by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman







WASHINGTON, DC — I came off the call with Yael barely an hour ago. Her voice was low, the way it goes when she has spent an afternoon listening far more than she has spoken.

I had sent her into the Willard. There is no finer listening post in this city, and there never has been. Two blocks from the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue, the Willard’s lobby and its Round Robin Bar have been the quiet exchange of the capital’s powerful since the 19th century — the very ground where the word “lobbyist” took hold, around a president with a cigar and too many men wanting favors.

My instruction to her was simple, and as old as the trade itself:







Get there quick please, no distractions, blend into the crowd, walk the lobby, take a seat at the bar, order something unhurried, and vanish into the furniture. Carry a copy of The Washington Times — the one broadsheet daily left in this Republic not yet drunk on Trump Derangement Syndrome — and let the room talk over the top of the page.

And talk it did. She did not have to strain for it. From the lobby through to the bar, the same three letters surfaced again and again, passed between lobbyists and senior government hands and an editor or two hunting a weekend scoop, each man repeating it as though he had been the first to hear it: M.O.U. A deal all but reached. The enrichment question solved. The President about to open the Strait of Hormuz. The same chord, struck over and over, in a room that prides itself on knowing a thing before the rest of us are permitted to.

What Yael heard in that famous lobby, you can hear in any room where the powerful gather to perform for one another. It is not confined to Washington.

A Coffee House, From Paris to London to New York

Sit long enough in a quiet corner café — in Paris near the Invalides, in a Mayfair members’ room, on a side street off Madison Avenue — and you will see them. Two men in good suits, leaning close, performing for one another more than conversing, trading three letters as though those letters were a key to the kingdom. The letters are not the three I have spent a lifetime respecting. They are not C.I.A. — which a careless world has demonized and stigmatized, and which I regard, to this day, as one of the most brilliant institutions ever raised by a free people.

My regard is not abstract, and it is not borrowed from books. For more than a decade I have had the rare privilege of working alongside, and learning from, some of the finest former senior CIA operatives of the Cold War — men who carried the burden of real decisions in real shadows, and who taught me, patiently and across many years, that the entire art lies in the listening. They did not teach me to shout. They taught me to be still, to distrust the loud, and to wait for the one sound that tells the truth. I owe this discipline to them, and I honor it here.







And here I owe a word to the woman the President has entrusted with the whole of American intelligence. Tulsi Gabbard—magnificent, in the truest and least fashionable sense of that word — is to me a kind of mirror:







The same textbook childhood introvert I once was, a kindred soul who learned early that the quiet child at the edge of the room is the one who hears everything.



DNI Tulsi Gabbard and I Share the Same Principles—To Serve and Never Give Up







As Director of National Intelligence she has done what only the still and the disciplined can do. She has presided over the renewal of an apparatus that President Trump, in his first term, first put through the horse cure — that bracing, unsentimental house-cleaning the agency had long needed and longer resisted.







Between the President’s remedy and her steady stewardship, the C.I.A. I revere has been restored to its brilliance, and we may at last begin to forget the other thing it was made into: the dubious, instrumentalized, weaponized instrument that a line of twisted predecessors fashioned for their own ends, men who abused the trust of the American people and dared to call it service. That agency is passing. This one—clear-eyed, accountable, and once more worthy of the Republic—is the one I was honored to learn from and prouder still to defend today.

No. The three letters murmured across the espresso this Memorial Day weekend are softer, weaker, and infinitely more fashionable: M.O.U.

For roughly 24 hours now, since the holiday began, every mainstream anchor in a tailored jacket — and I do not exclude Fox — has emitted the same deafening chord. A deal is almost reached. The question of enrichment is solved. The President will open the Strait of Hormuz. An understanding is in sight. All of it converging, as if by command, on those three small letters.

What The Memorandum of Understanding Actually Is

Permit me a confession from an earlier life. Had I returned to Merrill Lynch from one of my sovereign mandates — say, from Athens, fresh from the office of the Director of the Hellenic Republic’s central bank — and come running across the trading floor waving a memorandum of understanding over my head as though I had won something, I would have been right to expect my coat and the door. And I would have deserved it.

A memorandum of understanding is, in the plain language of banking, a nothing-burger. It is paper with the legal density of an editorial. You cannot draw on it. You cannot bank on it. You cannot fund a single barrel of oil against it. It is a statement of mood, not of obligation.

Let me put it where every reader will feel it. A memorandum of understanding carries, in matters of law and money, almost exactly the validity that the New York Times carries in matters of fact — which is to say, the practiced appearance of authority draped over an absence of it. Both are set in a confident typeface. Both are circulated as though they settle something. And neither one can be banked. I would no more lend one dollar against the lines of an M.O.U. than I would wager my name on a Times front page; in each case the letterhead is impressive, the ceremony is solemn, and the substance, when you reach for it, is air. The Gray Lady has spent a decade teaching the world that print confidence and printed truth are not the same thing. An M.O.U. teaches the identical lesson in the language of diplomacy.

And this is precisely what is being sold to you as history. The reporting itself confirms the hollowness, if one reads past the headline. By the accounts of Axios and the wire services, the instrument in question is a single page of perhaps 14 points, carried between the President’s envoys, Mr. Witkoff and Mr. Kushner, and Tehran’s men. It would open a 30-to-60-day window of further talks. Iran’s concessions on enrichment are, we are told, merely verbal. Sanctions relief arrives only if a final, verifiable agreement is one day signed. Everything is promised; nothing is owed. That is not a peace. That is a mood, notarized — and notarized, no less, on the diplomatic equivalent of newsprint.

The Forth, and the Back

Watch the whiplash, and you will understand why I do not reach for the champagne. On Saturday the President declared the agreement “largely negotiated,” to be announced “shortly.” By Sunday the same President instructed his negotiators “not to rush,” because “time is on our side,” and pronounced the talks merely orderly and constructive. The naval blockade, he made plain, remains in full force until any agreement is “reached, certified, and signed.”

Across the water the music is different again. Tehran’s spokesmen insist the Strait of Hormuz “has nothing to do with” the United States, that it will “not return to its pre-war status,” that Iran alone will manage the waterway — while its own Fars agency dismisses Washington’s account as inconsistent with reality. Secretary Rubio holds the American line without an inch of give: no nuclear weapon, ever; the surrender of every gram of enriched uranium; the Strait open, without tolls.

On Maria Bartiromo’s program this Sunday, Vice President Vance spoke of resetting “47 years” of enmity, allowed that “it takes two to tango,” and then, in the same breath, relayed the President’s own words: “we’re locked and loaded.” A guest on the same panel answered him plainly — that he did not see the deal, that one cannot promise “two or three days” again and again and keep one’s credibility. Even the President’s friendliest house has begun to tire of the timeline.

So which is it. Largely negotiated, or not to be rushed. The Strait reopened, or never to return to what it was. Locked and loaded, or two to tango. To the untrained ear, this is contradiction, chaos, a foreign policy that has lost the thread. To mine, it is something else entirely.

Sun Tzu Smiling At Me Amidst The Noise

Night watch, somewhere at sea. The storm is on us now — strong rain showers driving across the deck in bursts, the wind gusting to 24 knots. Below, our friends are getting thoroughly acquainted with the plumbing in their cabins. Up here, I stand the watch with 3 other crew and the first officer at the helm station, and we hold our heading by this: the Anschütz.© GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

Always Hold the Moral Compass

My night watch at sea. The storm is on us — rain showers driving across the deck in hard bursts, the wind gusting to 24 knots. Below, our friends are getting thoroughly acquainted with the plumbing in their cabins. Up here I stand the watch with 3 other crew and the first officer at the helm station, holding our heading on the instrument that has never once let this bridge down: the Raytheon Anschütz gyrocompass.

This is German precision out of Kiel — the house that gave the world the practical marine gyrocompass when Hermann Anschütz-Kaempfe founded it in 1905, and the NATO and commercial standard ever since, with more than 25,000 installations afloat. Our Standard 22 NX holds static accuracy to ±0.1 degree, and ±0.4 degree under periodic roll and pitch. A heavy rotor, spun to enormous speed, feels the rotation of the Earth beneath it and settles, entirely on its own, onto true north. Not magnetic north — true north, read straight from the turning planet.

This is not equipment one buys casually. Each unit cost at least $20,000, and we carry 2 of them — one to port, one to starboard — for full redundancy on the bridge. On a night like this, it is worth every franc.

Here is why that matters in combat, and why it matters now. GPS can be jammed. GPS can be spoofed — we watched it happen in the Strait of Hormuz during Operation Epic Fury 2026, and the Baltic has lived with it for years. When the satellite signal lies, the GPS-dependent vessel sails blind into hostile water.

The spinning Anschütz does not lie. It owes nothing to the sky, and there is nothing in it to jam or to counterfeit. Combined with GPS in clear conditions and standing alone when the spectrum is contested, it is the redundant backbone that lets warship and serious yacht alike keep their heading when every screen goes dark. Two of them, port and starboard, so the ship never drifts from her course. The compass is kept protected and defended. So is the heading.

It is the perfect emblem for the way we work at GeoStrat Agency LLC. We are a private, non-profit, sovereign office at 1500 K Street NW in Washington — a 5-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and beholden to no party, no donor, no foreign interest.

That independence is our gyrocompass. A true moral compass, like the one glowing on this bridge, answers to no outside signal; nothing can pull it off true north. We keep ours protected. We keep it defended. And under no circumstance do we lose it — least of all when it is pitch dark and stormy out there, as it is tonight, and as it so often is in the work we do. North is north. We hold it.

Sun Tzu instructs us, in the opening chapter of The Art of War — Chapter 1, “Laying Plans” — that all warfare is founded upon deception: that the able commander, when near, must appear far; when ready, must appear unready.







And in his final chapter — Chapter 13, “The Use of Spies” — he teaches that the enlightened ruler moves and conquers by foreknowledge, drawn not from omens but from men who know the enemy’s mind.







Read the week again through those two lenses. It is the first lesson those old Cold War professionals ever pressed upon me: when the surface is loudest, look hardest at who is keeping it loud, and ask what that noise is permitted to conceal.

The anchors tell you Iran “plays for time,” that the Iranians are “experts at that game.” They are. But they are not the only player at the table, and they are not the better one. Consider who truly governs the tempo. A blockade that does not lift. A Situation Room meeting convened, by Axios’s reporting, for Tuesday. A fleet that stays in place. An envoy authorized to say “locked and loaded.” And over the top of all of it, a generous, ceaseless fog — “almost,” “shortly,” “largely,” “a limited period of time” — noise enough to fill every screen and every café from Paris to New York, and every lobby from the Willard outward, while the only positions genuinely being gathered are Tehran’s own.

That is not a government that has lost the thread. That is the author of The Art of the Deal practicing the chapters he has lived forwards and backwards across a singular life. So ask yourself the only question that matters:







Would such a man — the man who, by his own hand, sank the mothership of a generation’s terror — sit down and ink his name to a weak, contingent, unbankable understanding with its surviving remnants?







Really?







Seruously?







I do not believe it for a single moment (!)

The Shot I Heard

Here, then, is the signal, plainly stated.







The President has, to my ear, already pulled the trigger — quietly, before the noise ever began its 24-hour crescendo across the iPhone screens of the world. He has not announced it. He will not announce it on anyone’s schedule but his own. The M.O.U. is not the conclusion of this story. It is the cover for it. Did you not hear it. One bang, clean and unmistakable, beneath all the chatter.

I remind every reader of where we have stood since the middle of January, when we at GeoStrat Agency LLC — a two-person, non-profit private intelligence office on K Street in Washington, holding no bank account, sitting outside every alphabet agency’s orbit yet wishing only the good of this Republic — began to report Operation Epic Fury 2026.







We reported it early, and we reported it straight, while Reuters, the BBC, the New York Times, the NZZ, the FAZ, Le Monde and the state broadcasters filled the air with the opposite — a roll call so long that, spooled onto a single ribbon of printer paper, it would run the whole distance from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and into the beautiful entry hall of my own office in the historic Southern Railway Building at 1500 K Street.

A great deal of paper, I grant you. The record itself stands documented in Annex B







I ask you only to weigh it, honestly, against theirs.

Dive, Dive, Dive

When the noise becomes this total, a sailor knows the remedy. He takes the boat down. Dive, dive, dive — not in fear, but for the discipline of silence, to give his sonar men relief from the racket of the surface. So let us dive together. Let us wait. Let us listen to the sonar, and let the surface roar fade above us.

And here is the discipline the loud will never learn. The submariner who means to stay alive runs silent. He listens — passively, patiently — and he does not ping. The echo sounder, the active pulse, will indeed find the bottom and the range; those honest old instruments still do their work. But to ping is to broadcast your own position to every ear in the ocean. The professional listens, and says nothing.

So we listen…………And in that silence — where has the noise gone?







It is not there. No signal of any deal. None.







Not a single true ping returns.







Only the steady hum of the reactors and the truth they leave behind.

My Doctrine

I keep a doctrine; I always hold my course true to my moral compass, no matter how bad the storm is, and I keep it iron-clad.

I will never give away the position of the United States, nor of any true ally she holds, in any matter where my one wish is to serve her — come sunshine, come hell for me to walk through. And so I stop precisely here. My conscience, my honor and my pride command it, and I obey them gladly. It is, in the end, the same discipline those Cold War men handed down to me: the professional protects the position before he protects his own vanity.

For the crescendo, in the end, belongs to only two: the President of the United States, and the Nation he is sworn to protect. He was born, as the saying goes, not to be wild, but to win. The rest of us are observers, and we should have the humility to know it. We do not call the shots. We were never meant to. We report them — early, cleanly, and without flinching — and we leave the calling to those whose constitutional duty it is to act.

A Memorial Day Benediction Of Respect

On this solemn weekend, my Head of Research and Executive Secretary, my beloved Coco, and my whole family join me in one wish, offered to every American and to every friend of freedom beyond her shores.







We hold in our prayers the brave men and women in uniform — under the flags of the United States and of Israel alike — who stand forward-deployed at this hour, in harm’s way, masters of whatever battlefield they are handed. May they prevail. May they survive.







May they thrive. And may they come home as the victorious heroes they already are, for they place their lives between us and the dark so that the rest of us may keep our peace and our freedom. So help us God.

God bless America and Israel, Switzerland, and every other righteous nation and people across this earth fighting for peace, freedom, and the eradication of the cancerous corruption that kills, tortures, and ruins people’s votes and lives.

I heard the shot. I have reported it to you as the signal. But I will not tell you from where it came—by design and by conscience, I never will.

Can you hear the silence now?

Footer

“What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer, and to achieve things beyond the reach of ordinary men, is foreknowledge — and foreknowledge cannot be wrung from spirits, nor from omens, but only from men who know the enemy’s situation.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13, “The Use of Spies”

Statement From the Executive Secretary

Let me be clear about what GeoStrat Agency LLC is and what it is not. We are a private, non-profit geostrategic forecasting and publishing office at 1500 K Street NW in Washington, DC — a 5-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and wholly independent of it. We hold no bank account. We take no donations. We answer to no party, no donor, and no foreign interest. The truth is our only product. Our predictive accuracy record across the Epic Fury 2026 body of work stands at 95–100%, independently logged and dated in the POTUS Brief (GSA-POTUS-2026-001) and Annex B, and stress-tested with leading AI analysis systems, including Anthropic’s Claude and xAI’s Grok. Annex B is published in full and open to all.



Our Motto at Geostrat Agency LLC:



”See Beyond The Horizon; Shape The World Before it Shifts” - Pascal Najadi

Read Annex B and the full open archive: Our Archive

Yael R. Eastman Executive Secretary & Head of Research GeoStrat Agency LLC 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC, United States +1 771 203 0610

