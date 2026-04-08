Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Jeremy Stewardson's avatar
Jeremy Stewardson
Apr 9

America will leave NATO and render europe totally defenceless unless Europe gets Denmark to give Greenland to America now .

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Chat Rond's avatar
Chat Rond
Apr 9

I have zero sympathy left for the EU. They btrayed Ukraine so many times and in so many ways that I lost count and track.

After Putin's invasion in 2024, the EU vowed to wean itself off Russian oil and gas within 3-4 years. But they did not invest enough in generating energy at home, they went shopping in the middle east. So Iran kept supplying Russia with drones to keep attacking Ukraine, Qatar kept supporting gihadists that slaughter people in Israel and through the Sahel, all so that energy prices can remain low in Europe. I bet you when the final tally will be counted we will fimd that Israel gave more weapons to Ukraine than did all the EU put together.

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