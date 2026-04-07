Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Paul B. Cohen's avatar
Paul B. Cohen
Apr 7

Thanks for the tireless monitoring and reporting, team Pascal! We’re at another critical moment requiring vigilance. My first desire is to see the mullahs and IRGC brought to nought. My second is the mouths of Western naysayers shut decisively.

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Ian Munro's avatar
Ian Munro
Apr 7

A brilliant update, as usual, Pascal!

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