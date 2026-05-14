Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Barry Morgan's avatar
Barry Morgan
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The CIA is an intrisically EVIL institution. It is powerful. EVIL is powerful. Claims will be made that the USA requires the CIA for survival. Such claims are false. The survival of USA requires termination of CIA in every respect!

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