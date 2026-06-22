by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



It’s Not Revenge. It’s Winning With A Smile — And That’s Okay.

A special word, before we get to business, for a former Austrian Canadian banker friend now filed in the drawer of insignificant others—up on his hill above Lucerne, with that superb view onto the Bürgenstock.

We had our last real talk over lunch. My honor to host him. He took flak for it—his charming wife, his son-in-law, and his daughters all gave him a hard time for accepting my invitation and sitting down for an open conversation.



This was mid-April of this exciting year. Before that, in March, I was offshore with Coco in the middle of the Indian Ocean—roughly ninety miles from where, on March 4, 2026, a United States Navy fast-attack nuclear submarine put a single Mark 48 torpedo into the IRIS Dena, a 1,500-ton, ninety-four-meter Moudge-class frigate of the Iranian Navy, as she ran in international waters some twenty nautical miles off Galle, Sri Lanka. The ship was gone in minutes.

It was the first time a US submarine sank an enemy warship by torpedo since the USS Torsk closed out the Second World War on August 14, 1945—more than eighty years of silence, broken in a single pass. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called it a quiet death.

The Pentagon never named the boat, as the Silent Service never does, though it has been reported as the USS Charlotte, a Los Angeles-class fast-attack nuclear submarine. The moment was captured from the periscope and carried in our signature video, ‘The Victory’—our tribute to the United States and Israel for Operation ‘Epic Fury 2026’. You'll find it at the close of every one of our context films. Free. That's the deal.

Back to my former Astrian Candian friend with a myopic and detahced from reality FT and Fake News Media corrupted mind, sadly, he is actually quote charming and acool dude, when alone, but thagts another story. He’s an accomplished former senior banker, quite successful, a real-estate man who played the big leagues with the big houses in Frankfurt and beyond.

In March he told me—over the phone—that I had no idea what I was talking about. That President Trump had no clue. That poor Marco Rubio was left putting out Trump’s fires. “You need to read more of the Financial Times,” he said, going on and on, saying oil was going to $200, $300 a barrel.

Nonsense, I told him. It comes back to $80 by April or May, right around there.

Well. Oil went briefly hovering above 80 just in time for our secret lunch meeting, like two agents, pun intended, not because of me; I’m cool and have nothing to hide. Ok so, here we are.



Brent is at $78.41 today, 22 June 2026. Ha!

He was a subscriber, too—though I’ve now closed all relations with him and his family. I miss them dearly; I won’t pretend otherwise. But they treated me as if I were carrying some funny coronavirus. So let it rest.

I love them, and it is better they stay out of my thoughts. He cancelled his subscription, visibly, and Yael noted him off our free list—our subscribers list (it’s free, always was by my own desire and design, by the way; go and check) is by now quite comprehensive, with 69 % readership in the United States and about 14 % from the State of Israel then Switzerland, Germany, etc. And here’s the twist: the minds that trash you openly, overtly, will often do the exact opposite behind your back.

So I honestly wonder—when he lectured me in March, did he go quiet and place his bets the other way? Back when Brent spot was around $110, puts struck at $90 were there for the taking. If he bought them and held, he made a fortune—off the very direction I called for him, for free, over lunch. Smart enough? Maybe. I don’t really care. T

What is the thing about the minds that trash you to your face? Behind your back, they trade on your read. He figured I’d shut up. He’s a greedy mind, a realtor—enough said. Either way, he sits somewhere between the gain and the grudge. That is how we return the favor.

Stay well. Enjoy your retirement in the Austrian Alps. We love the East Coast and our Alpine pad—and maybe one day we will send smoke signals across the valleys and make up for another lunch. You never know.

Now, to business.

January: The Structural Call

On January 12, 2026, we published “Iran’s Air Defenses Are Already Neutralized—Before Any Shot Is Fired.”

We positioned the structural collapse of Iranian military architecture and the inevitable cascading effects on regime revenue streams. We were not discussing kinetics alone.





We were describing the operational opening that would make the oil blockade not merely possible, but inevitable. At that moment, crude oil traded at $110 to $120 per barrel. Wall Street consensus forecasted sustained upside. Goldman Sachs modeled $90 floors. JPMorgan was bullish. The Street believed the Strait of Hormuz disruption was permanent.



We knew it was temporary—because we understood that U.S. Space Force command-and-control architecture, combined with decisive presidential action, would establish enforcement dominance within weeks, not months.





The press never tested that assumption. They simply repeated the panic back to itself until it sounded like fact.

Before the first section, set the record straight on who saw this and who did not. For four months, the mainstream press sold the American public a fiction. They called $120 oil permanent. They called the Strait of Hormuz lost. They ran panic across every front page and every evening broadcast, because panic sells and analysis does not. They were wrong, and they were wrong on the record, in print, with their names attached.

Wall Street did little better. The great houses did not lie—they hedged.

They named the risk and refused to read it. They modeled floors that never held and called bottoms they never reached. The Street trades probabilities, and probabilities arrive late.

Jamie Dimon, who runs the largest bank in the world, put the posture on display himself, telling CNBC that the dangers stacking up were severe — “the level of things that are adding to the risk column are high, like geopolitics, oil, government deficits” — and then conceding the part that mattered: “They may go away, but they may not, and we don’t know what confluence of events causes the problem.” That is the language of a serious man bracing for weather he cannot forecast. We had already forecast it.

The President and his cabinet did neither. While the press manufactured a crisis and the Street manufactured caution, President Trump and his team executed — with discipline, with sequence, and with precision.

The Treasury moved. The State Department moved. CENTCOM moved. This was Peace Through Strength translated into commodity consequence, and it ran exactly as designed. We say that plainly because it is true, and because too few in this town have the spine to say it out loud. The brilliance was not noise. It was sequence. GeoStrat Agency LLC read it first. Not by guessing. By reading the geometry.

February: The Blockade Advisory

In February 2026, we published our direct advisory to the Trump administration and CENTCOM: the blockade of Iranian oil export capacity was not a tactical option — it was the strategic imperative. We outlined in explicit detail why Kharg Island, handling 90 percent of Iranian oil exports and representing $109 billion in annual hard-currency revenue, had to become the controlled node. We explained the mathematics. Iranian storage capacity at Kharg would reach saturation within weeks of sustained interdiction.

Once saturation arrived, the Iranian oilfields themselves would be forced to shut in — a cascade that would take months or years to reverse, if ever.

We advised the following:



Establish the blockade, maintain enforcement discipline, and let the regime’s own infrastructure become the instrument of its financial asphyxiation. This was not a market call.

This was operational doctrine translated into commodity consequence.

Then came the validation no analyst can manufacture: the administration said it back, in its own words, from its own podiums. On Sunday Morning Futures, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that President Trump had ordered the Treasury to impose “economic fury” upon Iran, describing a campaign that was “suffocating” the regime through frozen assets, sanctions enforcement, and a naval blockade. Weeks earlier, Bessent had posted that Iran’s main export terminal at Kharg Island would fill “in a matter of days” and that “the fragile Iranian oil wells will be shut in.”

He later quantified the squeeze at roughly $170 million a day in lost revenue. Read that against our February paper. The doctrine we wrote down in winter, the cabinet executed in spring—node for node, cascade for cascade. That is not coincidence. That is what it looks like when serious analysis and serious statecraft are reading the same geometry.

March And April: Enforcement Confirmed

By March and April 2026, as Operation Epic Fury accelerated and CENTCOM established full maritime control over the Strait of Hormuz, our February positioning proved structurally sound.

We published “Securing ‘Factor Kharg’—Consider It Done”

and expanded the analysis on how the United States would hold Kharg Island as a monitored revenue channel and redirect flows toward reconstruction and the Iranian people themselves. The operational logic was locked. The commodity math was locked. The only variable remaining was time — and time, in our analysis, always favors the side that understands the geometry.

The official record then closed the gap to zero. From the State Department podium, Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the campaign by name — “Operation Epic Fury — Economic Fury” — and laid out the mechanism precisely:

“The blockade alone is costing Iran as much as $500 million a day in lost revenue. Ninety percent of total Iranian trade has been halted, causing permanent damage to Iran’s oil infrastructure as wells are forced to shut in.”

He said the enforcement architecture

“directly targets the regime’s primary revenue lifelines.”

Elsewhere he called Iran’s chokehold on the strait

“the equivalent of an economic nuclear weapon”

being used against the world.

Every load-bearing element of that statement — the shut-in wells, the severed revenue, the saturation logic — we had set out months before it reached a microphone. The Secretary of State was, in effect, reading the geometry we had already mapped.

The Press Sold Fear While The Numbers Told The Truth

Understand what the mainstream media did through all of this. They did not analyze. They amplified.

They took a temporary supply shock and dressed it as a permanent catastrophe, because catastrophe holds an audience and arithmetic does not. The administration saw the game for what it was.

Bessent named it directly, accusing the press of “trying to make it into some crisis that it’s not,” and insisting prices would fall on the far side of the operation. We had named the same thing from our desk in Washington, weeks earlier, without a press pass or a teleprompter.

While the networks chased dread, Bessent was already pointing at the forward curve — noting that “oil prices are already lower three months, six months, nine months out.” The market was telling the truth in plain numbers. The press refused to read it. We did.

June 22: The Confirmation

Today, June 22, 2026, crude oil has fallen roughly $30 to $40 per barrel from its late-February highs. Brent trades at $78.41. WTI tracks the mid-$70s.

The geopolitical risk premium that the press swore was permanent is evaporating in real time. And now — five months after our January structural call, four months after our February blockade advisory, and two months after our March-April enforcement confirmation — the great houses are finally repricing in public.

Goldman Sachs has cut its Brent forecast to $80 for the fourth quarter, down from $90, and now expects Gulf crude exports back at pre-war levels by the end of July, a full month earlier than it previously modeled.

The downside scenarios at the major houses now openly contemplate the $60 handle we flagged in the depth of winter. They are arriving at the conclusion. Late, and after the price has already moved.

Five Months. That Is The Whole Story.

Five months is the lead time that separates strategic intelligence from market consensus. Five months is the gap between reading the operational architecture before the kinetic opens and arriving at the same conclusion after the Street has processed the price movement.



GeoStrat Agency LLC does not trade on sentiment or probability. We collate open-source intelligence, recognize operational patterns, and translate geopolitical structure into commodity consequence before the market recognizes the math.

We read the silence. Like my twin in temperament, the brilliant and outgoing DNI Tulsi Gabbard, I am a textbook introvert—and have been since childhood. We think differently than the rest. We work in silence. We read the room and decrypt the quiet while the masses fight to dominate it.

We own that silence, and we say nothing until the moment is right. Then we stand up, and nothing lawful holds us back. We outperform the rest, we take them by surprise, and more often than not we roll the battlefield up from behind them.

We understand that when a regime loses control of its primary revenue mechanism, when the Strait of Hormuz shifts from disrupted to monitored under U.S. enforcement, and when storage approaches saturation and export channels stay blocked—the outcome is not negotiation. It is foreclosure. It is the mathematical certainty embedded in the operational geometry itself.

Dimon, to his credit, told his shareholders the war could create “significant ongoing oil and commodity price shocks” inside an “increasingly complex set of risks.”

He was right that the risk was real. He simply could not tell you which way it would break, or when. That is the difference, and it is the entire difference.

Wall Street trades probabilities. The press trades fear. The cabinet executed the doctrine. And GeoStrat Agency LLC read the certainty before any of them would print it.

We are not the loudest desk in Washington. We are the earliest. Around the corner from DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s Washington office, yet completely independent and autark — private, non-profit, sovereign, beholden to no party, no donor, and no foreign interest.

Final Thoughts and Nuances



The record is time-stamped. The geometry is on the page. Every call we made carries a date, a publication, and a price — and the dates do not move.

While the Marxist ideology-intoxicated fake news media and press chased the panic and Wall Street chased the price, we read the structure underneath both.



We collated the signals others dismissed as noise, mapped the operational architecture before it surfaced, and translated it into commodity consequence while the consensus was still looking the other way. That is the discipline. That is the edge.



And certainties, by definition, like the signals we capture and collate, arrive first — they reach the desk that is reading for them long before they reach the desk that is waiting to be told. We were reading the silence in between the deafening noise, and we are always listening to the silence.



That is why we are first, and that is why we stay first.

“Thank you, President Donald J. Trump — and every hard-working member of your Cabinet, and all the brave men and women, in civil suits and in uniform, who made “Epic Fury 2026” truly epic. A win for world peace. Peace Through Strength. America First. Thank you is not enough. The words to express our gratitude have not been written yet — perhaps a new challenge out there for others to crack. God bless you all.” - Pascal Najadi

“All warfare is based on deception.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 1



Hence:

“What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer and achieve things beyond the reach of ordinary men is foreknowledge.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13 (The Use of Spies)

© 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC

The beautifully restored entry hall and lobby of GeoStrat Agency LLC at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005—marble underfoot, a coffered gilt ceiling overhead, and the globe-and-pin device mark standing watch over the floor. A five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of former DNI Tulsi Gabbard, yet entirely independent and autarkic. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

Note From The Executive Secretary

I am Yael R. Eastman, Executive Secretary and Head of Research at GeoStrat Agency LLC. I read every line before it leaves this desk. We do not chase the news. We call it before it breaks, and we let the timestamps prove it. What you have just read rests on the public record—a settled United States enforcement action, dated and filed. Where the Principal moves from fact to forecast, he says so plainly. That is the standard here.





Make no mistake: we publish to be right, not to be loud, and we focus on picking up and collating reliable signals over listening to distracting noise.

Note On Identity And Legal Standing

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a United States limited liability company registered at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005. It is a separate and distinct entity, unaffiliated with the Hague-based geostrat.org or any similarly named body. It holds both United States trademarks named below. It seeks no business, solicits no clients, and provides advisory services to no one. It speaks only through its two owned channels—its Substack and its YouTube. Any other voice claiming this name is impersonation.

Financial Independence

GeoStrat Agency LLC is funded entirely by the private resources of Pascal Najadi. It holds no bank account in the agency’s name. It takes no donors. It sells no subscriptions. Its subscribers pay nothing. It carries no advertisers and answers to no political masters. Our independence is our asset and power.

For The Record — No Media, No Press

GeoStrat Agency LLC grants no interviews. When it makes news, that is signal, not noise. There are two authorized channels and only two: the Substack at pnajadi1967.substack.com, and the YouTube channel under Pascal Najadi. Anything else bearing this name is impersonation.

Now UNCLASSIFIED, And Yours To Read—The War We Called. The Peace We Called.

The Crown Report 2026 (ref. GSA-CROWN-2026-001), filed under the open Epic Fury register GSA-EF-2026-004, sets out the full Iran and ‘Epic Fury 2026’ forecasting record—from the first call in January 2026 to the Bürgenstock close. Three layers are kept apart and never blended:

Established public fact, timestamped published analysis, and prior self-assessment marked as such. An independent Grok (xAI) audit returned a composite of 8.5 out of 10, with a publication-tempo lead of 10 to 18 days over nine outlets.

The report is now released UNCLASSIFIED in four editions—English, French, German, and Italian— It is free, with no paywall.

Request your copy from me by emailing my public affairs email address: ExecSec@geostrat.agency

With respect, from my desk in Washington, DC,

Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary & Head of Research

Office of the Principal — GeoStrat Agency LLC

24/7 monitored line: +1 (771) 203-0610 · 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005

Context Film

Each report is accompanied by a context film, selected to deepen the record. Content management by Yael R. Eastman.

Trademarks & Copyright

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© 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005.