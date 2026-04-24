Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Rick Richardson's avatar
Rick Richardson
5d

Thanks to you Pascal for showing us what is happening, what will happen, and what must happen.

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Ian Munro's avatar
Ian Munro
5d

Thank you both for this update, very nice to continue to see what is really happening!

I wonder how many of the Western European so called "leaders", will start to realise that their sanction busting and shadow funded Marxist NGO's and charities will start to take significant financial hits?

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