Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
Apr 12

Great analysis !

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Ian Munro's avatar
Ian Munro
Apr 12

Brilliantly explained, thank you Pascal. However, there are probably a few of us "oldies", who not only know what you are stating, but why!

Having previously successfully and rapidly changed over 35 national and international companies delivery capabilities over some 25 years or so in most major sectors, after having had a disciplined and regulated professional security career, I see and understand the need to discover, challenge, rationalise and change the basic cause of systematic failure and delivery of positive outcomes!

The ability to inherently review, comment, critic and establish effective cause and effect scenarios would, I suggest, belong to a very small group of people from multiple backgrounds, who possess the inherent mental abilty and capability to effectively understand, question and resolve particular issues and problems that, to most, appear insurmountable!

I salute you and your teams (Yael and others), inherent knowledge, clear communication, strategic insight and positive outcomes!

Well done!

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