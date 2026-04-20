Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
Apr 20

Excellent description of chess pieces moving in the direction of a checkmate, but only the President Trump knows the checkmate move.

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1 reply by Pascal Najadi GeoStrat Agency
Rick Richardson's avatar
Rick Richardson
Apr 20

Another excellent and astute article, I appreciate and look forward to your articles.

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