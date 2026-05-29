By Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman

The Calm Before The Storm

WASHINGTON, DC: The headlines roared on Thursday. Negotiators for the United States and Iran reached agreement on a Memorandum of Understanding — a 60-day extension of the ceasefire that halted the war launched on 28 February 2026, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Read the fine print.

The White House confirmed the document still awaits a single signature: the President’s. As Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters from the podium, Everything depends on what the president wants to do. That is the whole story in eight words. An MOU binds no one. In my decades inside merchant banking I learned what the acronym means in practice: Maybe Only Useless.

It is the favored prop of the fraudster — the Nigerian letter, the coffee-shop “deal” brokered by men who have never seen the inside of a real bank. Serious houses treat it as a preliminary courtesy, never a commitment.

I did not learn this from books. I fought my way up from an intern at UBS in Zurich in 1987 to the main board of Kleinwort Benson, one of Britain’s oldest merchant banks, founded in 1786. I negotiated sovereign and geostrategic finance across Central Europe, Eurasia, the Near East and Africa — and I refused, on principle, to set foot in the rogue capitals where reputational risk swallowed any honest profit.

I told my late colleague and Vice Chairman, the Rt Hon. the Lord Walker of Worcester, that some doors are not worth opening at any price. And every time a counterpart reached across the table and proposed signing an MOU, I found the fastest excuse to be on the next plane out.

A paper that binds no one is not a deal. It is theater. What I have trusted for 30 years is older and harder: the strategic wisdom of Sun Tzu, which has held water for more than 2,000 years where every MOU dissolves by morning.

Read this MOU for what it is - Temp Lower Oil



President Trump — a master of the Art of the Deal, and one of the sharpest students Sun Tzu never met — has handed Tehran the calm before the storm. He said it plainly this week: the regime is negotiating on fumes, and if they will not surrender what they must, in his words, the man on my left is going to finish them off. Secretary of State Marco



Rubio drew the same line: This problem will be solved … one way or the other. Retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward — former Deputy Commander of US Central Command and a member of the Iran Policy Project at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, a warrior I hold in the highest respect — has argued the same truth in public: time is on Washington’s side, and sustained pressure is driving the regime toward capitulation, not toward a handshake.



Make no mistake. A non-binding memo lulls a cornered adversary into the open. Oil softens. The fake-news cycle buys one last headline before the summer recess. And the bad actors in Tehran’s bunkers begin to move, to regroup, to call their enablers — while the warrior and his sentinel orbit gain the one advantage that decides everything: time and tempo.



To our esteemed readers: Hold the course.



Do not be distracted by the noise of the moment. And to the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, and her husband, Coco and I send our warmest good wishes and our strength.

And here a Fun Factor - Memento:

Some Are More Equal Than Others

Or

When JP Morgan Hoisted The White Flag At My Battleship

When the Republic of Croatia sends its RFP to the great investment banks, the smart ones already know how the story ends. I am Wall Street to the bone — Merrill Lynch-molded — and I used every legal instrument and every honest trick the trade allows to outmanoeuvre even the blue-eyed gentlemen of JP Morgan. At Kleinwort Benson board level I closed the field. And at a friendly competitor as famous as JP Morgan, the three letters were decoded on sight long before the mandate was awarded — RFP:



Ring For Pascal. I won the Croatian telecom privatization, banked the sovereign, and left the memoranda to the runners-up.





I will spare my esteemed readers the image of grown bankers reduced to chewing their own neckties on a basement camera, in the great televised tradition of a certain head of state once caught live by the BBC.



But the lesson stands, and it is the only one that has ever mattered in this trade: the patient warrior closes the deal; the loser is left holding the paper—and, if the cameras linger long enough, his tie.

RFP: Ring For Pascal

London to Zagreb, in a Gulfstream G3, racing to sign the deal — too fast for anyone to catch. JP Morgan had already been outmaneuvered, and as the wheels left the tarmac I told them, quietly, what the record would later show. I never banked on an M.O.U. Not once in my career did I mistake a non-binding page for a deal, or a courtesy for a commitment — that is the discipline that separates the banker who closes from the one left holding paper. I won the Croatian telecom privatization, banked the sovereign, and left the memoranda to the runners-up. © Geostrat Agency LLC 2026

I never banked on an M.O.U.

Not once in my career did I mistake a non-binding page for a deal, or a courtesy for a commitment — that is the discipline that separates the banker who closes from the one left holding paper. I won the Croatian telecom privatization, banked the sovereign, and left the memoranda to the runners-up.

On Strategy and rulebook at Geostrat Agency LLC

“Hence it is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13.

A Note From The Executive Secretary



GeoStrat Agency LLC is a private, nonprofit, sovereign geostrategic private intelligence unit and publishing operation at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC—a five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of DNI Tulsi Gabbard, yet entirely independent and autarkic.



We hold no bank account. We accept no donors. We answer to no party and no foreign interest. Our reports are published in full and open to all, for free and without a paywall. Our forecasting record on Epic Fury 2026 stands on calls borne out by events; to date, none has been overtaken.

Let me be clear. We do not call the shots. We report when we hear one. The course is set, the reading is steady, and the signal does not change because the headlines did.

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© Geostrat Agency LLC 2026. This report is UNCLASSIFIED, released 26 May 2026 via the Office of the Executive Secretary.

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