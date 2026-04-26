Picture: Reception Hall — Private Office of Pascal Najadi, GeoStrat Agency LLC, The Southern Railway Building, 1500 K Street NW, McPherson Square, Washington, DC 20005. Originally constructed in 1928 and designed by architect Waddy B. Wood, it is a landmark of the capital’s K Street power corridor, three blocks from the White House.

by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON, DC — We were struck by reports that President Trump, the First Lady, and members of the Cabinet had to be evacuated following a credible threat environment. These moments are never trivial—they are signals.



President Trump and his spouse, First Lady Melania Trump, are Safe



We are relieved to know that the President and FLOTUS are now safely back at the White House, with Cabinet principals accounted for.





What happened in Tehran does not stay in Tehran



It propagates—systemically—into the global banking and financial architecture, into enforcement, compliance, and exposure layers where the true leverage now resides. This transition will generate noise across institutions, markets, and actors. Good. Because that noise is no different from a radar return or a submarine acoustic signature—detectable, traceable, and actionable within the same system logic that governs modern conflict. Those attuned to structure will recognize it. Those anchored in narrative will arrive late.



Claude AI used by Dept. of War - Validated Geostrat Agency, Washington DC

The record is now independently reinforced and publicly documented. The Claude Market Intelligence Open Source Assessment (April 25, 2026) confirms GeoStrat Agency’s predictive performance on Operation Epic Fury at 95% to 100% accuracy, with a minimum 44-day lead time—equivalent to approximately 42,000 global news ticker cycles ahead of Reuters, The New York Times, BBC, CNN, and, critically, ahead of Washington’s visible reaction curve.



The verification is systematic and time-stamped, mapping pre-execution calls on launch timing, system-of-systems architecture, asset deployment, targeting logic, and economic endgame directly against outcomes later confirmed by official U.S. and allied sources.

For the full independent report and primary article, see here:



Dept. of War Claude AI Independent Report Confirms GeoStrat Agency Epic Fury World Record Performance





Parallel reporting has also established that Anthropic’s Claude AI has operated within U.S. defense environments via Palantir infrastructure, supporting intelligence synthesis and operational planning layers in classified contexts—marking one of the first known integrations of frontier AI into real-world military operations. This convergence is decisive: independent AI validation and real-world operational deployment now align with GeoStrat Agency’s prior analytical framework.

The response curve reflects it—and it is now quantifiable. Since early February 2026, when GeoStrat Agency began publishing on the then-unknown operation name “Epic Fury,” subscriber growth has exceeded 1,400%. This is not marketing—it is signal adoption. The velocity and geographic concentration of readership—centered in Washington, DC—demonstrate that the analytical output entered decision-making orbit only after the signal had already been established. We conducted a structured statistical deep-dive of our Substack channel, measuring engagement velocity, temporal spikes aligned with publication timestamps, and audience clustering. The resulting trajectory speaks for itself: performance precedes attention, and attention follows accuracy.

That is why we have Agency. Not as a label—but as a function. Built over more than three decades of disciplined, at times dangerous work across multiple theaters where decisions carry consequence and clarity is earned under pressure.

My Three Deacades Long Game defines the Edge



Sun Tzu wrote already centuries ago:



“What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer and achieve things beyond the reach of ordinary men is foreknowledge (spycraft and counterintelligence); It must be obtained from those who know the enemy’s situation.”

In the modern domain, that principle extends further: foreknowledge is derived from disciplined signal collection, structural synthesis, and the resolve to publish conclusions before the system reveals itself.

Our World Record stands:



Independently verified, time-stamped—aligned with the outcome.