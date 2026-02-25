by Pascal Najadi and Yael Eastman



SECURITY NOTICE: My Official Channels Only



For clarity and the protection of my identity, I state the following without ambiguity:

The only authentic points of contact are my long-standing private Gmail address, in continuous use since 2006, and my official email addresses under my two domains, @geostrat.agency and @contextfilms.news.

Any account, channel, or group bearing my name on X, Telegram, Signal, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Rumble, or any other platform or email service is fraudulent and not mine and are operated by impersonators and bad actors without my knowledge, consent, or authorization.

They all are run by malicious cells, subversive elements, impostors and fraudulent networks engaging in identity theft, misrepresentation, and deception.

Beware: any online content including unauthorized fake AI generated videos or images depicting me that are published through them must be treated as fabrication and hostile impersonation.



If you ever get contacted from such elements, do not respond and report them at once to the respective platform abuse section admins.



My consequential withdrawal from all mass platforms

I stepped away from X, Telegram, and Instagram after recognizing that the cost/benefit had inverted. In Spring 2024, three of my accounts and add pain to injury, they also hacked my devices, pulled a limited amount of personal photos off them for their abusive hostile and subversive campaigns and weaponized them as tools against me for their character assassination attempts, hacked and copied WhatsApp Groups and created fake emails and AI generated fake Videos on Rumble. All those channels were hacked and weaponized in what I regard as a coordinated character-assassination effort that we could trace back to hostile Antifa linked cells and a malicious fraudulent group of elements from the QAnon sect movement. We reported all and in detail to Justice and law enforcement in 2025.

This occurred after I publicly filed a criminal complaint involving Swiss President Berset and initiated civil litigation in the Supreme Court of the State of New York located on 60 West Street in Mahattan, NYC, against Pfizer Inc. in December 2022 and January 2023 respectively.

My YouTube channel was removed by ways of a direct order from the WHO due to my criticism of the COVID measures on camera in February 2023 and only reinstated by YouTube during summer 2025 after my legal team engaged Google privately and methodically.

Mass platforms amplify volatility, not integrity. I chose not to compete inside a system optimized for distortion.

The real audience: corridors of power, not crowds

My geostrategic writing is now read predominantly in the United States—roughly 70%—with significant concentration along the East Coast corridor from Florida through Virginia, Washington D.C., New York and Boston, extending into the Midwest and the West Coast. Around 15% of readers are in the State of Israel, with the rest scattered across Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Oman, the UK and South Africa. What matters is not applause; it is signal. I receive substantive feedback from trusted readers in Washington, D.C., and grounded feedback from Israel—particularly Tel Aviv and Jerusalem—where proximity to regional realities imposes discipline. An audience applauds; a corridor engages.

Why the peak is behind us

A measurable shift is underway, and it is no longer just “vibes.” The Reuters Institute’s 2026 trends report describes major declines in referral traffic to news sites from Facebook (-43%) and X (-46%) over the last three years—an external indicator that mass-feed platforms are weakening as the central distribution rails for serious information. ￼



A separate Financial Times analysis using GWI data found time spent on social media peaking around 2022 and declining since, especially among heavier users in developed markets. The implication is structural: the mass-feed model is no longer absorbing attention at the same rate, and its dominance as the default “public square” is eroding.

Why the masses were there in the first place

Social media did not attract the masses by accident; it did so by engineering reward. Neuroscience and behavioral research increasingly converges on the same mechanism: quantifiable social approval functions as reinforcement.



A systematic review of neuroimaging studies on “likes” summarizes that online social feedback engages brain systems associated with reward processing via dopamine triggers that act like mind altering psychotropic chemicals in the brain, even if the precise pattern varies by study design. ￼



Earlier experimental neuroimaging work also mapped neural correlates around social media feedback behaviors. In plain terms: the platforms learned how to industrialize gratification, turning attention into a tradable commodity and making “approval” measurable, addictive, and socially comparable.

The narcissism and dopamine reward reflex

Once approval becomes visible and countable, human psychology predictably leans into performance. A substantial academic literature links narcissistic traits and self-promotional posting behavior: the environment rewards self-presentation, provocation, and constant status signaling. ￼



What matters most is not the moral judgment; it is the incentive architecture. Platforms systematically privilege what spikes engagement, and engagement is disproportionately captured by emotionally efficient content—outrage, fear, identity validation, and spectacle.

Why clickbait wins, even when it’s wrong

The research here is brutally clarifying. Reviews of COVID-era amplified misinformation note that misinformation can generate disproportionate engagement and spread quickly through social networks. ￼



This is why serious reporting loses the algorithmic contest: it is slower, more conditional, less sensational, and therefore less profitable for attention markets. The consequence is an epistemic trap. People begin to assume that a high-engagement account must be credible, “good,” or authoritative merely because it is popular. Quantity becomes a counterfeit of quality.

Fear for Sale: COVID and the Rise of the QAnon Fraud Template

COVID acted as an accelerant for disinformation behavior—not because disinformation began then, but because fear created unprecedented engagement conditions. Scholarly reviews on COVID-related misinformation describe how false or misleading information, conspiracy claims, and distortions circulated widely across social platforms. The broader COVID misinformation literature also documents how high-status voices can drive a large share of engagement despite being a minority of sources—illustrating how influence, not accuracy, can dominate attention. ￼



The QAnon-era pattern—fear as fuel, certainty as product, and community as hook—became a replicable template for engagement farming. In the hands of bad actors, the same template becomes commercial: a pipeline that converts anxiety into clicks, clicks into trust, trust into conversion.

From Fear to Fraud: The Crypto Token Fraud (Non-Bitcoin products) Spillover

Once fear-driven engagement normalizes, criminal monetization follows. Research examining crypto scams during the COVID-19 period describes how social media became a key vector for scammers and misinformation-driven manipulation (including classic pump-and-dump dynamics) at broader scope and faster time scales.



Independent reporting and enforcement data have also documented large volumes of misleading financial promotions and scam advertising circulating through major social platforms, prompting regulators to order takedowns and interventions. ￼



In other words: the disinformation economy is not just political; it is financial. Fear and sensationalism don’t merely distort perception—they can be weaponized into direct theft.

Why intellectuals are switching back to quality information

The key development is not only declining time spent; it is declining willingness among serious professionals to publish inside hostile incentive systems. Reuters Institute reporting notes publishers and journalists increasingly looking to direct relationships (newsletters, subscriptions, communities) as platform referrals collapse and algorithmic volatility rises. ￼



In academia, the reconsideration is increasingly explicit: analysis of university and scholarly engagement suggests that professional value on X is deteriorating and that institutional participation is reaching a tipping point. This is not moral panic. It is reputational risk management. Serious actors have learned that one misquoted post, one clipped sentence, one context collapse can destroy years of credibility inside minutes.

Why Substack is winning

This is precisely why long-form ecosystems are gaining power. Substack and other long-form channels reward coherence and retention, not rage spikes. Readers are not “liking” in reflex; they are staying, reading, and thinking.

That is the structural reversal: depth becomes the currency again. And yes, quality increasingly gets paid a premium in this environment but I will never charge money for sharing my thoughts on Substack and I removed all paywalls to support the regime change in Iran and to help liberate my 93 million brave compatriots for the noble cause to help establish the never seen before grand and lasting peace for the Middle East and far beyond.

The trigger point

My decision to publish on Substack was not driven by paywalls or revenue. I couldn’t care less about charging for my writings, even though many do and earn well because quality increasingly commands a premium in this environment. My trigger point came earlier this year, when United States SecState Marco Rubio, whom I respect andn admire alot, signaled strategic clarity on the Department of State Substack channel on rooting out the subversive NGO networks that circumvented and try to circumvent the FARA legislation and as CENTCOM’s area of responsibility visibly moved into a posture designed to deter the Iranian regime. I leave it at this.

Around that time, I received what I can only describe as a very subtle but meaningful acknowledgement from those circles—no endorsement, no coordination, but enough of a signal to confirm that serious analysis is seen, read, and understood in serious corridors.

Quality over quantity

I am not doing this for ego. If I were, I would post incessantly on mass platforms to amass thousands of meaningless followers and fake likes from bored consumers of noise. I do not need that. I am financially independent. I value my freedom. I share my life with my adorable ‘supergirl’, Isabelle. We travel a lot, we spend time with one another, share all of our life and we keep and entertain a rather small circle of trusted friends worldwide. Quality over quantity is not branding; it is a discipline that preserves dignity and happiness.



Publishing, Not Posting — My GeoStrategy Without Algorithms



Because of all this, I have deliberately reduced my public communication to only two channels that are not structured as mass social media ecosystems: this Substack and my YouTube channel. Both function as publishing environments, not engagement casinos. They are not built around follower inflation, impulsive commentary, or algorithmic outrage amplification. Substack allows me to present my geostrategic analysis in full length, without distortion or compression.



My YouTube channel hosts my ‘context-films’, a terminology I coined earlier this year, because I produce and choreograph them so they can be directly connected to my geostrategic work, some of which is also published here on Substack.

These films are not entertainment; they are visual extensions of the same analytical architecture. I am no longer interested in broadcasting into dopamine-driven click-arenas designed to monetize volatility.

I choose environments of intellectual value where readers and viewers arrive intentionally, engage deliberately, and assess ideas based on coherence and substance rather than empty applause metrics.



Why I Produce Context Films For You

This is precisely why I produce and choreograph my context films myself to go alongside my GeoStrategic writings. Complex United States 5th generational system-of-systems warfare, deterrence architecture, financial exposure hypotheses, sanctions frameworks, and modernization dynamics cannot always be internalized through text alone.



Research in cognitive and media studies, including work conducted at Karlstad University, demonstrates that audiovisual learning enhances comprehension of layered, complex subject matter.

Visual narrative imprints what text alone never can



When Maj. Kristine “Beo” Wolfe brings her F-35 down hard onto the carrier deck after a successful live-fire strike — real cockpit footage, GoPro mounted, target confirmed — the steel, the arresting hook, the controlled violence of the landing compress an entire operational doctrine into a single image. You see her discipline under pressure. You see precision after execution.



You see what the United States 5th generation Military warfare system-of-systems integration actually means when orbital space, air, sea, ISR, and command architecture converge into one realtime data flow system in one synchronized act. Structure becomes visible. Strategy becomes kinetic.

You can watch these context films — grounded in real operational footage — on my (click on YouTube) YouTube channel, now exceeding 14,000 subscribers. I was not looking to grow this only video channel at all, I had roughly 7800 subscribers when YouTube switched it back online in summer of this year after being idle for two years. Since then I curate all my short films to ensure the mirror effect with my GeoStrategic publishing on Substack. All most recently produced context films feature the Substack link in the respective video description for context, hence my brainchild got baptized ‘Context Films’ and the production desk can be reached via AgencySec@contextfilms.news, my small yet effective team is monitoring this email channel 24/7.

Enjoy discovering the optics of this revolutionary audio visual incubator, the Context Film.



The philosophical bottom line

Plato drew the cleanest line between noise and truth when he placed opinion in the unstable middle ground—neither ignorance nor knowledge. In his words, “opinion” stands between “knowledge” and “ignorance.”



That is exactly the trap mass social media perfected: industrial-scale opinion that wears the costume of knowledge and infiltrates the minds of the innocent but also self serving and unconcious society out there. This is how a worrying incresingly growing number of consumers are being manipulated by subversive entities and bad actors making them immune to morale compass and rendering them detached from the truth and reality they once adhered to.

I always followed my life saving motto that I coined decades ago:

“See Beyond the Horizon, Shape the World Before it Shifts” - Pascal Najadi

I have chosen decades ago knowledge, noble causes and morale over fame or profit, and I will leave it at that.

