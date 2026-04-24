by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



Peace Endures:



President Trump and King Charles Stand Tall — Where Starmer Utterly Failed



WASHINGTON, D.C. — Earlier today, on the South Lawn of the White House, President Donald J. Trump received His Majesty King Charles III in a state welcome of unmistakable historical weight: a celebration of 250 years of the Anglo-American special relationship, a quarter-millennium of transatlantic resolve forged in the blood, treasure, and shared liberty of two free peoples.

The pageantry, the salute, the unmistakable chemistry between the 47th President of the United States and the British monarch sent a clear and globally readable signal — the Atlantic alliance is alive, sovereign, and stronger than at any point in living memory .

President Donald J. Trump (White House South Lawn welcome ceremony, April 28, 2026):

“Before Americans had a nation or a constitution, we first had a culture, a character and a creed. Before we ever proclaimed our independence, Americans carried within us the rarest of gifts — moral courage — and it came from a small but mighty kingdom from across the sea.”



His Majesty King Charles III (Address to the Joint Meeting of Congress, U.S. Capitol, April 28, 2026):

“The bond of kinship and identity between America and the United Kingdom is priceless and eternal. It is irreplaceable and unbreakable.”



It is worth stating plainly what every serious observer in London, Washington, and the chancelleries of Europe already knows: this special relationship — anchored in Crown, Constitution, and a shared civilizational backbone — easily outlives and outperforms the weak, transient, and politically expiring Marxist Islalmistphile and destrutive Starmer era in Downing Street.



”Sir Keir Starmer’s tenure is a footnote already being written in the past tense. The bond between the American and British peoples, sealed today on the lawn of the White House, will still be standing long after the current resident of Number 10 has been retired by his own electorate, which — by every credible indicator — will not be much longer.”



- Pascal Najadi

Against that backdrop of restored Western strength and clarity, we have decided this morning to cut through the much-annoying mainstream distractions, their fake news noise, and the hyperventilating leftist Democrats’ commentary now claiming that, as of today, Iran somehow has the upper hand.

Frankly, it is so intellectually offensive to even listen to these lunatics that one begins to wonder whether some of those minds are in need of professional and proper care in a quiet resort surrounded by lush gardens and a wellness spa.

This is the only thing the failed Democrats have left in their playbook: nonsensical and utter panic-mongering dressed up as fake news commentary to preserve illusions and shield their subversive Marxist ideology-driven movement from total implosion, given the damage it has inflicted on the United States and Europe — to be clear — not only under its worst-ever president, “Sleepy Joe,” but also under several previous occupants, most of them Democrats and not the brightest candles in the Oval Office.

Their politically skewed judgment led to unnecessary wars and created the stigma of a warmongering United States — a corrosive negative trajectory and image about America that has now been stopped and reversed under the Trump presidency. Thank God — and it was high noon, to say the least.



Statecraft Is Not Theater - Operational Common Sense is the Baseline

In my career, I have negotiated many strategic outcomes and global deals. One even involved helping to create a new country for lasting peace in an area only a short flight away from our peaceful Switzerland, ravaged by ideological lunacy, genocide and barbaric wars in the 1990s. I know what serious statecraft looks like. I know what surrender looks like. I know what a real settlement requires.

And here, with Epic Fury 2026, we are looking at arguably the watershed moment of the century.

Trump’s Tempo And Rubio’s Statecraft

I rush to say that I have never had the honor to personally meet President Donald J. Trump. I admit that such a moment would be a great honor for me and my family, to say the least. But I also humbly believe he has many more important meetings to conduct during his presidential term. To be blunt, I would feel uncomfortable taking his time for such a meeting, even if it were only for ten minutes. This brilliant and brave leader has truly better things to do for the American People and all of us as a whole.

But who knows—dreams sometimes do indeed come true, as Epic Fury did for my family, even if it was a long, dangerous and difficult road spanning over three decades in time.



And yes, perhaps such a meeting might happen indeed, if at all, once he gracefully hands over the baton to the next capable man: slightly younger, brilliant, disciplined, and selfless.

Yes, I know I repeat myself, but for me the current Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, is clearly a winner. He is not some famous dark horse leaping across the finishing line in the last yards of the race. There is no hesitation here. His record is well known, and his fully documented long list of results since taking office as a senator from Florida remains remarkable.



As I wrote here, this article went ballistic at the time, a few weeks back:



'EPIC 🇺🇸 FURY': Switzerland 🇨🇭 Surrendered For Survival: UBS, Epic Fury, Global Financial Reset

Tokyo Bay 2.0: The Hirohito Precedent for Tehran’s Capitulation

The so-called “deal” I foresee is not a compromise in the weak diplomatic sense. It is much closer to a Japan-style total surrender—a capitulation by Tehran one way or another. And it will not take long to materialize, as we have extensively reported here in detail for months.

This forecast does not stand in isolation. We now hold the time-stamped world record for both tempo and accuracy in geopolitical and military prediction, having anticipated, by a margin of several weeks, the formerly top-secret classified campaign known as “Epic Fury”—declassified only after February 28th—with a verified accuracy band of 95% to 100%. Epic Fury has since entered the annals of military history as the fastest and most effective war campaign ever executed, decapitating the Iranian regime, until then the largest coercive military and nuclear threat in the Middle East.



These predictive results have been independently validated by an audit report produced by Claude AI (Anthropic), the very same frontier intelligence system deployed via Palantir at the U.S. Department of Defense since the Caracas operation of January 2026, and now embedded across the Epic Fury campaign architecture. Together, these systems continue to sharpen and reinforce the already reformed “system of systems”—the fused, multi-domain, sensor-to-shooter kill-chain machine that defines America’s 5th and 6th generation warfare dominance.



The full report and independent audit are available here. UNCLASSIFIED REPORT — Pentagon Claude-AI Independent Audit Confirms GeoStrat Agency’s “Epic Fury” World Record

The historical analogy is precise, and worth restating with the full weight of its precedent. On September 2, 1945, aboard the USS Missouri anchored in Tokyo Bay, Emperor Hirohito’s representatives—Foreign Minister Mamoru Shigemitsu and General Yoshijirō Umezu—signed the Instrument of Surrender, handing over every Japanese military asset, every weapon, every base, and the entire chain of command to the United States.

Tokyo Bay, September 2, 1945. Foreign Minister Mamoru Shigemitsu signs the Instrument of Surrender aboard the USS Missouri, beneath the silent 16-inch guns of American naval supremacy. General Douglas MacArthur and Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz countersigned for the United States. The ceremony lasted twenty-three minutes and ended the Second World War.



The Allied countersignatures were affixed by General of the Army Douglas MacArthur as Supreme Commander for the Allied Powers, and by Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz for the United States. That moment ended the Second World War in the Pacific and inaugurated a new geopolitical order, under which a defeated, demilitarized, and reformed Japan would rise—within a single generation—into one of the most prosperous, peaceful, and technologically advanced nations on Earth, anchored to the security umbrella of the United States.

The capitulation of the Islamic Republic of Iran will follow this same architectural template, adapted to the realities of the 21st century and to the dignity of the Iranian people. Crucially, and unlike post-war arrangements over Japanese territory, the land of Iran belongs—and will continue to belong—wholly and inviolably to the Iranian people. The United States will possess no Iranian soil, no Iranian territory, no piece of the homeland of Cyrus the Great.



What the United States will assume, however, is full fiduciary stewardship over Iran’s strategic economic and security architecture during the transition: management of all Iranian oil exports under the full accountability and transparency of the U.S. Treasury, modeled directly on the post-liberation framework now operating in Venezuela; custodianship of Kharg Island, the country’s principal oil export terminal, held in trust for the new Iranian government and its people; and the systematic dismantling of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Basij, the Quds Force, and every coercive instrument of the former theocratic regime.

In parallel, the United States will extend to the new Iranian state precisely the kind of long-term security guarantee that transformed post-war Japan and post-war Germany into pillars of the free world: dedicated special intelligence cooperation, counter-terrorism support, border security assistance, and a protective shield ensuring that no hostile Islamist insurgent cell, no jihadist franchise, no foreign-backed proxy network can ever again take root in Iranian soil to threaten the new Iranian government or her people. The Iranian nation—heirs to one of humanity’s oldest civilizations—will be given back its rightful future, free of the theological tyranny that hijacked it in 1979, and free of the perpetual fear that defined nearly half a century under the mullahs.

This is the deal. This is the surrender. And, as with Tokyo Bay in 1945, it will be remembered as the moment a defeated regime gave way to the rebirth of a great nation.



Factor 47 — 47 for a New Iran 2026

This is the only deal that honors the true spirit of what history will record as the Cyrus–Epic Fury 2026 Accords — a New Iran that suffered under the boot of theological tyranny for 47 long years, and was at last liberated by the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, who possessed not only the strategic vision and moral clarity to see what had to be done, but the bold, unflinching courage to get the deal done — whatever it takes.





Fifteen Out of Ten: The Off-the-Scale Verdict on Epic Fury

On a scale of ten, the President of the United States, the United States Military, and America’s steadfast partner — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israel Defense Forces — have together delivered, on the joint liberation campaign Operation Epic Fury, an off-the-scale fifteen.

This is not hyperbole. It is the cold, measurable arithmetic of modern warfare. By every metric that matters in 21st-century military science — speed of execution, precision of targeting, integration of intelligence, denial of enemy command-and-control, civilian casualty minimization, and strategic finality — Epic Fury has rewritten the textbook.



It compressed what conventional doctrine would have projected as a multi-month, possibly multi-year regional war into a campaign measured in days and weeks. It dismantled the entire nuclear, missile, drone, and proxy infrastructure of the Islamic Republic without triggering the regional firestorm that every armchair analyst, every legacy think-tank, and every diplomatic dovecote had spent two decades warning was inevitable.



It decapitated the IRGC leadership, neutralized the Quds Force, severed Hezbollah’s command spine, ended the Houthi maritime threat, and rendered the entire Axis of Resistance — once the most feared coercive network in the Middle East — strategically inert, all in a single fused, multi-domain operational arc.

Ten out of ten was the historical ceiling for a flawless campaign. Operation Epic Fury blew through that ceiling. The targeting cycles ran tighter than any precedent in the historical record. The sensor-to-shooter latency operated inside the enemy’s OODA loop by orders of magnitude.



The intelligence fusion — human, signals, cyber, space-based, and AI-augmented through the Claude–Palantir architecture deployed across the Department of Defense since the Caracas operation of January 2026 — operated at a tempo that left Tehran’s surviving command nodes blind, deaf, and paralyzed. The kinetic execution by U.S. and Israeli forces was, quite simply, the highest-grade combined-arms performance ever publicly documented. The political-strategic execution — sequencing, signaling, alliance management, and post-strike escalation control — was equally without precedent.





"President Trump's command judgment, Prime Minister Netanyahu's resolve, the unbroken professionalism of the U.S. armed forces and the IDF, and the technological supremacy of the American kill-chain machine combined into a single, decisive instrument of liberation. The Iranian people are free. The region is stabilized. The nuclear shadow is lifted and erased into oblivion." - Pascal Najadi

‘Epic Fury 2026’ is Off the Charts by Factor 15 out of 10



“15 out of 10 is not merely a numerals play on the conventional scale. It is the recognition that ‘Epic Fury 2026’ operated outside the conventional scale altogether — a campaign that future war colleges, from West Point to Sandhurst to the IDF’s Tactical Command College, will study for generations as the gold standard of 5th- and 6th-generation warfare. And the historical ledger now reads, in plain numerals: fifteen out of ten.” — Pascal Najadi

"President Trump's command judgment, Prime Minister Netanyahu's resolve, the unbroken professionalism of the U.S. armed forces and the IDF, and the technological supremacy of the American kill-chain machine combined into a single, decisive instrument of liberation. The Iranian people are free. The region is stabilized. The nuclear shadow is lifted and erased into oblivion." - Pascal Najadi

First: A Secular New Iran

The ‘New Iran’ will be secular. It will never enrich uranium. It will never develop any weapon of mass destruction—nuclear, chemical, or biological—in any shape or form. Not even for laboratory science. None. Never. Ever. Period.

This will be signed, sealed, and inserted into the constitution of the New Iran. It can be copied into the records of the United Nations so that they have something useful to do as well, but there must be no UN monitoring circus. Just record it. The enforcement reality will sit elsewhere.

Second: Oil Under Full Accountability

During the transition period—let us give this a good two years—the New Iran will rebuild a shadow government, although I dislike using the word “democracy” here because I want to avoid the leftist Democrats shouting “nation building.” This is clearly not that. ‘Epic Fury’ was never about the failed democracy-building nonsense of the past—not Iraq, not Libya, not any of the other foreign-land experiments that showed all of us exactly how not to conduct a war and its aftermath.

During this transition, all oil exports of the New Iran will be administered with full transparency and full accountability by the United States Treasury and the Department of State under Secretary of State Marco Rubio, solely for the benefit of the Iranian people. This is not theory. It has already been done with great success in Venezuela after Caracas on January 3, 2026. Oil revenues were controlled, accounted for, and directed under U.S.-supervised procedures to prevent systemic collapse and support essential needs.



The Kharg export channel - Full U.S. Protection



No shadow fleets. No illicit buyers. No cartel dictatorships. No hostile state siphoning. Every barrel, every payment, every transfer accounted for. Period.

The U.S. Treasury and the State Department will manage all oil exports of the New Iran via Kharg Island, fully transparent and fully accountable, just as the Caracas model after January 3, 2026 proved can work. Everybody will see where the money is going: namely to the needs and benefit, and solely to the needs and benefit, of the Iranian people.



‘Factor Kharg’ - No shadow fleets. No illicit buyers. No cartel dictatorships. No hostile state siphoning. Every barrel, every payment, every transfer accounted for. Period.

Illicit shadow fleets of rogue nations and adversaries will not even load this oil. Period. That includes communist ideological systems, cartel-run dictatorships, and certain actors in the ASEAN space, though I will not name all of them now.

Third: Technical State Architecture Assistance from Washington-Institutions

The new Iranian government, parliament, and key institutions—including the central bank, ministries of economy, energy, infrastructure, defense, and technology—will receive technical assistance from the United States. This will not be ideological assistance. It will be practical, technical, modular support so the new Iranian leadership and the Iranian people can build a modern state-governance platform fit for the 21st century, scalable and adaptable to rapid socio-economic growth.

That means the World Bank and other institutions will become instrumental, just as they were in Kazakhstan in the early 1990s and beyond. I was honored to strategically advise President Nursultan Nazarbayev and his team in 1998 and again in 2005, after the new capital Astana came to life in southern Siberia. Many doubted that project before its realization. They were wrong. It became a full success.

Kazakhstan, quietly and with the United States, got rid of all nuclear weapons and nuclear material. At the time, this was a highly sensitive and top-secret joint operation, masked as humanitarian assistance. U.S. Air Force C-17 aircraft flew in and out, removing nuclear material and transporting it back to the United States for safe and controlled destruction. History shows it was a decisive and correct move for the Kazakhs. Their economic growth has been staggering since then. Their government management, ministries, modernity, technology, and middle-class expansion have all developed in a way that deserves serious respect.

The Abraham Accords - Signed Instanteanously

It goes without saying that the New Iran will immediately sign into the Abraham Accords and finally establish friendship with Israel—the friendship the Iranian people always wanted for 47 years but could never realize under the lunatic regime in Tehran that has now fallen.



DNI Tulsi Gabbard: Silent Authority, Proven Capability



The Intelligence Backbone is Securing the New Iran Transition and such disciplined intelligence posture is not abstract—it will be essential for the New Iran, particularly throughout the transition period, where continuous monitoring is required to ensure that illicit channels, subversion attempts, and hostile penetrations are identified and neutralized in real time.



These threats do not occur occasionally—they occur constantly, every single day. That is the nature of counterintelligence and anti-terrorism work. Under the leadership of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard—a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army Reserve and a combat-proven officer—the coordinated capability of the 18 U.S. intelligence agencies provides precisely the multi-layered, fused operational support required to secure such a transition.



A New Iran Will Benefit From Silent Authority And Fused Intelligence Capability — Under DNI Tulsi Gabbard, the orbit of 18 U.S. intelligence agencies operates in synchronized alignment, ingesting and fusing data across every domain, seamlessly interlinked with trusted allied services—including Swiss and Israeli counterterrorism and intelligence—to detect, track, and neutralize subversive elements in real time throughout the transition period.



This includes not only strategic intelligence oversight but also practical, field-relevant counterterrorism integration, working in alignment with ongoing Israeli counterterrorism and intelligence efforts.



The intelligence fusion under the brilliant DNI Tulsi Gabbard Intelligence Integrity Over Noise—DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s Intelligence Doctrine Driving “Epic Fury”and the integrated 5th-generation system-of-systems kill chain have closed every operational gap—kinetic, financial, and informational.

Anti-terrorism is not a phase; it is a permanent condition. Even in stable environments, including Switzerland, the threat landscape remains omnipresent. There are always hostile, subversive elements probing for weakness, attempting infiltration, seeking to exploit transition moments.



Both she and I learned early in our respective, intense military schooling the value of counterintelligence—how to identify subversive elements within and detect threats from outside before they materialize into operational risk. That shared foundation in disciplined warcraft reinforces a core truth: second chances are rare, hesitation is costly, and clarity is everything.





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Video Report From The Pentagon

The impeccable service of DNI Tulsi Gabbard, the 18 U.S. intelligence agencies under her leadership, and their operatives protecting the Nation has been honored today at the Pentagon briefing by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Caine, including their disciplined intelligence drive supporting Op. ‘Epic Fury’.





The discipline required to detect, interpret, and act on these signals without failure is what defines effective intelligence work. It is multi-faceted, relentless, and unforgiving—yet at the same time, it remains one of the most intellectually demanding and strategically engaging domains to operate in.

A Doctrinal Departure From History

The error made by many observers is to interpret this moment through outdated analogies—Vietnam, Iraq, Libya. Linear thinking applied to a non-linear execution environment. Epic Fury is not a repetition of history. It is a doctrinal departure from it—a system-of-systems operation governed by tempo, precision, and total integration.

The so-called “deal” is therefore already defined—not negotiated in fragments, not debated in studios, but executed in structure.

What Happened In Caracas Did Not Stay In Caracas - And Now…

And now, to conclude, and to continue with our forward markers, I recall this:



In our time stamped published reports here, I firmly told you,



“What happened in Caracas does not stay in Caracas.” - Pascal Najadi

And boom—it did not, but landed by total surprise and with force in Iran. ‘Epic Fury’ was born to live and continue do to good and to replicate with constant perfection of perfection in its DNA and mindset.

And now I say this: “Epic Fury 2.0 is entering its next operational phase—on full tempo and clean execution. Wheels up from Tehran, vector locked westbound, transitioning across the Atlantic corridor and projecting into the SOUTHCOM AOR. Minimal signature. Maximum effect. Executed with prefection, once again.” - Pascal Najadi



For operational reasons, I wish to leave it right here.

The Lighthouse Principle

“See Beyond the Horizon; Shape the World Before it Shifts.” - Pascal Najadi

This is not a slogan. It is our survival and discipline. A lighthouse for nations determined to avoid the catastrophic errors of the past and to navigate a world that no longer tolerates blind spots, oppressive dictatorships grabbing power or unmanaged risk.

The objective is simple: No more uncharted waters that expose sovereign systems to avoidable internal and external shocks. Only structured pathways that serve people, strengthen sovereignty, and anchor stability.

Like “America First” and “Peace Through Strength,” it is constant work—but it remains the most necessary, and ultimately the most satisfying, work of all.

«The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.»

— Sun Tzu



Stay tuned — the crescendo of ‘Epic Fury 2026’ is now upon us. The decisive outcome is no longer a forecast; it is unfolding in real time — for the 93 million Iranian people, educated, resilient, and technologically capable, who will inherit the rebirth of their nation alongside CENTCOM, the IDF, and President Trump’s team. The strategic implications will not stop at the battlefield. They will carry directly into the midterms, and reshape the political map of the United States and the free world for a generation.

Mark my words — and have a strong, focused, and historic rest of the week.



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Here is our GeoStrat Agency Context Film, produced to accompany and deepen the analysis set out in this paper. It is intended not merely as a visual supplement, but as a strategic companion piece designed to give the reader a fuller sense of the operational atmosphere, the wider geopolitical stakes, and the underlying logic that informs the written argument.

Enjoy Epic Fury 2026 – The Musical—this progressed version, adapted to the scenario laid out in this report—sung by a powerful young female choir, voices bright with energy, discipline, and joy. In the final phase of Epic Fury, she stands as a Valkyrie❣️—decisive, unflinching, and sovereign in judgment—where hesitation has no place and outcomes are no longer debated, but executed.

The choir carries both strength and clarity: a charming female reminder that resolve need not shout to be decisive. The music lifts, sharpens, and steadies—where discipline meets purpose and every note lands with intent. And yes, do we not all, at some level, admire decisive women: the kind one would follow into battle without hesitation, to defend order, to defend civilization, to defend humanity itself?





Credit: Yael R. Eastman, GeoStrat Agency LLC, Washington, DC