by Pascal Najadi (Offshore at sea) and Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON DC: On May 7, 2026, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard stood before the Independent Women’s Policy Summit in Washington and did something most senior officials in this town would never do. She told the truth about who she used to be.



She described a twenty-one-year-old girl standing outside an elementary school cafeteria in Waipahu, on the island of Oahu, wearing a dress borrowed from her mother, about to deliver a three-minute campaign speech and feeling, in her own words, sick. She called herself a textbook introvert — fourth of five children, head buried in books, more comfortable on a surfboard or in a dojo than at a podium. She does not remember a single word of what she said that day.



What she remembers is what she did next. She knocked on doors. She gave the next speech, and the one after that. And she kept doing it, year after year, until the kid outside the cafeteria became the woman now overseeing the entire United States Intelligence Community.



Read her about her great story here: Intelligence Integrity Over Noise—DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s Intelligence Doctrine Driving “Epic Fury”



I read that passage and I recognized the kid. Because the kid was me.

The Quiet Waters and the Alpine Heights

I was born in Switzerland to a family whose roots run through Shiraz — a Persian-Jewish lineage that has carried, for centuries, both the weight of dispossession and the discipline of survival. I was a quiet boy. I was not the loudest at the table. I read. I observed. I learned, early, that the people who say the most are rarely the ones who see the most. From the quiet, deep waters of Lake Lucerne where I grew up, to my Alpine residence at 4,500 feet altitude near Geneva, my native language was attention, not assertion. I was, by any honest accounting, the textbook introvert Director Gabbard described — only with snow instead of surf, and a clarinet instead of a campaign dress.

That kid had to be forged into something else. The forging began before I had any say in the matter.

April 21, 1985 — The Bullet-Speed Wake-Up Call

On April 21, 1985, my father, Hussain Najadi, was taken from me by bad actors operating within a state of the CENTCOM area of responsibility — held against his will, without legal defense, in what can only be described as a legal no-man’s-land, and cut off from any communication with his immediate family for four months. I was a teenager. The silence that followed was the bullet-speed wake-up call that became the motivating inflection point of my life, and it forced me, by an act of will rather than ambition, into a textbook career within the Swiss Air Force — where I committed myself to two parallel objectives. First, to master the craft of military service and counterintelligence in order to defend and protect my homeland against any subversive or overt hostile adversary — to serve. Second, to acquire the tradecraft, the networks, and the patience required to one day find my way to extract my father from his abhorrent misery and into freedom.

The road from inflection to extraction took fifteen years

On 6 June 1992, the Court of First Instance in the jurisdiction holding him acquitted him of the trumped-up charges, but the state did not let him go.

It retained him under continuous island house arrest—monitored around the clock, visitable only under armed supervision—and withheld his passport, a human rights violation in its own right.



The Public Prosecutor’s appeal against the acquittal then dragged on for twelve more years, a sword of Damocles held over his head, while my mother Heidi and I quietly mapped the monitoring schema, the watch rotations, and the blind spots during family visits framed as innocuous horseback excursions across the desert

.

By June 2000, the operational picture was complete

Under the cover of a dark night, and alongside trusted partners from the orbit of Western counter-terrorist and counterintelligence operatives, I extracted my father out of the CENTCOM AOR. In 2001 he reached the soil of the United States — Washington, DC, the land of freedom.

For the onward journeys he carried an Iranian passport, finally issued once he was safely outside the jurisdiction that had denied him papers to the very end. From Washington I was then able to accompany him officially and no more in covert mode to Switzerland, where my mother Heidi married him a second time, protecting his right of stay on Swiss soil. In 2003, together, we founded AIAK Finance AG in Zug.

And on 11 May 2004, after nineteen years of relentless prosecutorial pressure, the Supreme Civil Court of Appeal in the jurisdiction in question finally upheld his original 1992 acquittal.



The verdict was delivered by design only after the statutory clock had long run out, so the state could whitewash its own conduct while restoring not one of the years it had taken from him. The court file is in my possession. The legalization stamps of the Swiss Consulate General, dated 1 November 2004, are on it. This is the secret truth my father could never reveal himself, for operational reasons that died with him. I can reveal it now because the time for silence has passed.

The Forge of Sovereign Advisory and Crisis Management

While that fifteen-year reconnaissance ran in the silent background of my life, the trading floors of Merrill Lynch — where I served as Vice President — and the executive directorship at Dresdner Kleinwort Benson were the second and third hammers. Three decades of sovereign advisory work followed. By the time the markets had finished with me, the introvert had been taught to speak. The Swiss Air Force had taught the boy that silence is a tactic allowing covert operational tempo and precision, not an identity.

The trading floors taught the same boy that capital is also a tactic — a quieter one, but more durable than most rifles. The two trainings ran in parallel because they had to. By day a merchant banker rising through Europe’s most exacting institutions; by family visit, a son mapping a desert schema.

The compartmentalization required by that double life is the same compartmentalization that the geostrategic forecasting profession demands today. There is no waste in any of it.

The Second Life Saved - MIT Professor Seymour Papert

I have been honored, in my lifetime to date, to play the decisive role in saving two lives. The first was my own beloved father. The second was Professor Seymour Papert. In December 2006, after the legendary MIT pioneer of artificial intelligence was struck by a motorbike in Hanoi and lay in a critical coma, I forced the hand of the Swiss Air Ambulance Foundation, REGA, in Zurich, to dispatch one of their long-range Bombardier Challenger 604 flying intensive care units—financially unsecured — with a full medical team and flight crew on board.

The aircraft routed from Zurich via a fuel stop in Lahore to Hanoi, picked up Professor Papert, and continued onward via Petropavlovsk in the Russian Far East, over the North Pole, to Edmonton, and finally to Boston Logan Intl, where he received complex neurosurgery, survived, and entered rehabilitation.

Before that aircraft lifted off from Zurich, I gave the captain a single instruction by telephone: stop at Sprüngli, the famous Swiss chocolatier on Paradeplatz, and pick up a large box of pralines on my account, with a card inserted.

The brave flight crew of the Swiss Challenger 604 at Hanoi Intl. loading the fragile and dying passenger, MIT Professor Seymour Papert, into the jet with a ramp. .



On the Hanoi–Petropavlovsk leg, after takeoff, the captain handed the box to Professor Papert’s spouse, who was accompanying her husband as he lay in an induced coma in the airborne ICU. When she read the card — which said simply:

“La Suisse Existe. Your Seymour will be saved. With every good wish, Pascal Najadi”

— She broke into tears of joy. Professor Papert lived another decade. The operating principle was the same one the Swiss Air Force years had instilled and the same one the long fifteen-year reconnaissance had refined to a point:

“Never give up. Never miss a signal.”— Pascal Najadi



This email from Artemis is for me worth so much more than any other material gratitude—it’s my honored medal for life for having been able to save another precious human life, prior totally unknown to me—MIT Professor Seymour Papert from the United States.





Kuala Lumpur, 29 July 2013 — My ‘Pearl Harbor Moment’

Then came the second rupture. On 29 July 2013, in Kuala Lumpur, my father was assassinated. He was shot at close range in a parking lot after leaving the Guan Yin Temple in Lorong Ceylon, alongside his second wife, who was gravely wounded in the same volley. In the days before the killing, he had been formally reporting financial corruption inside one of the institutions he had helped build — a fact of public record. He died, in the most literal sense, for telling the truth.

Everything I had constructed in private finance ended in that moment. Not the skills — those I kept. The willingness to spend them on private wealth. From that day forward, my mission shifted from yield to truth, from quarterly returns to the public ledger of power. The kind of son who spends fifteen years extracting his father from one form of captivity does not stop fighting when his father is taken from him a second time.

He shifts the front after collating info and date with traces leading back to the now fallen, crushed Islamist terrorist regime in Tehran. I now can surface with all this because I have certainty, thanks to the success of ‘Epic Fury 2026,’ which has totally obliterated also the once clear and present dangers lurking above my head emanating from this abhorrent and ruthless regime, once feared by the 93 million brave compatriots and many of us operating against them from the Western Hemisphere.

Agency — Operating Discipline at Geostrat Agency LLC

The years that followed were not clean. In 2024, my accounts were weaponized against me; AI-generated forgeries were injected into the media stream to suggest I had said things I had never said and held positions I had never taken. A lesser man, or a less prepared one, would have gone silent. I did the opposite.

I founded Geostrat Agency LLC, at 1500 K Street NW, five walking minutes from the White House — my own private office and my own private intelligence unit — and I built it from the ground up to be, by design, totally independent. The terms of that independence are published in the ABOUT section of this publication, and they are simple and absolute. The firm holds no bank accounts. It is fully and exclusively financed by my own private resources. It is not a business: it charges no fees, it offers no subscriptions ever to be charged, and it accepts no donations ever to be received. It belongs to no association, has joined no political party, and entertains no political affiliation of any kind. It does not accept, and will never accept, any item of state-confidential information; and on the principle established at the founding of this office, should any naïve or subversive operator ever attempt to offer me even an iota of such material, I will pick up the phone immediately and report every finding directly into the orbit of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Let that be perfectly clear.

This — and only this — modus operandi gives me the luxury of speaking my mind. Free of every chain of command. Free of every form of manipulation or coercion by third parties. That is precisely why I chose to brand my private intelligence unit with the word “Agency”: because I am, morally and ideologically, fully aligned with the agencies of the orbit of DNI Gabbard and with the Trump administration — not because we need to sell their virtues to anyone, but because I have taken the liberty, on my own ground, to comment on what is good and on what is bad. And in this present context, from my own vantage point of objectivity, I have nothing bad to report. I can speak with authority where others still attempt to wriggle through their twisted contents and muddy the waters around President Trump, his brilliant cabinet, and the agencies linked to them. Not with me. It is a wonderful position to be in. Free.

That discipline is now operationalized through every dispatch, every brief, and every editorial we file — and through the predictive program known as Operation Epic Fury, whose record the public will, in time, judge on its accuracy.

The office line is +1 771 203 0610. The door is open to any honest interlocutor.

Sun Tzu, on the Virtues of Spycraft

Two and a half thousand years before Director Gabbard stood at that podium in Washington, a Chinese general named Sun Tzu wrote the following lines in the final chapter of The Art of War, on the use of spies:

“Spies cannot be usefully employed without a certain intuitive sagacity. They cannot be properly managed without benevolence and straightforwardness. Without subtle ingenuity of mind, one cannot make certain of the truth of their reports. Be subtle! Be subtle! And use your spies for every kind of business.”

Sagacity. Benevolence. Straightforwardness. Subtle ingenuity. These are not the virtues of villains in cheap thrillers. They are the virtues of craftsmen — and of the craft itself. They are what the fifteen years of reconnaissance with Heidi between 1985 and June 2000 demanded. They are what the Papert evacuation across the North Pole demanded. They are what the editorial mission of Geostrat Agency LLC demands now, every working day on K Street. And they are precisely what Director Gabbard, in her own contemporary American language, articulated last week from a different stage.

The Three Principles

Director Gabbard distilled the doctrine into three principles that, in this town, are observed more in the breach than in the practice.

Our Servant leadership

She framed it as the rarest commodity in Washington, and she is right. Service is not a posture; it is a daily decision to subordinate ego to mission. Every dispatch, every brief, every editorial filed under the Geostrat Agency LLC banner is filed under that discipline, or it is not filed at all.

Courage to speak objective truth, even when it is inconvenient



This is the spine of intelligence work and the spine of independent journalism. It is what cost my father his life in Kuala Lumpur in 2013 — because he was, in the days before his murder, doing exactly that. It is what I have committed Geostrat Agency LLC to carrying forward in his name and on his ledger.

Never give up. Never miss a signal. The introverted boy on the deep waters of Lake Lucerne did not know it then, but he was being trained for a long war — a war fought not with rifles but with discernment, with attention, and with the refusal to fold under coordinated pressure. The same training Lieutenant Colonel Gabbard received as an Army Reserve officer and as a soldier deployed twice to the Middle East. Different uniforms. Same doctrine. The same doctrine Sun Tzu set down twenty-five centuries ago.

The Parallel and the Pledge

There is a particular kind of person who is shaped by hardship rather than broken by it. Director Gabbard was that person on the Hawaii campaign trail, in the National Guard, on the floor of Congress, and now at the head of the United States Intelligence Community.

I have tried, in my own way, to be that person — first in the Swiss Air Force, then in the long fifteen-year reconnaissance for my father’s freedom, then in the trading rooms of European finance, then in the years following Kuala Lumpur, and now from a desk on K Street where the windows face the institutions I write about.

The principles do not care about the uniform. They do not care about the passport, the gender, the political party, or the accent. They ask only one question:

“When the moment came, did you serve, and did you keep going?”

I intend to keep going. So does she, and that is our parallel. That is our pledge, so help us God.

Yes—My Substack Is My Autobiography in Real Time

For years I debated the question with myself: should I make another full-feature cinema film, and craft this as a realistic counter-intelligence family story? Or should I write a book — the conventional way, hardcover, with an agent and a publisher in New York or Zurich?



My conclusion, from the moment I began reporting on Operation Epic Fury 2026 and had that record independently cross-checked and audited by the world’s two leading artificial-intelligence nuclei — Anthropic’s Claude, the same engine in operational use at the Pentagon for the highly successful Caracas U.S. Military Operation of January 2026 and for Epic Fury 2026, now formally declared mission accomplished by President Trump in his letter to Congress — was: neither of the above.

What I have decided instead is to offer insight into my life right here, openly, on this paywall-free and advertisement-free Substack channel. Frankly, most autobiographies—and there are zillions of them—either end up as the visible product of a narcissist’s drawing-room or as a doorstop to the guest washroom at the author’s residence.



No thank you.

What I have chosen is, in its form, fairly new — yet it is not an experiment. I have no time for experiments. What I can promise you is this:



Since this channel surfaced in January, after I crafted it together with my second-in-command, Yael R. Eastman, at my private office and private intelligence unit, Geostrat Agency LLC here in Washington, D.C., I have been trickling — peu à peu, as the French elegantly put it—documented and photographically accompanied parts, scenes, and snippets of my various military and civil missions over decades, as a sovereign merchant banker, a crisis manager, and a citizen of two nations. For those of you who had not yet noticed: yes — welcome. You have been reading my autobiography all along.

This version, in this form, makes the work more interesting for you — not less. Because instead of a single sealed volume, I am using my countless missions to spice up the current affairs, to offer context and insight into both my professional experience and my personal life, and, perhaps most importantly, to prove the points I am making — on ‘Epic Fury 2026’, and now on the continuing Second Act, Economic Fury.

Over the next twelve months, I will be publishing on the order of thirty new geostrategic-affairs articles each month. And I will let you know, in due course, when the time has come for the Pascal Najadi volume to be considered complete. From there, Yael and I will continue the channel on its continuation for as long as my cognitive faculties and my age permit.

What remains, when I am gone, will be this archive. And — if the Lord grants me at least another three decades to hang around — at some stage I will, very quietly, hit the print button. One thousand bound copies. Numbered, total volumes, exactly as they stand in this archive, with every context film stilled and every photograph reproduced in print. Published at the very end of my duty in this life and in this dimension. Not before.

That, I believe, is fair both to you, my readers, and to me. Frankly, I would be shy to publish a book and charge money for my own story. It would sound stupid. And besides, on this particular subject, I want to be remembered as a man who had an Agency, and who protected it—including the sister agencies in the orbit of the magnificent Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.



That, ultimately, is my best service to ‘Peace Through Strength’, to ‘America First’, and, equally, to my own nation, Switzerland.

Win-win, at last.

Our First Customer of the ‘Epic Fury 2026’ Etsy Shop — A Note of Gratitude, an Operational Update, and Greetings from Offshore

The first customer of our brand-new ‘Epic Fury 2026’ Etsy storefront is a great man and a longtime subscriber here on our Substack channel — a gentleman I have the honor to call Paul B. Cohen of the United States, our new friend, not because of his purchase, no no no, I made that conclusion of having a new friend early on, but now I have the pleasure to announce it.



From very early on, in the first weeks after I began surfacing here on this channel, it was Paul who quietly encouraged me to keep going, to continue along the trajectory I had chosen to pursue. I am eternally thankful to him — and to the many others here who, in the same caring and well-meant spirit, gave me the steady counsel that I heeded.



Paul is now, by his act, the inaugural holder of the first of only seven Geostrat Agency LLC — Op. ‘Epic Fury 2026’ edition highly exclusive Swiss Army knives, produced bespoke for us by Switzerland’s leading manufacturer of edged tools, the family foundation VICTORINOX, also the principal supplier of pocket-knives and field knives to the Swiss Armed Forces

.

A short operational note. CoCo and I will remain at sea, offshore on the high seas, for approximately another eight days. Personal shipping of the seven engraved pieces will accordingly be handled by my wonderful spouse CoCo herself, beginning after 18 May 2026.



That timing does not, however, hold you back in the least from reserving your numbered piece directly through the shop — which is managed and administered with quiet competence by Yael R. Eastman.



Yael will shortly add to the storefront a further super-exclusive line: a strictly limited edition of fine Italian and French porcelain cigar ashtrays, featuring a dedicated Epic Fury 2026 theme. The name and the editorial mark ‘Epic Fury 2026’ have been federally protected under my own name through the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), on the Principal Register, Standard Character format, Serial Number 99807441, filed 6 May 2026—because, frankly, I knew from the outset that Epic Fury 2026 would be a success of fifteen-out-of-ten proportions and that it would be officially and formally concluded by Commander-in-Chief President Trump in a letter to Congress within the first six months.



The President has, in fact, beaten even my own expectations—expectations that were, at the time, wild to most of the people in my immediate orbit, most of whom resorted instead to TDS and to a marked disrespect vis-à-vis me. That, in turn, gave me the clean opportunity to respectfully request their permanent absence from my circle. It is a great feeling, indeed, to be free and clear of any untrustworthy and unloving baggage.

You can access our ‘Epic Fury 2026’ Etsy shop directly from the desktop version of our Substack channel — in the Tabs section at the top, alongside Context Films, the About page, and the Podcast (which is also published on our Spotify channel).

Greeting you all from offshore, sailing at 5.6 knots speed over water, with 15 to 17 knots of wind, a sea state of approximately three to four feet, running on engine and sails together.

All the best — and lots of love to you all.





























