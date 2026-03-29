Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Paul B. Cohen's avatar
Paul B. Cohen
Mar 29

Another hard-hitting summarization of our present situation and how we’ve arrived here. Now, for another layer, this is no mere battle of men. This is war in the heavenlies for men’s souls. Judgment from God from God has come on the whole earth. You are either with Him or against. And if you don’t know where you stand, you’re teetering if not fallen in evil. God is finished winking.

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2 replies by Pascal Najadi GeoStrat Agency and others
Mark L's avatar
Mark L
Mar 29

We Pray

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1 reply by Pascal Najadi GeoStrat Agency
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