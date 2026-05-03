Washington, 17 April 2025. Meloni’s fake thumbs-up—eleven months before she slammed the door on his bombers in Sicily.

The ‘IGRC-Pirates’ Fast Boat in the Hormuz Was Italian

Caption: Pisa, Italy, 2011. Sea trial of the FB Design FB 41' SF (Special Forces) fast attack craft with the 9° Reggimento d'assalto paracadutisti "Col Moschin" — the Italian Army's elite special forces parachute assault regiment. Twin 650 hp diesel inboards. The following year, this same hull architecture set the New York to Bermuda non-stop offshore powerboat world record : 684 nautical miles in 17 hours and 6 minutes at an average of 40 knots , sea state 1 to 1.5 metres, beating the previous record by 4 hours 30 minutes. Engineered to fit inside a Lockheed C-130 Hercules for rapid air-deployment by FB Design's established Western special-forces clientele — Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other free-world allies. The FB 41 SF was never sold to Iran : FB Design's Iran cooperation ended in 2005 under US pressure, years before this craft was developed. The IRGC's MIL-40 and MIL-55 are derived from the earlier, smaller Levriero patrol-boat blueprints Iran acquired between 1998 and 2003 — a different and much earlier lineage. Photo © GeoStrat Agency LLC .



by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON, DC: When the United States Navy pulled the curtain shut on the Persian Gulf in April and Iran’s vaunted “asymmetric” fast-attack swarm collapsed into a footnote, almost no one in the Western press paused to ask the obvious question: who built those boats?

The answer is in the open record. The IRGC’s fast-attack fleet — the very platforms Tehran spent a generation telling its own population would humiliate the United States Navy in the Strait of Hormuz — was built on hulls and blueprints purchased in 1998 from FB Design, the legendary Italian naval architecture house founded by Fabio Buzzi. Iran bought the Levriero patrol-boat plans, then domesticated them into the MIL 40 (acquired 2002), the MIL 55 (acquired 2003), and the rigid-inflatable IRGC speedboats (RIB-33SC, FB-55SC) that became the centerpiece of Iran’s “asymmetric” doctrine. The cooperation continued until 2005, when Washington pressured Buzzi to break it off.

The doctrine itself was simple and, on paper, clever: swarm a US destroyer with dozens of fast Italian-designed boats, overwhelm the Aegis and CIWS envelope, force the US Navy to expend so many interceptors that it loses the silos, and believe you have the upper hand. For nearly two decades Tehran held this as a strategic crown jewel.

Operation Epic Fury answered the question. The US Navy did not contest the Strait. It simply pulled outside Hormuz, let the curtain close, and choked the Persian Gulf without ever getting close enough for a swarm. The Italian-designed boat, twenty-eight years after the blueprints were sold, did nothing.



A Word on the Designer - World Champion, Eng. Fabio Buzzi



Photo: (Private Archive Pascal Najadi) The greatest fast boat engineer of all times, Eng. Fabio Buzzi - You are greatly missed my friend R.I.P.



Fabio Buzzi himself was no arms dealer - He was my friend and a Gentleman



He was a hull and propulsion designer of the highest order — ten-time world powerboat champion, founder of FB Design in 1971, the same craftsman whose boats serve the United States Coast Guard, Hong Kong Customs, and anti-terrorist units across the free world at speeds beyond 70 knots.

RED FPT Number 177 - The Superstar

The most decorated hull in offshore history. Born in 1984 as Cesa 1882 — Fabio Buzzi’s 47-foot Kevlar-reinforced deep-V weapon. 17 podiums in her debut season. World Champion at Key West. Winner of Miami–Nassau–Miami. The legendary Gancia dei Gancia of the Casiraghi era — when the late Stefano Casiraghi, our friend King Gustaf, and the gentlemen-racers of Monte Carlo turned her into the terror of the Atlantic. Restored in 2008 as Red FPT — four FPT N67 diesels, 2,400 hp, Buzzi Trimax surface drives — she won Cowes–Torquay–Cowes at 91 mph average, then the 2010 Marathon World Cup. At the helm that day on Lake Como: me. On the throttle: il Maestro himself.

Pascal Najadi, GeoStrat Agency, Washington,DC

80 Knots on Lake Como — With Fabio Buzzi at the Throttle

By Pascal Najadi — GeoStrat Agency, Washington, DC

Film:

Lake Como, summer 2010. The water was glass, the air was hot, and the red FPT — Fiat Powertrain Technologies offshore racer was about to come alive.

At the helm: me. On the throttle: Fabio Buzzi — offshore powerboat world champion, naval architect, the man who quite literally rewrote the laws of what a hull could survive at speed. Il Maestro.

We were there for full-load engine trials. Production validation. The kind of run where the engineers stop talking and start praying.

We pushed her to 80 knots.

In the same window — same lake, same day — our partners at IAI Israel were running submerged powertrain tests on the first FB-engineered Katana — the prototype unmanned surface combat drone that would later define a generation of naval autonomy.

We overtook it. Of course we did. You don’t ride with Fabio Buzzi and trail anything.

The footage — rare, raw, never properly seen — was filmed by my lawyer, sitting behind us, scared to hell, gripping a BlackBerry like a rosary. Which is exactly why this clip exists at all.

A different era. Real engineers. Real risk. Real machines. Before everything became a simulation of itself.

Fabio is gone now. But the wake he left — in offshore racing, in marine engineering, in the men who had the privilege to ride with him — that wake is permanent.

Testing Red FPT at 80 knots with Fabio Buzzi and me at the helm

In memory of Fabio Buzzi.

— Pascal Najadi, GeoStrat Agency, Washington, DC



In 1998 there was no embargo on patrol craft. Tehran bought a boat. What Tehran did with it for the next twenty-eight years is on Tehran. Buzzi was killed near Venice on 17 September 2019, hitting the MOSE flood barrier at 80 knots during a Monte Carlo–Venice speed-record run. He established the World Record but tragically paid with his life. He left two daughters and a remarkable and lovely family. The boats he never armed are still being painted in IRGC livery.



Caption: Lecco, Lake Como, FB Design Waterbase, 2011. Fabio Buzzi (right), founder of FB Design and ten-time world powerboat champion, addresses Generale di Corpo d’Armata Nino Di Paolo (left), Comandante Generale della Guardia di Finanza, at the handover ceremony of an FB Design fleet to Italy’s elite financial police. Generale Di Paolo was the first Comandante Generale ever drawn from within the Corps itself, after 104 years of Army-sourced commanders. From the personal archive of Pascal Najadi. ...

Caption: Lecco, 2011. Fabio Buzzi walks the Guardia di Finanza dock alongside Italian Interior Minister Roberto Maroni (right, with his signature red frames) following the fleet handover. The Italian state apparatus, at its highest level, was present to receive Buzzi’s work. From the personal archive of Pascal Najadi

The 2011 Coda — A Story I Have Until Now Kept Private

Long-time readers will recall the doctrinal architecture I laid out in our Weekend Brief: Trump’s 2019 ‘Epic Fury’ Blueprint — Insulted by Merz; Now Trump and Magnificent Alice Weidel Change Berlin. What follows extends that analysis with material I have, until now, kept private.

There is a coda to the FB Design story

In 2011 — the same year I attended the Guardia di Finanza fleet handover in Lecco that the photographs above record — I was in late-stage discussions with Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), the largest military shipbuilder in the United States, on a potential acquisition of FB Design. I knew the family. I knew the work. On paper the strategic logic was clean: FB Design’s small-craft excellence and propulsion mastery, folded into HII’s carrier-and-submarine portfolio, would have given the United States Navy and Coast Guard a sovereign Western alternative to the very design lineage the IRGC was domesticating in parallel. The deal did not close. FB Design was, at heart, Fabio’s family company — too organic, too intuitive, too personal to fit inside the corporate machinery of an American defense prime.

But my conversations with the Americans were not in vain

The full FB Design archive — every hull lineage, every propulsion file, every spec sheet, including the Levriero plans and their Iranian derivatives — found its way into the right hands on the American side, in good time, by good means. And I was, from the first conversation, fully aware of where that information would ultimately rest: with the friendly alphabet agency that today sits under DNI Tulsi Gabbard.



Intelligence Integrity Over Noise—DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s Intelligence Doctrine Driving “Epic Fury”

The operational purpose was singular and specific. With the original CAD files, hull moulds specifications, and engine signatures in hand, the United States Navy’s weapons-identification systems — Aegis radar arrays, sonar signature libraries, thermal and infrared catalogues, the targeting brains of CIWS, SeaRAM, the Standard Missile family, and the Aegis Baseline architecture — could engineer the precise radar, acoustic, and propulsion-signature fingerprints of every hull Iran was domesticating off Italian blueprints.

Once those signatures entered the United States weapons-identification library, an MIL-40 or MIL-55 in the Strait of Hormuz was no longer a tactical surprise. It was a pre-classified target. The system already knew what it was looking at, before the trigger was ever pulled.

Operation Epic Fury did not need to fight the IRGC fast-boat swarm in April 2026 because the swarm had already been technically defeated, in silence, fifteen years earlier. The Persian Gulf curtain the United States Navy pulled shut last month was woven, brick by brick, by men whose names will never appear in any newspaper. I had the privilege of placing one or two of those bricks myself, with the guidance of a mentor of twenty years whose passing I still carry — a former United States senior intelligence officer of the Indochina generation. He, more than anyone, taught me that the wise men do the most from outside the contested battlefield.

The Door in Sicily Was Slammed

While the Italian-built boat was failing in the Strait, the Italian government was failing the United States in Sicily.

On 31 March 2026, Italy’s Meloni government denied US Air Force aircraft permission to land at Naval Air Station Sigonella — aircraft already in the air, already inbound, on missions linked to Operation Epic Fury. Rome cited a procedural gap: under treaties signed in the 1950s, prior parliamentary approval is required for foreign military aircraft engaged in war operations to use Italian bases. Washington had requested authorisation only after the planes had departed CONUS.

Italy joined Spain in publicly barring US wartime use of allied bases. President Trump named Italy alongside France, Spain, and the United Kingdom in his subsequent rebuke. Addressing the Italian Senate on 11 March, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated:

“We are not at war, and we do not want to enter a war.”

She characterised Operation Epic Fury as “outside the scope of international law.”

Read those two sentences again. The leader of Italy — a NATO founding member, the country whose naval-architecture industry literally built Iran’s anti-American boat fleet — used legal sophistry to stop American pilots from using a runway in Sicily during a hot operation against an Iranian regime that had been in undeclared war with the United States since 1979.

This is what GeoStrat Agency calls a double treason of geometry: Italian hulls under Iran, Italian doors closed to America, in the same month, in the same theatre.

The Coast Guard Irony

The bitterest detail. Italy’s own Guardia di Finanza — the elite financial police whose 2011 handover ceremony is documented in the photographs above — operates FB Design fast boats to patrol the Adriatic against the never-ending Albania-to-Bari contraband corridor. Same designer. Same hulls. Same lineage as the Iranian craft.

Italian fast boats chasing Italian fast boats across the Adriatic, built by the same Italian house whose blueprints sit in the IRGC’s shipyards. The only Italian institutions that have ever delivered against Buzzi’s designs are the ones chasing smugglers — not the ones supposed to defend the Atlantic alliance.

Promises Made, Promises Broken

Meloni came to power in 2022 on a single, repeated promise: stop the boats from North Africa. The boats did not stop. They have been re-routed, re-counted, and re-narrated, but Italy in 2026 is still the receiving end of the central Mediterranean migrant corridor.

In February 2026 her government greenlit a new bill authorising 30-day naval blockades in “exceptional” cases. The headline is hard. The fine print is not. The same government has committed to issuing hundreds of thousands of new legal work visas to non-EU nationals between 2026 and 2028, citing chronic labour shortages and Italy’s collapsing birth rate. Front door closed for the cameras; back door propped open for the workforce ministry. This is not deterrence. This is laundering.

Meanwhile, Italian funds continue to flow to the Libyan and Tunisian coast guards — entities whose human-rights records, militia entanglements, and revenue-sharing with the very smuggling networks they are supposed to interdict have been documented by Human Rights Watch and the United Nations. Italy is paying both sides of the Libyan trade. The Medici understood this kind of accounting. They did not pretend it was virtue.

The Elon Musk Window

The clearest tell of where Meloni actually stands came not from Sigonella but from a €1.5 billion Starlink contract.

While she was telling Washington “no runway in wartime”, she was telling Elon Musk

“yes, take the encrypted backbone of the Italian state.” Even her own coalition partner Forza Italia broke ranks, with national spokesperson Raffaele Nevi warning that national-security choices: “should not be influenced by political emotions or personal relationships with Musk.”

Translation: Italy’s prime minister chose Musk over the United States Air Force. She chose her flirt with the richest man on earth over the alliance. And she chose a private vendor over the constitutional procedures her own government invoked to slam the door at Sigonella.

The Verdict

Giorgia Meloni has built her international brand on the line that she is the responsible right — the conservative who can be trusted in Washington, in Brussels, in NATO. Operation Epic Fury has stripped that brand to its frame.

The real Atlantic conservatives in Europe in May 2026 are not in Rome. The real friends of President Trump’s Peace Through Strength doctrine are not flying the Italian flag. The leader who made every promise to her electorate, to the United States, and to the alliance — and kept none of them when the moment came — is the same leader whose country’s naval-design industry seeded Iran’s anti-American doctrine for a generation.

The boat in the Hormuz was Italian. The door in Sicily was slammed. The runway in Sigonella stayed cold. The blueprints in Tehran came from Lake Como. And the smile in the Oval Office, two thumbs up, was — like so much of the rest — for the camera.

Some doors, when they close, tell you everything about who was standing on the other side.

To complete the picture, return to our Weekend Brief: Trump’s 2019 ‘Epic Fury’ Blueprint — Insulted by Merz; Now Trump and Magnificent Alice Weidel Change Berlin — the doctrinal mother piece on which this Crown Brief stands.

“What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer, and achieve things beyond the reach of ordinary men, is foreknowledge.” — Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13: The Use of Spies





Editorial Note. GeoStrat Agency LLC’s public, time-stamped Substack archive established forward markers on Operation Epic Fury 2026 — its strategic timing, geographic theatre, and execution tempo — weeks before the operation’s public unsealing on 28 February 2026. Our analytical framework is stress-tested through state-of-the-art AI verification layers, including Anthropic’s Claude.



GeoStrat Agency Confirmed by Pentagon Claude-AI Independent Audit — UNCLASSIFIED REPORT: "Epic Fury" World Record



Measured retrospectively against our own published archive, our forecasting accuracy on the Epic Fury file sits in the 95–100% range — a level of forward-marker precision that, to our knowledge, no commercial news agency or network outside United States Defence and intelligence community channels has matched on this file.

Full methodology, archive timestamps, and forecasting record: About — GeoStrat Agency





Share





— GeoStrat Agency LLC: Three blocks from the White House. Nowhere near Rome.





Here is our GeoStrat Agency Context Film, produced to accompany and deepen the analysis set out in this paper. It is intended not merely as a visual supplement but as a strategic companion piece designed to give the reader a fuller sense of the operational atmosphere, the wider geopolitical stakes, and the underlying logic that informs the written argument.

All Context Films can be reviewed here on the GeoStrat Agency Context Film YouTube Channel for free: GeoStrat Agency Context Films on YouTube

Content Manager: Yael R. Eastman, GeoStrat Agency, Washington, DC



Film material and video choreograpahy, Private Archives: Pascal Najadi