by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON DC: My wonderful spouse CoCo and I are in transit and at sea over the next days, and for good measure we have Elon Musk’s Starlink up- and downlinks to keep up with a still-mobile situation in the Persian Gulf. But I wanted you all to be able to read, reflect, and enjoy my message for the weekend — in the hope that so many hatred-fueled camps from the left can start chilling down their blood temperature back to normal, to stop the hyperventilation and TDS-triggered, unqualified slurs and slander against President Trump and his brilliant cabinet and administration.

At sea, especially at sea, one realizes how unimportant we are to the forces of nature that give us life. And at the same time, looking out at the horizon — hopefully not in a storm at Beaufort 12 — we can reflect on ourselves. I wrote these lines in the spirit of hope and freedom that, for our part, have enabled me to sum it all up.

And with that, wishing you a wonderful, relaxed weekend amongst family and friends. Yes — let’s celebrate for a change. After over sixty days of holding nerves of steel, let’s relay the brain, relax the eyes, and just, well, take it all in.



The Formal Termination and the Defensive Posture

On the morning of May 6, 2026, President Donald Trump sent an eloquent letter to Congress formally terminating Operation Epic Fury 2026 as a strategic and operational success. The world’s most dangerous nuclear and conventional military threat — the one that had strangled global commerce, threatened twenty thousand American sailors in contested waters, and held the energy security of Western civilization hostage — had been decisively degraded. The United States military and the Israeli Defense Forces, under coordinated command, transitioned to a defensive posture. The objective was clear and accomplished. The Strait of Hormuz, through which flows approximately twenty-five percent of the world’s seaborne oil and twenty percent of its liquefied natural gas, would soon return to free and safe passage.

This is not a ceasefire born of weakness. This is a defensive stance calibrated to strategic precision. Should the regime in Tehran — or what remains of its operational sinews — launch a missile against a Gulf neighbor, against an American base, against a U.S. Navy ship or a U.S. merchant vessel, the breach is unambiguous. The response will be swift. Quiet is not softness. Quiet is loaded.

The 67 Days: An Operation Without Precedent

What followed in those sixty-seven days of sustained military operations remains historically unprecedented. Over the course of three months, American and Israeli aviation conducted more than eight thousand combined combat sorties. Think about that number for a moment. Eight thousand individual flights. Each one a young man or woman from either nation, trained to the highest standard, executing a mission in contested airspace. Thousands of those flights occurred at night, fighters descending onto moving carrier decks and landing strips at speeds that would terrify most civilians, operating in darkness over hostile territory. They were exposed to active air defense systems, to ballistic missiles, and to the possibility of catastrophic loss. The operation eliminated over twelve thousand eight hundred documented military targets. It destroyed ninety-plus Iranian Revolutionary Guard Navy vessels. It neutralized all eleven Iranian submarines. It degraded Iranian air defenses by over ninety percent.

And yet—and this is where history bends toward the extraordinary—combined American and Israeli losses numbered only thirteen service members. Thirteen brave souls from two allied nations. I want you to sit with that number. In any major conflict of the modern era, removing a military apparatus of that sophistication, that lethality, that territorial reach, the casualty count should have been measured in the hundreds, perhaps thousands. Vietnam saw tens of thousands of American losses over years. Iraq and Afghanistan accumulated casualties measured in the thousands across two decades.



Yet here, in an operation of comparable or greater scale — removing the single most dangerous military threat on the planet — just thirteen heroes from America and Israel gave their lives. That is not a statistic. That is a world record. That is a testament to the training, technology, leadership, and courage of both the United States military and the Israeli Defense Forces operating in perfect coordination. These thirteen service members deserve to be honored not as casualties of a distant war, but as the price of civilization itself.

The Cyrus Doctrine: Friendship Across Millennia

What we call, philosophically speaking, the Cyrus Doctrine — named for the ancient Persian king who freed the Jewish people and allowed them to rebuild their temple — represents the unseen, lasting objective of Operation Epic Fury 2026. It is not merely military victory. It is the restoration of peace, prosperity, and friendship between a liberated Iranian people and the State of Israel. It is the recognition of a biblical truth: Iranians and Israelis are brothers and sisters, connected across millennia of shared civilization.

As a Persian Jew myself, descended from the ancient Nejad tribe of Shiraz — an uninterrupted lineage stretching back two and a half thousand years — I understand this connection in my blood and my bones. The bad actors, the sick and dangerous regimes that have hijacked Iran’s sovereignty, the terrorist organizations like Hezbollah and Hamas that have weaponized suffering for their own ideological ends, have now been systematically defunded through the successful American naval blockade of Iranian oil exports. These organizations continue to attempt destabilization in Lebanon. They continue to launch attacks against Israel. That will not stand. It will stop. Because the architecture that funded their terror, the Revolutionary Guard’s petrodollar pipeline, has been severed.

What emerges from the ashes of Operation Epic Fury is not occupation or domination. It is the possibility — for the first time in forty-seven years — of a Middle East in which Iranians and Israelis can build together, trade together, and live together in peace. That is the Cyrus vision. That is what lasting peace looks like. And it is possible because American strength, married to moral clarity, has made room for it to emerge.

SecState Rubio’s: Sovereignty, Not Hegemony

In the weeks following Operation Epic Fury, Secretary of State Marco Rubio embarked on a series of diplomatic engagements across Europe that crystallized the Trump administration’s foreign policy vision. At the Munich Security Conference in February 2026, standing before the assembled leaders of the Western alliance, Rubio delivered a message that cut through years of transatlantic anxiety and confusion.

“Under President Trump,” Rubio said, “the United States of America will once again take on the task of renewal and restoration, driven by a vision of a future as proud, as sovereign, and as vital as our civilization’s past.”

This was not a message of abandonment. It was a message of partnership rooted in strength and mutual respect. Rubio made clear that controlling borders, stewarding one’s own defense, protecting one’s own economy — these are not expressions of xenophobia or isolationism. They are, as he stated plainly: “It is not hate. It is a fundamental act of national sovereignty. And the failure to do so is not just an abdication of one of our most basic duties owed to our people. It is an urgent threat to the fabric of our societies and the survival of our civilization itself.”

When Rubio traveled to Budapest to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, he reinforced the same theme. “Hungary’s success is our success,” he told the assembled gathering. The message was unambiguous: the United States wants its European partners to be strong, independent, and capable of defending themselves.

Standing alongside Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava days later, Rubio reiterated the doctrine that has become the hallmark of Trump administration foreign policy. “Every time we say this, people go crazy,” Rubio said. “They think that means you’re going to abandon NATO, you’re going to abandon your allies. The point we’re making is that the stronger our allies are, the stronger we are collectively.”

And then, directly addressing the path forward: “The only way NATO can get stronger and more viable is if our partners, the nation states that comprise this important alliance, have more capability. We are not threatened or feel that it’s hostile to see NATO grow in its own capabilities, not independent of the United States, but in conjunction with the United States. We want the alliance to be so strong that no one will ever challenge it.”

This is not hegemony masquerading as partnership. This is not the old postwar order in which European nations remained economically and militarily dependent on Washington. This is something radically different: a vision of mutually beneficial alliance between sovereign, self-reliant nations. Europe must become more independent. Europe must rebuild its own defense industrial base. Europe must make its own strategic decisions. And when it does, it will find in the United States not a hegemon, but a true partner.

The Hatred That Blinds: A Reckoning

And yet, even as Operation Epic Fury unfolded with surgical precision and historic success, even as President Trump and Secretary Rubio worked to rebuild a stronger, more balanced transatlantic alliance, a significant portion of America’s political and media establishment chose a different path. They chose hatred.

The ideological left, which long ago abandoned the word “democrat” and embraced a Marxist vision of perpetual grievance, spent these sixty-seven days of military operations stoking narratives of illegitimacy, of warmongering, of imperialism. The slogans deployed — “Stop Hitler,” “This is fascism,” “War criminal” — are not argument. They are emotional violence. They are designed to poison consciousness, to blind judgment, to make good people unable to see clearly.

This hatred matters. It is dangerous. When your consciousness is poisoned by hatred and revenge-seeking, you make poor decisions. You encourage others to make poor decisions. You destabilize the very society that gave you the luxury to protest in the first place. You blind yourself to historic achievements because they came from someone you despise.

The cost of this hatred is high. Good journalists, capable of writing about the virtues of what has been accomplished, have been blinded by rage. Serious analysts who might otherwise celebrate the coordination between American and Israeli forces, the skill of young naval aviators executing night carrier landings under fire, the strategic wisdom of securing the world’s energy chokepoint — these voices have been silenced by an emotion that corrodes judgment and destroys the possibility of honest discourse.

We must name this clearly. We must refuse it categorically. And we must move forward with the work that history demands.

‘Op. Economic Fury’: Justice Gone Global

But Operation Epic Fury 2026 is only half the story. The other half is what we might call ‘Operation Economic Fury’, we wrote about this early on here under the term ‘The Second Act’ of Epic Fury — a coordinated, global campaign to uproot, expose, and eliminate the sources and enablers of the two point six trillion dollars in annual corruption flows that poison every nation on Earth. Justice is feminine. She has gone global. She is relentless, patient, and she cannot be escaped.

This is not a number plucked from thin air. According to United Nations statistics, two point six trillion dollars annually flows through corrupt channels — money stolen from the treasuries of developing nations, money that fuels the weapons purchases of dictators, money that pays for the torture chambers and the prison cells where dissidents languish, money that enables the coercion of vulnerable populations, money that impoverishes entire regions and entire generations.

This corruption is not incidental. It is not a side effect of bad governance. It is structural. It is the enabling mechanism for every human rights atrocity documented by international organizations. When a dictator has the resources to buy advanced weapons systems, to pay secret police, to maintain surveillance networks, to crush dissent — where does that money come from? From corruption. When a terrorist organization can fund its operations, recruit its members, purchase its materiel — where does that money come from? From corruption. When gangs and cartels control entire regions, terrorizing populations, destroying lives — where does that money come from? From corruption.

The sources of these flows are well-known: stolen state assets, diverted public contracts, smuggled natural resources, money laundering through shell companies and offshore accounts, sanctions evasion schemes, trade-based money laundering, the theft of development aid meant for vulnerable populations. The enablers are equally clear: complicit banks in major financial centers, bent lawyers who structure the transactions, corrupt officials who provide the access, intelligence services that look the other way, and a globalized financial system that has historically treated accountability as optional rather than mandatory.

Operation Epic Fury 2026 was the kinetic phase of a much larger strategy. It was the removal of one of the world’s largest sources of corruption funding — the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s petrodollar machine that has enriched itself and its proxy networks for decades while its own people suffered. But it is only the beginning. The Trump administration, working through Treasury, State, Defense, and intelligence agencies in coordinated fashion, is now methodically dismantling the infrastructure of global corruption. Sanctions are being deployed with surgical precision against the networks that launder money for regimes and terror organizations. Financial flows are being traced and frozen. Enablers are being identified and prosecuted. Corrupt officials are being extradited and held accountable under law.

“This Is Economic Fury — and She Is Feminine, Like Her Mother Justice” - Pascal Najadi



This is justice, and justice is feminine — she is relentless, she is patient, she is everywhere at once, and she cannot be escaped. As these corruption flows are cut off, as the money dries up, as the networks are dismantled, something extraordinary will happen: populations enslaved by corrupt regimes will finally have the space to breathe, to organize, to demand change. The children of those populations will grow up in a world where the machinery of theft is being dismantled. Where the enablers of tyranny are being held to account. Where hope is not merely a sentiment but a rational assessment of possibility.

The Gratitude We Owe

Which brings us to the first truth we must acknowledge: the coffee tastes better when you know what it cost to brew it.

If you are reading this, you are privileged. If you have access to clean water, to food, to shelter, to freedom of movement, to the ability to think and speak without fear of arbitrary punishment — you are among perhaps three to four percent of the global population. The rest of humanity — some five to six billion souls — lives under the shadow of hunger, of violence, of arbitrary state power, of cartels and warlords and corrupt officials who control every aspect of their existence.

You and I, the readers of this publication, live in the Western Hemisphere. We have the luxury of education. We have the luxury of time to think about geopolitics, about strategy, about the moral dimensions of power. We have the luxury of safety — not perfect safety, but safety nonetheless. We do not live in a village where a cartel controls the roads and taxes our commerce. We do not wake up wondering if today is the day armed men will come for us. We do not have to choose between feeding our children and fleeing to escape political persecution. We do not live in a jungle where mosquitoes carry malaria and there is no doctor within a hundred kilometers. We do not live under a corrosive regime, a dictatorship, or the thumb of a warlord.

This is not accidental. This is not inevitable. This is the product of choices made by brave men and women in uniform. It is the product of leaders willing to use force when necessary to protect the order that allows us to live in peace. It is the product of centuries of struggle, sacrifice, and institution-building by people we will never meet.

And yet, how many of us actually recognize this? How many of us wake up grateful for the thirteen American and Israeli service members who gave their lives so that the Strait of Hormuz could remain open, so that oil prices could come down, so that the global economy could continue functioning? How many of us pause to thank the thousands of naval aviators who flew into contested airspace, landing on moving decks in darkness? How many of us acknowledge the debt we owe?

The oil prices will collapse in the coming months. Americans will see gasoline prices fall back toward two dollars and thirty cents per gallon. Europeans will see energy costs stabilize. The global economy will stabilize. And most people will simply go about their lives, complaining about something else, taking for granted the stability that was secured for them by others.

We must do better than that. We must cultivate a culture of gratitude. Not blind gratitude that accepts everything without question. But genuine, clear-eyed gratitude for the extraordinary privilege of living in a world in which American and Israeli forces can still project power on behalf of peace and freedom. Gratitude for leaders who use that power with moral clarity and strategic wisdom. Gratitude for the men and women who make it possible.freedom, and

The Vision of the Child

But gratitude alone is not enough. We must also have a vision. A vision of what we are trying to build. What is the end state? What does victory actually look like?

It looks like a child. A child born not in a refugee camp, not in a village controlled by warlords, not in a city blockaded by siege warfare, but in a place where it is safe to dream. Where it is safe to learn. Where it is safe to ask questions. Where it is safe to be young.

Persepolis, Persia, 1969. With my heroine, my mother Heidi, beneath the eternal stones of Darius and Xerxes — a small boy in the ceremonial capital of an ancient empire that once gathered the nations of the world in peace and whose great king Cyrus liberated the Jewish people and let them return home to rebuild their temple. More than half a century later, the wheel of history turns again. The good times return — to a new Iran, sovereign, dignified, and free of the regime that hijacked her soul. To my Iranian compatriots, your hour is at hand. Brotherhood, prosperity, and peace with Israel and with the world are not distant dreams; they are the inheritance long owed to the children of Cyrus. The horizon is opening once more. © 2026 Geostrat Agency LLC, Washington, DC. All rights reserved.

That child learns in school that one plus one equals two. That is the academic truth. It is correct. It is the foundation of mathematics and engineering and all the sciences that have allowed humanity to build civilization. But that child is also smart enough and free enough to understand that in real life, one plus one is sometimes three. Sometimes four. Because life is more complicated than mathematics. Because context matters. Because nuance matters. Because empirical observation sometimes contradicts pure theory, and the educated mind must reconcile the two.

That child grows up free of dogma. Free of the certainty that there is only one true way to live, only one true religion, only one true ideology. That child can argue with teachers. Can question authority. Can make mistakes and learn from them. Can dream dreams that no one else has dreamed before. Can imagine futures that do not yet exist and work to build them.

That child grows up without fear. Without the fear that armed men will come in the night and take a parent away. Without the fear that speaking the wrong words will mean torture or imprisonment or death. Without the fear that feeding one’s family requires paying tribute to a cartel or a corrupt official. Without the fear of a bullet in a dark street. Without the fear of starvation from simple corruption and theft.

And because that child grows up in safety, with education, with freedom, with hope—that child will build the world that comes next.



In Closing

President Trump and his team are rigorously implementing our motto on a global scale, and they are doing so with a moral clarity, strategic discipline, and operational excellence that the world has not witnessed in generations.



What was once a quiet conviction held by a small circle of believers has become foreign policy. What was once a dream whispered against the prevailing winds of cynicism has become reality, written in steel, in coordinated sorties, in severed terror funding pipelines, and in the slow, dignified return of free passage through the world’s most contested waters.

A dream has come true. And this is why I cannot stress enough how important it is for a child — and we are all, every one of us, children of God — to be able to grow up in peace and freedom. To grow up unafraid. To grow up able to question, to wonder, to imagine, to build.



To grow up holding dreams in the open palm of the heart, knowing that those dreams are not idle fantasies but the seeds of futures yet unwritten. Because you never know — dreams come true, and sometimes far sooner than we ever expected them to. Sometimes a generation arrives at its destination in a span of weeks rather than decades, and history bends quietly under the weight of moral courage applied at exactly the right moment.

That is the gift Operation Epic Fury 2026 has given to the world. Not occupation. Not domination. Not the cold consolations of empire. But a clearing — a space in which the children of Iran, the children of Israel, the children of the Gulf, the children of Europe, the children of America, and the children of every nation still struggling under the weight of corruption and tyranny may one day stand together and recognize one another not as enemies, but as kin. That is the Cyrus vision restored. That is the Western promise renewed. That is what peace through strength was always meant to mean.

And so we return, as every meaningful journey must, to the words that have guided this work from the beginning—words written for the dreamer, for the strategist, for the sailor at sea, for the child looking up at a sky finally cleared of fear:

“See Beyond The Horizon; Shape The World Before It Shifts.” - Pascal Najadi

To President Donald J. Trump; to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent; and last but certainly not least, to the magnificent Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and the brilliant women and men who serve across the eighteen agencies of the United States Intelligence Community; to the entire cabinet and administration; to the United States Armed Forces in every branch and uniform; to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli Defense Forces standing shoulder to shoulder with our own; and to every brave soul who carried this mission across sixty-seven days of fire, discipline, and unwavering moral clarity — and, above all, to the thirteen heroes who gave everything they had so that the rest of us could keep our dreams—I am, on behalf of Geostrat Agency LLC, our families, and the quiet conviction of my own heart, eternally grateful.

Here is our GeoStrat Agency Context Film, produced to accompany and deepen the analysis set out in this paper. It is intended not merely as a visual supplement but as a strategic companion piece designed to give the reader a fuller sense of the operational atmosphere, the wider geopolitical stakes, and the underlying logic that informs the written argument.

All Context Films can be reviewed here on the GeoStrat Agency Context Film YouTube Channel for free: GeoStrat Agency Context Films on YouTube

Content Manager: Yael R. Eastman, GeoStrat Agency, Washington, DC



Film material and video choreography, Private Archives: Pascal Najadi