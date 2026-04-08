by Pascal Najadi and Yael Eastman



WASHINGTON, D.C.: My second-in-command and head of research, the magnificent, always cool, and relentlessly precise Yael, and I have just finished a longer-than-usual Zoom call to perfect this report for you today.



The current meteo in Washington is bitterly cold—around 2 degrees Celsius—with wind cutting between the K Street blocks, though the sun now appears to be rising into what looks set to become a clear day.



Perhaps that captures best the mood surrounding NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte after his meeting with President Trump at the Oval today. The two men get along well, certainly, but in practical terms this was no exercise in talking nicely about bad things. On the contrary, it may come to be seen as one of the most historic encounters in NATO’s history—or as the prelude to such a historic moment in the not-too-distant future.



Why? Because of This:



NATO has been exposed, Europe remains dependent, and ‘Epic Fury’ is advancing solely under United States war command toward control of Iran’s decisive economic node, after singlehandedly destroying the nuclear and proxy threat by sinking the mothership of global terrorism.

Consequences now call for bold and daring action



The arrival of Mark Rutte at the Oval Office today marks a pivotal moment, and it will not be a comfortable one. Rutte has previously maintained a friendly yet unmistakably stern tone toward European allies, openly warning—most notably in his remarks before the European Parliament in 2026—that European nations must abandon the illusion that they can contemplate defending themselves without the United States, stressing in substance that Europe must “spend more, produce more, and take greater responsibility,” because the current posture is unsustainable. Yet today, that same Rutte walks into a fundamentally different reality.



For Donald Trump, alongside his aligned and brilliant national security team—SecState Marco Rubio and SecWar Pete Hegseth—the discussion will move beyond polite alliance management into a direct reckoning.



NATO, in strict legal and operational terms, has produced what can only be described as the mother of all SNAFUs: a failure to act under the spirit, if not the letter, of Article 5 at the outset of ‘Epic Fury.’



The excuse that the alliance was “not informed” is untenable in light of the reality that this campaign was not improvised but prepared in the deepest secrecy over more than a year by the United States and the State of Israel.



Through a fusion of CIA operations, U.S. military intelligence—including naval intelligence and U.S. Air Force covert assets—and parallel Israeli capabilities, deeply embedded networks operated inside Iran in fully clandestine mode.



The level, depth, and fidelity of intelligence gathered—particularly since 2025, building on decades of prior penetration—has been staggering, and it is precisely this intelligence dominance that enabled the rapid and decisive tempo of ‘Epic Fury.’ It is not our role to soften such conclusions: NATO’s structural failure is evident, and the argument for its folding, the sooner the better, presents itself increasingly as a win-win for all concerned.



What now remains is to observe how this Oval Office encounter unfolds; one thing is certain—President Trump’s application of soft power, even when delivered with a whisper or a joke, lands with the force of a Tomahawk, straight down the moral shaft, and Rutte’s return flight to Brussels is unlikely to be a pleasant one.



Rutte to Europe: Keep Dreaming Without America

On January 26, 2026, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte poured cold water on growing calls from some senior European figures for a separate European army, making clear in Brussels that any effort to build an autonomous force outside the U.S.-led NATO framework was strategically misguided, militarily duplicative, and dangerously naive.



The debate, sharpened at the time by fresh doubts in parts of Europe over President Donald Trump’s long-term commitment to the continent’s security—doubts further inflamed by tensions surrounding Greenland—had been encouraged by figures such as Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares and European Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius. But Rutte’s answer was blunt: those who imagined Europe could detach itself militarily from the Atlantic alliance should, in effect, keep dreaming.

Mark Rutte acknowledged that European nations had to assume more responsibility for their own defense—as President Trump had long demanded—but insisted this had to occur inside NATO, not against it or apart from it.



He dismissed the concept of a parallel European force as an exercise in wasteful duplication that would stretch already limited manpower, complicate existing command structures, and ultimately weaken Europe rather than strengthen it. In one of his sharpest formulations, he warned that Vladimir Putin would “love” such a development, precisely because it would fracture allied coherence and burden European militaries with additional institutional confusion.



His argument was not merely political; it was brutally practical. Europe, he said, would not only have had to replicate existing capabilities, but if it truly intended to go alone, it would have had to build its own nuclear deterrent at extraordinary cost—“billions and billions of euros”—while forfeiting what he described as the ultimate guarantor of European freedom: the American nuclear umbrella.



The message from Brussels on January 26, 2026, was unmistakable:



Europe might talk sovereignty, but when it came to hard power, deterrence, and credible military architecture, NATO without the United States was fantasy.

Our Clarity— Structural Reality, Strategic Warning, and the NATO Burden Reality

What stands out in the recent Reuters remarks by Mark Rutte is that his mindset reflects exactly what one would expect from a NATO Secretary General operating within the alliance’s structural reality: firm, corrective, and anchored in transatlantic dependence.



Rutte does not posture—he stated plainly that

« we cannot defend Europe without the United States »

and warned European governments to

« stop thinking we can go it alone »

reinforcing that this is not a political preference but a hard strategic fact.

His repeated insistence—

« we need to spend more »

« we need to produce more »

« we need to do more »

—underscored a chronic deficiency in European defense readiness and industrial output that remains unresolved despite years of warning.

This posture of Rutte was entirely consistent with the underlying financial architecture of NATO: since the onset of the Ukraine war in 2022, the United States has committed well over $170 billion in military, financial, and security assistance to Ukraine alone, while continuing to shoulder roughly two-thirds to 70% of total NATO defense capabilities and spending weight across the alliance.

As of April 8, 2026, this imbalance remains decisive.

Rutte’s tone may have been measured, even friendly in delivery, but the substance is unmistakably stern: Europe remains dependent, time is short, and without accelerated action, NATO’s credibility risks erosion—not from external pressure alone, but from its own internal imbalance.

At the same time, Yael and I maintain a clear view of the strategic horizon



For operational reasons, we do wish to tell you more at this juncture —but we can signal with confidence that the trajectory is set and that stability will be achieved, one way or another.



The governing doctrine remains peace through strength, and the endpoint is unambiguous: total surrender of the Iranian regime, whether within the coming weeks through a negotiated surrender treaty or, failing that, through the continuation of decisive operations.



History provides a precedent in the surrender of Emperor Hirohito, formalized aboard the USS Missouri (BB-63) on September 2, 1945, in Tokyo Bay, where Japanese representatives signed the Instrument of Surrender before General Douglas MacArthur, marking the complete dissolution of Imperial Japan’s military and territorial control.



That settlement extended across all Japanese-held territories worldwide, and it is worth noting—indeed, we will address this in a forthcoming report—that Taiwan was part of that broader disposition. Our research suggests deeper layers to that arrangement that merit renewed scrutiny. Should Iran attempt once again to rely on delay, deception, or false assurances—as it has consistently since 1979—the consequence is already defined.

History Only Remembers Winners





The final move will occur. This is not a bluff; it is the logical conclusion of the current operational and strategic framework.



”The United States will, either through negotiated compliance or enforced control, assume full oversight of Iranian oil exports, ensuring transparency and accountability. That is the end state toward which all current actions are aligned.” - Pascal Najadi



The Price of Epic Fury — and the Far Greater Cost of Doing Nothing



Operation Epic Fury is already well above the $30 billion threshold, and the best current external estimate places the direct U.S. cost for the first two months at roughly $38–47 billion, with a base case near $42.5 billion, before adding approximately $5 billion in indirect costs.



That estimate is fully consistent with the scale of the operation: on April 6, CENTCOM stated that U.S. forces had struck more than 13,000 targets and flown 13,000 combat flights since February 28, while Penn Wharton assessed that the first 32 days alone had already cost $27–28 billion. Put simply, saying Epic Fury is “above $30 billion” is not an exaggeration. It is the middle of the fair range.



The more important our GeoStrat Agency point is that even a $40–50 billion campaign remains only a fraction of the cost of allowing a hostile Iran to sit astride Hormuz with missile leverage, nuclear blackmail, and permanent regional war optionality.



The Strait of Hormuz has carried about 20% of global oil and LNG flows, and the EIA has stated that crude and condensate flows alone averaged roughly 20.1 million barrels per day through the chokepoint in early 2025.



During the crisis, Reuters reported Brent at $109.27, with some physical crude grades near $150, and after the ceasefire Reuters reported oil falling back below $100, with Brent around $94.25. Using a conservative long-run shock premium of only $20 per barrel on Hormuz-linked volumes, the extra crude bill comes to roughly $146.7 billion per year, or about $1.47 trillion over 10 years and $2.93 trillion over 20 years.



At a $25 per barrel premium, that rises to roughly $3.67 trillion over 20 years. At a $40 per barrel premium, it surges to approximately $5.87 trillion. And that is before accounting for the secondary effects the World Bank and IEA have both warned about: inflation, freight, insurance, petrochemicals, jet fuel, food prices, and recession spillovers.



Facit:

For the United States, the EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook shows liquid fuels consumption at around 20.6 million barrels per day in 2026. Even using the restrained assumption of only a $10 per barrel structural premium from a permanently unstable Gulf, that still implies about $75 billion per year in added U.S. energy costs alone. Over 20 years, that comes to roughly $1.50 trillion.

For the European Union, Eurostat reports final oil and petroleum-product consumption at 387.2 Mtoe. Using a standard oil-equivalent conversion, even a modest $10 per barrel structural premium implies costs on the order of $568 billion over 20 years.

So even under restrained assumptions, the combined U.S.-EU penalty from an unchecked Iran-centered energy threat reaches into the low trillions. By contrast, the military campaign itself remains measured in tens of billions.



That is before strategic overhead is even counted. Reuters quoted Mark Rutte on January 26 stating that Europe could not sensibly go its own way outside NATO, and that any separate force would require far more than the alliance’s 5% of GDP benchmark, including an independent nuclear capability costing “billions and billions of euros.” In plain English, if Epic Fury had not broken the Iranian escalation ladder, the alternative was never “free peace.”



The alternative was a multi-decade bill for permanent U.S. naval escort, missile defense, expeditionary airpower, Gulf hardening, European rearmament, and permanently higher insurance and energy costs across the Western system. Rutte’s own remarks amount to an admission that Europe still cannot carry that burden without Washington.



The conclusion is straightforward.



Epic Fury may cost roughly $40–50 billion directly, and that figure could rise further depending on munitions replacement and follow-on posture, but it is still only a fraction of the trillions that a 10–20 year Hormuz risk premium, a nuclear coercion environment, and a wider Middle Eastern war would impose on the United States, Europe, and the Gulf. In GeoStrat terms, that is the correct frame: not geography, not status-quo sentimentalism, but the long game.



As a Banker, Numbers Matter — Time to Fold NATO Into EUCOM



A campaign is not measured only by its invoice. It is measured against the future it prevents: structurally higher oil, chronic blackmail, forced rearmament, and the permanent expansion of war risk into Europe and beyond. That is how geostrategy thinks.

The math is now so plain that even a sharp, curious teenage mind can see it instantly. When tens of billions avert trillions, the argument is over before it begins. That is not politics—that is arithmetic. The long game is cheaper than the illusion of stability. The correction is cheaper than the drift.



And that is precisely why the current NATO construct, burdened with duplication, hesitation, and fragmented command logic, has reached its limit. Too much noise, too little precision. Too much legacy, too little fusion. In contrast, a streamlined integration of only the strongest European forces into U.S. European Command—under a rapid-response treaty aligned in spirit with Article 5 but executed within a 5th-generation system-of-systems—creates clarity, speed, and absolute deterrence credibility.

The Win Win Is Absolute And Clear:



A disciplined unity under U.S. EUCOM command, elimination of redundancy, and immediate restoration of strategic trust across the theater. With Ukraine fully integrated into this architecture, Kyiv becomes permanently secured, Europe stabilizes, and the Russian calculus collapses before it even forms.



No ambiguity. No hesitation. No second-guessing. This is peace through strength in its purest form—clean, enforceable, and understood by all actors simultaneously. It is not about sentiment; it is about structure. Not about alliances as symbols, but alliances as functioning warfighting systems.

And here is where the deeper layer applies—one rarely cited, but decisive. As Sun Tzu wrote:

“The skillful strategist does not raise a second levy, neither are his supply-wagons loaded more than twice.”

The meaning is precise: the highest form of warfare is efficiency—decisive structure that prevents prolonged cost, repeated mobilization, and strategic exhaustion. That is exactly the logic here.



​Conclusion:



The Decision Rests With the Commander-in-Chief — We Provide Agency

We do not write to comment—we write to act in thought, to clarify what matters before it becomes obvious. What you are reading is not shaped by politics or fashion, but by experience, discipline, and a long-game view of security and stability.



We operate with Agency, because we have Agency—grounded in integrity, humility, and responsibility—because the future is not something to observe, it is something to shape.​



And in that spirit, we remain committed to one principle above all: peace through strength, secured not for today alone, but for the generations that follow.

As stated, any decision on such a realist and fully aligned course—one entirely consistent with President Trump’s doctrines of Peace Through Strength and America First—rests exclusively with the Commander-in-Chief, President Donald Trump himself. That authority belongs to no one else.



What Yael and I do know is that certain offices, in certain corridors in Washington, read reports carefully when they are written bona fide, without hidden political agenda and without institutional vanity. Everyone knows where we come from. Our long game—helping to secure the national security interests of the United States—has not been rhetorical. It has been observed over decades through real deeds, real choices, and real action.



All Yael and I truly have is our integrity, our humility, our experience, and yes, our agency—because we care about the future of our children and the generations that follow, in peace and in freedom. At the very least, for our Western hemisphere—our hemisphere.



End the NATO failures cycle. Remove the inefficiency. Build the system that closes the Game early.

And as Pascal Najadi, forged through decades of sovereign crisis work and real-world battle-tested financial-statecraft, I would put it:

“If you understand the cost of delay, you understand the value of decisive structure. Victory is not only won on the battlefield—it is secured in the architecture that prevents the next war before it begins.” - Pascal Najadi

If this report resonated, hit the orange share button and help it reach more readers. Share



Here is our GeoStrat Context Film, produced to accompany and deepen the analysis set out in this paper. It is intended not merely as a visual supplement but as a strategic companion piece designed to give the reader a fuller sense of the operational atmosphere, the wider geopolitical stakes, and the underlying logic that informs the written argument. All Context Films can be reviewed here on the GeoStrat Agency Context Film YouTube Channel for free: GeoStrat Agency Context Films on YouTube Credit: Yael R. Eastman, GeoStrat Agency

