Tulsi Gabbard was sworn in as the U.S. Director of National Intelligence on February 12, 2025, in a formal Oval Office ceremony administered by Attorney General Pam Bondi, with President Donald Trump present for the occasion. The moment marked her official assumption of one of the most consequential national security posts in the United States government, placing her at the head of the nation’s intelligence community at a time of high strategic consequence. The ceremony carried both constitutional and symbolic weight, projecting presidential confidence, institutional gravity, and the solemn transfer of responsibility that comes with overseeing intelligence coordination at the highest level of the American state.





by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman





WASHINGTON DC: Within the broader architecture of Epic Fury, DNI Tulsi Gabbard merits recognition at a level rarely visible to the public domain, and I state this with full adherence to our GeoStrat Agency doctrine—we neither seek nor accept state secrets, nor any form of gratification; our work stands on independent agency and disciplined analysis alone. Yet, one can only reasonably infer the extraordinary operational tempo sustained over at least the past year, where Gabbard likely had to outperform even her own already high standards.



Op ‘Epic Fury’ Intelligence Mastery: Gabbard’s Silent Backbone of Victory



Known for her rigor, self-discipline, and selfless service—whether in her current role or as a U.S. Army Reserve battalion commander—Director Gabbard operates with a clear understanding that time is always the decisive adversary. In this role, she would have had to ensure seamless interoperability across all 18 intelligence elements under her authority, while also synchronizing with allied intelligence services, including Israeli counterparts, at a level of precision where latency is unacceptable and leakage is catastrophic.



”The absolute absence of any leaks throughout the top secret U.S. Israeli Military War Operations ‘Epic Fury’ is, in itself, a strategic signal of disciplined control. In my professional assessment, Director Gabbard’s performance in intelligence fusion, counterintelligence integrity, and real-time presidential briefing cadence—keeping the Commander-in-Chief continuously and accurately informed—amounts to a 15 out of 10 execution.”



- Pascal Najadi







This intelligence backbone enabled President Trump to operate at full decision velocity, transforming ‘Epic Fury ‘ into what stands as a benchmark case of U.S. 5th-generation warfare: precise, integrated, and decisively successful.



From Battlefield to Briefing Room — Operational Credibility at the Helm



Tulsi Gabbard brings to the DNI post a service record grounded in deployed military experience and leadership under operational conditions. She enlisted in the Hawaii Army National Guard in 2003 and deployed to Iraq from 2004–2005 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, serving in a field medical unit where she supported combat operations and casualty care.









She later deployed to Kuwait from 2008–2009 during Operation Enduring Freedom, operating in a theater logistics and security environment critical to sustainment and regional force posture.



Over time, she transitioned into leadership roles within the Hawaii Army National Guard, including command of a Military Police company, reflecting progression from enlisted service to commissioned officer.



Her current rank is Lieutenant Colonel (O-5) in the U.S. Army Reserve. The throughline is operational credibility: exposure to real-world theaters, chain-of-command discipline, and mission execution under pressure—attributes that translate directly into the rigor required at the apex of U.S. intelligence leadership.



The DNI Role — Precision at the Apex of Presidential Decision-Making

The role of the Director of National Intelligence is exacting by design: it exists to deliver clear, distilled, decision-grade intelligence directly to the President of the United States.



Each morning, typically in the early hours of the day, the President receives the President’s Daily Brief (PDB)—a highly classified synthesis of the most critical intelligence and counterintelligence developments. This session is often attended or supported by the DNI, alongside senior national security principals such as the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of State, depending on the President’s schedule and the issues at hand.



While the precise time and attendee list are not fixed publicly and can vary day to day, the function is constant: to ensure the President is equipped with verified, multi-source intelligence, threat assessments, and strategic context. This briefing underpins everything that follows—operational decisions, crisis responses, and engagements with foreign leaders.



In that sense, the DNI’s role is not advisory in the abstract; it is instrumental to the formation of U.S. national security policy in real time, anchoring presidential judgment in disciplined intelligence rather than conjecture.

Intelligence Under Fire by Subversive Politicians Compromising Integrity



In the recent Senate hearing in March, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard faced an unusually aggressive line of questioning from several Marxist ideology drunken Democrat senators who pressed her repeatedly on operational matters relating to Iran. The tone and structure of these interventions were not routine oversight; they bordered on attempts to subvert and extract insight into internal deliberative processes, including how intelligence assessments are formed, filtered, and presented to the Commander-in-Chief. Questions were framed in a manner that risked exposing procedural thinking, analytic thresholds, and decision pathways, precisely the sensitive domains that must remain protected if intelligence is to retain its operational integrity. This was not oversight in the classical sense; it was pressure-testing the boundaries of disclosure in a live, public setting.



Gabbard Held The Line



Gabbard’s response was measured, disciplined, and doctrinally sound. She refused to be drawn into revealing internal mechanisms, stating clearly:



“I will not divulge internal discussions.”



At the same time, she reinforced the constitutional chain of responsibility, emphasizing that the intelligence community’s role is to inform, not to decide.

As she made clear, the national intelligence community always strives to give the President the best intelligence, while it is only the Commander-in-Chief and the President who decides what is to be judged a clear and present threat to the United States. This distinction is not semantic; it is foundational.

A dignified and deeply admirable moment in the Oval Office: Tulsi Gabbard takes the oath with calm resolve and visible grace, while her husband, the accomplished filmmaker Abraham Williams, stands steadfastly beside her holding the Bible for this solemn constitutional act—a powerful image of duty, honor, loyalty, and service to the nation.





By holding that line, she protected both the integrity of the intelligence process and the constitutional separation between analysis and decision-making. In doing so, she demonstrated precisely the rigor required of a Director of National Intelligence under pressure.



Rumor, Agenda, and the Collapse of Mainstreram Media Standards

It was Axios that advanced the claim most starkly, reporting on April 10 that President Trump had “sounded ready to dismiss” Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, while The Guardian separately reported on April 2 that he had privately polled advisers about whether to replace her. The White House then pushed back publicly.



According to Anadolu’s report on April 3, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said President Trump has “total confidence” in Gabbard and called the reports “totally fake news.”



The episode says less about the stability of the Intelligence Community than it does about the degraded instincts of politicized media culture: insinuation first, verification later, and national-security leadership treated like theater. On matters touching the apex of the U.S. intelligence architecture, that is not serious journalism. It is downright marxist ideology driven leftist agenda-driven reporting dressed up as insight.



”I recognize the pattern of fake news because I lived a version of it myself in 2024—intense scrutiny, selective framing, and narratives moving faster than verification. That is precisely why I defend Tulsi Gabbard with rigor today.” - Pascal Najadi



Tulsi Gabbard matters to me, because in my view she is doing a brilliant job in one of the most important offices in the United States government, a post where precision, discipline, and steadiness are not luxuries but strategic necessities. I have a deep dislike for seeing excellent people attacked below the belt and treated unfairly, especially when they are carrying burdens of real national consequence. We all know the familiar cycle by now—the usual chorus, the same shallow insinuations, the same politicized noise—and frankly it is becoming boring in its predictability. But I still have to say it, because it matters to me personally: when the integrity of serious public service is at stake, silence is not a virtue.



Courage Under Fire — Statecraft Without Retreat

Tulsi Gabbard advances a clear and confrontational thesis: that elements within the intelligence apparatus previously operated on “second-hand” information and constructed narratives that drove major political outcomes, including impeachment-era decisions. What defines her posture is not merely the claim, but the willingness to stand inside the line of fire and pursue accountability anyway—including referring former officials for potential prosecution and calling out what she frames as systemic misuse of intelligence processes. In strategic terms, this is not commentary—it is active institutional confrontation. She positions intelligence as something that must be re-anchored in verified sourcing, chain-of-evidence discipline, and constitutional accountability, even at the cost of sustained political and media backlash. That is where the element of bravery emerges: not rhetorical defiance, but operational follow-through under pressure, taking on entrenched actors and legacy narratives while holding the line on what she defines as the core mission—truth over convenience, and integrity over consensus.

Undermine Intelligence, and You Hand the Enemy an Advantage



The broader issue extends well beyond a single hearing. Intelligence, by its nature, depends on controlled opacity, on the protection of methods, reasoning pathways, internal debate, and decision-support procedures. Attempts to politicize or publicly dissect these processes risk degrading their effectiveness at the very moment they are most needed. For my part, having learned over four decades from former senior U.S. intelligence professionals and French counterintelligence professionals, one principle stands above all others: do not mess with intelligence. Once internal deliberations become subject to political theater or public extraction, the system loses credibility, sources become vulnerable, methods are exposed, and analytic rigor is compromised. In operational terms, intelligence that is politicized or pressured into disclosure becomes less reliable, less actionable, and ultimately far less valuable to the nation it is meant to protect.



Experience, Burden, and the Right to Speak

Some of my dear friends, whom I love and hold in the highest respect and admiration, still do not fully grasp the enormous responsibility, workload, and rigor that the President of the United States—the holder of the most powerful executive office in the world—must carry every single day, together with each of his Cabinet members. The same applies to the countless so-called Iran experts and armchair keyboard warriors who speak with sweeping certainty about military strategy and operations despite never having stood inside a real chain of command, let alone a live theater of consequence. I say this not from abstraction, but from experience. Over the past three decades, I have negotiated with leaders and ministers alike in moments of real strategic weight and, in some cases, helped prevent war and preserve peace. I have even been to the White House in 2005 in the context of a territorial negotiation. That allows me to speak with a certain degree of hard-earned authority. It is one thing to theorize from a distance; it is quite another to act when intelligence, timing, national interest, and human consequence converge in real time. That distinction matters, and far too often it is ignored.



Her Burden is Vast - Heavy Lifting at its Best



Tulsi Gabbard has also moved to overhaul the architecture of the intelligence community with the full weight of her executive authority, exercising oversight across the United States’ 18 constituent intelligence elements:

This organigram makes one point unmistakably clear: the DNI is not a coordinator in a loose sense—she is the central fusion authority over a system-of-systems spanning strategic, military, domestic, financial, energy, and space intelligence domains. Every signal—whether originating from a satellite, a financial transaction, a cyber intercept, or a human source—ultimately feeds upward into this structure.





This restructuring is long overdue. For years, stovepipes, latency in fusion, and uneven tasking authority diluted the speed and clarity of the first signal, that decisive early warning which determines whether a threat is preempted or allowed to mature.



The First Signal Must Always Win - Missing it is not an option

Gabbard’s mandate is therefore to collapse that latency, tightening the loop between collection, fusion, analysis, counterintelligence, warning, and presidential decision-support so that adversaries can no longer exploit seams between agencies. The burden is continuous, enormous, and absolute, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, because in modern statecraft the first signal wins. From my own world of high-speed investment banking, the principle is identical: the first signal is decisive if one is to beat the competition or neutralize an adversarial threat before it can fully act. Today, those signals can travel at the speed of light across fiber optics, satellite architecture, and increasingly laser communications, the same channels also contested by hostile governments, their subversive elements, and their spies in the field. That is why this overhaul is not bureaucratic tinkering. It is operational survival.



Why The Overhaul Was Overdue



What Gabbard is doing is not merely managerial reform; it is the modernization of the nation’s intelligence nervous system. The United States cannot afford fragmented warning chains, slow institutional handoffs, or rival bureaucratic silos when hostile states, proxies, cyber actors, and embedded penetrations are all operating at machine-speed. Her task is to align all 18 intelligence elements into a single, synchronized system-of-systems capable of outpacing, out-reading, and outmaneuvering threats before they manifest into strategic damage. This responsibility sits squarely on her shoulders. It is immense, relentless, and unforgiving.



The Nation’s Strategic Sentry



The office of the Director of National Intelligence is the nation’s strategic sentry, positioned to detect, interpret, fuse, and warn. Its effectiveness depends on discipline, confidentiality, speed, and the strict separation of intelligence from politics. Gabbard’s performance under pressure reaffirmed those principles at precisely the moment they were being tested. The risk is not theoretical: if intelligence is allowed to become a political instrument, it ceases to function as an early warning system. It becomes reactive, distorted, and ultimately ineffective. The line she held was not personal. It was institutional. And preserving that line is essential if the United States is to keep its intelligence edge intact.



Under Gabbard, the operational emphasis is precisely here: collapsing the vertical silos into a horizontally integrated, real-time decision architecture. In modern terms, this is about owning the first signal advantage—detecting, fusing, and acting faster than adversaries operating at fiber, satellite, and increasingly laser-speed communications.

That is the true weight of the role: not administrative oversight, but continuous, 24/7 command of the nation’s entire intelligence nervous system.



Pentagon Presser, April 24, 2026 - Praise for her wortk and her DNI Orbit

The impeccable service of DNI Tulsi Gabbard, the 18 U.S. intelligence agencies under her leadership, and their operatives protecting the Nation has been honored today at the Pentagon briefing by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Caine, including their disciplined intelligence drive supporting Op. ‘Epic Fury 2026’.



Conclusion: Never Politicize or Mess around with the Sentry, Never (!)

Now consider, even for a moment, the trajectory implied by attempts to politicize the work of DNI Tulsi Gabbard and the eighteen intelligence elements she directs. Imagine operational details—live or recently concluded—pressed into public hearings, reduced to paper, circulated beyond need-to-know, or probed in ways that expose analytic thresholds, sources, methods, or decision pathways. The risk is immediate and asymmetric: fragments of process and insight inevitably find their way into hostile hands, enabling adversaries to map our thinking, anticipate responses, and target vulnerabilities.



That is not oversight—it is exposure. Unthinkable, and yet that is precisely why this report is necessary: to underline the boundary that must never be crossed. What has been delivered in Op. ‘Epic Fury’—through disciplined fusion, airtight counterintelligence, and continuous, minute-by-minute briefing to the Commander-in-Chief—reflects a level of professional execution that is rare and consequential. Without resorting to flattery, and with our standard of critical scrutiny intact, it is appropriate to acknowledge merit where it is due: to Gabbard, to the ODNI staff, and to all 18 intelligence components whose synchronized performance safeguarded national security and enabled decisive action.



« I do not write to praise; I write to assess and to inform. And today, the assessment stands unequivocal: the integrity of intelligence must be protected at all times, rigorously shielded from the corrosive pull of politics, and preserved as the nation’s strategic sentry at the very edge of decision. For once that integrity is compromised—even slightly, even momentarily—the advantage shifts, silently but decisively, to the adversary. And that, under no circumstances, can ever be permitted—jamais, absolument jamais ! » - Pascal Najadi

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Here is our GeoStrat Agency Context Film, produced to accompany and deepen the analysis set out in this paper. It is intended not merely as a visual supplement but as a strategic companion piece designed to give the reader a fuller sense of the operational atmosphere, the wider geopolitical stakes, and the underlying logic that informs the written argument.

All Context Films can be reviewed here on the GeoStrat Agency Context Film YouTube Channel for free: GeoStrat Agency Context Films on YouTube

Credit: Yael R. Eastman, GeoStrat Agency, Washington, DC

