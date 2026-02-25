Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Ian Munro's avatar
Ian Munro
Feb 25

Thank you for that, Pascal. As is often said, "a picture paints a thousand words" which means that a single image, photograph, or graphic can convey complex ideas, emotions, or narratives far more effectively and instantly than a lengthy written or spoken description. It highlights the efficiency and power of visual communication over text.

It is also worth noting the meaning of REALITY "a thing that exists in fact, having previously only existed in one's mind".

I am currently writing a new cognitive psychology book, which practically illustrates, demonstrates and amplifies cognitive psychology, rarely understood in the real world, but well known in Command and Control frameworks, where planning and split second decisions practically demonstrate the scientific study of mental processes such as "attention, language use, memory, perception, problem solving, creativity and thinking". These are all relevant to your excellent articles and the current situation!

Keep up your great work!

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