by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman

“When these five kinds of spy are all at work, none can discover the secret system. This is called ‘divine manipulation of the threads.’ It is the sovereign’s most precious faculty.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13: The Use of Spies

The Record, Plainly Stated

WASHINGTON, DC: On June 3, 2026, the House of Representatives passed a war powers resolution by 215 to 208, directing President Trump to end hostilities with Iran. The press is calling it a rebuke. Read the fine print and it is nothing of the sort. It is a concurrent resolution. It does not go to the President’s desk. It requires the Senate, which has not passed a final version. And constitutional scholars openly dispute whether it carries the force of law at all.

In plain U.S. English, it changes Nothing.

It cannot. The war it claims to halt is already over. The President ordered the ceasefire on April 7, 2026, and transmitted his War Powers termination letter to Congress on May 6, 2026. Operation Epic Fury 2026 closed as mission accomplished in 67 days, a record without equal in modern war.



The House voted this week to stop a campaign that the Commander-in-Chief concluded a month ago, on his own terms, in victory.

You Can’t Stop a Horse That Crossed the Finishing Line. No, You Really Cannot.

Speaker Mike Johnson Defended The President Plainly





Speaker Mike Johnson reminded the chamber that the conflict does not rise to the level requiring congressional authorization. He is right. Under Article II, the Commander-in-Chief commands.



A non-binding resolution does not, and will not, override that. This was the fourth such attempt. It will share the fate of the first three.

The Marxist Camp and the Four Not-So-Bright Candles Who Crossed



That the Marxist-ideology, hyperventilating Democrats forced this vote is no surprise to our readers. Once again they burn the taxpayer's money on a senseless gesture. No surprise at all.

They march under the same totalitarian impulse that has failed everywhere it has ever been tried and left mountains of dead behind it. The totalitarians always promise paradise and deliver graves.

Lenin and Stalin built the Gulag and starved Ukraine in the Holodomor—millions gone. Mao's Great Leap Forward produced the deadliest famine in human history, tens of millions dead, followed by the terror of the Cultural Revolution. PRC today. Pol Pot's Khmer Rouge murdered roughly a quarter of Cambodia in under four years. Castro turned Cuba into a prison island whose own people flee on rafts. Chávez and Maduro collapsed the richest economy in South America into hyperinflation and hunger, driving more than seven million into exile.

And on the other face of the same coin stood the fascist totalitarians, Hitler and Mussolini—different banner, identical machine.

The all-powerful state, the crushed individual, the command over every life. Left or right, the totalitarian creed has never built anything that lasts — it only counts the dead. And the impulse did not die with the dictators.

It lives on, in softer dress, within the incompetent Marxist ideology architecture of the failed EU in the unelected and power-hungry Frau von der Leyen, who would police what Europe's citizens are permitted to say.

Different century, same instinct: the few commanding the many, and free speech treated as a threat to be managed rather than a right to be defended.



We told you this opposition was coming and why in our earlier filing on how the President planned and executed Epic Fury, archived and open here:





The pattern held exactly as forecast.

What is worth marking is the four Republicans who crossed the aisle to join them: Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Tom Barrett of Michigan, and Warren Davidson of Ohio. In crossing, they made a mistake. They outed themselves on the record in a roll-call vote that history will keep.

One Question Remains

What moved them into the Marxist camp? Was it conviction, was it fear, or was it money?

I do not know, and I will not pretend to know what I cannot prove. We do not need to know. Whatever the reason, in my opinion it is shameful. The record is fixed, the names are listed, and the voters in four districts can draw their own conclusions.

Make no mistake. The bill is symbolic. The Commander-in-Chief is not.

A Note From The Executive Secretary

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a private, nonprofit, sovereign geostrategic private intelligence unit and publishing operation at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC — a five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of DNI Tulsi Gabbard, yet entirely independent and autarkic.

A Note On Identity And Legal Standing

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a limited liability company registered in Washington, DC, United States, at 1500 K Street NW.



It is a separate and distinct legal entity, incorporated under United States law, and it is not affiliated with, related to, owned by, controlled by, endorsed by, or in any contractual, agency, partnership, or joint venture relationship with the Hague-based geostrat.org nor with any other organization, company, or person bearing a similar or identical-sounding name in any jurisdiction worldwide.



The two share no common ownership, officers, directors, personnel, funding, governance, or editorial control. GeoStrat Agency LLC holds its own intellectual property in its own name—including the “Epic Fury 2026” word mark (USPTO Serial No. 99807441) and the GeoStrat Agency LLC globe-and-pin device mark (USPTO Serial No. 99766311), both held personally by the Founder, Pascal Najadi. Any resemblance in name is purely coincidental and creates no association, license, or shared rights of any kind.

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All analysis, forecasts, and public statements published under the GeoStrat Agency LLC banner are attributable solely to GeoStrat Agency LLC and to no other body.

“Hence, it is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying, and thereby they achieve great results. Spies are the most important element in war, because on them depends an army’s ability to move.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13: The Use of Spies

We hold no bank account, by design. We will never accept donors. We answer to no party and no foreign interest. We are financially totally independent and will always remain so. Our reports are published in full and open to all, for free and without a paywall. Our forecasting record on Epic Fury 2026 stands on calls borne out by events; to date, none has been overtaken.

On The Record, Only On Our Terms: GeoStrat Agency LLC Statement On Media And Press

GeoStrat Agency LLC grants no interviews of any kind. Not print, not audio, not audiovisual, not through any intermediary or chain, whether national, international, American, Swiss, or European.

Our principal, Pascal Najadi, communicates through one channel and one channel only: our open-source, paywall-free Substack and YouTube platforms, where all analysis, all signals, and our selective French audiovisual materials for the Francophonie are published in full and free to every reader. Beyond these platforms, no interview is given, period.

Now UNCLASSIFIED And Yours To Read

Invitation From GeoStrat Agency LLC — The Epic Fury 2026 Open-Source Record:

This is our flagship analytical report, reference GSA-EF-2026-004, and it is unclassified and open to every reader. No paywall. No gatekeeping. Write to ExecSec@geostrat.agency and I will send it to you directly, in English and in French.

Truly Yours,

Mrs. Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary & Head of Research

GeoStrat Agency LLC

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United States

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