Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Euan's avatar
Euan
2h

Thank you again for another insight of the person you are Pascal

The events in your life that have shaped you and the belief of what's right and wrong, what to fight for and the moral code that you see the world from your lived experience, only a few can hold a light to

I take my hat off to you as the say , respect is earned but you my sir don't need to earn respect, it bleeds from every pore of you , your recognition of fundamentals of right and wrong , your lived Achievements

Enjoy your time on the seas , I hope you enjoyed the sunrises and sunsets

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Geostrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture