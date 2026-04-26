Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Kim L Coggin's avatar
Kim L Coggin
3d

What many people may not realize is that hotels are designed with extensive back-of-house access points that connect nearly every major area of the property. From loading docks to laundry corridors to service hallways behind ballrooms and event spaces these pathways create a network that allows staff to move efficiently throughout the building.

If someone with harmful intent understood how these systems work the outcome of a security breach at a major hotel hosting government officials could be far worse than most people imagine. The idea of having so many representatives of government gathered in one location raises serious questions about security planning and risk assessment.

Hotels are built for hospitality and logistics not as hardened security environments. Situations like this highlight how important it is to understand the vulnerabilities that exist behind the scenes and why protecting public officials requires layers of planning beyond what most guests ever see.

The thing that Secret Service needs to implement is that every important person within the structure of our government in America should not be in the same room at the same time that’s why parents who have small children don’t take the same flights if they’re going to the same place a lot of people don’t do that and the reason for that is because at least the children will have one parent if one plane goes down I mean it’s just common sense. Come on people

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6 replies by Pascal Najadi GeoStrat Agency and others
Ian Munro's avatar
Ian Munro
3d

Brilliant news all round! Thank God for Trumps continuing 🙏 safety!

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