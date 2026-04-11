Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Ian Munro's avatar
Ian Munro
Apr 11

What a brilliant and beautifully constructed article Pascal! Well done to you and Yael - the videos are incredible and inspiring!

When the UK becomes bankrupt, as the incumbent structures and government will undoubtedly trigger financial meltdown, those of us who have some sense, commercial nous, pride, discipline and morals, will probably have to start a campaign to suggest and support that what's left of the UK (and our North Sea oil and gas reserves) becomes a viable island country under the US umbrella; commercially, financially, militarily and constitutionally; as without it, we will become a Chinese influenced and militarily supported dangerous adversary sitting opposite the Eastern Seaboard of the great USA.

Whether we need or keep any part of our monarchal history or lineage in any shape or form, is up for current debate, based on the almost slavish support of Islamist teachings by KCIII and senior government officials and the weekly pro Iranian terrorist regime marches in London and elsewhere!

One thing is for certain. We cannot continue like this and without some form of positive intervention, the US must be able to see what is happening just over the horizon!

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Barry Morgan's avatar
Barry Morgan
Apr 11

Brilliant post. This comprehensive description of operations with such complexity Can Only be a description of reality ( ie No One Could Make this Up!)

Epic Fury makes WW2 D-Day look like a Grade School Play compared to a Broadway Production.

Just to operate this much dangerous military equipment with such intensity in such proximity with such a low Accident Rate would be miraculous, even if no hostile Enemy force was present. 🙏🤯

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