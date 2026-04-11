

by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON, DC: My Head of Research and second in command, Yael, and I have just come off our final Zoom coordination call with trusted sources in Washington, having worked through the night to bring you this latest update on Iran’s failure in Islamabad — exactly as expected, and exactly as we predicted in advance of Vice President JD Vance’s remarks. We spent well over an hour refining this report for you line by line. I also gave Yael the green light on her outstanding GeoStrat Agency context film, which she executed with her usual precision, judgment, and strategic instinct. She has done exceptional work, as ever. We have updated the GeoStrat Agency Context film accordingly, featuring the Presser of Vice President JD Vance held a few moments ago in Islamabad, Pakistan.



And now, we get some well deserved rest after being 24 hours non-stop on the mark and ahead of the curve.



As We Predicted — Iran Lied - Bad News for Iran and China

Islamabad, April 12, 2026 — As we predicted, Iran stalled, obfuscated, and then failed. After 21 hours of negotiations in Islamabad, Vice President JD Vance delivered the core verdict plainly:



“The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement,”



adding,



“I think that’s bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the United States of America.”



He said the U.S. had held



“a number of substantive discussions,”



but that Tehran had



“chosen not to accept our terms,”



and stressed Washington would not move on its core conditions, saying the United States had made



“very clear what our red lines are.”



The essential issue, in Vance’s words, was Iran’s refusal to give “an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon.”



That is the whole story in one line: the regime lied again, delayed again, and exposed itself again.

President Trump’s line sharpens the consequence. Reuters reported that Trump warned countries supplying Iran with weapons would face 50% tariffs, a move widely understood as a direct signal to Beijing and other potential suppliers.



That is the strategic message now hanging over the next phase: if China continues shipping arms to Iran, China is inviting direct economic punishment from Washington.



In practical terms, the diplomatic track in Islamabad has now confirmed what the operational track had already suggested — the United States made its final offer, Iran failed it, and the cost now shifts back onto Tehran and any state that continues to sustain it. Bad news for Iran indeed.



President Trump - The Master of the Art of ‘The Deal’



President Trump’s Friday departure to Virginia on a USAF C-32 should not be misread as disengagement. It looked far more like the outward calm that often precedes a hard decision. Publicly, he struck the same line he has kept in recent days: diplomacy gets a narrow window, but if it does not move quickly, Washington will “finish it off one way or the other.”



That is not a language of strategic drift as we nuanced here over and over again. It is the language of a decisive Commander-In-Chief preserving two tracks at once:

Diplomatic

Operational

With Vice President Vance flying to Islamabad and with reports that U.S. vessels are being reloaded, the signal is not retreat. It is readiness for the final blas that will last. ￼



Epic Fury: Precision, Discipline, and the Quiet Mastery of American Airpower



What deserves far greater public recognition is the extraordinary operational precision of the American airmen and naval aviators who have carried Operation ‘Epic Fury’ since its opening strike wave on February 28, 2026.

My young Iranian and Israeli Friends are already celebrating the Epic Success of ‘Epic Fury’ and yes it’s for real - Now it’s ‘Party Time’, after 47 years of abhorrent Islamist Oppression.

Public reporting now states that U.S. forces have supported more than 13,000 strikes on targets during the campaign, which alone conveys the staggering scale, tempo, and discipline of this effort. Behind that number lies a form of military excellence civilians rarely grasp in full: USAF crews executing long-range strike, ISR, tanker, and battle-management missions within tightly compressed timing windows, while U.S. Navy carrier aviators are hurled off the deck by catapult and return by arrested recovery onto a moving flight deck in darkness, crosswinds, sea state, and combat fatigue — a violent sequence of controlled precision repeated again and again without margin for complacency.



After roughly six weeks of sustained combat operations, the force also required what any serious warfighter would recognize as a necessary operational reset: ships, submarines, and aviation elements rearmed, magazines replenished, crews rotated, and the wider maritime strike architecture prepared for renewed action at once if ordered.



Trump said U.S. warships were being reloaded in preparation for possible renewed action if diplomacy fails, reinforcing that this was not hesitation but disciplined warfighting. It reflects industrial-scale combat aviation and maritime strike execution at the highest professional standard: precise weapons employment, relentless sortie generation, deconflicted airspace, resilient command-and-control, and deck and maintenance crews keeping aircraft, ships, and crews in the fight around the clock.



Even with the acknowledged human cost — 13 U.S. troops killed, may the Lord rest their souls in his paradise, and only dozens wounded — the performance of the USAF and U.S. Navy in Epic Fury stands as a remarkable and never seen before demonstration of American military competence, courage, and resloute combat discipline.



My reading remains straightforward and measured



The so-called pause was never a moral concession to a broken regime fragment. It was, far more likely, a practical military interval: rearm, rotate, replenish, and tighten the sequence. Naval warfare at this level is not theater. It is sustained strain on men, decks, airframes, magazines, command systems, and logistics chains.



Carrier aviation, in particular, demands a level of discipline civilians rarely grasp. Every catapult launch and every arrested recovery is a violent act of controlled precision, by day, by night, in sea state, gust, darkness, and fatigue. When that machinery performs under combat tempo, the professionals who execute it deserve full credit. On this point, the American naval and air crews have shown exceptional discipline and accuracy.



The market is also telling us something many television panels still miss. The Strait of Hormuz was never simply a question of whether Iran could physically menace shipping. The bottleneck became commercial and actuarial as much as tactical. Reuters reported that insurers canceled or repriced war-risk cover and that shipowners still lacked enough clarity to resume normal passage even after the ceasefire.



That means restoration of tanker flow depends not only on suppressing hostile capability but on restoring confidence in survivability, underwriting, and route security. In other words, the reopening of Hormuz is as much about insurance and risk pricing as about missiles and patrols. ￼



That is why Trump’s phrase that Hormuz will be open “fairly soon” matters. He did not promise ease. He signaled intent. And intent, in this case, is backed by a military system that is not improvising in the dark. The United States has layered maritime surveillance, airborne ISR, naval presence, and long-range strike architecture across the theater.



No serious observer should underestimate what a modern U.S. system-of-systems can see, track, and if ordered, hit. The real question is not whether CENTCOM has eyes and ears. It does. The question is when Washington decides that diplomacy has exhausted its utility and that the insurance market, the tanker market, and the regional deterrence picture all require a harder reset.



And take it from me - Make No Mistake



President Trump is not inclined—and never was—to sign any peace treaty with any remnants of the fallen Islamist terrorist regime or its parliament. This job, in my view, will be finished as planned over decades. The cancer of aggressive, hostile radical Islamism is ending globally with Epic Fury. For all those who believe otherwise, they have lost their moral compass.

If it were up to me, I would not only ensure that terrorists are neutralized, but that those who escaped the kinetic phase of Epic Fury are pursued through the Department of Justice. Simple and clean—like cancer surgery: remove the malignancy, rehabilitate, restart, and move forward without looking back.

You will see for yourself—history is being written. Epic Fury, in my assessment, will eclipse even the fall of the Berlin Wall in its long-term strategic impact. But only if the future of Iran is shaped by its own people, not imposed from outside. That, as I understand it, has been President Trump’s intention from the outset. He is a man of honor and resolve, and as we have seen, he keeps his promises.

The same applies to his Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. I regard them as a disciplined team, aligned in purpose, working to secure a stronger and more stable future grounded in freedom, responsibility, and enduring values.

NATO at the Breaking Point: EUCOM, Eastern Repositioning, and the Strategic Reset of the Alliance

Where this leaves NATO is politically explosive but analytically simple. President Donald Trump’s dissatisfaction with the alliance is on record, and the transatlantic debate is no longer theoretical; it now turns on whether Washington continues underwriting a structure that, in his judgment, failed a defining strategic test. There is growing discussion about strengthening the eastern flank through tighter operational integration under United States European Command, working with forward-positioned, willing partners such as Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and the Baltic states—Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania—as well as Czech Republic and Bulgaria. These partners form the natural backbone of a more responsive eastern posture.

My assessment—based on what we are hearing through trusted channels in Washington—is that a significant repositioning is already underway: up to 100,000 U.S. troops moving out of traditional NATO command structures and into forward U.S.-controlled positions under EUCOM, anchored in those allied territories that demonstrated alignment and resolve.



Clear Geo-Strategic Purpose



First, to present Moscow with a new reality in which ambiguity disappears and deterrence is measured in immediate, forward-deployed capability.



Second, to force the final phase of a Ukraine settlement under conditions defined by strength, including the integration of Ukraine’s military structures into a U.S.-led EUCOM command framework.



Third, to create the necessary imbalance within Europe itself, compelling capitals that relied on legacy assumptions to recognize that the security architecture is being rewritten in real time.

President Trump has the authority to move U.S. forces, and in doing so he can reshape the functional reality of NATO without the need for formal declarations. That is precisely the point. By shifting command relationships, concentrating forces under EUCOM, and privileging those allies who demonstrated reliability, the alliance is being transformed de facto.



NATO, in this reading, is not dismantled in a single act; it is being folded into a more direct, operationally controlled U.S.-led structure. The distinction between de facto transformation and de jure exit becomes largely academic when the center of gravity—troops, command, and readiness—has already moved.

What can be said with confidence is that this is no longer a fringe concept. It is a live strategic trajectory. The European security order is entering a phase of recalibration driven not by communiqués or summit language, but by the placement of forces, the consolidation of command, and the hard arithmetic of power.

A Statesman in Full: Marco Rubio and the Continuity of American Strength

Let me say this plainly because it is important to me to say this at this juncture: SecState Marco Rubio has my deepest admiration.



In this historic hour, he is not merely serving as Secretary of State; he is carrying, with rare discipline and conviction, the full strategic weight of President Trump’s America First and Peace Through Strength doctrine. He does so with vigor, loyalty, and uncommon humility.



SecState Marco Rubio and SecWar Pete Hegseth aboard Air Force One



There is no vanity in the man, no theatrical self-display, no restless need to be seen. What stands out instead is seriousness, devotion to duty, and a calm statesman’s instinct for the long arc of American power. In my judgment, he has all the qualities required for the presidency in 2028. He has the intellect, the steel, the diplomatic discipline, and above all the moral clarity to carry this doctrine forward beyond Trump and into the next chapter.



My own view is clear:



“Marco Rubio is the right successor to preserve, refine, and advance the Trump strategic legacy — America First anchored in strength, deterrence, order, and peace secured through unmistakable power.” -Pascal Najadi



I would add this without hesitation:



”Secretary of State Marco Rubio is implementing, with vigor, discipline, and visible devotion to his Commander in Chief, the two governing Trump doctrines that matter most — Peace Through Strength and America First. He is doing so not with vanity, noise, or self-promotion, but with a rare humility and statesmanlike steadiness that, in my own experience, has been seen only in very few American statesmen. And I commend him for that.”

- Pascal Najadi



In my view, he stands out for the seriousness with which he serves both President Trump and the American people.





The only comparable figure who comes to mind, from my own direct experience, is Frank Carlucci under President Reagan.







Photo caption: During our geostrategic negotiations and meetings in Washington, D.C., in December 2005, the brilliant late Frank Carlucci and I found that we shared many common values and strategic views. I also recall with admiration that he had family ancestry in the Bern-Lucerne region of Switzerland, where I was born.



I had the privilege of working in Washington in 2005 and 2006 during my advocacy efforts on the Balkans question for the Bush presidency, and that period gave me a close view of how true public servants carry power: quietly, firmly, and without theatrical excess. Rubio, in this moment, is showing that same disciplined caliber.



’Epic Fury 2026’ - The Crescendo is closing in, fast

My conclusion is that the next phase could come quickly. Not because anyone outside government has a timetable, but because the visible pieces are now aligned: a fragile diplomatic channel in Islamabad, military replenishment underway, a President publicly promising Hormuz movement soon, and a commercial shipping system that cannot return to normal until force and confidence are re-established together. That combination points not to a frozen conflict, but to decision time. The final stretch may indeed arrive very soon, perhaps even within days. If it does, the strategic effect will be felt first in restored shipping confidence, then in energy flows, and only after that in the pundit class catching up.



Control, Consequence, and the Cold Arithmetic of Power

The strategic end state, in my view, is not chaos but control: secure Hormuz, restore tanker confidence, and place any future Iranian oil framework under rigorous, externally enforced accountability so that revenues benefit the Iranian people rather than the networks that corrupted and weaponized the state.



There is already a precedent for this kind of U.S.-supervised energy oversight. In January, Reuters reported that the Trump administration sought to keep Venezuelan oil revenues flowing into U.S.-controlled accounts, and later reported that Treasury-linked controls and U.S.-supervised revenue handling were central to the new PDVSA framework. If a comparable post-conflict model emerges for Iran, the logic would be the same: transparent flows, audited channels, disciplined administration, and market confidence restored through hard security and financial accountability.



President Donald Trump has already said the United States expects the Strait of Hormuz to be open “fairly soon,” while Reuters has reported that Washington is weighing multiple options around Kharg Island because of its centrality to Iran’s exports. Those allies who stood firm and contributed to restoring order will naturally be better positioned in the next energy arrangement; those who hedged, delayed, or postured from the sidelines may discover that strategic hesitation carries a commercial price.



That is not vengeance. It is consequence, administered cold, through power, markets, and leverage rather than sentiment. In my judgment, those European leaders who went out of ther way to do anything not to support the United States on ‘Epic Fury’, like Monsieur ‘For Sure’-Macron, Von der Leyen, Meloni, Starmer and Merz who chose distance, hesitation, or political hedging during Epic Fury will in due course discover that the United States does not forget who stood firm and who did not.



Once Washington restores secure energy flows, and it will for certain get this done, stabilizes the Hormuz corridor, and shapes the post-conflict oil architecture, the advantage will not be distributed sentimentally.



It will be distributed strategically. Those who carried the burden, took the risks, and held the line with the United States will be better positioned; those who sought to posture from the sidelines will face the harder commercial and geopolitical terms that follow.



That is how serious power answers equivocation. Not with noise, not with emotional theatrics, but through leverage, market structure, and consequence. And yes, this is how the United States gets even: a dish best served cold.

Shame on Those Who Hoped for Epic Fury to Fail — I Say This Unapologetically

What this episode has exposed—clearly and unavoidably—is the widening gap between disciplined statecraft and reflexive political commentary. A segment of the Marxist ideology drunken Democratic camp, alongside a chorus of their armchair military commentators and sympathetic leftist mainstream media amplification, appeared more invested in predicting failure than in assessing reality.



In their rush, they mistook calibrated pauses for weakness and strategic ambiguity for disarray. More troubling still, some seemed to hope that the United States would falter in Operation Epic Fury—an extraordinary posture that reflects poorly on those advancing it and does a disservice to the men and women in uniform.



To all those intoxicated by Marxist ideology, I offer one simple and eloquent question:

“What have you done to help defend the United States and the free world against an Islamist terrorist regime that, for 47 years, has held us hostage through nuclear threats, proxy warfare, and the sponsorship of Islamist and extremist terror networks? What have you done?”



My answer is evident: “Absolutely nothing (!)”

“And yet you dare to wish failure upon President Donald Trump, his cabinet, and, most shamefully of all, the men and women of the United States military in Operation Epic Fury. You are a disgrace to our freedom loving world and to the flag of the United States. Shame on you.” — Pascal Najadi



(Update April 11, 2026/Washington DC)



“Take the Deal — Or You Will Regret It”



Senator Lindsey Graham, we just. love this man, cut through the noise with brutal clarity:



“You better take that deal, or you will regret it.” , adding the important nuance that he just spoke with President Trump about the current negotiations up in Islamabad with splinters of the fallen iranian regime.



President Donald Trump boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, for his flight to Virginia on April 10, 2026, the primary base for presidential airlift operations.



That was not a suggestion—it was a warning delivered in the language of endgame strategy. He doubled down on the central point that has defined this entire campaign: strength, not hesitation, ends conflicts.



In defending President Donald Trump and Operation ‘Epic Fury’, Graham made clear that this moment did not emerge by accident, but by design—decades of Iranian aggression, terror sponsorship, and nuclear brinkmanship finally met with decisive force. And then came the line that should silence every armchair critic:



“What have you done to deal with Iran?”



It is a devastating question because it exposes the void behind the noise. Those who lecture, doubt, and posture have produced nothing—no strategy, no deterrence, no results.



Graham’s message is therefore twofold and uncompromising: to Tehran, take the deal now or face consequences you cannot survive; to the critics, your time of empty commentary is over. This is the phase where outcomes replace opinions, where discipline replaces noise, and where those who stood against decisive action are forced into their cold reckoning.







Hormuz Is Being Cleared — The Endgame Has Begun

Washington, April 11, 2026 — Fox News

Former Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo delivered a decisive assessment in his latest Fox appearance: the United States is no longer posturing — it is executing.





Pompeo made clear that the mission is now about restoring freedom of navigation and finishing what Epic Fury set in motion, emphasizing that Iran faces a binary choice — take the deal or face consequences it cannot withstand.



He reinforced that American credibility now rests on follow-through, not rhetoric:



“The President has been clear — peace through strength. That’s how you deter, and that’s how you win.”

At the same time, he issued a sharp rebuke of the mainstream narrative environment, warning that much of the public discourse has been polluted by distortion and misreading:



“There’s been a lot of bad information out there… people talking about things they don’t understand.”



He underscored that the situation has been consistently mischaracterized by commentators who mistake calibrated operational pauses for weakness and fail to grasp the underlying strategy.



In his words:



“This isn’t chaos — this is a plan being executed.”



That line cuts directly against the prevailing noise, exposing what he clearly sees as a gap between informed strategic understanding and media-driven speculation.

Crucially, this commentary comes as U.S. forces are moving beyond signaling into action. The Strait of Hormuz is now being actively secured, with U.S. Navy destroyers operating in the corridor to restore freedom of navigation and ensure maritime stability.



This marks a transition from deterrence posture to enforcement phase. Pompeo’s message is therefore unmistakable: the regime is being confronted with reality, not theory. The United States is shaping the environment decisively, and those still clinging to outdated or distorted narratives are being overtaken by events. And with naval assets now physically moving to secure Hormuz, the message to Tehran — and to all observers — is final:



”’Epic Fury 2026’ The phase of warning has ended, and the phase of enforcement has begun.” - Pascal Najadi



President Trump and SecState Marco Rubio up the ante - And maintain their focus



As events clarify, the approach taken by President Donald Trump, together with Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth, has been consistent: preserve leverage, maintain operational readiness, and act only from a position of strength.



As that consistency becomes visible, critics who overreached now face all the ‘nice’ consequences of their own demagoguery laden narratives unraveling.

The result is not spectacle, but a firm reassertion of disciplined leadership—where outcomes, not rhetoric, determine credibility, and where those who misread the moment are steadily pushed out of the serious conversation.

As Sun Tzu observed,



“When capable, feign incapacity; when active, inactivity.”



That, in essence, is what so many critics failed to understand. What they mocked as hesitation was not hesitation at all. It was disciplined stratagem: operational reset, deception, timing, and the deliberate creation of false confidence in the minds of adversaries and domestic detractors alike.



The pause was never hesitation. It was preparation. It was the quiet interval in which magazines were replenished, ships and submarines rearmed, crews rotated, and the next phase positioned under conditions of maximum advantage. In statecraft as in war, noise deceives the impatient, while discipline rewards the commander who sees beyond the immediate moment.



And, at our GeoStrat Agency, Yael and I always say:



“The strongest hand is often the one that appears still just before it closes and beyond every secret being disclosed, lies its shadow, hiding another undisclosed secret.” - Pascal Najadi

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