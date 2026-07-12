by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON, DC: The news reached us in the night, and it took the wind out of both of us. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is dead at seventy-one. His office says he died last evening, the 11th of July, from a brief and sudden illness.

He had turned seventy-one on Thursday. On Friday he was in Kyiv, on his feet, in front of tanks, working. By last night he was gone. Coco, our team here at the firm and I are shocked and we are saddened, and I am not going to pretend otherwise in order to sound composed.

He was a true American patriot. That is not my phrase alone—it is the phrase the President of the United States reached for on this Sunday morning. It is the right one, and it will hold.

The Man Who Named The Mothership

Lindsey Graham gave the thing its name. He did not invent the malignancy of the Iranian regime; he named it in language the whole world could carry.

The mothership of global terrorism. That was his coinage, and he used it from the stage in Munich, from the studio, from the floor of the United States Senate.

On the first of March 2026, on Meet the Press, he put it in one line that will outlive most of what was said that year: the mothership of terrorism is sinking, and the captain is dead. Forty-seven years of the largest state sponsor of terrorism, and one senator handed the world the image that finished it.

He said the goal was to deny and obliterate just the Iranian Islamist nuclear and terrorist threat, not the abhorrent Islamic terrorist regime—that whatever Iran became next, whether an Islamist terrorist cleric or an elected assembly of Islamist lunatics in Tehran, it would never again be capable of being the largest state sponsor of terrorism. He was right about the aim, and he was right about the outcome.

Chairman, Colonel, And The Loudest Friend In The Room

The record, plainly stated. On the twentieth of December 2024 the Republican conference elected him chairman of the Senate Budget Committee for the 119th Congress.

He also chaired the State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs subcommittee of Appropriations and sat on Appropriations, Judiciary, and Environment and Public Works. He was elected to the House in 1994 and to the Senate in 2002. Four terms. He was standing for a fifth in November.

Before any of it, he was an Air Force lawyer. Rhein-Main Air Base in Germany. The South Carolina Air National Guard. The Air Force Reserves and short Reserve tours in Iraq and Afghanistan were taken over congressional recesses, when he could have been anywhere else.

He retired in June 2015 at the rank of Colonel, after thirty-three years in uniform. A blue-collar boy from Central, South Carolina, whose parents ran a restaurant and a pool hall and who was the first in his family to go to college.

In my own judgement — and I mark it as mine, not as anybody else’s — he was the most consequential senator of this administration.

The sourced record does not contradict me. National Public Radio called him instrumental in enacting President Trump’s policy and staffing priorities. Roll Call wrote that he played a key role in pushing the second Trump administration’s agenda across the finish line.

He was the man who took the reconciliation instrument and turned it into the sharpest tool President Trump had. On the day he took the gavel, he said he would make the Navy bigger and more lethal and that he would do it in weeks, not months.



This great man, this American Patriot, Officer, and Gentleman truly meant it, and he did it.

Peace Through Strength. America First.

He carried the Trump doctrine like a champion, and he carried it when carrying it was expensive. Peace through strength is not a slogan; it is a bill that somebody has to write, mark up, and drag through a chamber that would rather not. Lindsey Graham wrote it, marked it up, and dragged it through.

Ninety-Two Million

For my ninety-two million Iranian compatriots, Lindsey was never a foreign senator. He was the one voice in Washington that never once mistook the Iranian people for the regime that held them by the throat.

The regime, not the people—he said it every single time, and he never slipped. He called the Islamist terrorist Ayatollah and his circle religious Nazis:

Hitler wanted a master race; they wanted a master religion. He said it years before it was safe to say, and he was right.

I remember also the three American service members killed in action and the five seriously wounded in the opening hours of the operation. He did not let them slide out of the record. He said the worst thing that can happen to a soldier is for the sacrifice not to count.

He made it count.

The Accords, And A Kingdom Called Bahrain

He was one of the strongest friends the State of Israel has ever had in the United States Senate, and he was a main driver of what comes next.

He told the world that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia had said it to him directly: if the regime goes down and a new Middle East opens, he is ready to re-engage.

Graham said he would go back and work with the administration to open normalization talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The most significant country in Islam recognizing the one and only Jewish state, he said, is a bigger blow to terrorism than any bomb. He called it the biggest change in a thousand years. He was not exaggerating, and he did not live to see it signed.

Where the Abraham Accords stand today, for the record: Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco are the signatories. Sudan signed the general declaration. Kazakhstan acceded in November 2025.

The Kingdom of Bahrain — the birthplace of my late father — signed in Washington, DC on the fifteenth of September 2020, and I have not stopped being proud of it since.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar have not yet signed. Riyadh continues to condition normalization on an irreversible path to Palestinian statehood. On the twenty-fifth of May 2026 the President publicly called on Riyadh, Doha, Islamabad, Ankara, Cairo and Amman to sign; Islamabad declined. That is the state of the record, and I will not dress it up.

FORWARD MARKER — GeoStrat Agency LLC, in my own name and nobody else’s: they will sign. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar will sign, and it will be sealed on President Trump’s terms. You can take my word for it. Lindsey Graham will not be in the room when the pens come out.

He IS the reason there will be a room.

He Was In Kyiv On Friday

Just 48 hours ago he was in Kyiv—his tenth visit to Ukraine since the full-scale invasion. He met President Zelensky. He walked the floor of SkyFall, a Ukrainian drone manufacturer, and looked over the long-range machines. He briefed the President of Ukraine on the sanctions instrument he had finally agreed with the White House, the bill designed to punish the countries that prop Putin up and take money off this war.

He stood in front of tanks at a press conference and said it in plain English: give Ukraine the tools to defend against ballistic attacks and punish the profiteers, and this is the best chance he had seen since he started coming.

That was his last public appearance.

He flew home. He was dead within a day and a half. He worked until the last hour, and he worked for peace.

President Zelensky called him a true champion of freedom and of the values that make our world safer, and said the thing that only a man who had actually worked with him could say: he was here with our people when it was most needed, we were in constant dialogue, and I will miss that.

Prime Minister Svyrydenko said that throughout Russia’s full-scale invasion, Senator Graham stood with Ukraine and in defence of democratic values.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called him a powerful advocate for America who believed strongly in the Alliance. Prime Minister Netanyahu paid his respects. So did the President of the United States.

The killing fields that a reckless Putin and his corrupt system opened will close. They will close on President Trump’s terms, in full peace—and the Ukrainian people and the Russian people both cannot wait for that day. It has to happen. It will happen.

Lindsey Graham spent the last full working day of his life pushing it forward, and that is not a small way to go out.

Our Tribute

Below is the short film we published on this channel only 10 days before Operation Epic Fury surfaced:



“Make Iran Great Again” — Brave Lindsey Graham’s Signal from Israel: A Fast-Coming Inflection Point.

We marked that signal because it was the inflection point, and he was the man who sent it.

We replay it here, in full, in his memory, for anyone who wants to see what a serious man looked like when he was still walking among us.

Condolences

Coco, and my second in command Yael R. Eastman of my Washington, DC firm, join me in offering our deepest condolences to the Graham family.

We pray that the Lord takes good care of Lindsey—a man who fought for freedom and for peace all his life and who put America first while he did it.

Rest in peace, my friend. Dear Senator Lindsey Graham — you are greatly missed by so many of us, right across the globe.

With every good wish,

Pascal Najadi

Founder and Principal

GeoStrat Agency LLC

Washington, DC

United States

“See beyond the horizon, and shape the world before it shifts—because once it shifts, it is too late.”

— Pascal Najadi



”All warfare is based on deception.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 1



Hence,

“What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer and achieve things beyond the reach of ordinary men is foreknowledge.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13 (The Use of Spies)

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Note From The Executive Secretary

I am Yael R. Eastman, Executive Secretary and Head of Research at GeoStrat Agency LLC. Nothing leaves this desk unread. I check every line, every date, every citation before it reaches you—because a claim we cannot stand behind is a claim we do not publish.

We do not chase the news. We call it before it breaks — and we let the timestamps prove it. That is not a boast; it is a record, filed and dated. Operation FOLDIN was named before a single motorcade reached Ankara. Greenland’s strategic repositioning was called with precision in January 2026. The Epic Fury 2026 sequence traveled from our forward-marker to accomplished fact while the legacy press was still hunting for the story. Under independent audit, our tempo scored a 8.5 out of 10 composite and ran a measured 10 to 18 days ahead of nine major Western outlets — a lead the mainstream has not matched, because they wait for permission while we read the map. Tempo and accuracy: that is the discipline, and on both we hold the record against the herd.

What you have just read rests on the public record—a settled United States enforcement action, dated, filed, and verifiable line by line.

Where the Principal moves from established fact to forecast, he says so plainly, in his own words, with no blur between the two. Fact is labeled fact. Forecast is labeled forecast.

That is the standard here, and it does not bend.

Signal over noise. Foreknowledge over fiction. When it comes to the Silent War, we are not commentators keeping score—we are Masters of it.

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Make no mistake: we publish to be right, not to be loud, and we focus on picking up and collating reliable signals over listening to distracting noise.

The Principal’s Purpose and Doctrine—Reliable Signal Over Noise

Our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, leads by example. He delivers to every audience, freely and without barrier, highly accurate forward markers — signal over noise. He sets out to reach the younger generation, the future: the kids, the young teenagers, and all who aspire to be well informed and feel engaged. He wants them to reflect on no-nonsense, cold-eyed reporting and on the style he brings to light — the nuance, anchored in documents and in real events he lived and handled at top government level, in crisis, across four decades.

This is his most treasured goal. He is determined that GeoStrat Agency LLC remains free and clear, by design, of any financial or political influence whatsoever. He accepts no favors from anyone. He answers only to himself and to the Lord — who guards and fences his moral compass — so that he can best serve the community and continue to champion America and Switzerland First, and Peace Through Strength. In the case of Switzerland, Peace Through Diplomacy.

He aims, in consequence, to expose any subversive movement or threat that could endanger the order of our respective constitutions. Let it be clear, stated openly here: any attempt, by any element, to approach us with so-called confidential or classified information will be reported at once to the respective agencies within the ODNI orbit.

His doctrine is our ironclad rule. See beyond the horizon, and shape the world before it shifts — because once it shifts, it is often too late. We must all work hard, each and every one of us, to keep our democratic dialogue alive and in good standing, with good manners and mutual respect.

We will not tolerate hate speech, attacks, or slurs. Any aggressive posture or veiled threat against this office, our team, or our family members will be reported directly to the respective law enforcement agencies — here in Washington, DC, and back home in Switzerland.

Our Mandate and Mission

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a non-partisan, non-profit, sovereign geostrategic intelligence and publishing operation. We advance a clear-eyed understanding of the forces reshaping the world order through rigorous research, trusted analysis, and forward markers that hold. Signal over noise. Make no mistake — our purpose is singular.

Our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, has chosen to place his private office and geostrategic intelligence unit here in Washington, DC — at the heart of where the world gets shaped. As a Swiss, he is loyal to his flag. And he makes one commitment clear and open: his steadfast support for the Trump doctrine, America First, and Peace Through Strength. In his view, only a strong, healthy, and prosperous United States can best serve its real and true allies — among them the Swiss Confederation, a friend of America since this great nation was founded 250 years ago.

Mr. Najadi may not be politically correct in the eyes of the woke, Marxist ideology. He says so to them plainly, and he does not care. To communicate with clarity and to hold mutual respect — that is what real partnership is built on. He has had his fill of the yes-men and the fair-weather friends, and he has no interest in looking back. Evolution moves in one direction only. Forward, by nature.

The question put to man and machine alike is binary. Left or right at the inflection point. We will be judged one day by our own decisions, and we must stop blaming others for the choices we make. There is no nanny state. That was never the idea of Swiss direct democracy, which leads the world in that respect, nor of We the People and the Founding Fathers of this great nation.

Note On Identity And Legal Standing

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a United States limited liability company registered at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005. It is a separate and distinct entity, unaffiliated with the Hague-based geostrat.org or any similarly named body. It holds both United States trademarks named below. It seeks no business, solicits no clients, and provides advisory services to no one. It speaks only through its two owned channels—its Substack and its YouTube. Any other voice claiming this name is impersonation.

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GeoStrat Agency LLC is funded entirely by the private resources of Pascal Najadi. It holds no bank account in the agency’s name. It takes no donors. It sells no subscriptions. Its subscribers pay nothing. It carries no advertisers and answers to no political masters. Our independence is our asset and power.

For The Record — No Media, No Press

GeoStrat Agency LLC grants no interviews. When it makes news, that is signal, not noise. There are two authorized channels and only two: the Substack at pnajadi1967.substack.com, and the YouTube channel under Pascal Najadi. Anything else bearing this name is impersonation.

Now UNCLASSIFIED, And Yours To Read—The War We Called. The Peace We Called.

The Crown Report 2026 (ref. GSA-CROWN-2026-001), filed under the open Epic Fury register GSA-EF-2026-004, sets out the full Iran and ‘Epic Fury 2026’ forecasting record—from the first call in January 2026 to the Bürgenstock close. Three layers are kept apart and never blended:

Established public fact, timestamped published analysis, and prior self-assessment marked as such. An independent Grok (xAI) audit returned a composite of 8.5 out of 10, with a publication-tempo lead of 10 to 18 days over nine outlets.

The report is now released UNCLASSIFIED in four editions—English, French, German, and Italian— It is free, with no paywall.

Request your copy from me by emailing my public affairs email address: ExecSec@geostrat.agency

With respect, from my desk in Washington, DC,

Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary & Head of Research

Office of the Principal — GeoStrat Agency LLC

24/7 monitored line: +1 (771) 203-0610 · 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005

Context Film

Each report is accompanied by a context film, selected to deepen the record. Content management by Yael R. Eastman.

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