” That is the read from the man leading the American side. He intends to stay a day or two to set the structure; the technical teams remain on the mountain after he leaves. This is not a photo opportunity. It is the beginning of implementation.

The Hormuz Strait, and the Truth Beneath the Headlines

I will not pretend the ground is calm. On Saturday, Iran’s joint military command announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, citing Israeli strikes in Lebanon and what it called American bad faith. That is the loudest line in the news cycle. It is also not the whole truth.

United States Central Command answered without hedging through its spokesman, Captain Tim Hawkins: “Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz. Traffic continues to flow.” The numbers carry the point. The U.S. military reported 55 merchant ships transiting the strait on Saturday, moving more than 17 million barrels of oil to the world. Iran itself resumed crude exports from Kharg Island after a six-week pause, with roughly 20 million barrels already moved.

Read it for what it is. Every tanker that clears the strait is a supply returning to a tight market, and relief is on its way to the pump for ordinary families, for the wider economy, for the months ahead. The threat is declared in Tehran. The oil is moving in the water. Watch the water. Whilst the Oil Price fell off a cliff, good for all and everyone. Especially for the midterms.

Switzerland’s Hand on the Tiller, and the Weight of the Date

Bern described its own role with characteristic understatement, calling the venue “a discreet and reliable setting to facilitate talks at Bürgenstock.” That understatement carries 45 years behind it. Since 1980, Switzerland has been the Protecting Power of the United States in Iran—the single open channel between Washington and Tehran across the entire span of their estrangement, when no other line existed. Vice President Cassis, a brilliant diplomat who learned the hard way since the Russian aggression war, Narciss Putin’s biggest mistake ever, on Ukraine, carries that mandate as Foreign Minister. This is why the table sits where it sits.

There is a fitting weight to the calendar, too. On 21 June 1788, New Hampshire became the ninth and final state required to ratify the Constitution of the United States, making that document the law of the land—a solemn compact crossing the threshold from paper into effect. Two hundred and thirty-eight years later, to the day, on Swiss ground, another compact between estranged powers takes its first steps from signature into practice. The Republic knows this hour. It has lived it before.

“La Suisse Existe”

- Pascal Najadi

“What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer, and achieve things beyond the reach of ordinary men, is foreknowledge.” — Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13. “Epic Fury 2026” word mark — USPTO Principal Register, Standard Character, Serial No. 99807441. GeoStrat Agency LLC globe-and-pin device mark — USPTO Serial No. 99766311. © 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC

The principals will come and go; the work of implementation is measured in weeks, not hours, and I will mark that road as it unfolds, plainly and without overclaim. For this morning, one line is enough, and it is not mine but my country’s. When the wires wrote the obituary, Switzerland set the table, secured the mountain, and opened the door.

La Suisse Existe.







“All warfare is based on deception.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 1.

“What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer, and achieve things beyond the reach of ordinary men, is foreknowledge.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13

© GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

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A Note From The Executive Secretary

Let me be clear. We do not call the shots. We report when we hear one. The course was set long before this signing, and it does not change because the headlines did. Read past the noise, watch the conduct, and judge the President by what he delivers. That is how we read it here in Washington, and that is how we write it for you.

A Note On Identity & Legal Standing

GeoStrat Agency LLC is an independent geostrategic intelligence and editorial firm, headquartered in Washington, DC, at 1500 K Street NW. We publish forward markers, predictive geostrategic analyses, and editorial commentary on the forces reshaping the 21st-century world order. The word “Agency” in our name stands for our doctrine — intellectual sovereignty and strategic independence — and is in no way related to, affiliated with, or connected to the Hague-based Geostrat.org or any related entity, all separate concerns with different owners and purposes.

Financial Independence

Our work is funded entirely by Pascal Najadi’s private resources. We hold no bank account in the agency’s name, accept no donors, sell no subscriptions, and answer to no party, government, lobby, or foreign interest in any jurisdiction. Our subscribers pay nothing. Our advertisers do not exist. Our political masters do not exist. That independence is the asset, and it is why our forward markers are delivered without fear, favor, or interference.

For The Record — No Media, No Press

GeoStrat Agency LLC grants no interviews. We make news — a signal, not noise. We publish through two authorized channels only: our Substack, pnajadi1967.substack.com, and our YouTube channel under Pascal Najadi. Any other account, page, or feed claiming to speak for the agency or its Principal is an impersonation. If it is not on one of our two channels, it is not us.

Now UNCLASSIFIED, And Yours To Read — The War We Called. The Peace We Called.

Out now: the GeoStrat Agency LLC Crown Report 2026, reference GSA-CROWN-2026-001, carried under the open Epic Fury register GSA-EF-2026-004 — the full forecasting record on the Iran campaign, Epic Fury 2026, from the first call in January 2026, weeks before a single aircraft crossed into Iranian airspace, to the close of the war at the Bürgenstock.

What we said, when we said it, and how it held: the campaign character of the action, the blind-before-strike sequencing, the launch window called weeks out, the Kharg Island endgame, the maritime-blockade Second Act — and, since 4 May, the performance-based framework, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and the fall of crude into our stated band.

Three layers, never blended: established public fact, timestamped published analysis, and prior self-assessment marked as such. We do not grade our own homework — an independent Grok (xAI) audit returned a composite of 8.5 out of 10 and a publication-tempo lead of 10 to 18 days over nine major outlets. Released UNCLASSIFIED in four editions — English, French, German, and Italian. Free. No paywall.

Request it direct: ExecSec@geostrat.agency

With respect, from my desk in Washington, DC,

Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary & Head of Research

Office of the Principal — GeoStrat Agency LLC

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Context Film

Each report is accompanied by a context film, selected to deepen the record around the analysis above. Content management by Yael R. Eastman.

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