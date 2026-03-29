by Pascal Najadi and Yael Eastman



There are moments when noise finally buckles under the weight of operational reality. We are now in such a moment. The endlessly recycled “boots on the ground” storyline — pushed with almost ritualistic insistence by large parts of the Western alarmist marxist ideology infected media class — has lost its steam. It has not merely weakened; it has collapsed under the burden of facts, tempo, and results.



SecState Rubio - As clear as ever at G7 Presser at Le Bourget - Paris



Secretary of State Marco Rubio made that abundantly clear on Friday, March 27, 2026, before departing from Le Bourget outside Paris after the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in France. Reuters reported that Rubio said the United States could achieve its objectives in Iran without ground troops and expected operations to conclude in “weeks, not months.”



He added:



“We are ahead of schedule on most of them, and we can achieve them without any ground troops.”



Those words matter because Rubio was not freelancing. He was in France representing the United States at the G7, and, politically and strategically, he was speaking as the emissary of President Trump.



Rubio understood the moment in Paris. He went there to represent the United States and the President, to do the necessary work, to speak with clarity, and then to leave. Some in the European press were quick to call that arrogance. I see it as discipline and prioritization. When American forces are engaged and the stakes are high, serious officials do not linger for salon atmospherics, empty photo opportunities, or yet another senseless champagne dinner. They do their duty and move on to continue the hard work at hand.



With roughly 50,000 brave American men and women in uniform under the CENTCOM umbrella engaged in rooting out and smoking out the fallen regime in Iran, this was no moment for theatrical diplomacy. It was a moment for focus, urgency, and delivery. That is one of the reasons I value Rubio’s work, his ethos, and his cool style. He is not there for the cameras. He is there to produce first-rate results, to meet — and perhaps exceed — the mandate given to him by his boss, President Trump. That is what matters: to deliver, not to talk.



’Epic Fury’ is Epic



That is the point too many commentators still miss. Epic Fury is not some vague, open-ended, ideologically confused adventure of the kind President Trump has repeatedly condemned as the “dumb wars.” Rubio’s own public line was the opposite of quagmire language: destroy the relevant military capabilities, stay ahead of schedule, keep optionality, and avoid a ground invasion if the objectives can be achieved from the air and sea. Reuters reported that he defined the operational aims as destroying Iran’s missile and drone capabilities and production, as well as degrading its navy and air force.



I therefore call the Operation Epic Fury what it is:



”Epic Fury is a liberation and peace mission executed at a historically exceptional speed and with extraordinary precision.” - Pascal Najadi



In operational relativity, the campaign has already shattered the old lazy talking points. The stale pseudo-analysis of “another forever war” simply does not fit the publicly stated facts. That is why this narrative is now collapsing in full view.



One Room filled with ‘three mainstream journos’ = ‘20’ prefab fake news opinions



What troubles me is not disagreement as such. In a free society, difference of opinion is healthy. What troubles me is the quality of the commentary. Too much of the mainstream press still asks shallow, under informed questions that reveal not seriousness but ideological reflex. One hears, beneath the performance of journalistic skepticism, a barely concealed preference that President Trump should fail in this mission. That is not analysis. That sails too close to a dereliction of journalistic responsibility, especially when the audiences involved run into the hundreds of millions. This is precisely how distorted framing becomes strategic fog for the wider public.



We can hardly blame ordinary citizens, or even some well-meaning friends and neighbors abroad, if their understanding of Epic Fury is skewed. If their informational diet is dominated by outlets that keep forcing reality into yesterday’s ideological templates, they will misunderstand both the mission and its meaning. “Fake news” is not merely a slogan in such circumstances. It becomes an operational obstacle in its own right.



I write this with neither academic detachment nor fashionable abstraction. I have dedicated more than three decades of my professional life — first in international investment banking and later in geostrategic work — to the long struggle to help bring about the end of this brutal Iranian Islamist terrorist regime and its ecosystem of coercion, corruption, proxy violence, money laundering, and transnational destabilization.



For me, this is not theoretical. My own beloved father fell victim to that ecosystem on July 29, 2013, when a hired assassin gunned him down in Kuala Lumpur in broad daylight. His murder was not, in my judgment, an isolated act of criminality. It belonged to the wider architecture of fear, intimidation, and impunity that this regime and its enabling networks have projected for decades far beyond Iran’s borders.



That is why I judge the moral evasions of certain journalists and armchair commentators so harshly. They are missing the most important baseline of all: moral orientation. They speak as though strategic reality were a seminar game, as though the liberation of a nation from a terrorized order were some regrettable inconvenience to their ideological posture. They seem less moved by the suffering of ninety million Iranians than by their fear that an American-led operation under Trump might actually succeed.



They should be ashamed of themselves



Because this is what they still refuse to grasp:



’Epic Fury’ is not merely about destroying military hardware. It is about ending the central node — what Senator Lindsey Graham has called the “mothership of global terrorism” — that has radiated violence, proxies, intimidation, ideological subversion, and organized criminal facilitation across the Middle East and well beyond. The phrase is blunt, but the strategic point is unmistakable. Rubio’s public remarks in Paris fit that same logic: a mission with defined military aims, bounded in time, and directed toward disabling the regime’s capacity to menace the region and beyond. ￼



The larger geostrategic win is therefore visible to anyone prepared to read beyond the headlines. A freer Iran would not be a loss for the region. It would be a civilizational gain. It would open the path to lasting peace between Israel and the Iranian people, and to a more stable Middle East overall. Those who portray such an outcome as escalation are trapped in a worldview so stale that it mistakes liberation for provocation.



Uncouncious People who willfully lost their moral compass



It is equally harrowing to watch many commentators — men and women alike, some of them parents — display such indifference to the future their own children will inherit. Their posture suggests not sober caution, but an ideological habituation that places partisan reflex above civilizational responsibility. They know little about military operations, even less about the history of the region, yet speak with theatrical certainty. That is not serious. It is vanity wrapped in politics.



We should also be clear about the deeper historical problem. What occurred in 1979 was not, in my view, some clean expression of national emancipation. It was the installation of a coercive clerical revolutionary order that crushed Iran’s constitutional, secular, and plural civic inheritance under the banners of coercion, ideological purification, and fear. Ruhollah Khomeini himself was born in Khomeyn, Iran, in 1902; ​and his ancestors were from a village in India. The abhorrent system built in his name was not an abstraction but a concrete theocratic power structure that transformed Iran’s state and society by brtiality and force, all in the name of the Koran.



A few weeks before I left Kuala Lumpur for meetings in Moscow on July 27, 2013, my late father and I sat together at the Shangri-La Hotel. He recalled taking me​ with my mum, Heidi, as a​ young teenager, to Shiraz during the Iran-Iraq War in the summer of 1981. He reminded me that I had asked why the statue of Khomeini was guarded by armed men. His answer was direct:



“…because this man is hated by the people and brought oppression and ruin upon our country.”



That memory never left me. It explained, in one scene, the nature of power under that order: fear guarding fear.



Opportunisitc Fake News Journos like Tucker Carlson & Consortes - Antisemites



This is also why the abuse of the word “Zionist” matters so much. The term has been grotesquely distorted by propagandists, regime-funded megaphones, and opportunistic voices​ such as Tucker, Candace Owen or a Nuick Fuentes, all in for their click bait and likes, in the West. In its basic political meaning, Zionism is simply the recognition of the right of the State of Israel to exist. To turn that into a slur is not serious analysis. It is propaganda. It is the laundering of antisemitism into a supposedly acceptable vocabulary.



Epic Fury is thus larger than a campaign map. It is part of the beginning of the end of a much broader network: terror facilitation, ideological radicalization, coercive clerical influence operations, and the ecosystem of fake moralism that has shielded those forces for decades through selective outrage and political camouflage.



As Sun Tzu put it, “All warfare is based on deception.” In strategic terms, that old deception is now being stripped away in public.



We will forgive you but we won’t forget your names - EU Cowards not forgotten



For those with an eye for institutions and memory, that too will be noted. Washington keeps score. It notices who stood up, who hedged, who moralized from a safe distance, and who still treated a grave strategic moment as little more than a château seminar with microphones​ and some lavish champagne dinner. Such things are not forgotten in serious capitals.



I Played My Part in Epic Fury — And I Stand Proud Without Apology



I know what it means to wait for history to catch up. I served for decades in international geostrategic finance and merchant banking — including at Merrill Lynch in New York and London and later at Kleinwort Benson, whose roots date back to 1786. I had the privilege of serving alongside figures of stature, including Lord Peter Walker, who died in 2010. I did not dedicate my career to drift. I dedicated it to helping bring about this very reckoning.



What Sun Tzu described as “foreknowledge” — and what in modern statecraft we would call counterintelligence — has, in truth, defined much of my work for the past thirty years.

I did not spend those decades merely observing the fallen Iranian Islamist terrorist regime, Iran itself, and its satellite networks from afar. I studied them patiently, tracked their methods, watched their deception architecture, followed their financial enablers, and learned to read the gap between what they proclaimed and what they were actually doing.

In that sense, my role was never passive. It was one of sustained strategic scrutiny: to understand the regime, its proxies, its covert channels, and its ecosystem of intimidation well enough to anticipate its moves, expose its methods, and help shorten the path to its eventual defeat.



As Sun Tzu put it,



“All warfare is based on deception,” and victory depends on “foreknowledge” — not guesswork, but hard-won insight into the enemy’s real condition and intent



In summary, Epic Fury has done more than tilt a battlefield. It has broken the central architecture of a regime that long menaced not only Iran and Israel, but also the Gulf, the wider Middle East, and the civic life of the West.



The old alarmist line of the Marxist left has utterly failed. The “boots on the ground” mantra has failed. The attempt to portray a defined and fast-moving campaign as another endless war has failed.



What remains now is not confusion but conclusion.



”The brilliant U.S. Military Operation ‘Epic Fury’ has shown that clarity of objective, strategic deception properly used, disciplined tempo, and moral conviction can still change history.” - Pascal Najadi



And history is changing.



For Lasting Peace.





Here is our GeoStrat Context Film, produced to accompany and deepen the analysis set out in this paper. It is intended not merely as a visual supplement but as a strategic companion piece designed to give the reader a fuller sense of the operational atmosphere, the wider geopolitical stakes, and the underlying logic that informs the written argument. All Context Films can be reviewed here on the GeoStrat Agency Context Film YouTube Channel for free: GeoStrat Agency Context Films on YouTube

Credit: Yael Eastman, GeoStrat Agency



GeoStrat Agency Motto:



“See Beyond The Horizon; Shape The World Before It Shifts.”

