Our entry lobby at 1500 K Street. GeoStrat Agency LLC is a limited liability company registered in Washington, DC, United States, at 1500 K Street NW. It is a distinct and separate legal entity, constituted under the laws of the United States. © 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC

by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON, DC — SATURDAY , 13 JUNE 2026 · 23:21 HRS EDT: The world is watching Geneva for a signing that, as of this hour, no government will confirm. Tehran denies the date and the venue.



President Donald J. Trump calls the other side rightly so “dishonorable.” And a fleet of United States Air Force C-17 Globemasters has crossed an ocean for Geneva Cointrin while the ink has not moved an inch.



We read the paper, not the theater, and in our new dispatch we tell you exactly what this Memorandum of Understanding is and what it is not.

Inside: Why Switzerland’s good offices are back, restored by our brilliant Vice President Ignazio Cassis— “La Suisse existe.”



Why a legally non-binding page is the perfect Sun Tzu instrument to lure a cornered adversary into the open. Why the Institute for the Study of War, chaired by General Jack Keane, marks the same fault line we have held all week: the form is agreed upon, the meaning is not. And a tribute to the aircrews who fly those beasts across the Atlantic—films your family can watch while the lake holds its breath.

Read the full dispatch now — free, open to all, no paywall:

“All warfare is based on deception.”



— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 1: Laying Plans

“Hence, it is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying, and thereby they achieve great results. Spies are the most important element in war, because on them depends an army’s ability to move.”



— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13: The Use of Spies

Our Motto at GeoStrat Agency LLC:

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a limited liability company registered in Washington, DC, United States, at 1500 K Street NW. It is a distinct and separate legal entity, constituted under the laws of the United States. © 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a limited liability company registered in Washington, DC, United States, at 1500 K Street NW. It is a distinct and separate legal entity, constituted under the laws of the United States. © 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC

A Note from the Executive Secretary

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a geostrategic intelligence unit and publishing operation—private, nonprofit, and sovereign—located at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC. A five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard. And yet entirely independent and autarkic.

A Note on Identity and Legal Standing

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a limited liability company registered in Washington, DC, United States, at 1500 K Street NW. It is a distinct and separate legal entity, constituted under the laws of the United States.

GeoStrat Agency LLC and its Founder, sole shareholder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, are not affiliated with, connected to, owned, controlled, or endorsed by, nor in any contractual, agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with, the entity geostrat.org, based in The Hague, nor with any other organization, company, or person bearing a name similar or identical to the agency’s in any jurisdiction worldwide. The two share no common ownership, officers, directors, staff, funding, governance, or editorial control.

GeoStrat Agency LLC holds its own intellectual property in its own name, including the “Epic Fury 2026” word mark and the GeoStrat Agency LLC globe-and-pin device mark, both held personally by the founder, Pascal Najadi. Any similarity of name is purely coincidental and creates no association, license, or shared right of any kind.

Financial Independence

We seek no business of any kind, and we provide consulting services to no one. We are not consultants. We are not for hire. We solicit no clients, no mandate, and no commercial engagement. We hold no bank account, by choice. We will never accept donors. We answer to no party and to no foreign interest.

We are entirely financially independent and will always remain so. Our reports are published in full, open to all, free of charge, and without paywall.

For the Record — No Media, No Press

GeoStrat Agency LLC grants no interviews of any kind — written, audio, audiovisual, or through any intermediary, whether domestic, international, American, Swiss, or European. Our Principal communicates through one channel, and one only: our Substack and our YouTube, open-source and without paywall.

The only official organs owned and operated by GeoStrat Agency LLC are our Substack, “Pascal Najadi, GeoStrat Agency,” and our YouTube channel, “GeoStrat Agency Context Films,” curated by Yael R. Eastman.

Any account, channel, page, or feed in the name of Pascal Najadi or GeoStrat Agency on any other platform does not originate from this office, is not authorized, and does not represent our work. Each such account is fraudulent and should be reported to the platform concerned.

Now UNCLASSIFIED, and Yours to Read

An invitation from GeoStrat Agency LLC. Our flagship analytical report, reference GSA-EF-2026-004, is unclassified and open to every reader. No paywall. No gatekeeper.

Write to me via ExecSec@geostrat.agency

And I will send it to you directly, in English and in French.

Yours truly,

Mrs. Yael R. Eastman

Office of the Principal • Executive Secretary & Head of Research

Direct line, 24/7 monitored and recorded: +1 (771) 203 0610

GeoStrat Agency LLC • 1500 K Street NW • Washington, DC 20005 • United States

Our GeoStrat Agency LLC Context Film accompanies and deepens this analysis. All Context Films are free to view: GeoStrat Agency Context Films on YouTube.

Content Manager: Yael R. Eastman, GeoStrat Agency LLC, Washington, DC. Film material and video choreography, Private Archives: Pascal Najadi.

Trademarks: “Epic Fury 2026” — USPTO Principal Register, Standard Character word mark, Serial No. 99807441 (filed May 6, 2026). GeoStrat Agency LLC globe-and-pin device mark — USPTO Serial No. 99766311. Both are held personally by Pascal Najadi.

© 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC. All rights reserved.