GeoStrat Agency LLC - Washington, DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

GeoStrat Agency LLC - Washington, DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Marianna's avatar
Marianna
1h

Congress has the power to declare war, not end war.

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
2h

Nothing like a meaningless gesture to emphasize the impotence of the opposition. Well done, RINOs.

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