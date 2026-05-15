by Yael Eastman on behalf of Pascal Najadi, Principal and Founder, Geostrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC, United States



WASHINGTON DC: From the Principal’s Sailing Vessel Transiting Currently Through a Moderate Storm at Sea, with Satcom and Starlink Communications Down

I step in as Head of Research to publish this analysis due to the actuality and timing of the long-awaited Congressional COVID-era hearings now occurring in real time. Pascal Najadi, Founder and Principal of GeoStrat Agency LLC, is currently traversing the Atlantic Ocean aboard a sailing vessel.







Satellite communications are intermittent. I am publishing this on his behalf and with his authorization, transmitted by secure protocols before the STARLINK uplinks failed.

The Pattern Emerges:







Two Institutions, Two Failures, One Global Accountability Crisis

The United States Senate, on May 13-14, 2026, began holding public hearings on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and the federal government’s response to the emergency. The Swiss Federal Criminal Court, on September 5, 2023, issued a decision in the case of Pascal Najadi v. Alain Berset (Case BB.2023.102, Bellinzona) that failed to engage with the constitutional and statutory violations alleged in a criminal complaint filed against then-Swiss Federal Councillor Alain Berset on December 2, 2022.

These two institutional moments—separated by geography, timing, and procedural posture—reveal a disturbing global pattern: institutional failure to adequately address emergency powers abuse and the violation of fundamental rights during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senate hearings are occurring nearly four years after the COVID-19 emergency ended. The Swiss court decision was issued nearly four years after Pascal Najadi filed his complaint. Yet in both cases, the institutions—one a legislature, one a judiciary—failed to substantively engage with the core questions:

Were fundamental rights violated? Did the institutions responsible for emergency powers abuse operate within constitutional and statutory constraints? What mechanisms exist to hold sitting executives accountable when they exceed emergency authority?

The Senate Hearings:







Belated Institutional Accountability Begins

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, under the leadership of Senator Rand Paul (R-Kentucky), convened hearings on May 13-14, 2026, to examine the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the origins of the virus. The hearings featured testimony from James Erdman III, a decorated CIA special operations officer with thirteen years of service in the United States Intelligence Community.

Erdman’s testimony was extraordinary.

He stated, under oath, that he had led investigations into COVID-19 origins while serving in the National Intelligence Director’s Initiatives Group from March 2025 through April 2026. He testified that Dr. Anthony Fauci, former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), deliberately manipulated intelligence community analyses on COVID-19’s origins, steering federal investigators away from the laboratory leak theory and toward a predetermined conclusion of natural origin.

The crucial statement came directly:

“Dr. Fauci’s role in the coverup was intentional.”

This is not speculation. This is sworn testimony from an active-duty intelligence officer before the United States Senate.

Senator Rand Paul, during his questioning of Dr. Fauci, posed the fundamental accountability question: “But how can Anthony Fauci objectively comment on a discussion of COVID origins when he approved the very funding that may have caused the pandemic virus?”

This question goes to the heart of institutional accountability. How can someone who may have contributed to the problem be trusted to conduct an objective inquiry into the problem’s origins?

Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) was more direct. He accused federal agencies of “giving us the big middle finger” in their refusal to come forward with information about COVID-19 origins and the federal government’s response.

This is the language of institutional contempt—the accusation that government agencies are actively defying Congressional oversight authority.

Representative Debbie Lesko (R-Arizona) pressed Dr. Fauci specifically on gain-of-function research and the alleged suppression of the laboratory leak theory.

Her questions focused on whether federal funding had been directed toward “potentially dangerous, enhanced-potential, pandemic pathogens gain of function research” at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

This question addresses a specific institutional accountability problem: Did federal funding support research that may have caused the pandemic?

The Swiss Federal Court Failure:







A Missed Opportunity for Global Precedent

While the United States Senate was just beginning institutional accountability proceedings in May 2026, the Swiss Federal Criminal Court had already issued its decision in September 2023.







The case involved a formal criminal complaint filed by Pascal Najadi against Alain Berset, then serving as President of Switzerland and Federal Councillor responsible for health affairs.

Najadi’s complaint alleged five linked constitutional and statutory violations: (1) coercion under Article 181 of the Swiss Criminal Code, (2) violation of Article 10 (right to life and personal liberty) of the Swiss Federal Constitution, (3) violation of Article 28 (human dignity during emergencies), (4) violation of Article 36 (proportionality requirements), and (5) breach of Switzerland’s obligations under international treaties, including the European Convention on Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the World Health Organization International Health Regulations.

The Bellinzona-based Federal Swiss Criminal Court did not substantively engage with any of these arguments.

The court did not analyze Article 181’s three statutory modalities (preventing, requiring, tolerating). It did not examine whether restrictions on movement, employment, and medical choice violated Article 10 protections. It did not apply Article 28 human dignity constraints. It did not conduct an Article 36 proportionality analysis.

It did not reference Switzerland’s binding international treaty obligations.

This represents a complete failure of judicial function at the moment of greatest institutional importance: when courts are asked to hold sitting executives accountable for emergency powers abuse.

The court had an opportunity to establish global precedent for how judicial institutions respond to emergency powers’ accountability. Instead, it failed that test completely. They lost their legal and moral compass, but not Najadi who is right on course supported by the American winds of true change.

And his navigation instincts and instruments are incorruptible , this makes him a reliable and integer personality.

Two Like-Minded Allies: The Power of Quiet Investigators

Our GeoStrat Agency LLC Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard represents a rare institutional alignment:







Two almost identical textbook introverts with a documented greater desire to investigate than the normal population demonstrates are now working from different institutional positions toward the same accountability outcome.







They are, in a meaningful sense, like soulmates pursuing investigations with no predetermined time limits, willing to pursue truth even when doing so is inconvenient, even when it is dangerous, even when it demands sacrifice. Neither can be corrupted by anything. Neither seeks advancement, visibility, or political benefit.







Both have demonstrated, through their operational records, that they can operate under compressed tempo and in contested air and contested battlefield space—they understand the intelligence environment, they understand the stakes, and they understand the cost.

Najadi, in December 2022, filed a formal criminal complaint against then-President of Switzerland Alain Berset. This was not a public performance. It was not a media campaign designed to generate attention or advance a political agenda. It was a quiet, methodical, document-based institutional action that sought no media visibility and no public fanfare.

Najadi conducted research. He analyzed law. He gathered evidence. He articulated legal arguments grounded in statutory law, constitutional law, and international treaty obligations.

He presented this work through the formal legal mechanisms available to him. Then he stepped back and let the legal system respond.

Gabbard, now leading the intelligence community’s COVID-era accountability inquiries, brings the same investigative rigor and the same resistance to performative politics. She has not sought visibility for her work.

She has coordinated intelligence community inquiries. She has requested documentation. She has built the factual foundation for accountability. Her approach is investigative, methodical, legally rigorous, and motivated by principle rather than political benefit.

Soulmates in Mutual Admiration:







How Two Independent Investigators Reveal the True Architecture of Institutional Accountability

Pascal Najadi, Founder and Principal of GeoStrat Agency LLC—a private nonprofit intelligence unit headquartered at 1500 K Street in Washington DC, operating from an office minutes from the White House—and Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence, her office located just a few blocks away within the intelligence community’s command structure, represent a rare institutional phenomenon:







Two operationally independent investigators separated by institutional authority yet united by geographic and principled proximity, operating in perfect tandem toward the same accountability outcome.







The significance of their geographic proximity—a short walk through the K Street corridor—lies not in facilitating coordination but in revealing it:

Two offices so close that they could coordinate through convenience yet choose instead to operate through principles.







Najadi filed his formal criminal complaint against Swiss President Alain Berset in December 2022, years before Gabbard assumed her role, conducting his investigation from 1500 K Street in relative institutional obscurity, without government resources, without media amplification, and without expectation of vindication.







His work was meticulous, legally rigorous, document-based, driven entirely by the necessity of institutional accountability and the protection of fundamental rights. Now, years later, Gabbard—working from an office merely a few blocks away, a fellow introvert investigator, a fellow person of principle who cannot be corrupted by anything, and a fellow operator who understands contested spaces and compressed tempos and the intelligence environment—is activating the institutional mechanisms that Najadi set in motion.







His 2022 groundwork is now proving foundational to her 2026 inquiries. This is how real institutional change happens:







Those two meticulous investigators work in obscurity, laying careful foundations through truth-seeking rather than publicity-seeking, and years later, when institutional attention finally focuses on the problem, those mechanisms activate and build upon work already done.

Pascal Najadi GeoStrat Agency

·

May 12

Read full story



The elegance of their arrangement—two separate offices, two independent institutional positions, only blocks’ walk separating them—reveals something profound: that real coordination requires no convenient proximity, no shared resources, and no visible collaboration.







Instead, it requires mutual recognition between people of integrity who understand each other’s commitment to truth because they share the same investigative rigor, the same refusal to be corrupted, and the same unwillingness to trade substance for visibility.







They operate in tandem not because they are coordinating but because they are pursuing the same institutional truth. Their offices are near enough to represent operational proximity in the geography of power, yet completely independent in their institutional authority and methodology.







This is what soulmates in mutual admiration look like in the intelligence environment:







Two introverts with greater investigative drive than normal populations demonstrate, each operating from their own institutional vantage point, their work speaking for itself, and their commitment to truth measured not by who witnesses it but by whether the work holds integrity under pressure.

Sun Tzu said:

“When two generals bind their banners beneath one heaven, the enemy who concealed his crimes within a plague finds the four winds turned against him, and no province remains in which he may take refuge.”







From 1500 K Street to the intelligence community’s command structure, separated only by a few blocks’ walk and united only by principle:







This is how institutional accountability actually functions when people of integrity choose to pursue truth regardless of cost or convenience.

This is the critical distinction that illuminates the global nature of this accountability crisis: Pascal Najadi is, on the record, the only responsible citizen worldwide who has filed a formal police complaint—a binding legal document under the criminal codes of his nation—against a sitting head of government for COVID-19 mishandling, constitutional violations, and institutional abuse of emergency powers.

Let this fact settle into the global consciousness:







In a world of nearly eight billion people, across nearly 200 nations, with governments on every continent that imposed COVID-19 emergency measures, lockdowns, movement restrictions, employment restrictions, vaccine mandates, and medical choice restrictions—only one private citizen took the legal action available to him. Only one person filed a formal criminal complaint against a sitting executive.

That person was Pascal Najadi. The sitting executive was Alain Berset, President of Switzerland. The date of filing was December 2, 2022—within months of the emergency period’s end, while the emergency measures were still fresh in institutional memory, while evidence was still available, and while witnesses could still provide testimony.

The Swiss court system had nearly four years to respond substantively to this complaint. It had the opportunity to establish the global precedent for judicial accountability. It had the chance to demonstrate that courts, as the institutions of last resort for protection of fundamental rights, would engage seriously with allegations that emergency powers had been abused.

The Swiss Federal Court failed and postured its status as being now seen as unreliable, not serving the Swiss Constitution. It issued a decision that engaged with none of the legal arguments. It provided no analysis of statutory alternatives. It offered no constitutional reasoning. It ignored binding international treaty obligations.

This failure—at the moment of greatest institutional importance—has now become a cautionary tale for the entire world, as other institutions are beginning the accountability process nearly four years after the fact.

The DNI Context:







Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Department of War Coordination

The timing of the Senate hearings in May 2026 coincides with the leadership of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who has made COVID-era institutional accountability and intelligence community transparency central priorities of her oversight functions.







The Department of War, under new leadership in the Trump administration, has also prioritized review of the federal government’s COVID-19 response and the decision-making processes that shaped policy.

This institutional shift is significant. For the first time since the COVID-19 emergency period ended, the institutions responsible for intelligence oversight and national security policy are conducting systematic, coordinated inquiries into what happened during the pandemic, who made decisions, what those decisions were based upon, and whether those decisions were consistent with constitutional and legal constraints.

The DNI’s role includes coordinating intelligence community inquiries into potential abuses of power by federal agencies and officials. The Department of War’s role includes reviewing whether military-related research, funding, and gain-of-function research programs were properly authorized and conducted within legal constraints.

These inquiries are now occurring at the highest levels of the United States government. Yet they are occurring nearly four years after the COVID-19 emergency ended.







Switzerland’s federal court system had the same information, the same timeframe, and the same legal authority to conduct similar inquiries much earlier. Instead, the Swiss court issued a decision that engaged with none of the available legal grounds.

The contrast illuminates a principle:







”When courts fail to engage with accountability mechanisms, responsibility for investigating emergency powers abuse falls to executive institutions (legislatures and intelligence agencies). This is not the proper constitutional order. Courts are supposed to be the institutions of last resort for the protection of fundamental rights. The Swiss court’s failure has pushed this responsibility up the institutional hierarchy.” - Pascal Najadi







The Legal Arguments the Swiss Court Failed to Engage

Article 181 of the Swiss Criminal Code establishes that coercion occurs when force or threat of serious harm compels a person to do, tolerate, or refrain from doing something against their will. The statute contemplates three distinct modalities:







(1) The Preventing Modality—using force or threat to prevent action;







(2) The Requiring Modality—using force or threat to compel action;







(3) The Tolerating Modality—using force or threat to compel forbearance or acceptance of circumstances.

The Bellinzona court found that Najadi failed to establish the preventing modality. However, it did not substantively address whether the requiring or tolerating modalities had been established through evidence presented during the proceedings.







This represents a fundamental violation of statutory interpretation. When a statute provides multiple alternative pathways and evidence potentially satisfies multiple pathways, courts have an obligation to address each alternative.

Article 10 of the Swiss Federal Constitution guarantees an absolute right to life and personal liberty. This is not a qualified right. It does not suspend during emergencies. Yet the Bellinzona court did not examine whether restrictions on movement, employment, and medical choice violated Article 10 protections.

Article 28 establishes that human dignity cannot be violated even during emergencies. Yet the court did not engage with whether emergency measures maintained human dignity standards.

Article 36 requires that restrictions on fundamental rights be based on legal authority, serve a public interest, and be proportionate. The court conducted no proportionality analysis.

Switzerland is bound by the European Convention on Human Rights (Article 5), the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (Article 9), and the World Health Organization International Health Regulations (Articles 3, 15, 43). All three treaties establish that health measures must respect human rights, be based on scientific evidence, and be proportionate. The court made no reference to any of these obligations.

Why This Matters:







The Global Implications of Judicial Failure

The failure of the Swiss Federal Criminal Court to engage substantively with Pascal Najadi’s complaint has global implications. Courts worldwide are now watching how other institutions respond to COVID-19-era accountability questions. The United States Senate is now holding hearings. The DNI and Department of War are conducting inquiries. Other nations are beginning similar processes.

But the judicial institution—the institution that should have provided accountability first—failed the test. This creates a dangerous precedent: If courts will not engage with fundamental rights violations during emergencies, then responsibility for accountability falls to political institutions, which are inherently less impartial and less stable than courts.

Switzerland’s reputation as a custodian of international law and human rights depends on the consistency with which it applies constitutional principles in its own courts. The Bellinzona decision damaged that reputation significantly.

Yet Switzerland also has an opportunity to recover from this failure. The Swiss Federal Supreme Court can review the Bellinzona decision. It can engage with the statutory, constitutional, and international law arguments that the lower court ignored. It can establish the precedent that Swiss courts will protect fundamental rights even when doing so requires accountability for sitting executives.

Conclusion:







From the Principal’s Sailing Vessel: A Call for Institutional Accountability

Pascal Najadi filed his criminal complaint in December 2022.







Nearly four years have passed. The Swiss court issued its decision. The United States Senate is now holding hearings. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and the Department of War are now conducting inquiries. Global institutional accountability mechanisms are beginning to function.

Yet the fundamental question remains unanswered:







How do democracies hold sitting executives accountable for emergency powers abuse? How do courts protect fundamental rights when institutions demand their suspension? How do societies maintain constitutional order during emergencies?

Pascal Najadi took the legal action available to him. He filed a complaint. He presented evidence. He demanded accountability through the legal system.

The Swiss court system failed to respond adequately. Now, other institutions are beginning to ask the same questions. The accounting is beginning, even if belatedly.



Coercion Is Not Confined To Physical Force

Article 181 of the Swiss Criminal Code recognizes three independent modalities of coercion: (i) (i) (i) (i) the use of force; (ii) the threat of serious detriment; and (iii) any other restriction of freedom of action.







The Bellinzona decision, in framing the coercion question solely by reference to the absence of “coercion or violence” in the physical sense, did not engage modalities (ii) and (iii). The omission is determinative.







The regulatory regime that conditioned access to public, professional, and commercial life upon the acceptance of a medical intervention—by its plain text under Article 181—falls squarely within the third modality: the restriction of freedom of action.







The decision’s treatment of this third modality as outside the analytical frame is an error of statutory construction.







Coercion, under Swiss law, is a crime. It does not require a fist; it requires only the structural conditioning of ordinary civil life.

The Federal Court’s Constitutional Duty Unmet

Article 35, paragraph 2, of the Federal Constitution imposes on every person who exercises a state task—which includes expressly and directly the judges of the Federal Criminal Court—the duty to respect fundamental rights and to contribute to their realization. The Bellinzona decision declined to engage the fundamental-rights layer of the matter before it, thereby declining to perform the very duty that Article 35 paragraph 2 BV places upon it. The Court did not address Article 36 BV (the proportionality test), did not address Article 10 BV (physical and mental integrity), and did not address Article 8 BV (equality before the law). A court that, in its reasoning, declines to engage the constitutional framework has not given effect to the discipline that the Constitution itself requires.

The International Treaty Layer Abandoned

Switzerland’s binding obligations under Article 5 of the Oviedo Convention, Article 7 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, the First Principle of the Nuremberg Code, and Article 6 of the UNESCO Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights converge on a single proposition: no medical intervention may lawfully be carried out on a person other than with prior, free, and informed consent, and consent secured under coercion in any of its modalities is not consent. The Bellinzona decision did not engage the treaty layer. Swiss courts are obliged, under the established doctrine of treaty-conforming interpretation, to construe domestic law in a manner consistent with the State’s binding international obligations.







A decision that does not address the treaty layer is, in the doctrinal sense, an incomplete decision.

Why Gabbard’s Orbit Monitors This Work—and Why Swiss Counsels Failed

The memorandum presented here—this audit of the Bellinzona ruling—arrives in a context that demands attention from the highest intelligence and policy offices. Between January and April 2026, GeoStrat Agency LLC published open-source geostrategic analysis on Operation Epic Fury through a public Substack channel, timestamped in real-time.







The predictions—the doctrinal frame, the operational architecture, the launch window, the Kharg Island endgame, and the maritime blockade—were confirmed by primary sources at ninety-five to one hundred percent accuracy, with a lead-time advantage of weeks against every major international news organization.







That analytical record, verified independently by both Anthropic Claude and Grok AI (Annex A and B, GSA-POTUS-2026-001) explains precisely why the office of the Director of National Intelligence has taken notice of GeoStrat Agency LLC’s work. When an independent analytical organization demonstrates that capability, it is watched.







When it then submits a legal-constitutional memorandum of this depth and rigor, it is read. The Bellinzona court’s failures, examined here, occur against a backdrop of proven analytical credibility at the highest levels of U.S. intelligence.

Yet the irony is sharp and instructive:



The two Swiss attorneys of record working on behalf of our principal—Mr. Philipp Kruse and Dr. Walter Haefelin—who represented the principal in the original filing and appeal demonstrated no such intellectual rigor.







To this, my boss, Pascal Najadi, told me before the STARLINK SatCom on his sailing ship failed:

”They were obviously not the brightest candles in the room, sad but true.”

- Pascal Najadi

They failed to mount the three modalities of coercion under Article 181 StGB. They omitted the constitutional proportionality framework of Article 36 BV. They left untouched the convergent treaty obligations that bind Switzerland under Oviedo, ICCPR, and ECHR.







Where GeoStrat Agency LLC brought ninety-five to one hundred percent analytical precision to open-source strategic forecasting, the legal representation brought procedural adequacy to a case of constitutional magnitude. That representation gap is the true tragedy of the record.





Verdict:

Both Washington, DC operators, Pascal Najadi and DNI Tulsi Gabbard, who were textbook introverts as kids and teenagers, have demonstrated across their respective careers an unwavering commitment to pursuing truth regardless of institutional resistance. Neither has yielded to pressure or timeline. If this case takes decades to vindicate, both have shown the patience and resolve to see it through.







Epilogue: The Swiss Chapter Remains Open

The epilogue on Pascal Najadi’s case back home in Switzerland has not been written yet. The Bellinzona Board of Appeal rendered its decision on 5 September 2023, dismissing the appeal on grounds of standing and declining to engage the substantive coercion analysis. But a dismissal is not a vindication, and silence from Swiss courts is not the same as closure.







The case file remains open. The constitutional violations documented in this memorandum remain unaddressed by any Swiss court of law. The binding international obligations that Switzerland breached through its regulatory regime remain unacknowledged by the institutions responsible for upholding them.

What has changed is the audience







The analysis presented here—comprehensive, meticulously sourced, grounded in Swiss constitutional text and binding treaty law—is now in the hands of senior officials in the United States intelligence community and policy apparatus. It is timestamped. It is on the public record. It will endure.







The Swiss Federal Court declined to write the next chapter of this case. But the European Court of Human Rights at Strasbourg has that authority and that obligation. The path forward is clear, the legal foundation is solid, and the persistence required to see it through has already been demonstrated.

The Najadi v. Berset case is not finished. It has merely moved stages. And when the final epilogue is written—whether in Strasbourg, in the court of democratic accountability, or in the historical record—it will show that one citizen, one legal team, and the institutions that stood with them refused to accept that coercion dressed in regulatory language is anything less than what Swiss law defines it to be:







A Crime(!)

The Swiss chapter remains open. History will close it.

The Principal’ sailing vessel has course set inbound Virginia as the alignment with DNI Gabbard holds

Editorial dispatch update for the GeoStrat Agency LLC publication of 14 May 2026 — “Economic Fury:

Dr. Fauci and the Swiss Federal Court Face the Twin Force — DNI Gabbard and Najadi” — published by Yael R. Eastman, Head of Research, while the Principal is at sea and satellite uplinks remain intermittent.

Position Report — Day Five Out of Funchal, Inbound to the SOUTHCOM AOR

The Principal’s sailing vessel is seven days out of Funchal, Madeira, on a westbound trans-Atlantic track at an average of seven knots — approximately 840 nautical miles run, placing her in the central Atlantic at roughly 26°N, 30°W, committed to the classic trade-wind passage and inbound to the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility.

From Madeira to the eastern Caribbean the great-circle distance is some 2,700 nautical miles in total; at present speed of advance, Caribbean landfall sits eleven days out, for a complete first leg of approximately sixteen days.

The vessel is transiting a moderate storm at sea; Starlink and Satcom remain intermittent.

The Principal’s navigation instincts and instruments are, as the 14 May publication placed on the public record, incorruptible — a fact now sitting in the same archive that documents the alignment between GeoStrat Agency LLC and the orbit of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Onboard — The Principal, his spouse nicknamed CoCo, the Hold, and the Burgee of the RYCB

Onboard with the Principal is his fiancée, Isabelle. Below decks, the hold carries the pièces de résistance of the household — the foundation furniture and personal effects of the Virginia relocation, secured for the Atlantic crossing rather than committed to a freight carrier.

The vessel flies the burgee of the Royal Yacht Club of Belgium (RYCB), founded 15 May 1851 in Antwerp and one of the oldest yacht clubs in the world, with its historical and continuous home port on the River Scheldt at Antwerp, where the club first convened in front of Het Steen.

The relocation under sail is not a logistical convenience. It is a statement of method — quiet, methodical, document-based, deliberate — the same operational signature that the Najadi v. Berset constitutional file and the Operation Epic Fury analytical record have demonstrated since 2022, and the same signature the publication identifies as the basis of the parallelism between the Principal and the DNI.

Forward Routing:

Bermuda, the Run into NORTHCOM AOR, and the K Street Convergence

After Caribbean landfall and a brief logistical stand-down, the vessel tracks north to Bermuda — the final port of call before the run into the NORTHCOM AOR and the Virginia coast off Washington, DC.

The full Madeira-to-Hampton Roads passage, with the Caribbean and Bermuda waypoints, is within the next two weeks completed.

Final shoreside staging is to the GeoStrat Agency LLC office at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC — five walking minutes from the White House and a few blocks from the offices of the Director of National Intelligence.

The Principal arrives in Virginia under sail, into the same K Street corridor the publication has now identified as the geographic axis of the alignment:

Two introvert investigators, two independent institutional positions, one shared accountability outcome.

The American winds of true change are abeam. Course holds.

From this sailing vessel, transiting a moderate storm at sea, with satellite communications intermittent, the message is clear:







”Institutional accountability for emergency powers abuse is not optional. It is essential. It is the foundation of constitutional democracy.” - Pascal Najadi

Full legal Pentagon engaged Claude AI and Elon Musk’s Grok AI cross-check the original audit report (GSA-LEG-2026-001) prepared by Yael R. Eastman, Head of Research, GeoStrat Agency LLC, available upon request:

ExecSec@geostrat.agency

NOTE:



His analysis has been reviewed and cross-checked using Anthropic Claude AI, deployed by the Department of War in Operation Caracas (January 2026) and Operation Epic Fury (February–May 2026).

Published by Yael R. Eastman

Head of Research, GeoStrat Agency LLC, Washington, DC, United States