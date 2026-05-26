by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman

A Real Storm—Whilst Maintaining The True Heading



WASHINGTON, DC: I write the bones of this from the sea, and the storm here is no figure of speech. As I set these thoughts down, we are traversing a genuine blow—a violent Beaufort 8, gusts climbing above 33 knots, as our cockpit wind meter reads it plainly—and the photographs above were taken in the thick of it.

The photo was shot by my lovely sporty spouse, Coco, caught for me by a steadier hand than mine in that moment: there I am at the wheel, both fists on the spokes, the storm sky cracking open behind me with a single shaft of light breaking through the iron clouds, the seas running high astern, the SAYLOR satellite dome, and the search and signal light standing their watch forward. A man, a wheel, and a heading to hold. That is the whole of it.

I will tell you honestly what the second one almost cost me: My iPhone 16 Pro Max gripped in a single hand, rain hammering the lens, while my left hand held the helm firm against a sea that did not wish to be held. I could barely keep my feet, let alone steady the frame. I pressed the shutter once and left the rest to fortune. A rare shot indeed. Almost lost the phone for performing such a silly balancing act at the helm.

Look at what it caught. The rain was driving in sheets across the deck and the streaming canopy overhead. The great grey swell is rising off the beam, taller than the rail. The varnished binnacle stood square before me, the compass glowing beneath its rain-washed glass, steady while everything around it pitched and ran with water. And my own hand on the wheel, holding the heading.

The third frame is the quieter truth—the instruments themselves: the Walker speed log reading just over five knots through the water, the miles of the passage counted off beside it, and the wind meter lit and pinned, the gale announcing itself in glowing numbers in the dark, see for yourself.

As for our friends from France—who, as ever, steadfastly refuse to learn a single word of English—they are below deck; no breakfast for them, tea only and at best, busy trading their comfortable double bunks for the tight carpeted floor of the heads, the only spot where the roll and pitch of the hull lets them feel safe.



Another memento to carry home from this wild but, in truth, deeply rewarding crossing. Tomorrow we make land for bunkering and a blessed afternoon of terra firma. I cannot wait. And with any luck, a little sunshine and a touch more warmth than we have had up here on deck.

Why show you all this at the head of our forward marker report about the situation in Iran?



Because it is the whole lesson in a single image. When the storm is total—when the rain blinds you and the sea heaves and every instinct screams to let go—the professional does one thing above all others. He holds his heading.



He keeps his hand on the wheel and his eye on the compass, and he does not surrender the course to the weather. That compass answers to no storm. Neither does ours. Hold this picture in your mind, because it is precisely how the work is done when the surface roars.

And So to the Matter at Hand

A few days ago, on the eve of this long Memorial Day weekend, I set out the forth and the back of the Iran question in detail, and then I did the kindest thing a writer can do for his readers. I left it alone.

I let it sink in over three quiet days, through the cookouts and the flags and the solemn remembering, so the noise of the holiday could wash over it and recede. The weekend is over now. You have had your time to sit with it. So permit me to go a step further and to give you the clarity the moment now allows.

The Forth, the Back By The Lunatics, The Mullahs

Watch the whiplash again, and do not let it unsettle you. One day the deal is “largely negotiated,” to be announced shortly. Next, the very same voice counsels his envoys not to rush, because time is on our side. The blockade never lifts. The fleet never moves. And over the top of all of it rolls a generous, ceaseless fog—almost, shortly, largely, a limited window—noise enough to fill every screen and every café from Paris to New York.

To the untrained ear, this is a contradiction. A foreign policy that has lost its thread. To mine, it is the storm—and the storm is not a threat to the United States. It is her cover. The memorandum of understanding they are selling you as history is, in the plain language of my old banking trade, a nothing-burger: paper with the legal density of an editorial, which you can neither bank, draw upon, nor fund a single barrel of oil against. It is a mood, notarized. And a mood is exactly the kind of weather under which the decisive work is done, unseen.

Sun Tzu’s Brightest Graduate

Somewhere, I like to think, the old master is watching—and smiling. For Sun Tzu is watching perhaps the most gifted graduate his master class has ever produced, the Commander-in-Chief, President Donald J. Trump, teaching the lunatics in Tehran and the Marxist-ideology-drunken left on both shores of the Atlantic a lesson neither will ever forget.

All warfare, the master wrote in his opening chapter, is founded upon deception. When near, appear far. When ready, appear unready. Read the week again through that single lens—the “largely negotiated” on Saturday, the “do not rush, time is on our side” on Sunday, the blockade that holds beneath all of it—and the chaos resolves into choreography. The fourth and the back are not confusing. They are the oldest instrument in the canon, played by a man who has lived The Art of the Deal forwards and backwards across a singular life.



So ask yourself the only question that matters. Would such a man — the one who, by his own hand, sank the mothership of a generation’s terror — sit down and ink his name to a weak, contingent, unbankable understanding with its surviving remnants? Really? I do not believe it for a single moment.

The Reckoning They Cannot Spin

Let me be plain about what is coming, because the men who should be most afraid are still telling themselves they can manage it. They cannot. Some of these leaders, on both sides of the Atlantic, will face consequences far heavier than embarrassment — consequences courtesy of the justice system of the United States, restored to its constitutional purpose. And there is nothing they can do to escape it.

Not the overpriced, taxpayer-funded public-relations house—the dirt-in, marmalade-out shop that launders scandal into a press release. Not the white-shoe law firm. Not even a compromised, weaponized bench, the kind of pliant magistrate, as they are styled in Paris, is too long made to serve power instead of law. When the American justice system moves, and moves on the record, every one of those instruments fails. There is nothing left to buy, to spin, or to sue their way out of.

And here is what they understand least. The more frantically they run about placing the calls they imagine are private—the encrypted message, the supposedly secure channel, the word whispered where they believe no one listens—the more plainly they announce themselves.



Rest assured: it is gathered. The eighteen agencies of the Intelligence Community, check out below here, headed and coordinated under the magnificent Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, do not want for a budget, and they command capabilities the public has never seen and will not. A man placing forbidden calls in the dark is not hiding. He is reporting his own position. For our pleasure to pick up and collate.

A Director Who Always Finished What She Began

A word now on the Director, because some have badly misread her. They look at Tulsi Gabbard’s coming departure and see an exit—a woman already gone, already diminished, already safe to discount. They could not be more wrong.

She remains Director of National Intelligence, in full command of all eighteen agencies, through the thirtieth of June. And she is stepping away for the most honorable reason a human being can offer: to stand at the side of her husband, Abraham, through his fight with cancer. That is not retreat. That is the very character I have admired in her from the first—duty and love, carried with the same unbending steadiness.

I Am Saying This One Here for Good Measure—Adversaries, Listen Up

Let no adversary mistake her remaining days for a lame-duck’s drift. She will discharge this office to the last hour with the bravura that has defined her tenure, and she will finish what she began—gladly, exceeding every expectation, as she always has.

And yes—I will say it openly—that is a warning to the bad actors, and I deliver it without reluctance. So to them I put it plainly, and you would do well to read it twice: you are done. You always knew this hour would come. You know that we know that you know that we do.



No, I am not overpromising, and I am not inflating her capabilities or her resolve—I would insult us both by doing so, and the truth needs no help from me. I say it because I know the temperament from the inside.



She and I are, both of us, textbook introverts, formed in childhood and in our teenage years at the quiet edge of the room, where one learns to hear everything and to wait. People made this way are easy to underestimate.



That is precisely their advantage. They are still; they are patient—and when the moment is right, they give everything at once, and it is almost always far more than any adversary is prepared to bear.

The Crescendo the World Will Witness

So understand what the finale truly is and for whom. When it comes, it will not be a crescendo for President Trump and the American people alone. It will be a crescendo for the Iranian people, too long held hostage by the regime that robbed and starved them.



It will be a crescendo for the historic peace the Abraham Accords have begun to build across the Middle East. And in the end, it will be a crescendo for the whole world to witness—proof that strength, exercised with patience and conscience, still prevails over chaos exercised without either. Peace Through Strength and America First fulfilled.

That is why I do not reach for the champagne over a single page of diplomatic newsprint. The signal was never going to arrive on the anchors’ schedule. It arrived quietly, beneath the noise, exactly where the disciplined ear was trained to listen for it.

We Report the Shot. We Do Not Call It

And here I hold my own discipline, the one those old Cold War professionals pressed upon me across many years: when the surface is loudest, look hardest at who is keeping it loud, and ask what that noise is permitted to conceal. We at GeoStrat Agency LLC do not call the shots.



We were never meant to. We report them — early, cleanly, and without flinching — and we leave the calling to the one man whose constitutional duty it is to act. The crescendo, in the end, belongs to him and to the Nation he is sworn to protect. The rest of us are observers, and we should have the humility to know it.

I heard the shot. I have reported it to you as the signal. But where it came from, I will never tell you—by design and by conscience. Hand on the wheel, eye on the compass.



Can you hear the silence now? Deafening.

“What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer and to achieve things beyond the reach of ordinary men is foreknowledge—and foreknowledge cannot be wrung from spirits, nor from omens, but only from men who know the enemy’s situation.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13, “The Use of Spies”

A Word from the Executive Secretary

Let me be clear about what GeoStrat Agency LLC is and what it is not. We are a private, nonprofit geostrategic forecasting, publishing intelligence unit located at 1500 K Street NW in Washington, DC—a five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and wholly independent of it.



We hold no bank account. We take no donations. We answer to no party, no donor, and no foreign interest. The truth is our only product.

Our forecasting record across the Epic Fury 2026 body of work speaks for itself: every call we published in advance has been borne out by events, and none has been overtaken.



An independent comparative audit by xAI’s Grok placed this house ahead of the major news organizations on tempo. The record is logged and dated in Annex B and in the POTUS Brief, reference GSA-POTUS-2026-001 — both published in full and open to all in our archive at Our Archive

As Pascal Najadi’s second-in-command, his Head of Research and Executive Secretary, I would be glad to put the full record in your hands.

Should you wish to read it for yourself, write to me via:

ExecSec@geostrat.agency

and I will gladly send you our report in both the English and the French edition, for your own reading and your free sharing. They are now UNCLASSIFIED in the form you will receive them, released for exactly that purpose.

Truly Yours,

Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary and Head of Research

GeoStrat Agency LLC

1500 K Street NW

Washington, DC,

United States

ExecSec@geostrat.agency

Our Office Line: +1 (771) 203 0610 monitored 24/7, 365 days

A GeoStrat Agency LLC Context Film accompanies this paper, free to all on our Context Film channel, Geostrat Agency LLC Channel on YouTube as a strategic companion to the analysis set out here.