'EPIC FURY' – The Lethal USAF A-10 Thunderbolt

by Pascal Najadi and Yael Eastman



This GeoStrat Agency Context film captures the hard edge of the air war now being flown at a sustained tempo across the Iranian theater. It also comes at a moment of real combat friction. Public reporting says one F-15E was lost over Iran, with one of its two crew members rescued and the other still missing, while a separate A-10 incident ended with that pilot recovered safely. Reuters reports the missing airman search is ongoing.

At this stage, the F-15 loss is being treated publicly as a combat loss, but it is still important to keep analytical discipline: the exact causal chain is not fully established in public reporting, and mechanical fault questions can arise in any high-tempo war environment until formal investigation clarifies the matter. The same caution applies to the A-10 incident. Associated Press reporting says it was unclear whether the A-10 crashed or was shot down and whether Iran was involved.

So the correct nuance is this: one F-15E crew member remains missing; one was rescued. The A-10 pilot was also recovered safely. For the A-10, publicly available reporting still leaves open more than one explanation, including mechanical fault or a singular isolated strike event, potentially from a concealed shoulder-fired threat, though that specific mechanism is not publicly confirmed.

That matters because this is the hidden second half of modern airpower: not only the strike package, but the combat rescue architecture behind it. When an American pilot goes down in or near hostile territory, specially trained USAF and joint recovery elements move immediately at extreme pace. Reuters reports that one rescued crew member has already been recovered and that the search for the second is active now.

The encouraging operational point is that current public reporting does not indicate that Iran or the IRGC possess effective airborne reach in this episode to get to the missing American faster than U.S. rescue forces. That does not remove the danger on the ground, but it materially improves the logic of a near-term recovery effort. Any statement that rescue will happen within hours remains an assessment, not a confirmed fact.

Against that backdrop, this film shows the kinds of A-10 missions brave U.S. Air Force airmen and women are flying around the clock along the Iranian coast and into adjoining operational corridors.



The mission set is clear: detect, fix, and eliminate remaining IRGC remnant elements and improvised hostile pockets that could still threaten shipping, U.S. Navy operations, or allied airborne assets. Air & Space Forces reported just days ago that A-10 presence in the region was being reinforced for exactly this kind of role against Iranian boats and Iranian-backed militia threats.

In the film, a female USAF combat captain brings her aircraft in low, fast, and hot, operating in the A-10’s natural battlespace: close, visual, persistent, brutally responsive. This is not high-altitude detachment. It is proximity warfare. She rolls in, reads the ground fight in real time, prosecutes targets with precision, exits, resets, and stays on station to prevent any hostile remnant from reconstituting.

That is the larger truth of Epic Fury 2026: even after strategic air dominance is asserted, the cleanup phase remains intimate, dangerous, and relentless. The brave men and women of the USAF are flying directly into that danger, while America’s rescue forces move at high tempo to bring their people home.



