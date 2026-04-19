Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
Apr 19

"Narratives moving faster than verification". What a polite way of saying total bullshit fabrication.

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4 replies by Pascal Najadi GeoStrat Agency and others
Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
Apr 19

I agree that the “no Tromp” forces want to take down Tulsi because she is delivering to the President exactly what you described. I saw Tulsi’s integrity and clarity come through in her Presidential debates against Hilary.

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