The U.S. Department of War is locked and loaded: “Mr. President, Sir,….Ready when you are, Sir. Just give us the GO.”

With the Island of Kharg rendered defenseless and Iranian regime forces cut off from support, the United States is on the verge of securing this strategic prize.

by Pascal Najadi and Yael Eastman



We Have Been Waiting for This — Now We Can Explain



Washington, DC: We have been waiting for this moment—and now we can explain. Yael and I spent a good portion of last night in Washington, EST, in the early morning hours deliberating the final moves. For operational reasons, we held back.



Now the time has come. What we are seeing is the convergence of military, political, and economic sequencing exactly as anticipated. CENTCOM has continued heavy, surgical strikes dismantling the regime’s remaining military positions while simultaneously shaping the battlespace for the decisive move.



CENTCOM acted decisively, once again with Tempo and Surgical Precision



U.S. B-2 Spirit stealth bombers struck a hardened Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command bunker in Tehran using 30,000-lb GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators—bunker-buster weapons designed to destroy deeply buried command infrastructure. ￼ The facility was reportedly obliterated, removing a key command-and-control node of the regime.

The operational reach of these strikes—likely flown from forward positions such as Diego Garcia or long-haul missions out of Whiteman Air Force Base—underscores the global strike capability now fully in play. For operational reasons, we will not elaborate further.



The effect: The total obliteration of all remnant regime C&C nodes is underway



This aligns with President Trump's deadline, warning that noncompliance would result in "a whole civilization will die tonight" if Iran does not act. The message is unmistakable: the window for concession is closing, and the United States is no longer posturing—it is executing.



And this moment is where it all comes together. As we reported 11 days ago, the entire endgame turns on one decisive node:



‘Factor Kharg’ - The Final Countdown



Kharg Island handles the overwhelming majority of Iran’s oil exports. Once Kharg is secured, the regime loses its economic lifeline. In operational terms, Kharg is a medium-hard target: geographically small, isolated, and increasingly cut off. The severly decimanted and headlesss regime in Tehran and its make shift patchwork outliers have no credible ability to reinforce it—neither by air, given degraded air defense and airlift capacity, nor by sea under U.S. naval dominance. That is the asymmetry that defines this moment.



They can’t communicate at all. Key command, control, communications, and intelligence nodes—C3I, and in many sectors the broader C4ISR architecture—appear either degraded, disrupted, or under constant surveillance.



Across the country, communications traffic is likely being vacuumed up, mapped, and fused in real time through a layered U.S. sensor stack: orbital ISR under U.S. Space Force oversight; USAF airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance platforms; U.S. Navy airborne collection assets; and long-endurance, high-altitude unmanned systems operating as persistent eyes and ears over the battlespace.



The result is a fused, near-real-time picture of emissions, movement, command traffic, and attempted reconstitution. In military terms, once an adversary’s communications grid is blinded, penetrated, or forced into silence, its ability to coordinate, reinforce, and recover begins to collapse under its own weight.



What we are witnessing now is the final shaping phase.​ Next comes the move​ to secure ‘Factor Kharg’. Recent heavy, surgical strikes on remnant Iranian military installations and forces are the signal



The latest CENTCOM strikes on Kharg Island are deliberate shaping fires targeting residual Iranian military infrastructure—the last remaining weapons and munition storage, command nodes, and troop concentrations—while preserving the oil terminal itself. That distinction is decisive: the objective is not destruction, but control. Kharg remains Iran’s economic jugular, and whoever controls it controls the makeshift, headless regime and their fractured and severely decimated IGRC architecture.



In parallel, the maritime posture leaves no ambiguity. Amphibious forces centered around the USS Boxer (LHD-4) and USS Tripoli (LHA-7) are fully positioned in-theater, each embarked with a Marine Expeditionary Unit. This places approximately 4,000–4,500 U.S. Marines at immediate assault readiness.



Over the past ten days, these forces have conducted repeated beach landing drills, vertical insertions via MV-22 Osprey, and heavy-lift helicopter assault rehearsals—precisely the operational profile required for rapid seizure of a fortified island objective.



Top Layer - The Airborne High Tempo Option



The 82nd Airborne Division provides a high-readiness force of over 15,000 paratroopers, with lead brigade elements capable of deployment within hours and follow-on forces scaling rapidly thereafter.



The operational architecture is therefore clear: Marines execute the littoral breach and initial seizure, and airborne forces establish depth, reinforcement, and dominance. This is an overwhelming, multi-domain capability tailored for decisive control.



Factor Kharg—90% of Iran’s Oil Exports Under U.S. Control and Accountability



‘Factor Kharg’ is the endgame move—we wrote about this here in great detail, the decisive turn of the board. Kharg Island handles the overwhelming majority of Iran’s crude exports; bringing it under U.S. control and accountability doesn’t just pressure the regime; it removes its last effective lever of coercion.



This is why it is the final move: once the export valve is governed, revenue streams are regulated, sanctions evasion collapses, and the regime’s ability to finance military activity, proxies, and internal repression is structurally curtailed. In chess terms, this is not another exchange—it is the check that closes the position.



Control of Kharg converts a formerly weaponized chokepoint into a managed corridor, shifting power from disruption to governance. That is why this move is decisive: it ends the regime’s economic maneuverability and resets the strategic balance in one stroke.



Tempo-Update — Washington Signal Overlay

Updated: April 7, 2026, 21:15 EST

From Washington, the signal picture aligns with our forward assessment: the Trump surprise at the eleventh hour for a two-week pause is not a deviation from tempo—it is the tempo.



What appears publicly as a halt is, in operational terms, a controlled compression phase. Strikes have not ceased; they have transitioned into precision shaping fires while preserving decisive infrastructure. This confirms the objective remains control—not destruction.

The two-week window is a verification corridor under coercion. The condition—full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz—creates a binary compliance test based on observable maritime flow, not declarations.



This allows Washington to stabilize global energy optics while maintaining escalation dominance. Simultaneously, amphibious and airborne assets remain in full readiness, preserving the option set without prematurely committing to a visible assault signature.

There is no contradiction between pause and potential action—there is convergence. The pause reduces external pressure, tests regime behavior, and allows final operational conditions to mature under reduced noise.



The absence of overt pre-assault indicators in open sources is consistent with modern U.S. doctrine: decisive moves are masked within multi-domain readiness and executed at maximum asymmetry. Kharg remains the economic center of gravity, and its defensive envelope has already been dismantled. The system has transitioned from disruption to decision.

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The Signal from Washington: Deadline and Decision



What now sharpens the picture is the political overlay. In his White House remarks, President Donald Trump made clear that patience has limits and that the United States will not tolerate continued defiance.



His language has been consistent and direct: the objective is to eliminate the regime’s capacity to threaten, including its nuclear pathway and its command structures. The timeline is no longer open-ended.



General Jack Keane, we love the guy’s non-alarmist and operational clarity and reflection on the unfolding situation, emphasized that what we are seeing is a phased campaign designed to collapse the regime’s military capability before any transition to control or stabilization.



His key point: Once command-and-control, air defenses, and force cohesion are removed, the regime loses the ability to resist in any meaningful way. That is precisely the condition being engineered now.



Deadline Dynamics and Operational CENTCOM Tempo - Perfectly aligned



Washington has provided a window—time for capitulation, time for recalibration, and, importantly, time for the Iranian population to prepare. With infrastructure degraded and communications disrupted, the environment is being shaped not only militarily but psychologically and politically.



The message is unmistakable: the regime is being isolated from both its military tools and its societal control mechanisms.



Operational Doctrine: From Strike to Control



The high-tempo ‘Epic Fury’ approach follows a clear doctrine: isolate, degrade, suppress, and then control. We are now at the end of the degradation phase. The remaining regime elements appear unwilling to concede, which increases the probability of continued strikes until full operational collapse is achieved. This is not about incremental pressure. It is about a decisive outcome



Kharg sits at the center of this logic. Once secured—not destroyed but controlled—it transforms from a coercive asset into a governed node. Oil flows become regulated, maritime security stabilizes, and the regime’s final economic lever is removed.



The ​Geostrategic Endgame for Victory



This is why ‘Factor Kharg’ is decisive. It is not simply a military objective; it is the pivot point of a new regional order. American power is demonstrating that it will execute independently when required, with speed, precision, and overwhelming force. Alliances may follow—but they are no longer prerequisites.



Moscow’s Limits Are Showing — and the Iran Axis Is Breaking



Russia’s campaign in Ukraine has now exposed clear structural limits in full view. After years of high-intensity operations, its forces show signs of exhaustion, marked by heavy equipment losses, sustainment strains, and uneven battlefield performance tied in part to longstanding procurement failures, rampant ‘System Putin’ corruption, and governance weaknesses inside the defense system. Advances have slowed to costly, incremental gains, and operational tempo has become increasingly difficult to sustain. Morale pressures are evident across the force, compounded by the duration of the conflict and its human toll on families at home. Public sentiment inside Russia is difficult to measure with total precision, yet visible signs of fatigue and frustration are accumulating as the war drags on without a decisive outcome.



Taken together, these factors point to a military operating under increasing strain rather than one capable of rapid, decisive breakthrough. This phase also signals the closing chapter of external enablers—particularly Moscow and Beijing—whose support has prolonged instability far beyond Iran’s borders.



As General Keane has consistently underscored, Russia and China have sought to exploit Iran as part of a broader strategic alignment aimed at countering U.S. influence, while Russia’s war in Ukraine has simultaneously exposed the limits of its own military power. After years of aggression, Moscow has failed to achieve decisive breakthroughs, and its forces have paid a heavy price in both capability and cohesion.



The reality is now evident:



Russia’s ability to project sustained power is diminished, and its reliance on external partnerships underscores weakness rather than strength. In this context, the tightening pressure on Iran further constrains both Moscow and Beijing, as one of their key regional nodes erodes.



The strategic effect is cumulative: as Iran’s capacity is reduced, so too is the broader network that enabled disruption from the Middle East to Eastern Europe.

What follows is not escalation, but rebalancing—one that increasingly limits the space for continued aggression in Ukraine and beyond.



The conclusion is coming into view

We are approaching the transition from kinetic dominance to physical control. And once that transition occurs, the structure of the Middle East will not revert to what it was before. A threshold is being crossed.

What began as a campaign of overwhelming force is now moving toward the decisive phase in which control, accountability, and strategic permanence replace shock alone.

This is the endgame phase. What follows will define the next era.

And as I said before—borrowing from Nike one more time: “Just do it.”

I wrote from Hong Kong only hours before “Epic Fury” struck the regime in broad daylight on Saturday, February 28. The blow was decisive: the Ayatollah was eliminated, his entire Islamic council was removed, and with them more than 40 admirals and generals, effectively taking out the core IRGC and wider military command structure.

Now, with the campaign having advanced and the final move drawing nearer,

I add only this:



“It will.”

And yes—prepare for the final countdown. Because either way the clock is ticking and it won’t be stopped.

Final Conclusion:

To all the skeptics now hyperventilating and prematurely celebrating what they imagine is the downfall of President Trump: they are once again misreading both the man and the doctrine.

President Trump still holds both strategic options, and both remain fully consistent with Peace Through Strength and America First. Either the Iranian regime capitulates in unmistakable terms, as Japan did in 1945, and oil flows again under conditions of security, order, and effective U.S. supervision, or the final, decisive strikes follow. In that event, Kharg would not remain beyond reach; it would be secured.

The critical point is this: the timing, method, and sequencing of such action are not matters for public speculation. They are military and operational secrets. That is precisely why confidence, not panic, is the proper response. Serious power does not telegraph its hand. It preserves ambiguity, keeps adversaries off balance, and acts when the conditions are optimal. That is how credible statecraft works.





“Factor Kharg represents the decisive move: once the flow is controlled, the outcome is no longer in doubt.” — Pascal Najadi





Here is our GeoStrat Context Film, produced to accompany and deepen the analysis set out in this paper. It is intended not merely as a visual supplement but as a strategic companion piece designed to give the reader a fuller sense of the operational atmosphere, the wider geopolitical stakes, and the underlying logic that informs the written argument. All Context Films can be reviewed here on the GeoStrat Agency Context Film YouTube Channel for free: GeoStrat Agency Context Films on YouTube Credit: Yael R. Eastman, GeoStrat Agency



